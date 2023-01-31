« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 772602 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8640 on: January 31, 2023, 04:41:21 am »
Quote from: royhendo on January 30, 2023, 12:39:33 pm
I'm mostly off the internet at the minute because people seem to be going mental, but I'll get it off my chest because it's positive. We should have won that game yesterday - a deflection and a stupid preventable concession at the death from a set piece prevented that, as well as our continued profligacy in front of goal, but in terms of the overall unit, the starting eleven (while they were on the park) played as a good integrated unit again. Gakpo seems to be polarising fans, but he did well in dropping deeper and helping us stay compact, and he did well when he turned out of pressure and got a run on them. We were recovering the ball well, we were aggressive, and we created openings. For me that's what we now need to extend and if we do, there's a hope of the side getting some kind of mojo back to the extent we can at least contend for the champions league slots. I don't think we'll manage that but it'll be the foundation we need to reset.

So yeah - I was really encouraged - we know the midfield is a problem and we know we have fixes scheduled for the summer in some form (and we can only speculate that it's not FSG who are withholding funds, it's the manager who's being particular about how he wants to fix the problem)... but that yesterday was a decent showing away at a side we got royally pumped by, literally a few days ago, who are set up to capitalise whenever that integration as a unit isn't there.

We have a magnificent manager and he'll demonstrate that in due course.

Nice one Roy, great post, I needed that
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,926
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8641 on: January 31, 2023, 08:27:27 am »
Quote from: royhendo on January 30, 2023, 12:39:33 pm
I'm mostly off the internet at the minute because people seem to be going mental, but I'll get it off my chest because it's positive. We should have won that game yesterday - a deflection and a stupid preventable concession at the death from a set piece prevented that, as well as our continued profligacy in front of goal, but in terms of the overall unit, the starting eleven (while they were on the park) played as a good integrated unit again. Gakpo seems to be polarising fans, but he did well in dropping deeper and helping us stay compact, and he did well when he turned out of pressure and got a run on them. We were recovering the ball well, we were aggressive, and we created openings. For me that's what we now need to extend and if we do, there's a hope of the side getting some kind of mojo back to the extent we can at least contend for the champions league slots. I don't think we'll manage that but it'll be the foundation we need to reset.

So yeah - I was really encouraged - we know the midfield is a problem and we know we have fixes scheduled for the summer in some form (and we can only speculate that it's not FSG who are withholding funds, it's the manager who's being particular about how he wants to fix the problem)... but that yesterday was a decent showing away at a side we got royally pumped by, literally a few days ago, who are set up to capitalise whenever that integration as a unit isn't there.

We have a magnificent manager and he'll demonstrate that in due course.

Great post Roy
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,751
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8642 on: January 31, 2023, 08:29:15 am »
A wonderful post Roy, full of good common sense.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,439
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8643 on: January 31, 2023, 10:55:51 am »
We had a lot of 'nearly' opportunities where we were a good touch away from a really, really strong chance at scoring. It really was a lot better, with Thiago and Keita breaking from midfield with the attack.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8644 on: Yesterday at 07:00:00 pm »
Klopp became a big name in football through pioneering one specific tactical approach. He brought that to Liverpool, and we achieved miracles playing that way. RAWK fell in love with the team, the results, and the man. But it didn't particularly fall for or take interest in the specific way of playing football is my impression, and cheered on any sign of moving away from that (going crazy over signing Thiago, voicing no skepticism over introducing Elliott as a starter, going on and on about the lack of creativity from midfield and how the Brexit midfield was a problem).

For some unknown reason, Klopp going into this season ended up making one too many compromises away from his own football philosophy, is my best guess at what has gone wrong this season. Personally, I hope he goes back to a much 'cleaner' version of what worked for him previously. This year he seems IMO to have deviated too much from what set him apart and enabled his success in the first place. He's trying to correct for it now, but short term it can only be damage limitation and so we're still losing points.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8645 on: Yesterday at 07:14:50 pm »
Very strange tactical set up today, or the players weren't following instructions. We played our standard 433 and Wolves were 442 but their midfield 4 were pretty condensed, crowding the middle of the pitch.

This is what I don't get, we then spent the first 45 minutes trying to thread the eye of a needle passes in the middle including Trent playing what looked like as no.10.

Where was the width, where was the variation? It took till after half time with Trent going back to fullback and we got the ball wide much quicker, we then started to make chances.

Our game intelligence has evaporated.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,723
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8646 on: Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm »


Each week the question arises as to what we are trying to do tactically. So either there is no template or it's not being implemented. 
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8647 on: Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm

Each week the question arises as to what we are trying to do tactically. So either there is no template or it's not being implemented.

I'd be on the not being implemented side.. Klopp said in his presser we spent a week preparing and the first 15 minutes he has no idea why they played like they did.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8648 on: Yesterday at 07:27:44 pm »
The template at the moment needs to be as basic as don't make mistakes and play players who can win a challenge. That is the depths we have plumbed to
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,959
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8649 on: Yesterday at 07:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm
I'd be on the not being implemented side.. Klopp said in his presser we spent a week preparing and the first 15 minutes he has no idea why they played like they did.

The problem is we're so physically off it at times that just because it works in training doesn't mean that whoever its working against is playing at a level that they'll actually see in game. Like if Keita is rolling Fabinho over and over and we look like world beaters but then can't physically compete when the game actually starts that would indicate the level we are practicing at isn't commensurate with actual game speed.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8650 on: Yesterday at 07:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:33:48 pm
The problem is we're so physically off it at times that just because it works in training doesn't mean that whoever its working against is playing at a level that they'll actually see in game. Like if Keita is rolling Fabinho over and over and we look like world beaters but then can't physically compete when the game actually starts that would indicate the level we are practicing at isn't commensurate with actual game speed.

I'd argue the amount of injuries we have mean we are training too hard!
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,959
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8651 on: Yesterday at 07:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:34:57 pm
I'd argue the amount of injuries we have mean we are training too hard!

Training so hard that we're physically shattered by the time we play the game is one way to look at it.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8652 on: Yesterday at 07:51:51 pm »
The template is fucked.  We have no legs in midfield but were continuously playing a 433. Weve signed forwards who arent what youd usually associate with our front line. Those 2 things are the biggest issue with it at present but then youve also got our full backs who used to provide width and assist and both of them are being marked out the game. I think having Diaz and jota back will help with the front line as theyll help with the press and both are pretty good dribblers which is another thing weee missing in the team currently. Not a single player out there today can take their man on.

Obviously the midfield is the biggest issue and I really hope klopp is ruthless here and we sign about 3-4 new midfielders and get rid of all the excess garbage. This season is going to be a slug but guess we just have to try and limp to the finish line. A top half finish would be a miracle with how were playing at the moment.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,062
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8653 on: Yesterday at 07:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm
I'd be on the not being implemented side.. Klopp said in his presser we spent a week preparing and the first 15 minutes he has no idea why they played like they did.

Which suggests the players don't believe in the manager any more.

Really sad.

No manager is safe though. Remember when the Leicester players won the league then behind the scenes got Ranieri sacked?

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,751
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8654 on: Yesterday at 07:57:51 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:54:40 pm
Which suggests the players don't believe in the manager any more.

Really sad.

No manager is safe though. Remember when the Leicester players won the league then behind the scenes got Ranieri sacked?

There could be a number of reasons for it, just assuming that is way off line. Also in case you hadn't notice there are other issues which could also be affecting the players not least the fact the club is up for sale. Do we even know what FSG have been saying to Klopp? There could be all sorts of other things going on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8655 on: Yesterday at 07:59:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:54:40 pm
Which suggests the players don't believe in the manager any more.

Really sad.

No manager is safe though. Remember when the Leicester players won the league then behind the scenes got Ranieri sacked?

Not sure I buy that personally, but if it's true sell the fuckers.

I think we tried to evolve over the summer, Trent being a roaming midfielder from fullback, Salah/Diaz wide, Nunez playing off the last man, Thiago linking it together in the middle.. Then we badly got our pre-season wrong so we started the season poorly, very fatigued, low energy.. Our right side was a fucking mess, Hendo/Elliot struggling to cover fullback whilst also being up field to link the play.. Teams started to press us hard, and then exploit our right side game after game.

This has then snowballled into a complete loss of confidence and Klopp is trying to go back to the old way of play but the midfield just hasn't got the legs to press. We look like a team who doesn't exactly know what we need to do but also don't have the legs to implement it either.

Personally I'd love us to go back to the principles which made us great, yes it meant some times we made it tough work breaking down deep teams but fuck me it was exciting to watch. Get your wide players moving central, get your fullbacks wide etc. Hence why the Gakpo, Nunez signings don't fit in how I'd like us to play..
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8656 on: Yesterday at 08:50:40 pm »

When your budget is like this most seasons you will be challenging for 4th. We got lucky Klopp accepted the job, he overachieved. He built two successfull teams, his template works. This season he didn't for whatever reasons. It is not the end of the world, football change quickly. They key now is to back him up not blame him. The pressure should be on the players to prove they deserve to stay and the owners to provide a bigger budget than 50m. Klopp spent an average of 50m a season at LFC.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,723
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8657 on: Yesterday at 08:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:50:40 pm
When your budget is like this most seasons you will be challenging for 4th. We got lucky Klopp accepted the job, he overachieved. He built two successfull teams, his template works. This season he didn't for whatever reasons. It is not the end of the world, football change quickly. They key now is to back him up not blame him. The pressure should be on the players to prove they deserve to stay and the owners to provide a bigger budget than 50m. Klopp spent an average of 50m a season at LFC.

I thought it was like 30-35m?
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8658 on: Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:51:57 pm
I thought it was like 30-35m?

My bad. You are right. Got it mixed up with Tottenham average during the same years which is 50m
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8659 on: Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm »
Wasn't sure where to put this but we've scored 1 league goal out of our last 80 shots and 8.5 xg now (according to Opta and excluding Leicester's help) if you're trying to look for some optimism that's going to turn in our favour at some point. Hopefully not when conceding 3+ in a game which I guess is likely at the moment.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,242
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8660 on: Yesterday at 11:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
Wasn't sure where to put this but we've scored 1 league goal out of our last 80 shots and 8.5 xg now (according to Opta and excluding Leicester's help) if you're trying to look for some optimism that's going to turn in our favour at some point. Hopefully not when conceding 3+ in a game which I guess is likely at the moment.

Dont JackWard us into positivity mate.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8661 on: Today at 12:58:26 am »
I wish wed get back to the tactics/style that made us successful.  With the ball, Salah moving more central into the 1/2 spaces and Trent staying wide.  Trent roaming into midfield with Salah or the midfielder moving wide has not been great for the team or for Trent.  I would love to see a stats breakdown for him when he gets narrow vs when he stays wide. 
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,926
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8662 on: Today at 07:36:39 am »
Great video on why our press isnt working

https://youtu.be/fyBQAOmd4Aw

Shows our attacking stats arent that different to last season
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Up
« previous next »
 