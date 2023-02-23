Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.



If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez



Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset



sigh