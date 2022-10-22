« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 03:47:53 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 03:43:30 pm
He prioritized other positions and he prioritized giving aging players new contracts over bringing in new players to replace them.  you can't seriously think that we wouldn't be better if the 40m we spent on Gakpo was spent on a midfielder instead right?

Klopp built two successfull teams. He also said if we didn't act now we wouldn't be able to afford him later. I will trust what he is doing over our opinions.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 03:47:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:44:10 pm
If we ask to change the coaches then basically Klopps time here is done.

What does that even mean ;D
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 03:48:58 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:46:30 pm
Klopp could change them though right? Not saying that's the answer but bringing in Pep helped us evolve over the gengenpress we had under Buvac.. Maybe we just need some fresh ideas and eyes?

Thats not what Klopp is all about. Again, he is part of a team and if his current setup isnt good enough then he will call it a day. You either accept that and give him the players to implement how he sets teams up or he goes.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 03:47:53 pm
Klopp built two successfull teams. He also said if we didn't act now we wouldn't be able to afford him later. I will trust what he is doing over our opinions.
2?
Sorry. You Mean Dortmund and us.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:47:58 pm
What does that even mean ;D

Klopp is told we are bringing in new coaches to help him and/or replace his team.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 03:54:13 pm
Do we really only play 1 way under Klopp? seems that  way. If so then he needs players that can play that way and they need to be young and fit which is not what we have as a squad.
Definite mistakes  have been made as  haven't we signed Henderson for a few more  years? Naby, still here, Ox still here. Virgil needs looking at as he's not been the same since Picktwat assaulted him.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8846 on: Yesterday at 03:57:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:48:58 pm
Thats not what Klopp is all about. Again, he is part of a team and if his current setup isnt good enough then he will call it a day. You either accept that and give him the players to implement how he sets teams up or he goes.

He promoted Ljinders to the first team coaching set up.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8847 on: Yesterday at 03:59:13 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:57:02 pm
He promoted Ljinders to the first team coaching set up.

Yes he did that as he chose. If you go up to him and say mate your tactics are shite why dony you get yourself some new coaches, how is that going down?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8848 on: Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:59:13 pm
Yes he did that as he chose. If you go up to him and say mate your tactics are shite why dony you get yourself some new coaches, how is that going down?

He'd probably knock me out, he's a unit!

However if a new Director of Football came in, sat down and had an honest conversation with him, he's not stubborn to the point of stupid, he's an extremely clever guy. That's why the new DOF needs to be someone Klopp respects and will listen to. Sometimes you need external unbiased feedback to allow for self reflection.. I expect currently we are in full firefight mode as we can't do anything about anything till the summer.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8849 on: Yesterday at 04:05:15 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm
He'd probably knock me out, he's a unit!

However if a new Director of Football came in, sat down and had an honest conversation with him, he's not stubborn to the point of stupid, he's an extremely clever guy. That's why the new DOF needs to be someone Klopp respects and will listen to. Sometimes you need external unbiased feedback to allow for self reflection.. I expect currently we are in full firefight mode as we can't do anything about anything till the summer.

Or maybe we just have to accept that Klopp knows one way, one system and without the players at their peak, we are fucked? So either we get them those players or we tell him to sack coaches and get news ones which i believe was the FSG solution to the Rodgers problem.

Seems to be over this last page or two we are back to where we were with Rafa whereby we just wanted him to change. That turned out well.

Either back the guy or just be honest and state you dont like what he serves up and we need a change in management.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8850 on: Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:59:13 pm
Yes he did that as he chose. If you go up to him and say mate your tactics are shite why dony you get yourself some new coaches, how is that going down?
I'd worry he thinks these coaches are good enough. Maybe as writers but as coaches? Decent coaches should be telling Klopp the players can't play his system as their to injury prone or their legs  have gone. Then change how we play until we can get the squad good enough to play Klopps way.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8851 on: Yesterday at 04:09:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:05:15 pm
Or maybe we just have to accept that Klopp knows one way, one system and without the players at their peak, we are fucked? So either we get them those players or we tell him to sack coaches and get news ones which i believe was the FSG solution to the Rodgers problem.

Seems to be over this last page or two we are back to where we were with Rafa whereby we just wanted him to change. That turned out well.

Either back the guy or just be honest and state you dont like what he serves up and we need a change in management.

This was my post this morning :)

"We know the right template, for 25minutes using the 433, high press, fullbacks wide, forwards running from out to in, fast football we dominated Real Madrid.. the problem is our midfield couldnt sustain it..

Get players who can play that way for 90minutes week in week out and we will be more than fine."

Why is Klopp part of the problem? He has actively been part of the decision making process of keeping the midfield as it is. Something he now clearly knows was wrong and will be put right come the summer.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8852 on: Yesterday at 04:25:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:05:15 pm
Or maybe we just have to accept that Klopp knows one way, one system and without the players at their peak, we are fucked? So either we get them those players or we tell him to sack coaches and get news ones which i believe was the FSG solution to the Rodgers problem.

Seems to be over this last page or two we are back to where we were with Rafa whereby we just wanted him to change. That turned out well.

Either back the guy or just be honest and state you dont like what he serves up and we need a change in management.

He doesn't though. I've never seen a Liverpool team manage games better than 18/19 and 19/20. If we went 1-0 up it was basically game over. Teams would often get one decent chance all game and usually fluff it knowing they wouldn't get another.

Okay players are fitter then but you just don't have back-to-back 97 and 99 point league seasons (while winning the CL) without being pragmatic and adaptable. We could completely shut a game down if we needed to.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8853 on: Yesterday at 04:35:17 pm
simply amazing how Klopp has gone from a genius who got a tired and injury-hobbled squad THIS close to winning a quadruple --- to someone who's now a big part of our club's problems, who doesn't know that the people who helped him in the quadruple season are know-nowts who need to get fired asap. 

all this in - what? - 6 months?

wow.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8854 on: Yesterday at 04:52:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:05:15 pm
Or maybe we just have to accept that Klopp knows one way, one system and without the players at their peak, we are fucked? So either we get them those players or we tell him to sack coaches and get news ones which i believe was the FSG solution to the Rodgers problem.

Seems to be over this last page or two we are back to where we were with Rafa whereby we just wanted him to change. That turned out well.

Either back the guy or just be honest and state you dont like what he serves up and we need a change in management.

Theres no system im aware of where you can carry a midfield who cant run after 25 minutes
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8855 on: Yesterday at 04:53:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:35:17 pm
simply amazing how Klopp has gone from a genius who got a tired and injury-hobbled squad THIS close to winning a quadruple --- to someone who's now a big part of our club's problems, who doesn't know that the people who helped him in the quadruple season are know-nowts who need to get fired asap. 

all this in - what? - 6 months?

wow.

That's hyperbole based on the back of a well tempered post that points out Klopp is responsible for parts of where we are this season. If he wasn't partly responsible for us being shite this time then he doesn't get to be partly responsible for us being great last year either.

There's no one better on earth to manage this football club, end of. He should be given, alongside a new DOF or whatever you want to call it, a shit load of money this summer to correct what's happened through years of underinvestment in the squad.

But there have been plenty of games this season where we've been found wanting tactically and last night was probably the nadir of that. We've taken a fucking spoon to a gunfight too often this year and given we didn't sign any midfielders in Jan, and given Klopp indicated he was happy with that, then I'm afraid some of this is on him.

Henderson and Fabinho are the personification of this. They just started to look half decent with a bit of rest so we put them in against one of the best midfields in the world 72 hours after a tough away game and expect them to run their bollocks off. It's mental. Since the world cup there's not really been any excuses for this system not working. We KNOW it doesn't work against big sides, we even changed our formation to take on city at anfield, why are we persisting with square pegs in round holes? Was Gakpo signed as a false 9? If so was Nunez signed as a left winger? If Nunez was signed as a left winger for a fee rising to 80 million what were we planning to do with Diaz?

This whole season has been one bit of jumbled thinking on top of the other and Klopp has, and will, accept that he's been part of that. I just hope he's given the time, funding and structure to correct some of those mistakes.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8856 on: Yesterday at 04:56:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:35:17 pm
simply amazing how Klopp has gone from a genius who got a tired and injury-hobbled squad THIS close to winning a quadruple --- to someone who's now a big part of our club's problems, who doesn't know that the people who helped him in the quadruple season are know-nowts who need to get fired asap. 

all this in - what? - 6 months?

wow.

I don't think anyone has said anything close to that.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8857 on: Yesterday at 05:07:08 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:56:17 pm
I don't think anyone has said anything close to that.

It starts like this we have seen it before. Its one thing criticising him, its another asking him to change things that are fundamental to him.

You ask or force him to change the coaching staff, he walks. People know this as well so just own up and say actually you are not sure him and his setup is good enough.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8858 on: Yesterday at 05:51:46 pm
Think hopefully when Diaz is back and fit then well see a front 3 of Diaz Nunez Salah more often than not.Factor Gakpo Bobby Jota aswell,then it becomes a very fluid set of options up top..Hopefully this is the end of our attacking injuries for a good while
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8859 on: Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:07:08 pm
It starts like this we have seen it before. Its one thing criticising him, its another asking him to change things that are fundamental to him.

You ask or force him to change the coaching staff, he walks. People know this as well so just own up and say actually you are not sure him and his setup is good enough.

No ones going to force him to do anything at the club Fwiw hes changed his coaching staff multiple times in his career
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8860 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:07:08 pm
It starts like this we have seen it before. Its one thing criticising him, its another asking him to change things that are fundamental to him.

You ask or force him to change the coaching staff, he walks. People know this as well so just own up and say actually you are not sure him and his setup is good enough.

You have to back him with the tools to do his job, otherwise you may as well make damage limitation appointments like Everton because it's no good having a manager like Klopp if he's not backed. Klopp is not blameless for the midfield situation but he spends the money he is given. He was calling for more money in August for a midfielder.

I've said most of the season we are where we are and until we get a functioning midfield/team again then we do need to adapt just to be competitive in games let alone in the league table. It's a fair criticism that we didn't adapt enough last night but let's face it we're a long away off a CL winning side this season. It's about getting as many league points as we can and seeing if we can keep 4th alive until a point where we may have near to a full squad available and a favourable schedule in the run in with no cup games.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8861 on: Yesterday at 08:25:58 pm
Seems pretty easy to play against the klopp template at the moment. Get a couple of fast wingers and some runners/athlete in midfield and thats the battle pretty much won. Until we get a couple of midfielders in there who can compete, run about for longer than 30 mins then well likely see a lot of this until the end of the season. Even against 10 men Newcastle, they created numerous chances.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8862 on: Yesterday at 08:31:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:50:47 pm
Having taken a step back I honestly think Klopp is currently lost and flapping around to try and find answers
He's one of the best coaches in the world and he should be our manager next season but the last few months have been a mess of decision making, mostly reactive, and failure to fix our inability to concede huge numbers of 'big' chances every single game at relegation levels

Last night we picked a midfield 3 which doesn't have anyone that can keep the ball featuring 2 of our worst performers in midfield this season
It feels like the reason we picked that midfield 3 is that they won against Everton then won against Newcastle, despite being poor defensively, and then despite Henderson and Fabinho looking obviously better after a break we ran out them all out again
Why? What were the tactical reasons for picking those 3 vs Madrid? .. maybe they weren't picked on vibes and hope but it feels like that

It looked like our gameplan last night was 2019's gameplan almost identically but with worse players in a worse physical state

The amount of vacillation of approach this season has been staggering
In the summer we spent a record amount on a world class 9 whose now playing as a wide forward despite his obivous inability to keep the ball and do the midfield elements the system needs (esp with Salah on the other flank)
We've moved him to accommodate a worse version of Firmino who doesn't seem able to receive the ball or hold the ball vs good opponents
And in the middle we've gone to 3 industrious midfielders..  2 of whom can't be industrious for more than 25 minutes per 90 .. with an inability to keep the ball vs technical or pressing opponents after spending the entire first 40% of the season with a possession based AM as a constant pick

Before the world cup we changed the formation to 'tighten it up' .. it didn't really work but regardless instead of trying to perfect it post world cup we went back to the beginning of the season gameplan .. that didn't really work so we moved back to the 2019 game plan  ... this also hasn't worked

Obviously we've got physical problems with some key players but we still have way more talent than our level on the pitch especially defensively
No matter what we change in the set up the approach seems to be unchanging - press high as much as your legs will let you, keep a high line regardless of scoreline or physical state.. keep playing fast direct passes forward at all times
We spent long periods of games in our title winning season dropping off 'shelling' and protecting leads .. this season we look like cub scouts who all think they'll get an extra £1 from their Dad for every goal they score......

I'll stop rambling on now but honestly some of it is alarming in its lack of direction and just how knee jerk its all been

It feels like he needs an entirely clean slate.
Clear out as many players as possible apart from those you can obviously build the next great team with... and bring in as many as you can
Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like

I know we beef all the time but great post.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8863 on: Yesterday at 08:47:34 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm
No one’s going to force him to do anything at the club… Fwiw he’s changed his coaching staff multiple times in his career

Yes out of his own choice. If he chooses to do that then it’s absolutely fine. If we or even the club think that’s what should happen then pretty much we are moving away from Klopp really and should just be honest and say so.

Your line about clearing out the coaching staff. Are you saying we should do what FSG did with Rodgers?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8864 on: Yesterday at 08:52:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:35:17 pm
simply amazing how Klopp has gone from a genius who got a tired and injury-hobbled squad THIS close to winning a quadruple --- to someone who's now a big part of our club's problems, who doesn't know that the people who helped him in the quadruple season are know-nowts who need to get fired asap. 

all this in - what? - 6 months?

wow.

Amazing really. Part of the problem really. Who else do people want?

We have seen how this goes and clearly now Klopp is set on this path.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8865 on: Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm
This definitely isn't going to sort itself out over the summer I feel. Other teams have caught and passed us, they will have been playing together , getting to know each other's movements , running etc   More than our starting 11 will have ( if the new midfield we are getting is true )
We need a worldie central defender to partner VVD , matip is a good backup when fit, gomez a cup player, not the champions league btw. Konate looks he's going to be another injury prone signing
An entire midfield is needed, I mean entire midfield except Diaz if playing him on the left.
TAA dare I say it looks a liability at times and isn't consistent enough, especially when we are being attacked, going forward yes he's up there with the best , but now that we are getting attacked for whatever reasons that is, then he is far from the best.
Firmino is probably gone to , so I can't see any additional strikers with gakpo? , Mo, Darwin , jota and Diaz if used as a forward.
When you pick the team apart it really doesn't look great. You just hope a proper functioning midfield , young, energetic and more importantly hungry can solve 90% of our problems. But there are no guarantees they would all click, all be successful at the same time.
We need a clean slate , which is most likely coming in the summer anyway , and to start again like klopp has just arrived. God know how many of the squad will be gone in 4 or 5 months
Milner
Bobby
Ox
Gomez?
Matip?
Elliott Jones carvalho hendo are probably going to be cup players

There's 9 and my heads fried already.
It's really a total shit show from top to bottom without going even deeper
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8866 on: Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm
Maybe Klopp and Buvac can spend the summer making up.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8867 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm
I wish we could take a step back sometimes and try to control games to see games out. Especially while we are playing this way. Did we really need to press so high and attack so aggressively when we were 2-0 up? Four of their goals came from counter attacks.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8868 on: Today at 03:57:53 am
I can't help thinking that the novelty of having our fullbacks being essential playmakers for the team is waning, and just unsustainable. I agree with Jack, and it does seem like Klopp himself is lost.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8869 on: Today at 07:26:36 am
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 03:57:53 am
I can't help thinking that the novelty of having our fullbacks being essential playmakers for the team is waning, and just unsustainable. I agree with Jack, and it does seem like Klopp himself is lost.


The fact that we are looking to sign Bellingham is indicative that we do want to build the team around him and change things up a bit, weve decided to rebuild the team from the forwards first and now we have to address the midfield and center of defence, given our previous way of doing things i dont think we will try to sort out all the problems in one window so i expect one defensive signing and the focus of the summer to be on midfield

Hopefully some of the loanees we have out will give Klopp options that we havent had before

Bradley
Chambers
Morton
Quansah
Van Den Berg

4 defenders out on loan, Chambers and Quansah could both be useful options for us for cup competitions potentially

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8870 on: Today at 08:09:35 am
Klopps template is fine - we blew away Europes best team in 5 out of the 9 seasons in the first 20 minutes, but couldnt control the game thereafter, which is where Thiago would have come in.

Clearly no one thought Fab or Hendo would decline so quickly and Diaz would be out for most of the season, and so the decision to wait for the right player has backfired.

Jurgen seemed quite relaxed post match so maybe he knows hes got money to spend in the summer, even if its using the £200m credit facility like Arsenal did for their rebuild. Maybe he knows whos coming as well  eg Fulhams Paulinha having a release clause after one season and of course Jude hopefully.

I am surprised hes not mixed up the system a bit though as he did play 4-2-3-1 at Dortmund and having  two number 6s would have helped this season. Maybe he will now Bobby is back to play in the 10 as playing Thiago there at Brighton clearly didnt work.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8871 on: Today at 08:25:55 am
History doesnt repeat but it does rhyme.

Im out of here, possibly for good, but some of the fucking tedious know alls on here should have a look at whether fan led agitation for managerial change has ever served us well.

Theres no point making pleas for restraint, because the need to express views seems to override this. Its more important to react and be seen to be having your say.

A once decent forum over run by boring twats who think they have the answers to problems that they dont fully understand. Its all yours, I hope you enjoy it.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8872 on: Today at 09:16:09 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:25:55 am
alls on here should have a look at whether fan led agitation for managerial change has ever served us well.

out of interest where do you see this in the thread? or anywhere in general?

i've often seen this brought up but can't see where

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8873 on: Today at 09:25:42 am
I suspect Charlie has a different definition of 'agitating for managerial change' than you do.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8874 on: Today at 09:29:20 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:09:09 pm
This was my post this morning :)

"We know the right template, for 25minutes using the 433, high press, fullbacks wide, forwards running from out to in, fast football we dominated Real Madrid.. the problem is our midfield couldnt sustain it..

Get players who can play that way for 90minutes week in week out and we will be more than fine."

Why is Klopp part of the problem? He has actively been part of the decision making process of keeping the midfield as it is. Something he now clearly knows was wrong and will be put right come the summer.

Exactly. Klopp will get this right but investment is required.
FSG can no longer squeeze the asset and must show the ambition to get back to the top.
