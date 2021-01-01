Having taken a step back I honestly think Klopp is currently lost and flapping around to try and find answers

He's one of the best coaches in the world and he should be our manager next season but the last few months have been a mess of decision making, mostly reactive, and failure to fix our inability to concede huge numbers of 'big' chances every single game at relegation levels



Last night we picked a midfield 3 which doesn't have anyone that can keep the ball featuring 2 of our worst performers in midfield this season

It feels like the reason we picked that midfield 3 is that they won against Everton then won against Newcastle, despite being poor defensively, and then despite Henderson and Fabinho looking obviously better after a break we ran out them all out again

Why? What were the tactical reasons for picking those 3 vs Madrid? .. maybe they weren't picked on vibes and hope but it feels like that



It looked like our gameplan last night was 2019's gameplan almost identically but with worse players in a worse physical state



The amount of vacillation of approach this season has been staggering

In the summer we spent a record amount on a world class 9 whose now playing as a wide forward despite his obivous inability to keep the ball and do the midfield elements the system needs (esp with Salah on the other flank)

We've moved him to accommodate a worse version of Firmino who doesn't seem able to receive the ball or hold the ball vs good opponents

And in the middle we've gone to 3 industrious midfielders.. 2 of whom can't be industrious for more than 25 minutes per 90 .. with an inability to keep the ball vs technical or pressing opponents after spending the entire first 40% of the season with a possession based AM as a constant pick



Before the world cup we changed the formation to 'tighten it up' .. it didn't really work but regardless instead of trying to perfect it post world cup we went back to the beginning of the season gameplan .. that didn't really work so we moved back to the 2019 game plan ... this also hasn't worked



Obviously we've got physical problems with some key players but we still have way more talent than our level on the pitch especially defensively

No matter what we change in the set up the approach seems to be unchanging - press high as much as your legs will let you, keep a high line regardless of scoreline or physical state.. keep playing fast direct passes forward at all times

We spent long periods of games in our title winning season dropping off 'shelling' and protecting leads .. this season we look like cub scouts who all think they'll get an extra £1 from their Dad for every goal they score......



I'll stop rambling on now but honestly some of it is alarming in its lack of direction and just how knee jerk its all been



It feels like he needs an entirely clean slate.

Clear out as many players as possible apart from those you can obviously build the next great team with... and bring in as many as you can

Critically change the coaching staff and get new voices with fresh ideas and commit to what you want the next 3 years to look like