As for the tactical question .. I don't think its controversial or debatable to say we haven't been tactically good enough this season.

You can't have our level of talent and wage bill and not be able to change conceding chances at nearly a relegation level rate for 6 months of football and say we have been good enough tactically. Criticism for this obviously falls at both the manager and the coaches door



Agreed, and it's not a crime to question the manager because he sure as hell will have questioned himself as well. He and we will have confidence in his ability to sort it out, but sorting it out means mistakes were made to sort out. You can't stay in a job at this level for so long without getting some things wrong, all managers do. He will get it right, but he will be aware that some of the things he needs to get right will be the result of things he's got wrong. Most of them will have been good faith mistakes, seeing players he's trusted for years looking good on the training ground and believing that their attitude and desire will allow them to turn the corner. Loyalty signifies a good individual, but in football it can be a strength and a weakness at times.This may be new to him as in previous jobs he wasn't required to truly dismantle a team of players he built and developed and create a second great team. At Dortmund he lost players but he left before the job to completely rebuild was there, and until you have to do it the tendency is to trust the ones you know and believe in them. Building his second great team will be an experience for him, and I'm looking forward to watching it, and whilst none of us wanted the change to be because we dipped massively in a short space of time, it may help him make some decisions he may not have wanted to make had the change been more gradual.