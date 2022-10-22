I don't think it's as simple as either being financially doped or 8th in the league and out of a title race in November though. We didn't need to buy Mbappe, Haaland or even a Bellingham for stupid money to maintain our 2018-22 standards. Careful refreshing of the squad over time could have kept us competing at the top because we were already in a very strong position. Not letting certain players become complacent with their positions as they get older and not trusting average squad players to play pivotal roles just comes down to planning and being a bit ruthless, but doing it all gradually isn't that revolutionary and doesn't require limitless pots of money when you're Liverpool. There is no reason we should go from 99, 97 and 92 points to this and then just say it's a phase. It isn't, it's a collapse, and not having Man City or PSG levels of money was not the reason for the collapse.



You're right. Agree with all you have said above but I think you are talking about two different things (without speaking for the poster you quoted)We have fucked up our transition - that is a given. Whatever plans we had did not work and it's been a mess, which shows in the season we are currently enduring.Was last season the dying embers of a fantastic squad that had an elite mentality? Looks like it after this season's showing. I do not think anyone connected with the club is under the impression that we do not need a rebuild (or continue our rebuild at a faster pace as some of it has started just not in midfield for example). Its not like we can tweak a player here or there and be able to continue with our core group - as some of our core 13/14 players that Klopp likes to heavily depend on per season need a refresh too e.g Hendo, Fab? Milner, Centre-back replacement for Gomez/Matip etcDoesn't mean we cannot enjoy the success Klopp and the lads brought us, and celebrate what they did achieve. Compartmentalise that which we did and what we need to do going forwards, Klopp is the right man for that change however long it takes. I just want him to still be here to bear the fruits of his labour and hope another extension of his contract can be sorted when the time is right.How much money he'll get to address our issues we don't know. FSG are here to stay and Klopp will work with what he has, ideally they realise they have to put more investment into the squad and be more pro-active rather than reactive to squad issues but that would be thinking of things from a footballing perspective which I am not sure they entirely do at all times.