The Klopp Template

Oscarmac

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8920 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm
Klopp's like the one manager I'd accept new templates from automatically

I think he needs new players before the backroom

backroom staff issues would be really rotten

Amen to that!

I would throw every player and staffer out before Klopp

I accept how massive that is
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!

na fir dearg

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8921 on: Today at 11:41:17 am
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh
lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8922 on: Today at 11:55:47 am
His template is a shit-show right now.

Love his overall management, so let him bring in new coach for fresh eyes and ideas. Ferguson was not a great innovator, he has other guys do that for him.

Massive new broom for JK in the summer please. How we get there, I don't know but the likes of Naby Keita can lend him a hand by being competent, hard-working and available please.
killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8923 on: Today at 11:57:26 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:55:47 am
His template is a shit-show right now.

Love his overall management, so let him bring in new coach for fresh eyes and ideas. Ferguson was not a great innovator, he has other guys do that for him.

Massive new broom for JK in the summer please. How we get there, I don't know but the likes of Naby Keita can lend him a hand by being competent, hard-working and available please.

Let him bring in a new coach? Is that something he wants to do?
Last Edit: Today at 11:58:59 am by killer-heels
El Lobo

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8924 on: Today at 12:05:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:57:26 am
Let him bring in a new coach? Is that something he wants to do?

If not just force one on him....
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8925 on: Today at 03:11:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:57:26 am
Let him bring in a new coach? Is that something he wants to do?

Have no idea. I still have this silly idea he might make up with Buvac and get the brains back, and maybe get Michael Zorc in from near retirement. Recreate that Dortmund magic for his last 3 years at Liverpool.
Keith Lard

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8926 on: Today at 05:28:22 pm
Just watched the palace presser. Contrast that to Potters Chelsea press conference.

Chalk and cheese. We have the best manager in the world. Period. Enjoy these special times folks. Appreciate what we have. I mean it.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8927 on: Today at 06:21:20 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 11:41:17 am
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh

The first goal came from a sustained period of Madrid pressure when we were in a low block. For me we allowed Madrid back into the game by becoming passive. If we had continued with an aggressive pressing game we could have blown them away.
FlashGordon

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8928 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:21:20 pm
The first goal came from a sustained period of Madrid pressure when we were in a low block. For me we allowed Madrid back into the game by becoming passive. If we had continued with an aggressive pressing game we could have blown them away.

Or they would have picked us off anyway as huge gaps began to appear due to our lads not being able to sustain it. I don't think the low block was planned, it just appeared due to the fact we didn't have the legs in the engine room to sustain the high pressing.
ToneLa

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8929 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 11:41:17 am
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh

cause it works?

and has worked

you know Gegenpress right. We have huge elements of that still.

The opposite is the Pep pass around the back low energy death by boredom style

I'd rather lose to HEAVY METAL than win to Strauss (if I was going for GOOD classical here is choose Mozart or the Ludwig Van)

It needs fit good players

We have a squad that's tiring, ageing with some new exciting dynamic ones that aren't quite set

.... it's a transition year

So why are we gung-ho?

THAT'S THE CLUB ETHOS

and I daresay it stretches back to Shanks and his all-red changes....

If you let in 4 goals. Score 5.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8930 on: Today at 06:55:50 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 11:41:17 am
Why do we seem so gung-ho all the time? It seems we play the same way all the time, no matter what the scoreline is, really frustrating to watch.

If we are leading 2-0 shouldn't we withdraw our fullbacks, drop the midfield slightly deeper? We have bags of pace to hit teams on the counter with Salah and Nunez

Can't seem to manage a game now either, is this down to a lack of leadership on the pitch? We could do it in 2018/19, why not now? I don't believe that's down to legs in midfield, surely it's a mindset

sigh
Because we don't have the players to play that way. For example, Trent's natural instinct is to play on the front foot.
newterp

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8931 on: Today at 06:57:20 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:05:39 pm
If not just force one on him....

two would be preferred.

but its hard to do it all in one window.
