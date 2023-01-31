Klopp became a big name in football through pioneering one specific tactical approach. He brought that to Liverpool, and we achieved miracles playing that way. RAWK fell in love with the team, the results, and the man. But it didn't particularly fall for or take interest in the specific way of playing football is my impression, and cheered on any sign of moving away from that (going crazy over signing Thiago, voicing no skepticism over introducing Elliott as a starter, going on and on about the lack of creativity from midfield and how the Brexit midfield was a problem).



For some unknown reason, Klopp going into this season ended up making one too many compromises away from his own football philosophy, is my best guess at what has gone wrong this season. Personally, I hope he goes back to a much 'cleaner' version of what worked for him previously. This year he seems IMO to have deviated too much from what set him apart and enabled his success in the first place. He's trying to correct for it now, but short term it can only be damage limitation and so we're still losing points.