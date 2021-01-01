FSG should make a statement mate. Just let us know if they're committed to the club or if they do indeed intend to sell. That's all we need to know.



Thing is. They wont be committed to the club the way we are . They'll be committed to getting the best value for the club they can. If today that means selling a minority stake to a group of fans that's what they'll do. If tomorrow it's a sale if the whole group to a sportswasher , that's what they'll do. There are no absolutes. Sort of like asking a manager if winning the fa cup is a priority and will he put out his best squad, whatever answer he gives would only be temporary.