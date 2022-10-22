I said the Newcastle performance, despite two well taken goals, was amongst our worst of the season, given the ease with which they played through us.



We went one better here, the difference being Madrid have the quality and strikers that Newcastle lack.



No pressing and a high line mean that this has been a disaster waiting to happen all season. No complaints. Well done Madrid for taking advantage but in reality they scored 5 goals without even having to do anything much.



I'd be interested in stats for the distances/intensity from our players tonight and this season but the feeling that standards have dropped is overwhelming.