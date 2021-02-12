« previous next »
Topic: The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:50:47 pm
Having taken a step back I honestly think Klopp is currently lost and flapping around to try and find answers
He's one of the best coaches in the world and he should be our manager next season but the last few months have been a mess of decision making, mostly reactive, and failure to fix our inability to concede huge numbers of 'big' chances every single game at relegation levels

Last night we picked a midfield 3 which doesn't have anyone that can keep the ball featuring 2 of our worst performers in midfield this season
It feels like the reason we picked that midfield 3 is that they won against Everton then won against Newcastle, despite being poor defensively, and then despite Henderson and Fabinho looking obviously better after a break we ran out them all out again
Why? What were the tactical reasons for picking those 3 vs Madrid? .. maybe they weren't picked on vibes and hope but it feels like that

It looked like our gameplan last night was 2019's gameplan almost identically but with worse players in a worse physical state

The amount of vacillation of approach this season has been staggering
In the summer we spent a record amount on a world class 9 whose now playing as a wide forward despite his obivous inability to keep the ball and do the midfield elements the system needs (esp with Salah on the other flank)
We've moved him to accommodate a worse version of Firmino who doesn't seem able to receive the ball or hold the ball vs good opponents
And in the middle we've gone to 3 industrious midfielders..  2 of whom can't be industrious for more than 25 minutes per 90 .. with an inability to keep the ball vs technical or pressing opponents after spending the entire first 40% of the season with a possession based AM as a constant pick

Before the world cup we changed the formation to 'tighten it up' .. it didn't really work but regardless instead of trying to perfect it post world cup we went back to the beginning of the season gameplan .. that didn't really work so we moved back to the 2019 game plan  ... this also hasn't worked

Obviously we've got physical problems with some key players but we still have way more talent than our level on the pitch especially defensively
No matter what we change in the set up the approach seems to be unchanging - press high as much as your legs will let you, keep a high line regardless of scoreline or physical state.. keep playing fast direct passes forward at all times
We spent long periods of games in our title winning season dropping off 'shelling' and protecting leads .. this season we look like cub scouts who all think they'll get an extra £1 from their Dad for every goal they score......

I'll stop rambling on now but honestly some of it is alarming in its lack of direction and just how knee jerk its all been

It feels like he needs an entirely clean slate.
Clear out as many players as possible apart from those you can obviously build the next great team with... and bring in as many as you can
Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like

This is an excellent post. As well as the well-documented wider issues, Jurgen is not having a great season, in his own decision-making, it certainly looks unclear.

And one thing is for certain: whatever the plan was in August, it most certainly was not 'play 18 year old Bacjectic every game'. And Klopp will be the solution but as you've said, only after we have cleared out, what 5-8 players from the squad, either permanently or on loan (in the case of Cavalho, Jones).

Klopp had Gini, Fab and (peak) Hendo as his engine room. He needs a new one, probably with a more expansive player in there - we know who he has in mind.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 10:51:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:31:41 am
Why do you keep posting this - do you mean if someone else makes him change it? .... obviously that's not going to happen but but he's changed it on his own several times
It doesnt seem remotely out of the question he'll do so again this summer

If he does himself then fine. But what do we do if he doesnt? Are his coaches not good enough? What if what we mean is actually Jurgens tactics are not good enough and actually he may only know one or two proper ways of playing, which have been exhausted.

We have seen this before, once we start questioning coaches then what we really mean is the manager.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 10:52:57 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:35:09 am
If he doesn't, do you believe that is a crucial barrier to our success next year?


I honestly don't know - its very hard to tease out whose responsible for what with a football team, we're not in the meetings .. its also easy to start blaming everything when things don't work and throw the baby out with the bath water
However there's clearly been a failure of coaching this season, you can't give up the level of chances we have, given the level of talent we have, without that being true, either the ideas have been at fault or the ability to communicate them to the players ...but last year the opposite was true with the same staff ...
I do think its an open question though, Ferguson is the only manager really whose been able to renew a team and stay at the top over time and he changed his coaches and with it the ideas the players were exposed to and you can see how this would have an effect after years of similar messages

Obviously the biggest thing we need next season is better players :)
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:14 am
If he does himself then fine. But what do we do if he doesnt? Are his coaches not good enough? What if what we mean is actually Jurgens tactics are not good enough and actually he may only know one or two proper ways of playing, which have been exhausted.

We have seen this before, once we start questioning coaches then what we really mean is the manager.

This is just one of your latest odd takes ;D

FSG aren't going to make him change his coaches. He might change his own coaches. Fans saying 'Oh that Pep Ljinders, he's rubbish' isn't going to mean a thing. There is overwhelming support for him amongst the fanbase, to the point that we'd sooner see literally anyone else leave the club before him. So your whole 'if you question the coaches it means you want the manager to be sacked' is probably best parked.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8884 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:25 am
This is just one of your latest odd takes ;D

FSG aren't going to make him change his coaches. He might change his own coaches. Fans saying 'Oh that Pep Ljinders, he's rubbish' isn't going to mean a thing. There is overwhelming support for him amongst the fanbase, to the point that we'd sooner see literally anyone else leave the club before him. So your whole 'if you question the coaches it means you want the manager to be sacked' is probably best parked.

Exactly, Alisson literally made a pitch to Klopp for Taffarel to join us and here he is with Alisson improving all the time. In a game of marginal gains, another coach with other ideas could be the catalyst we need.

Mark Leyland who moved to Newcastle and Howe says had a positive impact in their results is now off to City.

It's not blasphemy to look to improve in any area.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8885 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:25 am
This is just one of your latest odd takes ;D

FSG aren't going to make him change his coaches. He might change his own coaches. Fans saying 'Oh that Pep Ljinders, he's rubbish' isn't going to mean a thing. There is overwhelming support for him amongst the fanbase, to the point that we'd sooner see literally anyone else leave the club before him. So your whole 'if you question the coaches it means you want the manager to be sacked' is probably best parked.

Coaches only really get questioned by fans when the tactics dont seem to be producing results. That has always been the case and will continue to be the case. I dont mind people mentioning the tactics but this was Jacks specific line.

Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like

So basically what he is saying here is that tactically we are not performing and to address that depends on us changing the coaching staff. Klopp is part of that, if the tactics are no longer part of us being successful again then we are questioning whether the manager is.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8886 on: Today at 11:38:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:23:28 am
Coaches only really get questioned by fans when the tactics dont seem to be producing results. That has always been the case and will continue to be the case. I dont mind people mentioning the tactics but this was Jacks specific line.

Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like

So basically what he is saying here is that tactically we are not performing and to address that depends on us changing the coaching staff. Klopp is part of that, if the tactics are no longer part of us being successful again then we are questioning whether the manager is.

How do you think we're performing? 

Basically it seems like what you are saying is that there has to be blind loyalty to a manager, no criticism whatsoever, otherwise you want him sacked. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8887 on: Today at 11:49:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:23:28 am
Coaches only really get questioned by fans when the tactics dont seem to be producing results. That has always been the case and will continue to be the case. I dont mind people mentioning the tactics but this was Jacks specific line.

Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like

So basically what he is saying here is that tactically we are not performing and to address that depends on us changing the coaching staff. Klopp is part of that, if the tactics are no longer part of us being successful again then we are questioning whether the manager is.

But we clearly aren't performing tactically are we? We're currently worse than the sum of our parts. There's bang average teams taking us to the fucking cleaners [not madrid] so we're doing something wrong because there's no way this side should be 8th in the league on the back of what was nearly the greatest season in football history.

Klopp is part of that yes, and his coaches are part of that, we all want Klopp to stay - I don't think anyone has suggested otherwise and if they have please show me the post and I'll correct myself - so maybe it's time for Klopp to change his coaches and get some new ideas in. Which he's done throughout his career and during his time here.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 11:52:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:23:28 am
Coaches only really get questioned by fans when the tactics dont seem to be producing results. That has always been the case and will continue to be the case. I dont mind people mentioning the tactics but this was Jacks specific line.

Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like

So basically what he is saying here is that tactically we are not performing and to address that depends on us changing the coaching staff. Klopp is part of that, if the tactics are no longer part of us being successful again then we are questioning whether the manager is.

Ahh....  :-X

Well yeah saying its imperative to change our coaches is a bit silly.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Is any of this by chance a bit OTT in current climate? I'd like to see how we are against Palace first..

Madrid apart we were starting to look better than our previous games before the derby. The attack for one looks more a unit..with more to come.

Overall yes, season has not been good enough and what have you - but even against Madrid cut the silly mistakes, of which 3 lead to goals and it is different - we also were taking the game away from them at one point.

I don't think you can coach silly mistakes away? we seem to make a lot of them that lead to goals due to our way of play
Our reaction to them, yeah can be better and that can be worked on granted.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 11:57:14 am »
The one signing that makes me question Klopp and his midfield plans is Arthur.

He was asked in media interviews etc, a lot about his midfield, and just before the season started he signed a midfield, and that was Arthur. Looking at the profile of Arthur and how much he's played, really really baffles me. When we needed legs, we got in a cultured midfielder more akin to Thiago or Xabi Alonso, when we needed someone like Wijnaldum. We have our most cultured player playing right back, and he's class in that position anyway (Trent), but he has legs to transform this midfield (in my not qualified opinion).

Something is definitely amiss at Liverpool, where the stats team are all looking to exit, and recruitment has been pretty bad in the midfield positions. We've now got Bajcetic and Elliot starting games in midfield, where one was a central defender, the other a winger. But the whole world can see they give us a much needed energy boost in midfield, where our game is either won or lost.

I just want klopp to revert back to the athletic midfield that saw us win the league, the cultured way would have worked if we pinned the opposition in the final 3rd for 20+ minute periods.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 12:04:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:23:28 am
Coaches only really get questioned by fans when the tactics dont seem to be producing results. That has always been the case and will continue to be the case. I dont mind people mentioning the tactics but this was Jacks specific line.

Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like

So basically what he is saying here is that tactically we are not performing and to address that depends on us changing the coaching staff. Klopp is part of that, if the tactics are no longer part of us being successful again then we are questioning whether the manager is.

I'm happy to have this more as a question over the coaches than a statement of fact as I don't feel as strongly about it as written here
I do stand by the need for a bigger reset / rebuild or whatever than a couple of tweaks and the odd new player so the coaching question is part of that - however he does it, with this coaching group or a different one, Klopp has to get back to what he does best, a clear system/way of playing and recruiting and picking for that system
And, to state the obvious, as posted above none of it will be possible without several better players

As for the tactical question .. I don't think its controversial or debatable to say we haven't been tactically good enough this season.
You can't have our level of talent and wage bill and not be able to change conceding chances at nearly a relegation level rate for 6 months of football and say we have been good enough tactically. Criticism for this obviously falls at both the manager and the coaches door
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8892 on: Today at 12:19:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:50 pm
As for the tactical question .. I don't think its controversial or debatable to say we haven't been tactically good enough this season.
You can't have our level of talent and wage bill and not be able to change conceding chances at nearly a relegation level rate for 6 months of football and say we have been good enough tactically. Criticism for this obviously falls at both the manager and the coaches door

Agreed, and it's not a crime to question the manager because he sure as hell will have questioned himself as well. He and we will have confidence in his ability to sort it out, but sorting it out means mistakes were made to sort out. You can't stay in a job at this level for so long without getting some things wrong, all managers do. He will get it right, but he will be aware that some of the things he needs to get right will be the result of things he's got wrong. Most of them will have been good faith mistakes, seeing players he's trusted for years looking good on the training ground and believing that their attitude and desire will allow them to turn the corner. Loyalty signifies a good individual, but in football it can be a strength and a weakness at times.

This may be new to him as in previous jobs he wasn't required to truly dismantle a team of players he built and developed and create a second great team. At Dortmund he lost players but he left before the job to completely rebuild was there, and until you have to do it the tendency is to trust the ones you know and believe in them. Building his second great team will be an experience for him, and I'm looking forward to watching it, and whilst none of us wanted the change to be because we dipped massively in a short space of time, it may help him make some decisions he may not have wanted to make had the change been more gradual.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8893 on: Today at 12:22:09 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:56:13 am
Is any of this by chance a bit OTT in current climate? I'd like to see how we are against Palace first..

Do you think conceeding 3 or more goals 8 times in a season is good enough? Including in that is Brentford, Wolves and Brighton. Do you think there is big room for improvement in our defensive game, especially at set pieces?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8894 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:22:09 pm
Do you think conceeding 3 or more goals 8 times in a season is good enough? Including in that is Brentford, Wolves and Brighton. Do you think there is big room for improvement in our defensive game, especially at set pieces?

Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:56:13 am
Is any of this by chance a bit OTT in current climate? I'd like to see how we are against Palace first..

Overall yes, season has not been good enough
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8895 on: Today at 02:24:32 pm »
My only bone of contention at the moment is whether we're trying to play the 'old' way without the players to do it.

We've heard that the forwards aren't pressing as well as before, which creates gaps that an out of sorts midfield can't cover. Gakpo is playing centrally to improve the press but it's almost like we're clinging on to the tactics that made us successful (absolutely fair enough) but without players who can currently do it.

Is there any validity to slightly tilting the formation to suit the tools that we have? Play deeper, steady 2 in cm and play more on the break. Mo conventional winger for a time? Just think if the old way isn't quite working it wouldn't hurt to have an alternative option, however temporary.

The management clearly know this, so I'm very much being an armchair manager. But it feels like if we were defensive stable (almost Houllier esque) then we could build back up from there.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8896 on: Today at 02:33:07 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:56:13 am
Is any of this by chance a bit OTT in current climate? I'd like to see how we are against Palace first..

Madrid apart we were starting to look better than our previous games before the derby. The attack for one looks more a unit..with more to come.

Overall yes, season has not been good enough and what have you - but even against Madrid cut the silly mistakes, of which 3 lead to goals and it is different - we also were taking the game away from them at one point.

I don't think you can coach silly mistakes away? we seem to make a lot of them that lead to goals due to our way of play
Our reaction to them, yeah can be better and that can be worked on granted.
I don't think so. There was a common trend in both the Newcastle and Madrid matches where we looked decent for the first 20-25 minutes, then the intensity dropped and we started conceding chances. Even in the Newcastle match, we were conceding chances early on, but managed to hold on.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8897 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:25 am
This is just one of your latest odd takes ;D

FSG aren't going to make him change his coaches. He might change his own coaches. Fans saying 'Oh that Pep Ljinders, he's rubbish' isn't going to mean a thing. There is overwhelming support for him amongst the fanbase, to the point that we'd sooner see literally anyone else leave the club before him. So your whole 'if you question the coaches it means you want the manager to be sacked' is probably best parked.

FSG made Rodgers change his coaches why wouldnt they try it with Klopp.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8898 on: Today at 02:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:33:14 pm
FSG made Rodgers change his coaches why wouldnt they try it with Klopp.
Do we know that for sure? Or was Rodgers just feeling the pressure, understandably, so he decided to fire his backroom staff to give off the illusion of change?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8899 on: Today at 02:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:33:07 pm
I don't think so. There was a common trend in both the Newcastle and Madrid matches where we looked decent for the first 20-25 minutes, then the intensity dropped and we started conceding chances. Even in the Newcastle match, we were conceding chances early on, but managed to hold on.

Fair enough.
I know we have big issues to solve, and it won't likely be until after this season....

But i think the good 20-25 mins and dropoff as you say shouldn't be too harshly punished when going for top 4 conisdering who we have left to play, who we have coming back from injury (Diaz, Konate) and the likelihood that we will get better than what we have seen (being optimistic - as although not great the last couple league matches were better than the previous showings!)
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8900 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:34:24 pm
Do we know that for sure? Or was Rodgers just feeling the pressure, understandably, so he decided to fire his backroom staff to give off the illusion of change?

Gordon held an end of season review the outcome was that Rodgers kept his job but Marsh and Pascoe were replaced by Driscoll and Gary Mac.

Before that FSG had brought in Steve Clarke to work under Kenny and tried to get him to stay on when they sacked Kenny.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8901 on: Today at 03:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:33:14 pm
FSG made Rodgers change his coaches why wouldnt they try it with Klopp.

Nothing about Rodgers situation has anything to do with Klopp's situation.. suggesting it does is like suggesting I'd treat my wife like I treated my girlfriend of 6 weeks in my first year at college... but you know that .
Lets keep our shit stirring arguments within the confines of this reality so we can all enjoy them properly
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8902 on: Today at 03:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:33:14 pm
FSG made Rodgers change his coaches why wouldnt they try it with Klopp.

Tremendous :)
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8903 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 02:42:55 pm
Fair enough.
I know we have big issues to solve, and it won't likely be until after this season....

But i think the good 20-25 mins and dropoff as you say shouldn't be too harshly punished when going for top 4 conisdering who we have left to play, who we have coming back from injury (Diaz, Konate) and the likelihood that we will get better than what we have seen (being optimistic - as although not great the last couple league matches were better than the previous showings!)
Yeah, I mean we have a really high quality attack, still one of the best in the league statistically and based on individual quality. The problem is we can't stop teams from creating big chances and we have trouble feeding our front 3.

If we reach top 4, it will be a survive and advance type scenario. I don't see many matches where we will take a 2-0 or 3-0 lead then kill the game off.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8904 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:11:59 pm
Nothing about Rodgers situation has anything to do with Klopp's situation.. suggesting it does is like suggesting I'd treat my wife like I treated my girlfriend of 6 weeks in my first year at college... but you know that .
Lets keep our shit stirring arguments within the confines of this reality so we can all enjoy them properly

I replied to Lobo who categorically stated that FSG wouldn't sack a coach. I provided two examples of FSG hiring and firing coaches.

Personally I would say that the owners see managers and coaches as individuals and not as a team. For example Ljinders himself was appointed when Rodgers was manager but didn't leave with him.

Who is to say the new Sporting Director might want to make some changes to the coaching setup.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8905 on: Today at 03:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:32:54 pm
I replied to Lobo who stated that FSG won't make him change his coaches. I provided two examples of FSG hiring and firing coaches, which I now realise has absolutely nothing to do with what Lobo said and also happened nearly a decade ago so isn't particularly relevant now

Personally I would say that the owners see managers and coaches as individuals and not as a team. For example Ljinders himself was appointed when Rodgers was manager but didn't leave with him.

Who is to say the new Sporting Director might want to make some changes to the coaching setup.

For me, this is a good post.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8906 on: Today at 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:25:13 pm
Yeah, I mean we have a really high quality attack, still one of the best in the league statistically and based on individual quality. The problem is we can't stop teams from creating big chances and we have trouble feeding our front 3.

If we reach top 4, it will be a survive and advance type scenario. I don't see many matches where we will take a 2-0 or 3-0 lead then kill the game off.



The problem for me is we have a very specific high risk high reward system. It has an incredibly high ceiling but only when everything is functioning properly. Counter pressing is both our playmaker and our first line of defence. For me we have two issues a midfield that isn't functioning and a need to integrate new attackers.

Personally I think we need to carry on playing the way we are because if we don't we will have wasted a year of integration for the likes of Nunez and Gakpo. If we change the system then we will end up having to integrate hopefully a new midfield next season and half the forwards

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8907 on: Today at 04:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:44:25 pm
The problem for me is we have a very specific high risk high reward system. It has an incredibly high ceiling but only when everything is functioning properly. Counter pressing is both our playmaker and our first line of defence. For me we have two issues a midfield that isn't functioning and a need to integrate new attackers.

Personally I think we need to carry on playing the way we are because if we don't we will have wasted a year of integration for the likes of Nunez and Gakpo. If we change the system then we will end up having to integrate hopefully a new midfield next season and half the forwards
Agreed. Our front three has shown promising signs the last three matches and there seems to be a good balance between creativity and goal scoring, so we might as well stick with it for now. The interesting part will be how we integrate Jota and Diaz once they're fully back.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8908 on: Today at 04:38:56 pm »
Jack's post is a very good one and it's the Nunez thing that is confusing me the most. We thought we were signing a world class centre forward (and from what we've seen he very much can be that) but we're now shunting him out to the left while we attempt to change what we thought was a potentially world class speedy left winger into Bobby Firmino.

Maybe Diaz and Jota come back and that changes but right now we've got our best centre forward competing with Diaz and Jota for left wing, another left winger suddenly playing through the middle and Salah stuck out on the right touchline having zero impact on the game, crying out to have a run of games through the middle. If we move him to the middle we have nobody natural wide right while have the squad are competing to play wide left.

I can't imagine anything was planned this way? For me Nunez should 100% be number nine with Jota as his deputy, Diaz should be starting left wing with Gakpo as his deputy, and Salah should be transitioned into a more central role whether it be as a number 10 or another striker. Which means where we are short is someone who can play on the right, yet we keep spunking all our cash on players who either like to play on the left or we end up transitioning over there.

Maybe it all becomes clear once Diaz and Jota are back. I have to say that we were good in the first half against Newcastle and half decent against a shit Everton but I'm not seeing the dramatic improvement to our attack that others seem to be seeing. We haven't created a wealth of massive chances even with Newcastle down to ten. Salah has registered a couple of goals and assists but he still spends most of the game on the peripheral, helplessly isolated and unable to dribble past the two men who usually has on him at any given time. Nunez has been good and Gakpo has been *alright*. But we're a mile away from the attacking unit of last season when we were relentlessly threatening even when playing poorly, and the plan seems non existent.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8909 on: Today at 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:50 pm
I'm happy to have this more as a question over the coaches than a statement of fact as I don't feel as strongly about it as written here
I do stand by the need for a bigger reset / rebuild or whatever than a couple of tweaks and the odd new player so the coaching question is part of that - however he does it, with this coaching group or a different one, Klopp has to get back to what he does best, a clear system/way of playing and recruiting and picking for that system
And, to state the obvious, as posted above none of it will be possible without several better players

As for the tactical question .. I don't think its controversial or debatable to say we haven't been tactically good enough this season.
You can't have our level of talent and wage bill and not be able to change conceding chances at nearly a relegation level rate for 6 months of football and say we have been good enough tactically. Criticism for this obviously falls at both the manager and the coaches door


I dont disagree about the tactical thing. I have stated several times that its genuinely insane how many chances we are giving away.

The thing is that its interesting that whenever we have had a huge break, rather than change anything tactically to be more pragmatic, we have generally tried to go back playing to plan A. Its not beyond the possibility that Klopp and his team only feel they have one or two proper systems.

Where I stand on it is I dont see us doing anything under Klopp and these bunch of players that will mean we have any sort of success. I am bought in to us just making major player changes and going back to plan A.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8910 on: Today at 04:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:34:24 pm
Do we know that for sure? Or was Rodgers just feeling the pressure, understandably, so he decided to fire his backroom staff to give off the illusion of change?

Quote
An end-of-season review conducted by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) into why a dismal 2014-15 campaign had descended into chaos with the 6-1 defeat to Stoke City on the final day led to both Pascoe and first-team coach Mike Marsh being relieved of their duties.

Rodgers replaced them with Sean ODriscoll and Gary McAllister and promoted Liverpool under-16s coach Pep Lijnders to the senior set-up. The Northern Irishman limped on for a further four months before being shown the door himself. He was doomed the moment that Jurgen Klopp made it clear to the Anfield hierarchy that he was ready to cut short his sabbatical after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

https://theathletic.com/2381816/2021/02/12/colin-pascoe-from-coaching-in-the-bernabeu-to-owning-the-welcome-to-town-pub/
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8911 on: Today at 04:56:53 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:38:56 pm
Jack's post is a very good one and it's the Nunez thing that is confusing me the most. We thought we were signing a world class centre forward (and from what we've seen he very much can be that) but we're now shunting him out to the left while we attempt to change what we thought was a potentially world class speedy left winger into Bobby Firmino.

Maybe Diaz and Jota come back and that changes but right now we've got our best centre forward competing with Diaz and Jota for left wing, another left winger suddenly playing through the middle and Salah stuck out on the right touchline having zero impact on the game, crying out to have a run of games through the middle. If we move him to the middle we have nobody natural wide right while have the squad are competing to play wide left.

I can't imagine anything was planned this way? For me Nunez should 100% be number nine with Jota as his deputy, Diaz should be starting left wing with Gakpo as his deputy, and Salah should be transitioned into a more central role whether it be as a number 10 or another striker. Which means where we are short is someone who can play on the right, yet we keep spunking all our cash on players who either like to play on the left or we end up transitioning over there.

Maybe it all becomes clear once Diaz and Jota are back. I have to say that we were good in the first half against Newcastle and half decent against a shit Everton but I'm not seeing the dramatic improvement to our attack that others seem to be seeing. We haven't created a wealth of massive chances even with Newcastle down to ten. Salah has registered a couple of goals and assists but he still spends most of the game on the peripheral, helplessly isolated and unable to dribble past the two men who usually has on him at any given time. Nunez has been good and Gakpo has been *alright*. But we're a mile away from the attacking unit of last season when we were relentlessly threatening even when playing poorly, and the plan seems non existent.

The thing is Salah has spent his entire career as a hybrid right winger/right sided attacker. For me he has struggled when we have started him centrally. He is at his best making out to in runs and cutting in on to his left foot.

As for Gakpo he played centrally for Netherlands and doesn't really have the pace to play as an orthodox winger for us. It wouldn't surprise me if we end up playing with Diaz left, Darwin as a 9, Mo right and Gakpo in a kind of Lallana role with a double pivot behind him. The problem at the moment is Diaz is injured and we lack the legs to play a double pivot.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8912 on: Today at 05:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:56:53 pm
The thing is Salah has spent his entire career as a hybrid right winger/right sided attacker. For me he has struggled when we have started him centrally. He is at his best making out to in runs and cutting in on to his left foot.

As for Gakpo he played centrally for Netherlands and doesn't really have the pace to play as an orthodox winger for us. It wouldn't surprise me if we end up playing with Diaz left, Darwin as a 9, Mo right and Gakpo in a kind of Lallana role with a double pivot behind him. The problem at the moment is Diaz is injured and we lack the legs to play a double pivot.
I've always liked Salah through the middle myself. I think his playmaking is brilliant, some of his assists have been ridiculously tight through balls that I don't think any of the other players we have are capable of through the middle. He had a streaky couple of months at the start of last season where he was dribbling past players for fun but that ability to beat a man has been an outlier IMO as he often seems to just run straight into the defender. I think we'd get more out of him by getting him central behind or alongside Nunez.

That being said your three of Diaz left, Nunez central and Salah right is probably the safest option but if that is the plan I don't understand why we've swapped Nunez and Gakpo over in the last few weeks.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8913 on: Today at 05:13:48 pm »
I think Salah would make a better false 9 than Gakpo (at this moment in time).  But then there's no one in our squad close to replicating what Mo does down the right.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8914 on: Today at 06:26:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:13:48 pm
I think Salah would make a better false 9 than Gakpo (at this moment in time).  But then there's no one in our squad close to replicating what Mo does down the right.

Doak you like the next star?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8915 on: Today at 07:10:52 pm »
The whole issue stems from the fact we dont have a midfield 3 capable of closing / winning the ball back.  That is the crux of the Klopp template, in very basic terms play a high line and use the front 6 to suffocate the opponents of time to get their heads up and pick passes to exploit the space behind our defenders.

The rest of what were seeing is the ripple effect of realisation amongst the players that tactically the team is no longer capable of this, belief and confidence has gone as a result.

Klopp does not have the players to effectively apply the tactics over 90 mins in games that come quickly one after each other  - can he change the tactics now? Not really, as what does he move to against low block teams etc.? 

Use the rest of this season to bed in Nunez/Gakpo and then see where we get to in summer - Klopp doesnt have a magic wand in the meantime.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8916 on: Today at 07:21:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:13:48 pm
I think Salah would make a better false 9 than Gakpo (at this moment in time).  But then there's no one in our squad close to replicating what Mo does down the right.

One of they key aspects of the false 9 though is competing aerially with centre backs though.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8917 on: Today at 09:31:49 pm »

I think we are forgetting how extremely difficult it is for Klopp and his staff. We talk about how we should sit deep or players positions or changing the system but Klopp goal is to be successful for years, to win trophies. This won't happen unless you are extremely good and drilled to a specific style. A team wiith our budget and compared to the competition you will not win anything if your style is a patient possession football, you will need very technically gifted players and it is very expensive to build a team like this and if we try to do it we will end up like Arsenal under Wenger. You can't also do like Madrid and buy the best players and you don't have an advantage commercially above others like Utd had under Ferguson. You can be successful with a counter attacking style like we did under Rafa or some Mourinho teams but for a short time because of this style limitations especially against most of the domestic teams. Then there is Klopp template who only Klopp can do. It is the reason we were successful the past years and it is the only way to challenge for trophies in the future. We should be challenging for fourth every season and maybe get lucky one season and win something, this should be our realistic position but we over achieved because of Klopp template and it's the only way we can over achieve again yet we argue about it. Klopp built two great teams who over achieved massively so the suggestions that he lost his way or his style now is the reason we are bad or an assistant coach influenced Klopp so much are not realistic. He will stick with his style no matter what and it is the only hope we can over achieve again for the future but this is not enough there is no guarantee a team will give us an insane fee like what Braca did for Coutinho so he needs to be backed more.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8918 on: Today at 09:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:31:49 pm
I think we are forgetting how extremely difficult it is for Klopp and his staff. We talk about how we should sit deep or players positions or changing the system but Klopp goal is to be successful for years, to win trophies. This won't happen unless you are extremely good and drilled to a specific style. A team wiith our budget and compared to the competition you will not win anything if your style is a patient possession football, you will need very technically gifted players and it is very expensive to build a team like this and if we try to do it we will end up like Arsenal under Wenger. You can't also do like Madrid and buy the best players and you don't have an advantage commercially above others like Utd had under Ferguson. You can be successful with a counter attacking style like we did under Rafa or some Mourinho teams but for a short time because of this style limitations especially against most of the domestic teams. Then there is Klopp template who only Klopp can do. It is the reason we were successful the past years and it is the only way to challenge for trophies in the future. We should be challenging for fourth every season and maybe get lucky one season and win something, this should be our realistic position but we over achieved because of Klopp template and it's the only way we can over achieve again yet we argue about it. Klopp built two great teams who over achieved massively so the suggestions that he lost his way or his style now is the reason we are bad or an assistant coach influenced Klopp so much are not realistic. He will stick with his style no matter what and it is the only hope we can over achieve again for the future but this is not enough there is no guarantee a team will give us an insane fee like what Braca did for Coutinho so he needs to be backed more.

That is in a nutshell.
