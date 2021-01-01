Theres obviously fuck all we can do about personnel at the moment, so I hope we change things up and go back to the 442 pre World Cup or perhaps a 4231 seeing as weve got a few who look tailor made for the #10 role?
Everyone knows our struggles in midfield, so simplify things and just pick 2 because weve still got 16 league games left and in my opinion the firepower to climb the table (hopefully snatching 4th?!)
Thinking something like this
Darwin Mo
Diaz Thiago Baj Elliott
Robbo Virg Konate Trent
Alisson
No idea when some of these players are back mind, because were told theyll miss a game or two and then theyre not seen for weeks! To be fair at least 8 of those should be available for the weekend so just potentially swap out Konate <> Matip, Thiago <> Naby, Diaz <> Jota? until the inevitable merry go round of injuries continue at least
* Ultimately though no matter how the rest of this campaign pans out, Jürgen HAS to be heavily backed this summer! *