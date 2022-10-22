simply amazing how Klopp has gone from a genius who got a tired and injury-hobbled squad THIS close to winning a quadruple --- to someone who's now a big part of our club's problems, who doesn't know that the people who helped him in the quadruple season are know-nowts who need to get fired asap.



all this in - what? - 6 months?



wow.



That's hyperbole based on the back of a well tempered post that points out Klopp is responsible for parts of where we are this season. If he wasn't partly responsible for us being shite this time then he doesn't get to be partly responsible for us being great last year either.There's no one better on earth to manage this football club, end of. He should be given, alongside a new DOF or whatever you want to call it, a shit load of money this summer to correct what's happened through years of underinvestment in the squad.But there have been plenty of games this season where we've been found wanting tactically and last night was probably the nadir of that. We've taken a fucking spoon to a gunfight too often this year and given we didn't sign any midfielders in Jan, and given Klopp indicated he was happy with that, then I'm afraid some of this is on him.Henderson and Fabinho are the personification of this. They just started to look half decent with a bit of rest so we put them in against one of the best midfields in the world 72 hours after a tough away game and expect them to run their bollocks off. It's mental. Since the world cup there's not really been any excuses for this system not working. We KNOW it doesn't work against big sides, we even changed our formation to take on city at anfield, why are we persisting with square pegs in round holes? Was Gakpo signed as a false 9? If so was Nunez signed as a left winger? If Nunez was signed as a left winger for a fee rising to 80 million what were we planning to do with Diaz?This whole season has been one bit of jumbled thinking on top of the other and Klopp has, and will, accept that he's been part of that. I just hope he's given the time, funding and structure to correct some of those mistakes.