The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8600 on: Yesterday at 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm
Crazy how much his template looked better with more athletic midfielders isn't it

Add in a 6 that could play through the press and the midfield was a revelation. We played with a really high line first half and continually pressed and won the ball high up the pitch.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8601 on: Yesterday at 07:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:46:59 pm
We bought him because PSV were desperate to raise money so we were able to get him below his true market value. Gakpo was player of the season last season in Holland. We paid £37m with addons of £7m. United paid £80.75m + £4.25m in addons for Antony who played in the same League as Gakpo last season.

In the current market Gakpo is a bargain.

Doesn't matter if he's a bargain if he's not the right player.

To be honest, we needed reinforcements in the front line and in the middle.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8602 on: Yesterday at 08:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:45:01 pm
I don't think you get it. Opportunity costs speaks to what you've gained vs. what you lost. Maybe Gakpo would have gone somewhere else this window and maybe he'd make us look like mugs long term by turning into this world superstar. Odds are though that we could have bought him or someone else very similar for the same price in the summer when it became a pressing need by Firmino leaving.

So by signing him, if we take Klopp's words at face value, we used up our one available squad space and now the success of the rest of our season is seemingly going to hinge on Thiago and Keita's health or possibly Bajcetic being ready. Now if it was me that doesn't sound like something that's realistically going to hold up for the rest of the season so getting a buffer right now seems to be a more pressing need. So by signing Gakpo instead of that buffer what did it cost us? Is it worth missing out on Europe all together if Gakpo turns into a fascimile of Firmino and gets 1500-2000 minutes as he rotates with other forwards? Or would it have been better to increase our chances for Europe by getting a midfielder instead of Gakpo and then trying to find another Gakpo in the summer with our revenue not being hindered?

And this is without even getting into the fact there are rumors that Firmino is re-signing for another 2 years which at least for me would make signing Gakpo outrageous. I've been starting to doubt our recruitment lately but this would really take the cake.

It isn't about me not getting it, it is about you looking at it all wrong. You can be as patronising as you want but it doesn't mean things are always how you see them. We clearly felt that signing Gakpo this window was worth it for reasons you might not understand; we haven't committed to a deal worth north of £50 million when you factor in wages etc just for a morale boost or to play football manager. Say for example Gapko didn't move in the window and his great form continued and his stock went through the roof, his fee in the summer would then be a lot bigger and we might not have felt right going for him then.

You don't know what we've gained or what we've lost because signings aren't successful overnight. Only in the medium to long-term can you really assess things. It is likely we haven't bought a midfielder this window because the right one isn't available or the fee isn't right, do you want Klopp to sanction the signing of a midfielder just to appease the fans when that particular player might not be suited to us or be worth it financially?

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8603 on: Yesterday at 10:22:13 pm »
It really is very implausible to think that for 2 windows theres not been a CM available who would improve us for the money we spent on Gapko. It really is quite bizarre to sign a player we dont need that much in the medium or long term instead of a player were desperate for in the short, medium and long term. Its really quite strange that posters can watch this Liverpool team, with its completely dysfunctional midfield and only an injury prone 31 year old looking anything like a proper midfielder (from the normal Klopp picks anyway) and say, yeah theres probably a reasonable explanation for this. Im sure there are reasons, but theyre not good ones. And Daves points are reasonable responses to our weird decision making.

Were going to need 3 CMs in the summer. Things are pretty desperate, quibbling over a few million would be perverse. Our midfield isnt very good, finding one whod significantly upgrade us really isnt impossible.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8604 on: Today at 12:42:43 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:36:44 pm
It isn't about me not getting it, it is about you looking at it all wrong. You can be as patronising as you want but it doesn't mean things are always how you see them. We clearly felt that signing Gakpo this window was worth it for reasons you might not understand; we haven't committed to a deal worth north of £50 million when you factor in wages etc just for a morale boost or to play football manager. Say for example Gapko didn't move in the window and his great form continued and his stock went through the roof, his fee in the summer would then be a lot bigger and we might not have felt right going for him then.

You don't know what we've gained or what we've lost because signings aren't successful overnight. Only in the medium to long-term can you really assess things. It is likely we haven't bought a midfielder this window because the right one isn't available or the fee isn't right, do you want Klopp to sanction the signing of a midfielder just to appease the fans when that particular player might not be suited to us or be worth it financially?

I'm looking at it all wrong? Considering Michael Edwards was DoF for 10 years and didn't do a single interview, even now in retirement, then all we have to go on is our opinions and nothing else. There is no truth or transparency, just the actions of the club and the sound bites from Klopp whether he's even responsible for it or not. Everything you just wrote is as much conjecture as my post, you're just choosing to believe yours over mine but there is no evidence at all to support it.

I fully agree that there is a possibility that had we not signed Gakpo it may have turned into a huge missed opportunity and therefore maybe the club was right to go for him now. But you know what? There's always another Gakpo, another Bellingham, another Salah. No player is singular, well maybe sans Messi. There is always another one right around the corner or a year away. I think this is the one thing ManC has gotten consistently right sans their Grealish purchase in that if you don't get Kane or Maguire or whoever that's ok, there are other players as well that maybe aren't as celebrated or known but are just as good. You move on and you keep building.

So to that end, we're here talking about the Klopp Template and how seemingly after we've played half the games played this season this template doesn't work any more with Henderson and Fabinho and that it's certainly possible that our only hope however slim it is of getting Champions League rest on Thiago and Keita. So now if I had a choice of Gakpo or a midfielder that can at least pass for Thiago or Keita because Klopp said there is only 1 squad spot available I would choose that midfielder instead of Gakpo because even if Gakpo becomes amazing in the future as you're saying is possible it wouldn't outweigh for me the lost revenue of not getting CL.

It's not about whether Gakpo is a good player or not, just what else could that money have gotten us and how likely is each scenario to lead us to where we need to be? There is no way to truly know the answer of course but based on what we know at the moment in that this was the only money we had available at the moment and there was only 1 squad spot available for it then this is how I'm choosing to look at it.

Now if Firmino actually does extend then for 2 years then this is a whole different conversation. I guess we'll see if that happens or not.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8605 on: Today at 12:55:15 am »
Yeah you get most things wrong Trigger.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8606 on: Today at 12:55:21 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:42:43 am
I'm looking at it all wrong? Considering Michael Edwards was DoF for 10 years and didn't do a single interview, even now in retirement, then all we have to go on is our opinions and nothing else. There is no truth or transparency, just the actions of the club and the sound bites from Klopp whether he's even responsible for it or not. Everything you just wrote is as much conjecture as my post, you're just choosing to believe yours over mine but there is no evidence at all to support it.

I fully agree that there is a possibility that had we not signed Gakpo it may have turned into a huge missed opportunity and therefore maybe the club was right to go for him now. But you know what? There's always another Gakpo, another Bellingham, another Salah. No player is singular, well maybe sans Messi. There is always another one right around the corner or a year away. I think this is the one thing ManC has gotten consistently right sans their Grealish purchase in that if you don't get Kane or Maguire or whoever that's ok, there are other players as well that maybe aren't as celebrated or known but are just as good. You move on and you keep building.

So to that end, we're here talking about the Klopp Template and how seemingly after we've played half the games played this season this template doesn't work any more with Henderson and Fabinho and that it's certainly possible that our only hope however slim it is of getting Champions League rest on Thiago and Keita. So now if I had a choice of Gakpo or a midfielder that can at least pass for Thiago or Keita because Klopp said there is only 1 squad spot available I would choose that midfielder instead of Gakpo because even if Gakpo becomes amazing in the future as you're saying is possible it wouldn't outweigh for me the lost revenue of not getting CL.

It's not about whether Gakpo is a good player or not, just what else could that money have gotten us and how likely is each scenario to lead us to where we need to be? There is no way to truly know the answer of course but based on what we know at the moment in that this was the only money we had available at the moment and there was only 1 squad spot available for it then this is how I'm choosing to look at it.

Now if Firmino actually does extend then for 2 years then this is a whole different conversation. I guess we'll see if that happens or not.

I think comparing what we do to what City do or can do is not really fair. They can afford to get it wrong in the market, we can't. I don't doubt the midfield needs overhauling but I don't believe Klopp is blind to it. I'd love us to sign a midfielder (or three!) in this window but it clearly isn't on or plausible right now and blindly or not we have to trust Jurgen and the staff in their decisions.

I don't believe we had a set budget for this window and we've signed Gakpo instead of a midfielder who was available to come. I just don't believe the club would be so short-sighted.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8607 on: Today at 01:07:47 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:55:21 am
I think comparing what we do to what City do or can do is not really fair. They can afford to get it wrong in the market, we can't. I don't doubt the midfield needs overhauling but I don't believe Klopp is blind to it. I'd love us to sign a midfielder (or three!) in this window but it clearly isn't on or plausible right now and blindly or not we have to trust Jurgen and the staff in their decisions.

I don't believe we had a set budget for this window and we've signed Gakpo instead of a midfielder who was available to come. I just don't believe the club would be so short-sighted.

It's not comparing what was spent, it's stating that we shouldn't get so hung up on the belief that this one player is the only one and if we were to miss him we're screwed. So there's a possibility that we couldn't afford Gakpo in the summer? So what? Unless he turns into one of the best ever it won't matter. Maybe that worked the one time for Virgil but generally speaking there is always another player.

I get the thinking that Firmino is leaving and we see Gakpo as replacing Firmino long term and we can get him in now and then we'll get our midfielders that we really want in the summer. Great. That's all fine and dandy. I also don't agree with it if it reduces our already slim chances of getting top 4 which to me it is if it was an either or scenario. There's no way to prove it was but as Knight is noting as well it seems incredulous that we couldn't find one single CM that would be available and an improvement considering how low the bar is at the moment.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8608 on: Today at 01:12:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:55:15 am
Yeah you get most things wrong Trigger.

Triggers are wonderful things...
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8609 on: Today at 01:17:17 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:07:47 am
It's not comparing what was spent, it's stating that we shouldn't get so hung up on the belief that this one player is the only one and if we were to miss him we're screwed. So there's a possibility that we couldn't afford Gakpo in the summer? So what? Unless he turns into one of the best ever it won't matter. Maybe that worked the one time for Virgil but generally speaking there is always another player.

I get the thinking that Firmino is leaving and we see Gakpo as replacing Firmino long term and we can get him in now and then we'll get our midfielders that we really want in the summer. Great. That's all fine and dandy. I also don't agree with it if it reduces our already slim chances of getting top 4 which to me it is if it was an either or scenario. There's no way to prove it was but as Knight is noting as well it seems incredulous that we couldn't find one single CM that would be available and an improvement considering how low the bar is at the moment.

Again though it depends how far you want to go down your list. Like any team, we'll have a list of players for each position and every stat available on them. But if they aren't available and you don't have unlimited funds to just throw money at it, I'm not sure buying a player who is say 7th choice in January solves your problems when you can get one of your top 3 in the summer. I'd love us to say to Brighton for example here you go, 60 million, thanks very much and we take Caicedo from them. But if it isn't on then what can you do?

As much as the midfield needs significant overhaul, I don't think our hopes of top 4 depend on it alone. The squad and team as a whole is underperforming. The players look like they can't run, can't tackle, can't press effectively or do the basics right. One shiny new midfielder won't suddenly make Salah come back to form for example, or make VVD the player of 3 years ago, or make Trent better defensively or make Henderson next to him 5 years younger. The problem is much bigger and the jigsaw pieces need to be put together properly, not just force one in in January in panic.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8610 on: Today at 01:23:09 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:17:17 am
Again though it depends how far you want to go down your list. Like any team, we'll have a list of players for each position and every stat available on them. But if they aren't available and you don't have unlimited funds to just throw money at it, I'm not sure buying a player who is say 7th choice in January solves your problems when you can get one of your top 3 in the summer. I'd love us to say to Brighton for example here you go, 60 million, thanks very much and we take Caicedo from them. But if it isn't on then what can you do?

As much as the midfield needs significant overhaul, I don't think our hopes of top 4 depend on it alone. The squad and team as a whole is underperforming. The players look like they can't run, can't tackle, can't press effectively or do the basics right. One shiny new midfielder won't suddenly make Salah come back to form for example, or make VVD the player of 3 years ago, or make Trent better defensively or make Henderson next to him 5 years younger. The problem is much bigger and the jigsaw pieces need to be put together properly, not just force one in in January in panic.

Where do you see Gakpo in the pecking order once Jota and Diaz are back?

If your 7th choice transfer target for midfield is your 3rd best midfielder is that better than your 1st choice attacker being 5th on the depth chart? This is where we talk about opportunity costs. What is a more valuable thing to have and what could it cost you by not having it?

This is where we have to just agree to disagree. For me you have to believe we are just one or two midfielders away from competing again as if you're saying we also have to replace VvD and then Trent then why are you buying a Firmino replacement when you already have Nunez? We're then years away in essence and this is a long term rebuild where we should be selling off as much wages as possible.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8611 on: Today at 02:38:35 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:12:34 am
Triggers are wonderful things...

Winnie the Pooh hated that bitch.
