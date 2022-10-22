« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 780742 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8760 on: Today at 12:03:04 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:39:40 pm
And thats the problem. Everyone could see we needed at least one midfielder plus one forward in January August but the tight arse c*nts only had money available for one of the two.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8761 on: Today at 12:11:25 am »
The squad profile is just completely and utterly out of sync with what made us successful. From being the most physically imposing team in Europe, to this. Whatever and whoever led to that is the explanation for the downfall.

As has been said many times already, Im sure.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8762 on: Today at 12:31:12 am »
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result. Whatever the Klopp template was, it isn't working with these players. He needs to find a different way of playing, for the rest of this season at least. In the summer we have to either sign players who are more fitted to the 2019 profile or we reconstitute the way we play as a team. If we don't it's just going to be more of the same.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8763 on: Today at 12:51:57 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:31:12 am
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result. Whatever the Klopp template was, it isn't working with these players. He needs to find a different way of playing, for the rest of this season at least. In the summer we have to either sign players who are more fitted to the 2019 profile or we reconstitute the way we play as a team. If we don't it's just going to be more of the same.

The definition of insanity is giving Klopp an average budget of 30m a season the last 5 years. When your budget is like this you can't rebuild faster and a drop like this happens. This team will look different once he gets the players he needs which will take a while.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8764 on: Today at 12:56:29 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:51:57 am
The definition of insanity is giving Klopp an average budget of 30m a season the last 5 years. When your budget is like this you can't rebuild faster and a drop like this happens. This team will look different once he gets the players he needs which will take a while.
Preaching to the converted mate, I've been banging that drum for the last four summers. But we can't sign more players right now, can we? So there's no point in suggesting a solution we have no access to and for all we know might never come. We need to find a way to play with these players now. We can start worrying about rebuilding the team in June, if we have a decent budget and we've got round to hiring a sporting director.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8765 on: Today at 12:57:56 am »
I said the Newcastle performance, despite two well taken goals, was amongst our worst of the season, given the ease with which they played through us.

We went one better here, the difference being Madrid have the quality and strikers that Newcastle lack.

No pressing and a high line mean that this has been a disaster waiting to happen all season. No complaints. Well done Madrid for taking advantage but in reality they scored 5 goals without even having to do anything much.

I'd be interested in stats for the distances/intensity from our players tonight and this season but the feeling that standards have dropped is overwhelming.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8766 on: Today at 07:05:06 am »

we will get back to where we need to be, weve appointed Spearman, now get the sporting director so we can rebuild the backroom set up, FSG have to come through with the money and Klopp will rejig the template, the one thing that wont change is FSG are not going to compete against the oil clubs if they continue to go outside the FFP limits, FSG will stick to their guns
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,741
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8767 on: Today at 07:29:08 am »
We know the right template, for 25minutes using the 433, high press, fullbacks wide, forwards running from out to in, fast football we dominated Real Madrid.. the problem is our midfield couldnt sustain it..

Get players who can play that way for 90minutes week in week out and we will be more than fine.

Renewing Bobby and Milner sad as that is (especially Bobby) would be a step backwards. We need a young team with energy, supplemented with a few older wiser heads.. sentiment must be put aside for the rebuild needed.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:43 am by Draex »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,880
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8768 on: Today at 07:36:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:29:08 am
We know the right template, for 25minutes using the 433, high press, fullbacks wide, forwards running from out to in, fast football we dominated Real Madrid.. the problem is our midfield couldnt sustain it..

Get players who can play that way for 90minutes week in week out and we will be more than fine.

Renewing Bobby and Milner sad as that is (especially Bobby) would be a step backwards. We need a young team with energy, supplemented with a few older wiser heads.. sentiment must be put aside for the rebuild needed.

But the whole team noticeably stopped doing it. It was like we got two up, but as soon as they had a bit of controlled possession we shit the bed. There was a moment before they scored where Courtois had it and Nunez and Gakpo, who had been pressing like beasts, just backed way off and allowed him to dribble a fair way and chip one to Carvajal. It was just odd and I really dont think you can put it down to the team, or even just the midfield, getting gassed after twenty minutes.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Up
« previous next »
 