Would like to see the "template' go back to the basics.  Trent staying wide overlapping Salah or hitting crosses from deep, the right sided center midfielder staying more central so help defend the counter when Trent runs forward, and for Salah to stay more central and higher up the field.  Time to change this obsession with Trent roaming centrally and Salah being forced wider more often. 
Theres obviously fuck all we can do about personnel at the moment, so I hope we change things up and go back to the 442 pre World Cup or perhaps a 4231 seeing as weve got a few who look tailor made for the #10 role?

Everyone knows our struggles in midfield, so simplify things and just pick 2 because weve still got 16 league games left and in my opinion the firepower to climb the table (hopefully snatching 4th?!)

Thinking something like this

             Darwin   Mo
  Diaz   Thiago   Baj   Elliott
Robbo   Virg   Konate   Trent
                  Alisson

No idea when some of these players are back mind, because were told theyll miss a game or two and then theyre not seen for weeks! To be fair at least 8 of those should be available for the weekend so just potentially swap out Konate <> Matip, Thiago <> Naby, Diaz <> Jota? until the inevitable merry go round of injuries continue at least ::)

* Ultimately though no matter how the rest of this campaign pans out, Jürgen HAS to be heavily backed this summer! *
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.

Well said
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.

I wasn't saying that we should have changed them already, I was saying that going forward there may need to be changes in defence. This time round there are starting to be questions over the long term suitability of Gomez and Matip. Robertson's level has dropped off and he's beginning to get to a worrying age in terms of potentially dropping off physically although hopefully he doesn't. Konate, who's brilliant, seems to be injury prone. And then obviously we know about midfield. This wasn't the case in 20/21, we just needed an extra CB. The defence was brilliant when fit, the midfield was fine, the attack was good (although there was silly chat about Mane - proven wrong last season). Obviously more players would have helped and we should have bought more to avoid the current situation, but we weren't looking at desperately needing 4 or 5 players. We are now. A 6 and 2 8s, at least one CB.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:05 pm by Knight »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:20:42 am
Must say a team like Real Madrid are excellent technically. Then we have some players who treat the ball like a hot potato, get pressed into mistakes and can't seem to deal with any pressure. We need to target powerful technical players. Modric at 37 was running rings around our midfield at times.
They were also better than us physically.
We need to find a way to get back to being at it for 90 minutes.

We can't play this slow, controlled way. At our peak we controlled games yes but we was still intense, we kept teams pinned in and then controlled from there. Look at the Newcastle game and how we tried to control it, it was poor against 10 men. We make more misplaced passes when we slow the play down, there's no passing and moving when we keep possession like that  (like Madrid last night).

We have to take the positives from that opening 20 minutes and forget the rest. First time I've seen us this season be that electric in the early part of the game. That's the Liverpool under Klopp that blew teams away.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:37 pm by naYoRHa2b »
We've never really controlled games under Klopp.  There was a spell when we'd sit back after scoring first and then just counter, but we've never really squeezed the life out of a team in the way we used to under Rafa, by just constantly moving the ball.

We tend instead to go very direct a lot, with Trent, Virgil, Henderson, etc playing direct balls in behind or big switches.  I think we've tried to move towards a more possession-based game but we just can't make it work and are now stuck halfway between that and our usual approach.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:01:42 pm
Would like to see the "template' go back to the basics.  Trent staying wide overlapping Salah or hitting crosses from deep, the right sided center midfielder staying more central so help defend the counter when Trent runs forward, and for Salah to stay more central and higher up the field.  Time to change this obsession with Trent roaming centrally and Salah being forced wider more often.

Which will leave Fabinho and Hendo defending a counter attack. Whatever we do it won't work. For the first Real goal we were deep and had numbers advantage then Hendo for some reason decided to do a strange move. Fabinho failing to control a simple ball. Since last season Fabinho and Hendo been struggling with the basics. The only solution is to be ruthless.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:55:48 pm
We've never really controlled games under Klopp.  There was a spell when we'd sit back after scoring first and then just counter, but we've never really squeezed the life out of a team in the way we used to under Rafa, by just constantly moving the ball.

We tend instead to go very direct a lot, with Trent, Virgil, Henderson, etc playing direct balls in behind or big switches.  I think we've tried to move towards a more possession-based game but we just can't make it work and are now stuck halfway between that and our usual approach.

We matched City in this regard for about two seasons. People complained we were getting boring.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.

Lots is hindsight but it wont be if we dont address it now. We absolutely need to be bringing in another centre half and full back this summer.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.

Konate being injured most of the season has really hurt the defence, along with an absence of a midfield. The rest wouldn't claim to be at the top of their game but most were happy with our defensive options going into the season.

It was midfield everyone wanted addressing. Problem is we didn't and now we need to sort both.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:59 am
Aye great with hindsight.

Matip was colossal last season, maybe our best CB. Then VVD and Konate. Gomez 4th choice. I dont recall anyone in the summer saying we needed to bin any of them off...why would you?

GK we have Alisson and then Kelleher. Again, anyone suggesting that needs to change...?

LB we have Robbo and Tsimikas, I dont recall anyone saying we needed to bin either one of them

Trent clearly isn't getting bumped, so all we needed was a back-up...which we signed, and has been injured all season.

An incredible, incredible amount of being wise after the event at the moment. The midfield has been criminally neglected. The rest of the squad hasn't and we dont need to rewrite history to suggest it has.


Yup, and we've been unlucky with injury this year as well. Don't think the midfield was the issue last night (albeit it is always in the equation, by definition)
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:03:18 pm
Which will leave Fabinho and Hendo defending a counter attack. Whatever we do it won't work. For the first Real goal we were deep and had numbers advantage then Hendo for some reason decided to do a strange move. Fabinho failing to control a simple ball. Since last season Fabinho and Hendo been struggling with the basics. The only solution is to be ruthless.

Well, Fab and Hendo shouldn't really be starting games at this point.  Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago (when fit) should be the starting midfielders.  Hendo and Fab should be coming in late in the game, with 20-30 minutes left at most. 
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:08:11 pm
Lots is hindsight but it wont be if we dont address it now. We absolutely need to be bringing in another centre half and full back this summer.

I think this is what I badly worded in my original reply. We know the midfield is fucked, and we now need to operate on the defence - like this summer - or we'll limp through next season with a half fixed midfield and a knackered defence, and end up with the same kind of issues all over the pitch as a result.
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:31:39 am
We signed Sepp Van Der Berg and Adrian after winning the CL.people talking about financially doped up. We somehow managed to win the league following season but anyone that wasnt in dream land could see that was gross negligence on the owners part.

The usual crew were accusing people of being whingers and moaners at the time though, so the chickens have come home to roost, it was only ever going to be a matter of time, you either choose to be proactive and stay ahead of the competition or you sit on your hands and watch all of your rivals over take you and watch a great side disintegrate in front of you, it was easy to predict which makes it worse
Questions that should be asked from last night:-

1) Why like for like subs? 433 was playing right into Real's hands.
2) Why sub off our two fastest forwards for our 2 slowest?
3) The subs for Gomez and Bajcetic were done far too late. Both should have been pulled at half time. Gomez getting exposed badly and Bajcetic was getting overwhelmed with Modric and Valverde. Yes he is in better form than other midfielders but we need to protect him and instead Jurgen exposed him last night.

Calling out these types of questions shouldn't make it that you are questioning whether the manager should remain or wanting him out. But as supporters when Jurgen makes in game decisions we should be able to look at those, debate and question them. Last night was not on FSG. It was on Klopp and his coaching staff. AND the players making stupid decisions.
