And thats the problem. Everyone could see we needed at least one midfielder plus one forward in January August but the tight arse c*nts only had money available for one of the two.
The squad profile is just completely and utterly out of sync with what made us successful. From being the most physically imposing team in Europe, to this. Whatever and whoever led to that is the explanation for the downfall.

As has been said many times already, Im sure.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result. Whatever the Klopp template was, it isn't working with these players. He needs to find a different way of playing, for the rest of this season at least. In the summer we have to either sign players who are more fitted to the 2019 profile or we reconstitute the way we play as a team. If we don't it's just going to be more of the same.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result. Whatever the Klopp template was, it isn't working with these players. He needs to find a different way of playing, for the rest of this season at least. In the summer we have to either sign players who are more fitted to the 2019 profile or we reconstitute the way we play as a team. If we don't it's just going to be more of the same.

The definition of insanity is giving Klopp an average budget of 30m a season the last 5 years. When your budget is like this you can't rebuild faster and a drop like this happens. This team will look different once he gets the players he needs which will take a while.
The definition of insanity is giving Klopp an average budget of 30m a season the last 5 years. When your budget is like this you can't rebuild faster and a drop like this happens. This team will look different once he gets the players he needs which will take a while.
Preaching to the converted mate, I've been banging that drum for the last four summers. But we can't sign more players right now, can we? So there's no point in suggesting a solution we have no access to and for all we know might never come. We need to find a way to play with these players now. We can start worrying about rebuilding the team in June, if we have a decent budget and we've got round to hiring a sporting director.
I said the Newcastle performance, despite two well taken goals, was amongst our worst of the season, given the ease with which they played through us.

We went one better here, the difference being Madrid have the quality and strikers that Newcastle lack.

No pressing and a high line mean that this has been a disaster waiting to happen all season. No complaints. Well done Madrid for taking advantage but in reality they scored 5 goals without even having to do anything much.

I'd be interested in stats for the distances/intensity from our players tonight and this season but the feeling that standards have dropped is overwhelming.
we will get back to where we need to be, weve appointed Spearman, now get the sporting director so we can rebuild the backroom set up, FSG have to come through with the money and Klopp will rejig the template, the one thing that wont change is FSG are not going to compete against the oil clubs if they continue to go outside the FFP limits, FSG will stick to their guns
We know the right template, for 25minutes using the 433, high press, fullbacks wide, forwards running from out to in, fast football we dominated Real Madrid.. the problem is our midfield couldnt sustain it..

Get players who can play that way for 90minutes week in week out and we will be more than fine.

Renewing Bobby and Milner sad as that is (especially Bobby) would be a step backwards. We need a young team with energy, supplemented with a few older wiser heads.. sentiment must be put aside for the rebuild needed.
We know the right template, for 25minutes using the 433, high press, fullbacks wide, forwards running from out to in, fast football we dominated Real Madrid.. the problem is our midfield couldnt sustain it..

Get players who can play that way for 90minutes week in week out and we will be more than fine.

Renewing Bobby and Milner sad as that is (especially Bobby) would be a step backwards. We need a young team with energy, supplemented with a few older wiser heads.. sentiment must be put aside for the rebuild needed.

But the whole team noticeably stopped doing it. It was like we got two up, but as soon as they had a bit of controlled possession we shit the bed. There was a moment before they scored where Courtois had it and Nunez and Gakpo, who had been pressing like beasts, just backed way off and allowed him to dribble a fair way and chip one to Carvajal. It was just odd and I really dont think you can put it down to the team, or even just the midfield, getting gassed after twenty minutes.
I think anyone presuming Klopp is going to have a war chest of some sort to fix this from FSG are deluded. I can see 50m from outgoings this summer and maybe FSG will throw in 150m on top of that. 200 odd million isn't going to do it in this day and age of sport washing to rebuild the team.
But the whole team noticeably stopped doing it. It was like we got two up, but as soon as they had a bit of controlled possession we shit the bed. There was a moment before they scored where Courtois had it and Nunez and Gakpo, who had been pressing like beasts, just backed way off and allowed him to dribble a fair way and chip one to Carvajal. It was just odd and I really dont think you can put it down to the team, or even just the midfield, getting gassed after twenty minutes.

Good point. But its also true that Fabinho and Henderson could barely get close to a white shirt for the whole game and looked goosed in the 2nd half. Even at the end of the first Henderson couldnt track Valverde down the left which almost gave Madrid a goal but for Robertsons brilliant defending at the back post.
But the whole team noticeably stopped doing it. It was like we got two up, but as soon as they had a bit of controlled possession we shit the bed. There was a moment before they scored where Courtois had it and Nunez and Gakpo, who had been pressing like beasts, just backed way off and allowed him to dribble a fair way and chip one to Carvajal. It was just odd and I really dont think you can put it down to the team, or even just the midfield, getting gassed after twenty minutes.

When your two of your midfielders have shown all season that they're massively slowing down and can't play two games a week never mind in 72 hours, and the third midfielder is an 18 year old with 10 pro games under his belt I think you can put a lot down to getting gassed. We rode the wave of the crowd and in previous years would have stepped on their throats or controlled the game from that point. Instead Henderson just let vini do what he wanted for the first, and from there we just crumbled. It's been said a million times but this set of midfielders (the entire squad) simply cannot play the way klopp wants. If klopp doesn't want to change the way we play, fine, but we can expect more grotty results against any side with an athletic midfield we face. We beat a dogshit Everton team and Newcastle without Bruno. We will not fare as well against other teams.
But the whole team noticeably stopped doing it. It was like we got two up, but as soon as they had a bit of controlled possession we shit the bed. There was a moment before they scored where Courtois had it and Nunez and Gakpo, who had been pressing like beasts, just backed way off and allowed him to dribble a fair way and chip one to Carvajal. It was just odd and I really dont think you can put it down to the team, or even just the midfield, getting gassed after twenty minutes.

We've gone from mentality monsters to minows in under 12 months. Death by a thousand cuts. This descent began over the summer, started in earnest at Fulham and week by week we sink to new lows.

We're now a team who simply cannot deal with any adversity big or small, be that Salah not getting a clear foul, the opponent getting a lucky deflection goal etc. etc. We used to use those moments to feed our hunger and desire, to step up our intensity. Now we shrink within ourselves, fail to do the basics, stop working as a team, in essence give up our identity with a whimper.

Loyalty goes both ways, we are seeing (in my humble opinion) the regression from allowing a loyal core to go past their peaks together without the constant refresh and fresh ideas new players bring. Fabinho and Henderson should not be starting together, their legs have gone, their legs go around 50 minutes in together and the midfield is lost. The fact we had Keita and Oxlade both sit sat on the bench and not called on to bring fresh legs from around 45 minutes shows a lack of faith in the squad or an over-reliance on trusted players.

The answer? Whilst it's sad to see our great team in this way the only way you fix such a malaise is to clear out and do wholesale changes. The whole player leadership group needs a serious refresh - Alisson, Robertson, Henderson, Van Dijk, Trent, Milner - All played last night, all part of the problem in their own way. I'm not saying replace all of them but that group needs a shake up, as I saw zero leadership last night when the chips were down and not for the first time.
But the whole team noticeably stopped doing it. It was like we got two up, but as soon as they had a bit of controlled possession we shit the bed. There was a moment before they scored where Courtois had it and Nunez and Gakpo, who had been pressing like beasts, just backed way off and allowed him to dribble a fair way and chip one to Carvajal. It was just odd and I really dont think you can put it down to the team, or even just the midfield, getting gassed after twenty minutes.

If you press and there's no one behind you to back you up and the keeper knocks the ball over your head a few times you'll become gun shy. It's actually the smart thing to drop off them, otherwise their midfield and fullbacks have acres of space.
I think anyone presuming Klopp is going to have a war chest of some sort to fix this from FSG are deluded. I can see 50m from outgoings this summer and maybe FSG will throw in 150m on top of that. 200 odd million isn't going to do it in this day and age of sport washing to rebuild the team.

Wouldnt want anyone else at the helm but Klopp to build for our next phase.

I think our supporters need to chill out a bit and realise that weve enjoyed some of our greatest times under Klopp and with this team. This phase was coming - its inevitable when youre not a financially doped club. Our value is primarily built with savvy signings and on the training pitch, supplemented with spending what we earn and the occasional cash injection. Were in a much better place than a decade ago.

This is the time to stand back, look at the net gain  and just get excited for our next phase. Its more satisfying and real than financial doping. Patience required, just like in the first couple seasons when Jurgen joined us.
Wouldnt want anyone else at the helm but Klopp to build for our next phase.

I think our supporters need to chill out a bit and realise that weve enjoyed some of our greatest times under Klopp and with this team. This phase was coming - its inevitable when youre not a financially doped club. Our value is primarily built with savvy signings and on the training pitch, supplemented with spending what we earn and the occasional cash injection. Were in a much better place than a decade ago.

This is the time to stand back, look at the net gain  and just get excited for our next phase. Its more satisfying and real than financial doping. Patience required, just like in the first couple seasons when Jurgen joined us.

Cash injection? What is this sorcery you speak of.
Cash injection? What is this sorcery you speak of.

Ha, the club decide to inject cash into their own club. Shock horror.
Wouldnt want anyone else at the helm but Klopp to build for our next phase.

I think our supporters need to chill out a bit and realise that weve enjoyed some of our greatest times under Klopp and with this team. This phase was coming - its inevitable when youre not a financially doped club. Our value is primarily built with savvy signings and on the training pitch, supplemented with spending what we earn and the occasional cash injection. Were in a much better place than a decade ago.

This is the time to stand back, look at the net gain  and just get excited for our next phase. Its more satisfying and real than financial doping. Patience required, just like in the first couple seasons when Jurgen joined us.

I don't know how many times it needs to be said but we don't need to be a financially doped club to compete and we've shown that from 2018 arguably up to the arse end of last season. This wasn't inevitable. It was a result of repeated and consistent under investment whilst we were the best team in the world, and beyond. Nothing in 2019, 1 player in 2021, no midfielders last summer. Adding just one extra player in each of those windows for around £30m and we simply wouldn't be in as bad a state as we are now.

No new contracts to declining players, no being too loyal. Let them lose their legs on someone elses pitch. Invest at the top. We had all the tools to succeed WITHOUT sportswashing and we let it slowly fall apart. Now we need a complete rebuild.

We've done a pretty good example to everyone of exactly what you SHOULDN'T do when you've finally managed to get to the top after 30 fucking years of waiting.
We signed Sepp Van Der Berg and Adrian after winning the CL.people talking about financially doped up. We somehow managed to win the league following season but anyone that wasnt in dream land could see that was gross negligence on the owners part.
I think our supporters need to chill out a bit and realise that weve enjoyed some of our greatest times under Klopp and with this team. This phase was coming - its inevitable when youre not a financially doped club.

I don't think it's as simple as either being financially doped or 8th in the league and out of a title race in November though. We didn't need to buy Mbappe, Haaland or even a Bellingham for stupid money to maintain our 2018-22 standards. Careful refreshing of the squad over time could have kept us competing at the top because we were already in a very strong position. Not letting certain players become complacent with their positions as they get older and not trusting average squad players to play pivotal roles just comes down to planning and being a bit ruthless, but doing it all gradually isn't that revolutionary and doesn't require limitless pots of money when you're Liverpool. There is no reason we should go from 99, 97 and 92 points to this and then just say it's a phase. It isn't, it's a collapse, and not having Man City or PSG levels of money was not the reason for the collapse.
I think anyone presuming Klopp is going to have a war chest of some sort to fix this from FSG are deluded. I can see 50m from outgoings this summer and maybe FSG will throw in 150m on top of that. 200 odd million isn't going to do it in this day and age of sport washing to rebuild the team.

I think even 150m is optimistic mate.
I think even 150m is optimistic mate.

Yeah Id take £150m to spend right now if thats what was going.
Must say a team like Real Madrid are excellent technically. Then we have some players who treat the ball like a hot potato, get pressed into mistakes and can't seem to deal with any pressure. We need to target powerful technical players. Modric at 37 was running rings around our midfield at times.
We've gone from mentality monsters to minows in under 12 months. Death by a thousand cuts. This descent began over the summer, started in earnest at Fulham and week by week we sink to new lows.

We're now a team who simply cannot deal with any adversity big or small, be that Salah not getting a clear foul, the opponent getting a lucky deflection goal etc. etc. We used to use those moments to feed our hunger and desire, to step up our intensity. Now we shrink within ourselves, fail to do the basics, stop working as a team, in essence give up our identity with a whimper.

Loyalty goes both ways, we are seeing (in my humble opinion) the regression from allowing a loyal core to go past their peaks together without the constant refresh and fresh ideas new players bring. Fabinho and Henderson should not be starting together, their legs have gone, their legs go around 50 minutes in together and the midfield is lost. The fact we had Keita and Oxlade both sit sat on the bench and not called on to bring fresh legs from around 45 minutes shows a lack of faith in the squad or an over-reliance on trusted players.

The answer? Whilst it's sad to see our great team in this way the only way you fix such a malaise is to clear out and do wholesale changes. The whole player leadership group needs a serious refresh - Alisson, Robertson, Henderson, Van Dijk, Trent, Milner - All played last night, all part of the problem in their own way. I'm not saying replace all of them but that group needs a shake up, as I saw zero leadership last night when the chips were down and not for the first time.

People said the same thing in 2020 though. Started with the 7-2, got worse with VVD/Gomez injuries and barely improved. And then....we should have won every trophy last season. We're not going to just ditch the entire team, or half of it, or whatever. We need to make the right signings, we need to lose the right players, we need to have a hard reset but this constant desire to just jettison so many players isn't going to happen. This season is an absolutely perfect storm with big lessons that need learning at every level.
I reckon we secure investment and make this a one off summer where funds are made available for squad building. I reckon Jurgen will be handed £250m plus player sales, and have to spend it carefully. Once we find our feet and on the path to building the next cycle, we will try to turn a profit on some players that cant get into the team. Pretty much like before covid. Covid really hurt our long planning.

I know so many are down in the dumps after the defeat yesterday, but dont get too pessimistic. Its unnecessary. We won everything over the last few years under Klopp and FSG, so they are not clueless.
People said the same thing in 2020 though. Started with the 7-2, got worse with VVD/Gomez injuries and barely improved. And then....we should have won every trophy last season. We're not going to just ditch the entire team, or half of it, or whatever. We need to make the right signings, we need to lose the right players, we need to have a hard reset but this constant desire to just jettison so many players isn't going to happen. This season is an absolutely perfect storm with big lessons that need learning at every level.

2020 is 3 years ago, and largely this is the same squad. They just look done as a group, but yes wholesale changes are unlikely but over the next couple of years it's needed.

My biggest concern is we appear to be all in on Bellingham and the reality is the midfield needs 2-3 players, including a top class no.6 and no.8 on top of refreshing other areas. Buying Bellingham and making do in the other areas worries me greatly.

I agree, lessons need learning top to bottom, including Klopp; A hard life lesson in loyalty v's progression for Jurgen I think. Our back room needs sorting out starting with a strong DOF as well, the list goes on!
Exactly this - we can do it for 20 minutes or so and then thats it

Whats alarming is despite this being true for 7 months now we havent changed anything
Setting us up like its 2019 is just fucking mental at this point
They can do it for longer than 20 minutes but not for 3 games in 8 days, there should have been rotation for the Newcastle game to save them for last night. The fact we will all agree that we don't have anyone decent to rotate them with speaks volumes for the mess we have created for ourselves.
I don't think it's as simple as either being financially doped or 8th in the league and out of a title race in November though. We didn't need to buy Mbappe, Haaland or even a Bellingham for stupid money to maintain our 2018-22 standards. Careful refreshing of the squad over time could have kept us competing at the top because we were already in a very strong position. Not letting certain players become complacent with their positions as they get older and not trusting average squad players to play pivotal roles just comes down to planning and being a bit ruthless, but doing it all gradually isn't that revolutionary and doesn't require limitless pots of money when you're Liverpool. There is no reason we should go from 99, 97 and 92 points to this and then just say it's a phase. It isn't, it's a collapse, and not having Man City or PSG levels of money was not the reason for the collapse.

You're right. Agree with all you have said above but I think you are talking about two different things (without speaking for the poster you quoted)

We have fucked up our transition - that is a given. Whatever plans we had did not work and it's been a mess, which shows in the season we are currently enduring.
Was last season the dying embers of a fantastic squad that had an elite mentality? Looks like it after this season's showing. I do not think anyone connected with the club is under the impression that we do not need a rebuild (or continue our rebuild at a faster pace as some of it has started just not in midfield for example). Its not like we can tweak a player here or there and be able to continue with our core group - as some of our core 13/14 players that Klopp likes to heavily depend on per season need a refresh too e.g Hendo, Fab? Milner, Centre-back replacement for Gomez/Matip etc

Doesn't mean we cannot enjoy the success Klopp and the lads brought us, and celebrate what they did achieve. Compartmentalise that which we did and what we need to do going forwards, Klopp is the right man for that change however long it takes. I just want him to still be here to bear the fruits of his labour and hope another extension of his contract can be sorted when the time is right.

How much money he'll get to address our issues we don't know. FSG are here to stay and Klopp will work with what he has, ideally they realise they have to put more investment into the squad and be more pro-active rather than reactive to squad issues but that would be thinking of things from a footballing perspective which I am not sure they entirely do at all times.
Ultimately - we had a perfectly balanced and oiled machine, and too many things have happened at the same time. We lost the fundamentally key element in terms of the high press - Mane was brilliant at that, keeping the play up that side of the pitch - Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo aren't even in the same stratosphere in that - father time and rotation doing for Bobby is the other element there.

That leaves more work for the midfield and bigger gaps between them and those in front. The key ingredients of our high energy, high pressing midfield are all older and just don't have the legs. They're asked to do more work with less capacity. And then we have a defence not used to being that exposed, and torn between playing a high line which they don't have the legs for anymore, and having less protection in front. Add the mental blow of coming close to immortality and ending with nothing and that means we have a team no longer remotely capable of playing its system.

We also have signed players who explicitly don't fit the system without ever fully changing it. I'd controversially put Thiago in that bucket (and run away afterwards...), all our forwards fit into it too. It seems like part of our side is transitioning towards a new style of play, with Nunez and his explosive nature clearly a fundamental part - but nobody told the rest of them. Add that to the fact some players (Gomez, Fabinho etc) just aren't good enough anymore.
One of the things I admired about our 2 very best seasons under Klopp was how well we managed games.

We knew when to press on the accelerator and when not to, often winning games by a single goal but we knew we had enough gears to shift through.

I love it when a team can get to that level, to be fully in control of their game regardless of moments in the match. Saw that with Madrid last night and begrudgingly respected it - superb temperament

What confuses me is how the very same players make up a lot of our current squad seem to have completely forgotten how to react in-game and just seem to lose their shit.
Low confidence and for that to happen over say a month sure, but for this long into the season? Just find it strange.

But recently we have seen green shoots and shown our former selves coming back and I just hope we can get our heads right for the remaining games in the campaign.
