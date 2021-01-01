I actually thought Mel Reddy's article was a good read. Truth hurts i suppose.
We need a year of rejuvenation and top class decision making. Covid and the world cup have been horrible for a club that depends on elite decision making and planning to fight with clubs that have state-funded financial resources or flagrantly flout FFP.
Personally, I expected this drop off at some point and it doesn't entirely surprise me. It's one of the reason why I just really enjoyed the last few years, because there's no guarantees in football. Got to enjoy the god times. We need to keep what's good with our current setup, and that starts with our most committed on and off-field staff. Plus Klopp needs to be backed with the resources to secure the needed staff and players to reinforce our setup.