Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8680 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
Reddy is doing Sky's bidding these days. They're absolutely loving this.  :butt
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8681 on: Today at 03:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:06:18 pm
Reddy wanted clicks. Simple as that.

She's not a clickbait type but it's a story she wanted to put out there for people to read (on behalf of those who've briefed her over the contents).

It's on the Sky website as well so that gains more traction than a broadsheet newspaper or Athletic article behind a paywall.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8682 on: Today at 03:33:19 pm »
She is working for Manchester United TV remember so they will revel in any trouble.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8683 on: Today at 03:40:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:33:19 pm
She is working for Manchester United TV remember so they will revel in any trouble.

What a turncoat.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8684 on: Today at 03:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:40:36 pm
What a turncoat.

I mean Sky obviously.  ;)
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8685 on: Today at 03:44:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:41:18 pm
I mean Sky obviously.  ;)

She's their Man Utd correspondent isn't she? If she's associated with that rabble, she's still a turncoat in my eyes :P
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 03:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:44:46 pm
She's their Man Utd correspondent isn't she? If she's associated with that rabble, she's still a turncoat in my eyes :P

She seems to be there pretty much now.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 04:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:44:46 pm
She's their Man Utd correspondent isn't she? If she's associated with that rabble, she's still a turncoat in my eyes :P
Turn from what? She's a journalist, her duty is meant to be to the truth and her job is to find stories. One of the best and most well supported clubs in the world seeing their form collapse is a big story. She isn't paid to put out Liverpool FC propaganda in external media.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 04:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:05:30 pm
Turn from what? She's a journalist, her duty is meant to be to the truth and her job is to find stories. One of the best and most well supported clubs in the world seeing their form collapse is a big story. She isn't paid to put out Liverpool FC propaganda in external media.

Ummm, I know things are deathly serious on here at the moment but to be honest, that was a bit of a tongue in cheek comment.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8689 on: Today at 04:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:05:30 pm
Turn from what? She's a journalist, her duty is meant to be to the truth and her job is to find stories. One of the best and most well supported clubs in the world seeing their form collapse is a big story. She isn't paid to put out Liverpool FC propaganda in external media.

She used to be the Liverpool reporter in the Independent and then she left for Sky and now works mainly on the Man United stories.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8690 on: Today at 04:33:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:13:12 pm
She used to be the Liverpool reporter in the Independent and then she left for Sky and now works mainly on the Man United stories.

Also not being funny but she is a Man Utd correspondent now. I'm not sure how much of an inside scoop she has on other clubs.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8691 on: Today at 04:36:08 pm »
The article is weird because she rarely reports on us these days, and it read like a rehashing of the Simon Hughes article last year. Same source maybe? Why would they start leaking again?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8692 on: Today at 04:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:33:05 pm
Also not being funny but she is a Man Utd correspondent now. I'm not sure how much of an inside scoop she has on other clubs.

She will doubtless still have her former sources. I can remember a time when she was a real admirer of Klopp, seem to recall she did a book on him as well which appeared to use club sources in it. I never actually read the book, but it's interesting how things change isn't it? 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8693 on: Today at 04:51:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:44:34 pm
She will doubtless still have her former sources. I can remember a time when she was a real admirer of Klopp, seem to recall she did a book on him as well which appeared to use club sources in it. I never actually read the book, but it's interesting how things change isn't it? 

Oh right, no idea she did a book and yeah, she'll probably have some sources. But given her focus is on another club, I'd be a little skeptical about pieces coming out about us right now.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8694 on: Today at 04:58:58 pm »
I dont get peoples anathema to the truth. Easiest solution here is to have Hogan and Ward  do a press conference and actually answer questions about it. Instead its just these people write bad things must ignore whether its true or not which is a terrible way to go about life in any facet.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8695 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
So Hogan and Ward should do a press conference, FSG should make a statement as I've been reading. Who else? Mighty Red's been awfully quiet the past few years, he/she should be under the spotlight as well.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8696 on: Today at 05:05:28 pm »
FSG should make a statement mate. Just let us know if they're committed to the club or if they do indeed intend to sell. That's all we need to know.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8697 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:02:00 pm
So Hogan and Ward should do a press conference, FSG should make a statement as I've been reading. Who else? Mighty Red's been awfully quiet the past few years, he/she should be under the spotlight as well.

Fandom does not require blind faith. I dont understand your outlook at all.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8698 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:05:28 pm
FSG should make a statement mate. Just let us know if they're committed to the club or if they do indeed intend to sell. That's all we need to know.
Thing is. They wont be committed to the club the way we are . They'll be committed to getting the best value for the club they can. If today that means selling a minority stake to a group of fans that's what they'll do. If tomorrow it's a sale if the whole group to a sportswasher , that's what they'll do. There are no absolutes.  Sort of like asking a manager if winning the fa cup is a priority and will he put out his best squad, whatever answer he gives would only be temporary.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8699 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:05:36 pm
Fandom does not require blind faith. I dont understand your outlook at all.

What's my outlook?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8700 on: Today at 05:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:05:28 pm
FSG should make a statement mate. Just let us know if they're committed to the club or if they do indeed intend to sell. That's all we need to know.

That's fair enough, though I doubt they will. They've already said they're looking for investment but I understand what you're saying. Just hope things get sorted quickly, the uncertainty is the worst thing.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8701 on: Today at 05:55:27 pm »
I actually thought Mel Reddy's article was a good read. Truth hurts i suppose.

We need a year of rejuvenation and top class decision making. Covid and the world cup have been horrible for a club that depends on elite decision making and planning to fight with clubs that have state-funded financial resources or flagrantly flout FFP.

Personally, I expected this drop off at some point and it doesn't entirely surprise me. It's one of the reason why I just really enjoyed the last few years, because there's no guarantees in football. Got to enjoy the god times. We need to keep what's good with our current setup, and that starts with our most committed on and off-field staff. Plus Klopp needs to be backed with the resources to secure the needed staff and players to reinforce our setup.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8702 on: Today at 06:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 05:55:27 pm
I actually thought Mel Reddy's article was a good read. Truth hurts i suppose.

We need a year of rejuvenation and top class decision making. Covid and the world cup have been horrible for a club that depends on elite decision making and planning to fight with clubs that have state-funded financial resources or flagrantly flout FFP.

Personally, I expected this drop off at some point and it doesn't entirely surprise me. It's one of the reason why I just really enjoyed the last few years, because there's no guarantees in football. Got to enjoy the god times. We need to keep what's good with our current setup, and that starts with our most committed on and off-field staff. Plus Klopp needs to be backed with the resources to secure the needed staff and players to reinforce our setup.

Its just sods bloody law its the year City shit the bed entirely..
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8703 on: Today at 06:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:34:14 pm
That's fair enough, though I doubt they will. They've already said they're looking for investment but I understand what you're saying. Just hope things get sorted quickly, the uncertainty is the worst thing.

Yep. Absolutely. This state of limbo isn't doing any of us any favours.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8704 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:03 pm
What's my outlook?

Clearly hostile to those in power having to answer questions if they are coming from a negative place.
