Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.
If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez
Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset
sigh
cause it works?
and has worked
you know Gegenpress right. We have huge elements of that still.
The opposite is the Pep pass around the back low energy death by boredom style
I'd rather lose to HEAVY METAL than win to Strauss (if I was going for GOOD classical here is choose Mozart or the Ludwig Van)
It needs fit good players
We have a squad that's tiring, ageing with some new exciting dynamic ones that aren't quite set
.... it's a transition year
So why are we gung-ho?
THAT'S THE CLUB ETHOS
and I daresay it stretches back to Shanks and his all-red changes....
If you let in 4 goals. Score 5.