Would like to see the "template' go back to the basics.  Trent staying wide overlapping Salah or hitting crosses from deep, the right sided center midfielder staying more central so help defend the counter when Trent runs forward, and for Salah to stay more central and higher up the field.  Time to change this obsession with Trent roaming centrally and Salah being forced wider more often. 
Theres obviously fuck all we can do about personnel at the moment, so I hope we change things up and go back to the 442 pre World Cup or perhaps a 4231 seeing as weve got a few who look tailor made for the #10 role?

Everyone knows our struggles in midfield, so simplify things and just pick 2 because weve still got 16 league games left and in my opinion the firepower to climb the table (hopefully snatching 4th?!)

Thinking something like this

             Darwin   Mo
  Diaz   Thiago   Baj   Elliott
Robbo   Virg   Konate   Trent
                  Alisson

No idea when some of these players are back mind, because were told theyll miss a game or two and then theyre not seen for weeks! To be fair at least 8 of those should be available for the weekend so just potentially swap out Konate <> Matip, Thiago <> Naby, Diaz <> Jota? until the inevitable merry go round of injuries continue at least ::)

* Ultimately though no matter how the rest of this campaign pans out, Jürgen HAS to be heavily backed this summer! *
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.

Well said
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.

I wasn't saying that we should have changed them already, I was saying that going forward there may need to be changes in defence. This time round there are starting to be questions over the long term suitability of Gomez and Matip. Robertson's level has dropped off and he's beginning to get to a worrying age in terms of potentially dropping off physically although hopefully he doesn't. Konate, who's brilliant, seems to be injury prone. And then obviously we know about midfield. This wasn't the case in 20/21, we just needed an extra CB. The defence was brilliant when fit, the midfield was fine, the attack was good (although there was silly chat about Mane - proven wrong last season). Obviously more players would have helped and we should have bought more to avoid the current situation, but we weren't looking at desperately needing 4 or 5 players. We are now. A 6 and 2 8s, at least one CB.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:20:42 am
Must say a team like Real Madrid are excellent technically. Then we have some players who treat the ball like a hot potato, get pressed into mistakes and can't seem to deal with any pressure. We need to target powerful technical players. Modric at 37 was running rings around our midfield at times.
They were also better than us physically.
We need to find a way to get back to being at it for 90 minutes.

We can't play this slow, controlled way. At our peak we controlled games yes but we was still intense, we kept teams pinned in and then controlled from there. Look at the Newcastle game and how we tried to control it, it was poor against 10 men. We make more misplaced passes when we slow the play down, there's no passing and moving when we keep possession like that  (like Madrid last night).

We have to take the positives from that opening 20 minutes and forget the rest. First time I've seen us this season be that electric in the early part of the game. That's the Liverpool under Klopp that blew teams away.
We've never really controlled games under Klopp.  There was a spell when we'd sit back after scoring first and then just counter, but we've never really squeezed the life out of a team in the way we used to under Rafa, by just constantly moving the ball.

We tend instead to go very direct a lot, with Trent, Virgil, Henderson, etc playing direct balls in behind or big switches.  I think we've tried to move towards a more possession-based game but we just can't make it work and are now stuck halfway between that and our usual approach.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:01:42 pm
Would like to see the "template' go back to the basics.  Trent staying wide overlapping Salah or hitting crosses from deep, the right sided center midfielder staying more central so help defend the counter when Trent runs forward, and for Salah to stay more central and higher up the field.  Time to change this obsession with Trent roaming centrally and Salah being forced wider more often.

Which will leave Fabinho and Hendo defending a counter attack. Whatever we do it won't work. For the first Real goal we were deep and had numbers advantage then Hendo for some reason decided to do a strange move. Fabinho failing to control a simple ball. Since last season Fabinho and Hendo been struggling with the basics. The only solution is to be ruthless.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:55:48 pm
We've never really controlled games under Klopp.  There was a spell when we'd sit back after scoring first and then just counter, but we've never really squeezed the life out of a team in the way we used to under Rafa, by just constantly moving the ball.

We tend instead to go very direct a lot, with Trent, Virgil, Henderson, etc playing direct balls in behind or big switches.  I think we've tried to move towards a more possession-based game but we just can't make it work and are now stuck halfway between that and our usual approach.

We matched City in this regard for about two seasons. People complained we were getting boring.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.

Lots is hindsight but it wont be if we dont address it now. We absolutely need to be bringing in another centre half and full back this summer.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.

Konate being injured most of the season has really hurt the defence, along with an absence of a midfield. The rest wouldn't claim to be at the top of their game but most were happy with our defensive options going into the season.

It was midfield everyone wanted addressing. Problem is we didn't and now we need to sort both.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.


Yup, and we've been unlucky with injury this year as well. Don't think the midfield was the issue last night (albeit it is always in the equation, by definition)
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:03:18 pm
Which will leave Fabinho and Hendo defending a counter attack. Whatever we do it won't work. For the first Real goal we were deep and had numbers advantage then Hendo for some reason decided to do a strange move. Fabinho failing to control a simple ball. Since last season Fabinho and Hendo been struggling with the basics. The only solution is to be ruthless.

Well, Fab and Hendo shouldn't really be starting games at this point.  Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago (when fit) should be the starting midfielders.  Hendo and Fab should be coming in late in the game, with 20-30 minutes left at most. 
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:08:11 pm
Lots is hindsight but it wont be if we dont address it now. We absolutely need to be bringing in another centre half and full back this summer.

I think this is what I badly worded in my original reply. We know the midfield is fucked, and we now need to operate on the defence - like this summer - or we'll limp through next season with a half fixed midfield and a knackered defence, and end up with the same kind of issues all over the pitch as a result.
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:31:39 am
We signed Sepp Van Der Berg and Adrian after winning the CL.people talking about financially doped up. We somehow managed to win the league following season but anyone that wasnt in dream land could see that was gross negligence on the owners part.

The usual crew were accusing people of being whingers and moaners at the time though, so the chickens have come home to roost, it was only ever going to be a matter of time, you either choose to be proactive and stay ahead of the competition or you sit on your hands and watch all of your rivals over take you and watch a great side disintegrate in front of you, it was easy to predict which makes it worse
Questions that should be asked from last night:-

1) Why like for like subs? 433 was playing right into Real's hands.
2) Why sub off our two fastest forwards for our 2 slowest?
3) The subs for Gomez and Bajcetic were done far too late. Both should have been pulled at half time. Gomez getting exposed badly and Bajcetic was getting overwhelmed with Modric and Valverde. Yes he is in better form than other midfielders but we need to protect him and instead Jurgen exposed him last night.

Calling out these types of questions shouldn't make it that you are questioning whether the manager should remain or wanting him out. But as supporters when Jurgen makes in game decisions we should be able to look at those, debate and question them. Last night was not on FSG. It was on Klopp and his coaching staff. AND the players making stupid decisions.
A supreme level of fitness is needed to play the way Klopp wants. We don't have that at the moment and you could see that we ran out of steam after about 20 minutes of high intensity. Its a mix of new players who are not fully up to speed and older key players who no longer have the legs to fulfill their role in the system. When all the cogs aren't there, things go south rapidly. I guess it's the flaw in the whole thing

We are back where we were in 2016 I feel but as fans our mindset and expectation are totally different and it's very much an unknown.

Still believe strongly in Klopp and to be honest I'm excited about what comes next all the same .
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:44:07 pm
Questions that should be asked from last night:-

1) Why like for like subs? 433 was playing right into Real's hands.
2) Why sub off our two fastest forwards for our 2 slowest?
3) The subs for Gomez and Bajcetic were done far too late. Both should have been pulled at half time. Gomez getting exposed badly and Bajcetic was getting overwhelmed with Modric and Valverde. Yes he is in better form than other midfielders but we need to protect him and instead Jurgen exposed him last night.

Calling out these types of questions shouldn't make it that you are questioning whether the manager should remain or wanting him out. But as supporters when Jurgen makes in game decisions we should be able to look at those, debate and question them. Last night was not on FSG. It was on Klopp and his coaching staff. AND the players making stupid decisions.

Should we be starting a 18 year old in the CL ? Surely thats an investment issue
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:16:13 pm
Should we be starting a 18 year old in the CL ? Surely thats an investment issue

Why? We had Oxlade and Keita fully fit and sat on the bench. The problem in the midfield isn't numbers it's the actual players skillset and trust Klopp has in them.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:18:25 pm
Why? We had Oxlade and Keita fully fit and sat on the bench. The problem in the midfield isn't numbers it's the actual players skillset and trust Klopp has in them.

Of course its an investment issue, we've known Oxlade and Keita have been injury prone for over two seasons now. Even so they were both bought many seasons ago now, i don't even understand how that can be used as an argument. Are we only supposed to buy one midfielder every four seasons or something?
Itd be really interesting to hear what Klopps actual thoughts are on this demise. We shipped 5 at home in the CL like Wengers Arsenal in the latter years. What is he actually thinking.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:38:24 pm
Of course its an investment issue, we've known Oxlade and Keita have been injury prone for over two seasons now. Even so they were both bought many seasons ago now, i don't even understand how that can be used as an argument. Are we only supposed to buy one midfielder every four seasons or something?

That's an excellent question, why didn't we buy one with the £180mil we spent on forwards?
Having taken a step back I honestly think Klopp is currently lost and flapping around to try and find answers
He's one of the best coaches in the world and he should be our manager next season but the last few months have been a mess of decision making, mostly reactive, and failure to fix our inability to concede huge numbers of 'big' chances every single game at relegation levels

Last night we picked a midfield 3 which doesn't have anyone that can keep the ball featuring 2 of our worst performers in midfield this season
It feels like the reason we picked that midfield 3 is that they won against Everton then won against Newcastle, despite being poor defensively, and then despite Henderson and Fabinho looking obviously better after a break we ran out them all out again
Why? What were the tactical reasons for picking those 3 vs Madrid? .. maybe they weren't picked on vibes and hope but it feels like that

It looked like our gameplan last night was 2019's gameplan almost identically but with worse players in a worse physical state

The amount of vacillation of approach this season has been staggering
In the summer we spent a record amount on a world class 9 whose now playing as a wide forward despite his obivous inability to keep the ball and do the midfield elements the system needs (esp with Salah on the other flank)
We've moved him to accommodate a worse version of Firmino who doesn't seem able to receive the ball or hold the ball vs good opponents
And in the middle we've gone to 3 industrious midfielders..  2 of whom can't be industrious for more than 25 minutes per 90 .. with an inability to keep the ball vs technical or pressing opponents after spending the entire first 40% of the season with a possession based AM as a constant pick

Before the world cup we changed the formation to 'tighten it up' .. it didn't really work but regardless instead of trying to perfect it post world cup we went back to the beginning of the season gameplan .. that didn't really work so we moved back to the 2019 game plan  ... this also hasn't worked

Obviously we've got physical problems with some key players but we still have way more talent than our level on the pitch especially defensively
No matter what we change in the set up the approach seems to be unchanging - press high as much as your legs will let you, keep a high line regardless of scoreline or physical state.. keep playing fast direct passes forward at all times
We spent long periods of games in our title winning season dropping off 'shelling' and protecting leads .. this season we look like cub scouts who all think they'll get an extra £1 from their Dad for every goal they score......

I'll stop rambling on now but honestly some of it is alarming in its lack of direction and just how knee jerk its all been

It feels like he needs an entirely clean slate.
Clear out as many players as possible apart from those you can obviously build the next great team with... and bring in as many as you can
Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like
need to start Jota left, Nunez center, Salah right
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:00:47 pm
need to start Jota left, Nunez center, Salah right

Nothing wrong with attack at mo.

We have greater problems elsewhere
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:18:25 pm
Why? We had Oxlade and Keita fully fit and sat on the bench. The problem in the midfield isn't numbers it's the actual players skillset and trust Klopp has in them.

Whats your point? Neither are good enough and both are leaving.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:49:58 pm
That's an excellent question, why didn't we buy one with the £180mil we spent on forwards?

We needed those 180m worth of forwards, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz are signings we needed to replace Bobby and Mane and also for depth, the only one that can even be questioned is the signing of Gakpo this January. Its another weird question to be honest, you're supposed to spend both money on forwards and midfielders, thats how you build a squad worthy of challenging for it all.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:50:47 pm
Having taken a step back I honestly think Klopp is currently lost and flapping around to try and find answers
He's one of the best coaches in the world and he should be our manager next season but the last few months have been a mess of decision making, mostly reactive, and failure to fix our inability to concede huge numbers of 'big' chances every single game at relegation levels

Last night we picked a midfield 3 which doesn't have anyone that can keep the ball featuring 2 of our worst performers in midfield this season
It feels like the reason we picked that midfield 3 is that they won against Everton then won against Newcastle, despite being poor defensively, and then despite Henderson and Fabinho looking obviously better after a break we ran out them all out again
Why? What were the tactical reasons for picking those 3 vs Madrid? .. maybe they weren't picked on vibes and hope but it feels like that

It looked like our gameplan last night was 2019's gameplan almost identically but with worse players in a worse physical state

The amount of vacillation of approach this season has been staggering
In the summer we spent a record amount on a world class 9 whose now playing as a wide forward despite his obivous inability to keep the ball and do the midfield elements the system needs (esp with Salah on the other flank)
We've moved him to accommodate a worse version of Firmino who doesn't seem able to receive the ball or hold the ball vs good opponents
And in the middle we've gone to 3 industrious midfielders..  2 of whom can't be industrious for more than 25 minutes per 90 .. with an inability to keep the ball vs technical or pressing opponents after spending the entire first 40% of the season with a possession based AM as a constant pick

Before the world cup we changed the formation to 'tighten it up' .. it didn't really work but regardless instead of trying to perfect it post world cup we went back to the beginning of the season gameplan .. that didn't really work so we moved back to the 2019 game plan  ... this also hasn't worked

Obviously we've got physical problems with some key players but we still have way more talent than our level on the pitch especially defensively
No matter what we change in the set up the approach seems to be unchanging - press high as much as your legs will let you, keep a high line regardless of scoreline or physical state.. keep playing fast direct passes forward at all times
We spent long periods of games in our title winning season dropping off 'shelling' and protecting leads .. this season we look like cub scouts who all think they'll get an extra £1 from their Dad for every goal they score......

I'll stop rambling on now but honestly some of it is alarming in its lack of direction and just how knee jerk its all been

It feels like he needs an entirely clean slate.
Clear out as many players as possible apart from those you can obviously build the next great team with... and bring in as many as you can
Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like

This is an excellent post but you'll get a bunch of people shouting FSG at it because folks are so reluctant to admit that maybe Klopp has got a few things wrong tactically this season.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:08:30 pm
This is an excellent post but you'll get a bunch of people shouting FSG at it because folks are so reluctant to admit that maybe Klopp has got a few things wrong tactically this season.

Ta - I should have caveated it by saying a lot of things haven't helped him, injuries obviously and Fabinho falling off a cliff - but we just haven't dealt with those problems at all and there's no world in which we should be this defensively bad
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:08:30 pm
This is an excellent post but you'll get a bunch of people shouting FSG at it because folks are so reluctant to admit that maybe Klopp has got a few things wrong tactically this season.

He has got things wrong and it does feel like hes grasping at straws for a solution. The Elliott experiment hasnt worked, Trent as an inverted full back feels too clever for its own good and even trying Thiago as a ten.

Nunez work incredibly hard yesterday at LW and its worked with Gakpo dropping deep.

The players have let Klopp down though.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:49:58 pm
That's an excellent question, why didn't we buy one with the £180mil we spent on forwards?

Because the manager prioritised other positions. When your budget is averaged 30m a season you need to take risks. Worked last season. Didn't work this season.
