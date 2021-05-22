It isn't about me not getting it, it is about you looking at it all wrong. You can be as patronising as you want but it doesn't mean things are always how you see them. We clearly felt that signing Gakpo this window was worth it for reasons you might not understand; we haven't committed to a deal worth north of £50 million when you factor in wages etc just for a morale boost or to play football manager. Say for example Gapko didn't move in the window and his great form continued and his stock went through the roof, his fee in the summer would then be a lot bigger and we might not have felt right going for him then.



You don't know what we've gained or what we've lost because signings aren't successful overnight. Only in the medium to long-term can you really assess things. It is likely we haven't bought a midfielder this window because the right one isn't available or the fee isn't right, do you want Klopp to sanction the signing of a midfielder just to appease the fans when that particular player might not be suited to us or be worth it financially?



I'm looking at it all wrong? Considering Michael Edwards was DoF for 10 years and didn't do a single interview, even now in retirement, then all we have to go on is our opinions and nothing else. There is no truth or transparency, just the actions of the club and the sound bites from Klopp whether he's even responsible for it or not. Everything you just wrote is as much conjecture as my post, you're just choosing to believe yours over mine but there is no evidence at all to support it.I fully agree that there is a possibility that had we not signed Gakpo it may have turned into a huge missed opportunity and therefore maybe the club was right to go for him now. But you know what? There's always another Gakpo, another Bellingham, another Salah. No player is singular, well maybe sans Messi. There is always another one right around the corner or a year away. I think this is the one thing ManC has gotten consistently right sans their Grealish purchase in that if you don't get Kane or Maguire or whoever that's ok, there are other players as well that maybe aren't as celebrated or known but are just as good. You move on and you keep building.So to that end, we're here talking about the Klopp Template and how seemingly after we've played half the games played this season this template doesn't work any more with Henderson and Fabinho and that it's certainly possible that our only hope however slim it is of getting Champions League rest on Thiago and Keita. So now if I had a choice of Gakpo or a midfielder that can at least pass for Thiago or Keita because Klopp said there is only 1 squad spot available I would choose that midfielder instead of Gakpo because even if Gakpo becomes amazing in the future as you're saying is possible it wouldn't outweigh for me the lost revenue of not getting CL.It's not about whether Gakpo is a good player or not, just what else could that money have gotten us and how likely is each scenario to lead us to where we need to be? There is no way to truly know the answer of course but based on what we know at the moment in that this was the only money we had available at the moment and there was only 1 squad spot available for it then this is how I'm choosing to look at it.Now if Firmino actually does extend then for 2 years then this is a whole different conversation. I guess we'll see if that happens or not.