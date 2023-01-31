« previous next »
I'm mostly off the internet at the minute because people seem to be going mental, but I'll get it off my chest because it's positive. We should have won that game yesterday - a deflection and a stupid preventable concession at the death from a set piece prevented that, as well as our continued profligacy in front of goal, but in terms of the overall unit, the starting eleven (while they were on the park) played as a good integrated unit again. Gakpo seems to be polarising fans, but he did well in dropping deeper and helping us stay compact, and he did well when he turned out of pressure and got a run on them. We were recovering the ball well, we were aggressive, and we created openings. For me that's what we now need to extend and if we do, there's a hope of the side getting some kind of mojo back to the extent we can at least contend for the champions league slots. I don't think we'll manage that but it'll be the foundation we need to reset.

So yeah - I was really encouraged - we know the midfield is a problem and we know we have fixes scheduled for the summer in some form (and we can only speculate that it's not FSG who are withholding funds, it's the manager who's being particular about how he wants to fix the problem)... but that yesterday was a decent showing away at a side we got royally pumped by, literally a few days ago, who are set up to capitalise whenever that integration as a unit isn't there.

We have a magnificent manager and he'll demonstrate that in due course.

Nice one Roy, great post, I needed that
Great post Roy
A wonderful post Roy, full of good common sense.
We had a lot of 'nearly' opportunities where we were a good touch away from a really, really strong chance at scoring. It really was a lot better, with Thiago and Keita breaking from midfield with the attack.
Klopp became a big name in football through pioneering one specific tactical approach. He brought that to Liverpool, and we achieved miracles playing that way. RAWK fell in love with the team, the results, and the man. But it didn't particularly fall for or take interest in the specific way of playing football is my impression, and cheered on any sign of moving away from that (going crazy over signing Thiago, voicing no skepticism over introducing Elliott as a starter, going on and on about the lack of creativity from midfield and how the Brexit midfield was a problem).

For some unknown reason, Klopp going into this season ended up making one too many compromises away from his own football philosophy, is my best guess at what has gone wrong this season. Personally, I hope he goes back to a much 'cleaner' version of what worked for him previously. This year he seems IMO to have deviated too much from what set him apart and enabled his success in the first place. He's trying to correct for it now, but short term it can only be damage limitation and so we're still losing points.
Very strange tactical set up today, or the players weren't following instructions. We played our standard 433 and Wolves were 442 but their midfield 4 were pretty condensed, crowding the middle of the pitch.

This is what I don't get, we then spent the first 45 minutes trying to thread the eye of a needle passes in the middle including Trent playing what looked like as no.10.

Where was the width, where was the variation? It took till after half time with Trent going back to fullback and we got the ball wide much quicker, we then started to make chances.

Our game intelligence has evaporated.
Each week the question arises as to what we are trying to do tactically. So either there is no template or it's not being implemented. 
Each week the question arises as to what we are trying to do tactically. So either there is no template or it's not being implemented.

I'd be on the not being implemented side.. Klopp said in his presser we spent a week preparing and the first 15 minutes he has no idea why they played like they did.
The template at the moment needs to be as basic as don't make mistakes and play players who can win a challenge. That is the depths we have plumbed to
