This definitely isn't going to sort itself out over the summer I feel. Other teams have caught and passed us, they will have been playing together , getting to know each other's movements , running etc More than our starting 11 will have ( if the new midfield we are getting is true )
We need a worldie central defender to partner VVD , matip is a good backup when fit, gomez a cup player, not the champions league btw. Konate looks he's going to be another injury prone signing
An entire midfield is needed, I mean entire midfield except Diaz if playing him on the left.
TAA dare I say it looks a liability at times and isn't consistent enough, especially when we are being attacked, going forward yes he's up there with the best , but now that we are getting attacked for whatever reasons that is, then he is far from the best.
Firmino is probably gone to , so I can't see any additional strikers with gakpo? , Mo, Darwin , jota and Diaz if used as a forward.
When you pick the team apart it really doesn't look great. You just hope a proper functioning midfield , young, energetic and more importantly hungry can solve 90% of our problems. But there are no guarantees they would all click, all be successful at the same time.
We need a clean slate , which is most likely coming in the summer anyway , and to start again like klopp has just arrived. God know how many of the squad will be gone in 4 or 5 months
Milner
Bobby
Ox
Gomez?
Matip?
Elliott Jones carvalho hendo are probably going to be cup players
There's 9 and my heads fried already.
It's really a total shit show from top to bottom without going even deeper