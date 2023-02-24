« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 789197 times)

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8920 on: February 24, 2023, 11:41:17 am »
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,099
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8921 on: February 24, 2023, 11:55:47 am »
His template is a shit-show right now.

Love his overall management, so let him bring in new coach for fresh eyes and ideas. Ferguson was not a great innovator, he has other guys do that for him.

Massive new broom for JK in the summer please. How we get there, I don't know but the likes of Naby Keita can lend him a hand by being competent, hard-working and available please.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,853
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8922 on: February 24, 2023, 11:57:26 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 24, 2023, 11:55:47 am
His template is a shit-show right now.

Love his overall management, so let him bring in new coach for fresh eyes and ideas. Ferguson was not a great innovator, he has other guys do that for him.

Massive new broom for JK in the summer please. How we get there, I don't know but the likes of Naby Keita can lend him a hand by being competent, hard-working and available please.

Let him bring in a new coach? Is that something he wants to do?
« Last Edit: February 24, 2023, 11:58:59 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,977
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8923 on: February 24, 2023, 12:05:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 24, 2023, 11:57:26 am
Let him bring in a new coach? Is that something he wants to do?

If not just force one on him....
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,099
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8924 on: February 24, 2023, 03:11:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 24, 2023, 11:57:26 am
Let him bring in a new coach? Is that something he wants to do?

Have no idea. I still have this silly idea he might make up with Buvac and get the brains back, and maybe get Michael Zorc in from near retirement. Recreate that Dortmund magic for his last 3 years at Liverpool.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,472
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8925 on: February 24, 2023, 05:28:22 pm »
Just watched the palace presser. Contrast that to Potters Chelsea press conference.

Chalk and cheese. We have the best manager in the world. Period. Enjoy these special times folks. Appreciate what we have. I mean it.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,072
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8926 on: February 24, 2023, 06:21:20 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on February 24, 2023, 11:41:17 am
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh

The first goal came from a sustained period of Madrid pressure when we were in a low block. For me we allowed Madrid back into the game by becoming passive. If we had continued with an aggressive pressing game we could have blown them away.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8927 on: February 24, 2023, 06:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 24, 2023, 06:21:20 pm
The first goal came from a sustained period of Madrid pressure when we were in a low block. For me we allowed Madrid back into the game by becoming passive. If we had continued with an aggressive pressing game we could have blown them away.

Or they would have picked us off anyway as huge gaps began to appear due to our lads not being able to sustain it. I don't think the low block was planned, it just appeared due to the fact we didn't have the legs in the engine room to sustain the high pressing.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,592
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8928 on: February 24, 2023, 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on February 24, 2023, 11:41:17 am
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh

cause it works?

and has worked

you know Gegenpress right. We have huge elements of that still.

The opposite is the Pep pass around the back low energy death by boredom style

I'd rather lose to HEAVY METAL than win to Strauss (if I was going for GOOD classical here is choose Mozart or the Ludwig Van)

It needs fit good players

We have a squad that's tiring, ageing with some new exciting dynamic ones that aren't quite set

.... it's a transition year

So why are we gung-ho?

THAT'S THE CLUB ETHOS

and I daresay it stretches back to Shanks and his all-red changes....

If you let in 4 goals. Score 5.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8929 on: February 24, 2023, 06:55:50 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on February 24, 2023, 11:41:17 am
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh
Because we don't have the players to play that way. For example, Trent's natural instinct is to play on the front foot.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,905
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8930 on: February 24, 2023, 06:57:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 24, 2023, 12:05:39 pm
If not just force one on him....

two would be preferred.

but its hard to do it all in one window.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8931 on: February 24, 2023, 07:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 24, 2023, 06:21:20 pm
The first goal came from a sustained period of Madrid pressure when we were in a low block. For me we allowed Madrid back into the game by becoming passive. If we had continued with an aggressive pressing game we could have blown them away.
Exactly what Klopp said after the game we became passive, same against Newcastle.
We are just as likely to concede in a low block as attacking with a high line, I know which one I prefer.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8932 on: Yesterday at 12:57:01 am »
Just read the "clear we have do do something in the summer " Klopp article on the beeb website. The gaffer is saying a lot without saying anything concrete.  But there's a few references to how we are "led".  Gives me the impression that he's calling out the owners and saying we need to change tact and invest heavily this season.
I could be interpreting it wrong as it is obscure.  I'd be interested to hear what people think.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8933 on: Yesterday at 10:17:14 am »
His stance that he signed the new contract, as he knew this would be a tricky (transitional) season and wanted to be here to steer us thru harder times, is undermined by him saying for most of the summer of 22, that we have so many midfielders why would I sign anyone else.  He needed to be more forward thinking regarding recruitment sooner.  Fix the roof when the sun is shining, now the house has caved in and j and j demolition crew are pulling up in their truck, with their hard hats on and jurgen is rummaging thru the rubble, identifying fragments of shattered tile

Nonetheless nobody is perfect, good to see his defiance and energy, he will need it, you have to admire his fight
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8934 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 24, 2023, 06:51:44 pm
cause it works?

and has worked

you know Gegenpress right. We have huge elements of that still.

The opposite is the Pep pass around the back low energy death by boredom style

I'd rather lose to HEAVY METAL than win to Strauss (if I was going for GOOD classical here is choose Mozart or the Ludwig Van)

It needs fit good players

We have a squad that's tiring, ageing with some new exciting dynamic ones that aren't quite set

.... it's a transition year

So why are we gung-ho?

THAT'S THE CLUB ETHOS

and I daresay it stretches back to Shanks and his all-red changes....

If you let in 4 goals. Score 5.

ah cool, so we're going back to Brendan Rodgers style, got it
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 555
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8935 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 12:57:01 am
Just read the "clear we have do do something in the summer " Klopp article on the beeb website. The gaffer is saying a lot without saying anything concrete.  But there's a few references to how we are "led".  Gives me the impression that he's calling out the owners and saying we need to change tact and invest heavily this season.
I could be interpreting it wrong as it is obscure.  I'd be interested to hear what people think.

Here are the two parts to the presser that the Beeb are quoting...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h1F6sbbOpuY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1F6sbbOpuY



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uYdy83c1SQU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uYdy83c1SQU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYdy83c1SQU

 :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,072
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8936 on: Yesterday at 10:41:46 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:17:14 am
His stance that he signed the new contract, as he knew this would be a tricky (transitional) season and wanted to be here to steer us thru harder times, is undermined by him saying for most of the summer of 22, that we have so many midfielders why would I sign anyone else.  He needed to be more forward thinking regarding recruitment sooner.  Fix the roof when the sun is shining, now the house has caved in and j and j demolition crew are pulling up in their truck, with their hard hats on and jurgen is rummaging thru the rubble, identifying fragments of shattered tile

Nonetheless nobody is perfect, good to see his defiance and energy, he will need it, you have to admire his fight

You missed the bit where he said we have sell before we buy. As for fixing the roof that is something you need funds for. You also have to be able to get players out before you can get players in.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8937 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:41:46 am
You missed the bit where he said we have sell before we buy. As for fixing the roof that is something you need funds for. You also have to be able to get players out before you can get players in.
Whilst this was very problematic for jurgen it wasn't impossible.  Jurgen could be the best in the world, but even the best make mistakes,

We have been very generous when handing out contract renewals, some of this is welcome, a few perhaps were mistakes, some of these renewals extended contracts of players deep into their 30's, some of the contracts doubled the money of players.  Both of these outcomes make it much harder to find some club to buy our aging stars and for players to want to leave.  If a player can double of treble their money elsewhere they are much more willing to want to leave, freeing up money to buy younger players to play around some the experienced players you choose to keep
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:37:39 am by markmywords »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,072
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8938 on: Yesterday at 12:20:51 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:27:44 am
Whilst this was very problematic for jurgen it wasn't impossible.  Jurgen could be the best in the world, but even the best make mistakes,

We have been very generous when handing out contract renewals, some of this is welcome, a few perhaps were mistakes, some of these renewals extended contracts of players deep into their 30's, some of the contracts doubled the money of players.  Both of these outcomes make it much harder to find some club to buy our aging stars and for players to want to leave.  If a player can double of treble their money elsewhere they are much more willing to want to leave, freeing up money to buy younger players to play around some the experienced players you choose to keep

Firstly Klopp doesn't negotiate players' contracts that is the job of the Sporting Director.

Secondly, for me there was a seismic change in our approach to contract renewals. When COVID struck we pulled out of the Werner deal, drew down £197m of our revolving credit facility and concentrated on deals that didn't effect our cash flow. We signed Jota with an abnormally low upfront payment which was partly offset by Hoever going the other way.

We then concentrated on renewing deals for existing players. That involves a long-term wages commitment but has far less impact on cash flow than new transfers. New deals for players also extend the Amortisation period for those players on the books.

Over the next twelve months, we extended the deals of Ali, Trent, Robbo, VVD, Fabinho and Hendo. For me there are a couple of things that are being missed firstly Klopp was due to leave at the end of next season. The other is that the owners fully expected us to be in a European Super League. One of the major objectives of the ESL was to reduce football inflation which would have affected transfer fees.

Personally, I think there are a number of reasons why we didn't rebuild earlier and think it is wrong to put the blame entirely at Klopp's door. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8939 on: Yesterday at 12:43:27 pm »
Henderson, Alisson, Van Dijk, Trent, Fabinho and Robertson all agreed new deal months after the Super league ended. It's an impossibly big stretch, or outright lie, to claim that had anything to do with extensions without any sort of evidence.

I'm not going to engage further with you on this Al as it gets tedious quick, but that was a weird claim which could easily be googled to dispute if you'd wanted to check yourself
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8940 on: Yesterday at 01:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:20:51 pm
Firstly Klopp doesn't negotiate players' contracts that is the job of the Sporting Director.

Secondly, for me there was a seismic change in our approach to contract renewals. When COVID struck we pulled out of the Werner deal, drew down £197m of our revolving credit facility and concentrated on deals that didn't effect our cash flow. We signed Jota with an abnormally low upfront payment which was partly offset by Hoever going the other way.

We then concentrated on renewing deals for existing players. That involves a long-term wages commitment but has far less impact on cash flow than new transfers. New deals for players also extend the Amortisation period for those players on the books.

Over the next twelve months, we extended the deals of Ali, Trent, Robbo, VVD, Fabinho and Hendo. For me there are a couple of things that are being missed firstly Klopp was due to leave at the end of next season. The other is that the owners fully expected us to be in a European Super League. One of the major objectives of the ESL was to reduce football inflation which would have affected transfer fees.

Personally, I think there are a number of reasons why we didn't rebuild earlier and think it is wrong to put the blame entirely at Klopp's door. 

It isn't entirely on Klopp, but he would likely have the biggest voice regarding whether to renew or not.

If cashflow was such a major consideration, our double your money contract game show would not help toward that, as it makes circumstances for a sale of one of our players less likely

Even if we couldn't arrange cash flow enabling sales, We do not operate in a vacuum, other especially non cl clubs were also struggling and if we let 1 or 2 run down their deals and use their money, to pull off another jota type deal, we would likely be in a better situation
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,499
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8941 on: Yesterday at 01:02:29 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on February 24, 2023, 11:41:17 am
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh

19/20 we would completely shut a game down, restricting teams to the occasional chance they'd invariably snatch at.

Even last season we kept a ton of clean sheets. Our 90s points totals were built on clean sheets.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,468
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8942 on: Yesterday at 01:03:48 pm »
This is a change of topic over transfers, budgets, and players but I think goes in this thread.  Was interesting to see that Utd had 8 analysts present at the Nou Camp for their match against Barcelona.  It's not something that is very widely reported on anywhere but wondering if we have analysts who go to games like that.  I know we have a bunch of analysts working behind the scenes on player recruitment and probably a bunch of other stuff we don't know about. 

Anyone know if we have, and how many, analysts we have at games and who they are? 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,072
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8943 on: Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:43:27 pm
Henderson, Alisson, Van Dijk, Trent, Fabinho and Robertson all agreed new deal months after the Super league ended. It's an impossibly big stretch, or outright lie, to claim that had anything to do with extensions without any sort of evidence.

I'm not going to engage further with you on this Al as it gets tedious quick, but that was a weird claim which could easily be googled to dispute if you'd wanted to check yourself

I was talking specifically about transfers something that is quite obvious.

I posted. One of the major objectives of the ESL was to reduce football inflation which would have affected transfer fees.


Here is one of the main protagonists of the ESL Agnelli talking about transfers on the 8th of March 2021 days before news of the ESL broke.

Agnelli talked about finding alternative ways to secure financial fair play, within football.


'Clubs qualifying to specific tiers in international competitions would not be allowed to buy each other's players,' he suggested.

'That would improve indirect solidarity towards other clubs. So, no triple figure transfers among Champions League participating clubs. These are elements we are discussing.'

To be clear those comments were made as head of the European Clubs Association.

To me it is fair assumption that prior knowledge of the planned ESL may well have affected decisions over paying transfer fees.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,681
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8944 on: Yesterday at 03:51:36 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 01:00:20 pm
It isn't entirely on Klopp, but he would likely have the biggest voice regarding whether to renew or not.

If cashflow was such a major consideration, our double your money contract game show would not help toward that, as it makes circumstances for a sale of one of our players less likely

Even if we couldn't arrange cash flow enabling sales, We do not operate in a vacuum, other especially non cl clubs were also struggling and if we let 1 or 2 run down their deals and use their money, to pull off another jota type deal, we would likely be in a better situation

the 2 real problematic renewals where surely Henderson and now maybe Salah in terms of the mad wages and years - and I would be STUNNED if Klopp is sat there at the table saying yes give Henderson that wage. We know he was keen to get it sorted, as it was becoming a huge distraction. But it was the sporting directors job to get the contract sorted, so that is on him. Henderson and his agent played Liverpool like a fiddle.
 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,072
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8945 on: Yesterday at 04:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:51:36 pm
the 2 real problematic renewals where surely Henderson and now maybe Salah in terms of the mad wages and years - and I would be STUNNED if Klopp is sat there at the table saying yes give Henderson that wage. We know he was keen to get it sorted, as it was becoming a huge distraction. But it was the sporting directors job to get the contract sorted, so that is on him. Henderson and his agent played Liverpool like a fiddle.
 

The Henderson one isn't that surprising. The cheerleader for Hendo's new deal was Danny Murphy who just happens to be the best mate of Neil Fewings, Hendo's agent.

West Ham put in an official complaint when Murphy had a rant about Declan Rice not getting a new deal. I bet people can guess who Rice's agent is.

West Ham have complained to TalkSport about criticism from Danny Murphy regarding their handling of contract negotiations with Declan Rice after learning that Rices agent has also represented Murphy.

Murphy argued that it was ridiculous that West Ham were yet to reward Rices impressive performances with a new contract when he appeared on Jim Whites radio show on Monday and warned that the club risked losing their brightest young talent if the matter were not resolved soon. The 19-year-old has entered the final two years of his deal and rejected an offer worth around £15,000 a week in the summer.

Yet West Ham, who are thought to be confident that Rices contract contains an option that will allow them to extend it until 2021, are determined not to be pushed around and believe that Murphy should have declared his connection with Neil Fewings, who landed Rice as a client this year. Fewings declined to comment but confirmed he had represented the former Liverpool midfielder.

Im amazed West Ham havent got him a new contract sorted, Murphy said. Why havent they sorted it? This lad hasnt just come into the first team, hes been around since last season. This is typical of lots of clubs who forget to reward young lads when theyre doing really well  and I dont mean stupid money, I dont agree with young lads who arent in the first team earning £20,000 a week.

But he is on a very low contract, playing at the top level, dealing with some top players and looking very, very accomplished. All of a sudden hes only got next season on his contract and what, West Ham think the big clubs arent watching him now? Im amazed at West Ham, its ridiculous for a lad of this talent. It shouldnt have got to this. You cant let this happen.

Theyve got a problem now after his last couple of performances. Theyve got a super young player who they havent looked after and dealt with. Hopefully they deal with it soon. Hes probably very happy there and wants to stay, but they have to act quickly because his performances now are taking him to a different level.

Then we have Murphy criticising Klopp for not starting Hendo every game.


He keeps leaving him out  Danny Murphy angry at Klopp for not playing Henderson every week


It is fair to say that Liverpools season is not going to plan with the Merseyside club sat down in tenth in the Premier league table and with a midfield underperforming every week, Danny Murphy cant believe Jordan Henderson is not starting.

The Reds captain is not the player he once was and has been very poor this season, and as a result, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dropped him alongside fellow underperforming midfield partner, Fabinho.

Many Liverpool fans are still baffled that the club extended the 32-year-olds contract until 2025 recently as a midfield revamp is needed at Anfield.

However, the England internationals lack of minutes seems to have angered former Liverpool star, Danny Murphy, who has stated that Henderson should be playing for Liverpool every week, regardless of his form.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,342
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8946 on: Today at 12:53:02 am »
This date in 2021 we were 5 points off the CL spot with no games in hand and 13 to play. We had lost 7, drawn 7 with a GD of +11.
We are now 6 points off the CL spot with a game in hand and 15 to play. We have lost 7 and drawn 6 with a GD of +10
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8947 on: Today at 01:14:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:02 am
This date in 2021 we were 5 points off the CL spot with no games in hand and 13 to play. We had lost 7, drawn 7 with a GD of +11.
We are now 6 points off the CL spot with a game in hand and 15 to play. We have lost 7 and drawn 6 with a GD of +10


Pity we are not chasing Brendan Rodgers' Leicester this time
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,342
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8948 on: Today at 01:17:52 am »
We were chasing Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea. This time we are chasing Newcastle, Spurs and Fulham.
We have to play Fulham and Spurs (home), we've beaten Newcastle twice.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,930
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8949 on: Today at 01:23:05 am »
We also don't have Rhys Williams, Kabak and Nat Phillips starting at CB for us, and generally have quite a few players back from injury. We just have to go a game at a time and collect as many points as possible. We can worry where we finish when it's all done.

I think this experiment of Hendo playing wide right has to stop. He adds nothing, and it vacates the midfield too much leaving us under pressure all the time. I'd actually prefer if he just played the No. 6 and we played 2 8's e.g. Naby/Bajcetic, Naby/Milner, Harvey/Naby. We just seem to constantly hoof from the RB, RM area and just give the ball away without being threatening

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Up
« previous next »
 