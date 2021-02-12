Jack's post is a very good one and it's the Nunez thing that is confusing me the most. We thought we were signing a world class centre forward (and from what we've seen he very much can be that) but we're now shunting him out to the left while we attempt to change what we thought was a potentially world class speedy left winger into Bobby Firmino.



Maybe Diaz and Jota come back and that changes but right now we've got our best centre forward competing with Diaz and Jota for left wing, another left winger suddenly playing through the middle and Salah stuck out on the right touchline having zero impact on the game, crying out to have a run of games through the middle. If we move him to the middle we have nobody natural wide right while have the squad are competing to play wide left.



I can't imagine anything was planned this way? For me Nunez should 100% be number nine with Jota as his deputy, Diaz should be starting left wing with Gakpo as his deputy, and Salah should be transitioned into a more central role whether it be as a number 10 or another striker. Which means where we are short is someone who can play on the right, yet we keep spunking all our cash on players who either like to play on the left or we end up transitioning over there.



Maybe it all becomes clear once Diaz and Jota are back. I have to say that we were good in the first half against Newcastle and half decent against a shit Everton but I'm not seeing the dramatic improvement to our attack that others seem to be seeing. We haven't created a wealth of massive chances even with Newcastle down to ten. Salah has registered a couple of goals and assists but he still spends most of the game on the peripheral, helplessly isolated and unable to dribble past the two men who usually has on him at any given time. Nunez has been good and Gakpo has been *alright*. But we're a mile away from the attacking unit of last season when we were relentlessly threatening even when playing poorly, and the plan seems non existent.