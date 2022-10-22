We know the right template, for 25minutes using the 433, high press, fullbacks wide, forwards running from out to in, fast football we dominated Real Madrid.. the problem is our midfield couldnt sustain it..
Get players who can play that way for 90minutes week in week out and we will be more than fine.
Renewing Bobby and Milner sad as that is (especially Bobby) would be a step backwards. We need a young team with energy, supplemented with a few older wiser heads.. sentiment must be put aside for the rebuild needed.