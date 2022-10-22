But the whole team noticeably stopped doing it. It was like we got two up, but as soon as they had a bit of controlled possession we shit the bed. There was a moment before they scored where Courtois had it and Nunez and Gakpo, who had been pressing like beasts, just backed way off and allowed him to dribble a fair way and chip one to Carvajal. It was just odd and I really dont think you can put it down to the team, or even just the midfield, getting gassed after twenty minutes.
We've gone from mentality monsters to minows in under 12 months. Death by a thousand cuts. This descent began over the summer, started in earnest at Fulham and week by week we sink to new lows.
We're now a team who simply cannot deal with any adversity big or small, be that Salah not getting a clear foul, the opponent getting a lucky deflection goal etc. etc. We used to use those moments to feed our hunger and desire, to step up our intensity. Now we shrink within ourselves, fail to do the basics, stop working as a team, in essence give up our identity with a whimper.
Loyalty goes both ways, we are seeing (in my humble opinion) the regression from allowing a loyal core to go past their peaks together without the constant refresh and fresh ideas new players bring. Fabinho and Henderson should not be starting together, their legs have gone, their legs go around 50 minutes in together and the midfield is lost. The fact we had Keita and Oxlade both sit sat on the bench and not called on to bring fresh legs from around 45 minutes shows a lack of faith in the squad or an over-reliance on trusted players.
The answer? Whilst it's sad to see our great team in this way the only way you fix such a malaise is to clear out and do wholesale changes. The whole player leadership group needs a serious refresh - Alisson, Robertson, Henderson, Van Dijk, Trent, Milner - All played last night, all part of the problem in their own way. I'm not saying replace all of them but that group needs a shake up, as I saw zero leadership last night when the chips were down and not for the first time.