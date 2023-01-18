« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8600 on: January 18, 2023, 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on January 18, 2023, 07:41:17 pm
Crazy how much his template looked better with more athletic midfielders isn't it

Add in a 6 that could play through the press and the midfield was a revelation. We played with a really high line first half and continually pressed and won the ball high up the pitch.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8601 on: January 18, 2023, 07:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 18, 2023, 07:46:59 pm
We bought him because PSV were desperate to raise money so we were able to get him below his true market value. Gakpo was player of the season last season in Holland. We paid £37m with addons of £7m. United paid £80.75m + £4.25m in addons for Antony who played in the same League as Gakpo last season.

In the current market Gakpo is a bargain.

Doesn't matter if he's a bargain if he's not the right player.

To be honest, we needed reinforcements in the front line and in the middle.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8602 on: January 18, 2023, 08:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 18, 2023, 04:45:01 pm
I don't think you get it. Opportunity costs speaks to what you've gained vs. what you lost. Maybe Gakpo would have gone somewhere else this window and maybe he'd make us look like mugs long term by turning into this world superstar. Odds are though that we could have bought him or someone else very similar for the same price in the summer when it became a pressing need by Firmino leaving.

So by signing him, if we take Klopp's words at face value, we used up our one available squad space and now the success of the rest of our season is seemingly going to hinge on Thiago and Keita's health or possibly Bajcetic being ready. Now if it was me that doesn't sound like something that's realistically going to hold up for the rest of the season so getting a buffer right now seems to be a more pressing need. So by signing Gakpo instead of that buffer what did it cost us? Is it worth missing out on Europe all together if Gakpo turns into a fascimile of Firmino and gets 1500-2000 minutes as he rotates with other forwards? Or would it have been better to increase our chances for Europe by getting a midfielder instead of Gakpo and then trying to find another Gakpo in the summer with our revenue not being hindered?

And this is without even getting into the fact there are rumors that Firmino is re-signing for another 2 years which at least for me would make signing Gakpo outrageous. I've been starting to doubt our recruitment lately but this would really take the cake.

It isn't about me not getting it, it is about you looking at it all wrong. You can be as patronising as you want but it doesn't mean things are always how you see them. We clearly felt that signing Gakpo this window was worth it for reasons you might not understand; we haven't committed to a deal worth north of £50 million when you factor in wages etc just for a morale boost or to play football manager. Say for example Gapko didn't move in the window and his great form continued and his stock went through the roof, his fee in the summer would then be a lot bigger and we might not have felt right going for him then.

You don't know what we've gained or what we've lost because signings aren't successful overnight. Only in the medium to long-term can you really assess things. It is likely we haven't bought a midfielder this window because the right one isn't available or the fee isn't right, do you want Klopp to sanction the signing of a midfielder just to appease the fans when that particular player might not be suited to us or be worth it financially?

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8603 on: January 18, 2023, 10:22:13 pm »
It really is very implausible to think that for 2 windows theres not been a CM available who would improve us for the money we spent on Gapko. It really is quite bizarre to sign a player we dont need that much in the medium or long term instead of a player were desperate for in the short, medium and long term. Its really quite strange that posters can watch this Liverpool team, with its completely dysfunctional midfield and only an injury prone 31 year old looking anything like a proper midfielder (from the normal Klopp picks anyway) and say, yeah theres probably a reasonable explanation for this. Im sure there are reasons, but theyre not good ones. And Daves points are reasonable responses to our weird decision making.

Were going to need 3 CMs in the summer. Things are pretty desperate, quibbling over a few million would be perverse. Our midfield isnt very good, finding one whod significantly upgrade us really isnt impossible.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8604 on: January 19, 2023, 12:42:43 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on January 18, 2023, 08:36:44 pm
It isn't about me not getting it, it is about you looking at it all wrong. You can be as patronising as you want but it doesn't mean things are always how you see them. We clearly felt that signing Gakpo this window was worth it for reasons you might not understand; we haven't committed to a deal worth north of £50 million when you factor in wages etc just for a morale boost or to play football manager. Say for example Gapko didn't move in the window and his great form continued and his stock went through the roof, his fee in the summer would then be a lot bigger and we might not have felt right going for him then.

You don't know what we've gained or what we've lost because signings aren't successful overnight. Only in the medium to long-term can you really assess things. It is likely we haven't bought a midfielder this window because the right one isn't available or the fee isn't right, do you want Klopp to sanction the signing of a midfielder just to appease the fans when that particular player might not be suited to us or be worth it financially?

I'm looking at it all wrong? Considering Michael Edwards was DoF for 10 years and didn't do a single interview, even now in retirement, then all we have to go on is our opinions and nothing else. There is no truth or transparency, just the actions of the club and the sound bites from Klopp whether he's even responsible for it or not. Everything you just wrote is as much conjecture as my post, you're just choosing to believe yours over mine but there is no evidence at all to support it.

I fully agree that there is a possibility that had we not signed Gakpo it may have turned into a huge missed opportunity and therefore maybe the club was right to go for him now. But you know what? There's always another Gakpo, another Bellingham, another Salah. No player is singular, well maybe sans Messi. There is always another one right around the corner or a year away. I think this is the one thing ManC has gotten consistently right sans their Grealish purchase in that if you don't get Kane or Maguire or whoever that's ok, there are other players as well that maybe aren't as celebrated or known but are just as good. You move on and you keep building.

So to that end, we're here talking about the Klopp Template and how seemingly after we've played half the games played this season this template doesn't work any more with Henderson and Fabinho and that it's certainly possible that our only hope however slim it is of getting Champions League rest on Thiago and Keita. So now if I had a choice of Gakpo or a midfielder that can at least pass for Thiago or Keita because Klopp said there is only 1 squad spot available I would choose that midfielder instead of Gakpo because even if Gakpo becomes amazing in the future as you're saying is possible it wouldn't outweigh for me the lost revenue of not getting CL.

It's not about whether Gakpo is a good player or not, just what else could that money have gotten us and how likely is each scenario to lead us to where we need to be? There is no way to truly know the answer of course but based on what we know at the moment in that this was the only money we had available at the moment and there was only 1 squad spot available for it then this is how I'm choosing to look at it.

Now if Firmino actually does extend then for 2 years then this is a whole different conversation. I guess we'll see if that happens or not.
« Reply #8605 on: January 19, 2023, 12:55:15 am »
Yeah you get most things wrong Trigger.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8606 on: January 19, 2023, 12:55:21 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 19, 2023, 12:42:43 am
I'm looking at it all wrong? Considering Michael Edwards was DoF for 10 years and didn't do a single interview, even now in retirement, then all we have to go on is our opinions and nothing else. There is no truth or transparency, just the actions of the club and the sound bites from Klopp whether he's even responsible for it or not. Everything you just wrote is as much conjecture as my post, you're just choosing to believe yours over mine but there is no evidence at all to support it.

I fully agree that there is a possibility that had we not signed Gakpo it may have turned into a huge missed opportunity and therefore maybe the club was right to go for him now. But you know what? There's always another Gakpo, another Bellingham, another Salah. No player is singular, well maybe sans Messi. There is always another one right around the corner or a year away. I think this is the one thing ManC has gotten consistently right sans their Grealish purchase in that if you don't get Kane or Maguire or whoever that's ok, there are other players as well that maybe aren't as celebrated or known but are just as good. You move on and you keep building.

So to that end, we're here talking about the Klopp Template and how seemingly after we've played half the games played this season this template doesn't work any more with Henderson and Fabinho and that it's certainly possible that our only hope however slim it is of getting Champions League rest on Thiago and Keita. So now if I had a choice of Gakpo or a midfielder that can at least pass for Thiago or Keita because Klopp said there is only 1 squad spot available I would choose that midfielder instead of Gakpo because even if Gakpo becomes amazing in the future as you're saying is possible it wouldn't outweigh for me the lost revenue of not getting CL.

It's not about whether Gakpo is a good player or not, just what else could that money have gotten us and how likely is each scenario to lead us to where we need to be? There is no way to truly know the answer of course but based on what we know at the moment in that this was the only money we had available at the moment and there was only 1 squad spot available for it then this is how I'm choosing to look at it.

Now if Firmino actually does extend then for 2 years then this is a whole different conversation. I guess we'll see if that happens or not.

I think comparing what we do to what City do or can do is not really fair. They can afford to get it wrong in the market, we can't. I don't doubt the midfield needs overhauling but I don't believe Klopp is blind to it. I'd love us to sign a midfielder (or three!) in this window but it clearly isn't on or plausible right now and blindly or not we have to trust Jurgen and the staff in their decisions.

I don't believe we had a set budget for this window and we've signed Gakpo instead of a midfielder who was available to come. I just don't believe the club would be so short-sighted.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8607 on: January 19, 2023, 01:07:47 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on January 19, 2023, 12:55:21 am
I think comparing what we do to what City do or can do is not really fair. They can afford to get it wrong in the market, we can't. I don't doubt the midfield needs overhauling but I don't believe Klopp is blind to it. I'd love us to sign a midfielder (or three!) in this window but it clearly isn't on or plausible right now and blindly or not we have to trust Jurgen and the staff in their decisions.

I don't believe we had a set budget for this window and we've signed Gakpo instead of a midfielder who was available to come. I just don't believe the club would be so short-sighted.

It's not comparing what was spent, it's stating that we shouldn't get so hung up on the belief that this one player is the only one and if we were to miss him we're screwed. So there's a possibility that we couldn't afford Gakpo in the summer? So what? Unless he turns into one of the best ever it won't matter. Maybe that worked the one time for Virgil but generally speaking there is always another player.

I get the thinking that Firmino is leaving and we see Gakpo as replacing Firmino long term and we can get him in now and then we'll get our midfielders that we really want in the summer. Great. That's all fine and dandy. I also don't agree with it if it reduces our already slim chances of getting top 4 which to me it is if it was an either or scenario. There's no way to prove it was but as Knight is noting as well it seems incredulous that we couldn't find one single CM that would be available and an improvement considering how low the bar is at the moment.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8608 on: January 19, 2023, 01:12:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 19, 2023, 12:55:15 am
Yeah you get most things wrong Trigger.

Triggers are wonderful things...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8609 on: January 19, 2023, 01:17:17 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 19, 2023, 01:07:47 am
It's not comparing what was spent, it's stating that we shouldn't get so hung up on the belief that this one player is the only one and if we were to miss him we're screwed. So there's a possibility that we couldn't afford Gakpo in the summer? So what? Unless he turns into one of the best ever it won't matter. Maybe that worked the one time for Virgil but generally speaking there is always another player.

I get the thinking that Firmino is leaving and we see Gakpo as replacing Firmino long term and we can get him in now and then we'll get our midfielders that we really want in the summer. Great. That's all fine and dandy. I also don't agree with it if it reduces our already slim chances of getting top 4 which to me it is if it was an either or scenario. There's no way to prove it was but as Knight is noting as well it seems incredulous that we couldn't find one single CM that would be available and an improvement considering how low the bar is at the moment.

Again though it depends how far you want to go down your list. Like any team, we'll have a list of players for each position and every stat available on them. But if they aren't available and you don't have unlimited funds to just throw money at it, I'm not sure buying a player who is say 7th choice in January solves your problems when you can get one of your top 3 in the summer. I'd love us to say to Brighton for example here you go, 60 million, thanks very much and we take Caicedo from them. But if it isn't on then what can you do?

As much as the midfield needs significant overhaul, I don't think our hopes of top 4 depend on it alone. The squad and team as a whole is underperforming. The players look like they can't run, can't tackle, can't press effectively or do the basics right. One shiny new midfielder won't suddenly make Salah come back to form for example, or make VVD the player of 3 years ago, or make Trent better defensively or make Henderson next to him 5 years younger. The problem is much bigger and the jigsaw pieces need to be put together properly, not just force one in in January in panic.
« Reply #8610 on: January 19, 2023, 01:23:09 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on January 19, 2023, 01:17:17 am
Again though it depends how far you want to go down your list. Like any team, we'll have a list of players for each position and every stat available on them. But if they aren't available and you don't have unlimited funds to just throw money at it, I'm not sure buying a player who is say 7th choice in January solves your problems when you can get one of your top 3 in the summer. I'd love us to say to Brighton for example here you go, 60 million, thanks very much and we take Caicedo from them. But if it isn't on then what can you do?

As much as the midfield needs significant overhaul, I don't think our hopes of top 4 depend on it alone. The squad and team as a whole is underperforming. The players look like they can't run, can't tackle, can't press effectively or do the basics right. One shiny new midfielder won't suddenly make Salah come back to form for example, or make VVD the player of 3 years ago, or make Trent better defensively or make Henderson next to him 5 years younger. The problem is much bigger and the jigsaw pieces need to be put together properly, not just force one in in January in panic.

Where do you see Gakpo in the pecking order once Jota and Diaz are back?

If your 7th choice transfer target for midfield is your 3rd best midfielder is that better than your 1st choice attacker being 5th on the depth chart? This is where we talk about opportunity costs. What is a more valuable thing to have and what could it cost you by not having it?

This is where we have to just agree to disagree. For me you have to believe we are just one or two midfielders away from competing again as if you're saying we also have to replace VvD and then Trent then why are you buying a Firmino replacement when you already have Nunez? We're then years away in essence and this is a long term rebuild where we should be selling off as much wages as possible.
« Reply #8611 on: January 19, 2023, 02:38:35 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 19, 2023, 01:12:34 am
Triggers are wonderful things...

Winnie the Pooh hated that bitch.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8612 on: January 19, 2023, 09:44:07 am »
Quote from: newterp on January 19, 2023, 02:38:35 am
Winnie the Pooh hated that bitch.

you donkey
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8613 on: January 19, 2023, 10:08:14 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 19, 2023, 01:23:09 am
Where do you see Gakpo in the pecking order once Jota and Diaz are back?

If your 7th choice transfer target for midfield is your 3rd best midfielder is that better than your 1st choice attacker being 5th on the depth chart? This is where we talk about opportunity costs. What is a more valuable thing to have and what could it cost you by not having it?

This is where we have to just agree to disagree. For me you have to believe we are just one or two midfielders away from competing again as if you're saying we also have to replace VvD and then Trent then why are you buying a Firmino replacement when you already have Nunez? We're then years away in essence and this is a long term rebuild where we should be selling off as much wages as possible.

Just to clarify, nowhere did I say we have to replace Virgil and Trent. Not even close, so why you'd twist it like that I have no idea. I said they need to improve and/or their form isn't what it was, I don't think anybody can deny that. But I didn't even suggest we need to replace them.

Klopp didn't build his first great team here overnight, I don't think the rebuild will be quick either. Perhaps with a new injection of cash or ownership change (looking unlikely but who knows?) we could go on more of a spree but the pieces were gradually put together. Gakpo is clearly part of the next phase and I think you need to look at the big picture in that regard. Nobody has signed Gakpo over Klopp's head.

And in answer to your question, I think a lot depends on the system we have going forward but I wouldn't suggest as of now when everybody is fit he starts. But in a year or so as I said I would not be surprised if he starts regularly.
« Reply #8614 on: January 19, 2023, 06:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on January 19, 2023, 10:08:14 am
Just to clarify, nowhere did I say we have to replace Virgil and Trent. Not even close, so why you'd twist it like that I have no idea. I said they need to improve and/or their form isn't what it was, I don't think anybody can deny that. But I didn't even suggest we need to replace them.

Klopp didn't build his first great team here overnight, I don't think the rebuild will be quick either. Perhaps with a new injection of cash or ownership change (looking unlikely but who knows?) we could go on more of a spree but the pieces were gradually put together. Gakpo is clearly part of the next phase and I think you need to look at the big picture in that regard. Nobody has signed Gakpo over Klopp's head.

And in answer to your question, I think a lot depends on the system we have going forward but I wouldn't suggest as of now when everybody is fit he starts. But in a year or so as I said I would not be surprised if he starts regularly.

You're pointing out the VvD isn't getting younger and that Trent can't defend. Wouldn't that intimate that they need to be replaced if just having a competent midfield wouldn't fix that?

I completely disagree with your premise. If you look at the team we have prime aged players for every position sans midfield and Virgil's spot. If adding in prime aged CL level midfield talent doesn't turn the team into contenders then it will probably be a post-Klopp world where we are based on all of them being under contract until 2027 or 2028. LFC certainly makes enough money as is to buy some midfielders, we don't need new owners or a cash injection to accomplish that.

For the millionth time, I understand why we bought Gakpo and I'm sure it wasn't done over Klopp's head. He's also not god and is taking a calculated risk in it just like any other transfer. Salah is under contract until '25, Jota to '27, Diaz to '27 and Nunez to '28 while Firmino is still here until June. Replacing Firmino (again assuming what this actually is) isn't a crying need based on the squad at the moment even if in the immediate right now due to injuries it seems good. And that's assuming that we don't just starting using Jones or Elliott as attackers as well.

This season isn't over. There are still things to play for and again getting back to why the Klopp Template is working or not working it's my opinion that having a Firmino replacement isn't the solution to our issues at the moment especially when we spent so much money on Nunez who you want centrally anyway.
« Reply #8615 on: January 19, 2023, 06:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on January 18, 2023, 10:22:13 pm
It really is very implausible to think that for 2 windows theres not been a CM available who would improve us for the money we spent on Gapko. It really is quite bizarre to sign a player we dont need that much in the medium or long term instead of a player were desperate for in the short, medium and long term. Its really quite strange that posters can watch this Liverpool team, with its completely dysfunctional midfield and only an injury prone 31 year old looking anything like a proper midfielder (from the normal Klopp picks anyway) and say, yeah theres probably a reasonable explanation for this. Im sure there are reasons, but theyre not good ones. And Daves points are reasonable responses to our weird decision making.

Were going to need 3 CMs in the summer. Things are pretty desperate, quibbling over a few million would be perverse. Our midfield isnt very good, finding one whod significantly upgrade us really isnt impossible.

The mad thing is we didn't have to spend loads on the midfield. Yeah, ideally if you want ready made world class players. Enzo/Caicedo/Nunes were all affordable and available last summer and now aren't.

Look at the difference a young, inexperienced player like Bajcetic made the other night and even Keita who I always thought was a big miss this season purely for the job he's capable of doing (and i'm not a big fan of his). It's not that difficult to find solid and athletic midfielders and when you add that to the world's best goalkeeper, a lethal attack (when fit), top full backs and centre backs - then a midfield that can just keep things ticking over - i.e. protecting the defence and supporting the attack - would have got us through the season at least.

Instead, for a transfer analogy, we've been in the desert dying of thirst and ignoring all the water we're passing because we want sparkling and won't drink anything else.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

« Reply #8616 on: January 19, 2023, 06:47:37 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 19, 2023, 01:12:34 am
Triggers are wonderful things...

Wheres the trigger?! Where is it?!
« Reply #8617 on: January 19, 2023, 10:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October  3, 2022, 05:49:24 pm
How you can be an LFC fan and agree with this is mind boggling. Even worse the rest of your statement is equally wrong. Pretty sure I'm done with this conversation.


October 3 Dave - I would like to see an updated version of the memo my desk monday morning.. I am still a liverpool fan though (LFC - could be a trademark issue with the americans so i stick with liverpool)
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

« Reply #8618 on: January 19, 2023, 10:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on January 19, 2023, 10:19:09 pm
October 3 Dave - I would like to see an updated version of the memo my desk monday morning.. I am still a liverpool fan though (LFC - could be a trademark issue with the americans so i stick with liverpool)

Eh? I fail to see how your premise of £100m sold and £100m bought are always the same amount of talent is now true. Or are you saying it is now proven? Not really sure here. I clarified that response in like 2 posts later saying that my initial response was over the top but sure, you're still an LFC fan regardless.
« Reply #8619 on: January 20, 2023, 08:47:17 am »
Really frustrating time. Can see it in Klopp, in the team and in the stands.
He has stated we are in transition. Not just ownership stuff but probably on his template?  Transition normally brings conflicts.
We blame transfers, owners, age, coaching etc. but in reality we are largely just playing well under par.  We lack energy, belief, confidence, cohesion. We now also seem to think that turning 30 is too old. There are so many examples of this not being the case across European football. Maybe its not age related?
So maybe we are transitioning and are shit at dealing with it. It might be that buying 3 midfielders doesnt solve the fact we are playing shit just now?
Millies performance the other night showed we can play better. Stefan, Naby, Harvey also. Maybe Fab, Hendo, VVD, Trent, Mo can also not play shit going forward?  We were going for it all last season.
(I my view) We have to believe we havent just suddenly fell off a cliff with no way back.  To be honest, I do believe we should invest to improve the squad, (bring in more talent/energy) but as much, if not more, lets see what Klopps transitioned template gets from what we already have.
« Last Edit: January 20, 2023, 08:49:48 am by vblfc »
« Reply #8620 on: Today at 10:02:59 pm »
Looking at Newcastle today Having to weather a shitstorm , away in a cup semi , hostile fans , then break away and score . I remember us being able to do that . We simply dont have the athleticism , pace but more importantly the resilience currently . We need our own Bruno G type beast in midfield . And yes I am fully aware that theyre a state owned sport washing entity
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8621 on: Today at 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 19, 2023, 12:42:43 am
I'm looking at it all wrong? Considering Michael Edwards was DoF for 10 years and didn't do a single interview, even now in retirement, then all we have to go on is our opinions and nothing else.

Michael Edwards was never our DoF
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

« Reply #8622 on: Today at 10:31:38 pm »
Same thing, diffrent title for fucks sakes Al.  ;D
