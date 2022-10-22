The one signing that makes me question Klopp and his midfield plans is Arthur.
He was asked in media interviews etc, a lot about his midfield, and just before the season started he signed a midfield, and that was Arthur. Looking at the profile of Arthur and how much he's played, really really baffles me. When we needed legs, we got in a cultured midfielder more akin to Thiago or Xabi Alonso, when we needed someone like Wijnaldum. We have our most cultured player playing right back, and he's class in that position anyway (Trent), but he has legs to transform this midfield (in my not qualified opinion).
Something is definitely amiss at Liverpool, where the stats team are all looking to exit, and recruitment has been pretty bad in the midfield positions. We've now got Bajcetic and Elliot starting games in midfield, where one was a central defender, the other a winger. But the whole world can see they give us a much needed energy boost in midfield, where our game is either won or lost.
I just want klopp to revert back to the athletic midfield that saw us win the league, the cultured way would have worked if we pinned the opposition in the final 3rd for 20+ minute periods.