Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 759667 times)

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8560 on: Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm »
Klopp mentioned in his post-match interview with the BBC that we were a lot more compact both in the midfield and in the front three, which made it harder for Wolves to play through us, and I thought that was evident from minute one. Hopefully this is more by instruction than it is because of the changes in personnel.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8561 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm
Klopp mentioned in his post-match interview with the BBC that we were a lot more compact both in the midfield and in the front three, which made it harder for Wolves to play through us, and I thought that was evident from minute one. Hopefully this is more by instruction than it is because of the changes in personnel.
It easier to play compact when your MF don't vacate the MF because they not good under pressure.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8562 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm
It easier to play compact when your MF don't vacate the MF because they not good under pressure.

Absolutely. Fingers crossed its a sign of things to come. Even in stoppage time there, I could see how being compact was allowing us to push Wolves backward when they were trying to build the late attacks. Its not about dropping deeper as much as it is moving around the pitch together.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 12:01:29 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm
Klopp mentioned in his post-match interview with the BBC that we were a lot more compact both in the midfield and in the front three, which made it harder for Wolves to play through us, and I thought that was evident from minute one. Hopefully this is more by instruction than it is because of the changes in personnel.

Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 01:12:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:29 am
Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter

No. Just once we had the ball we couldn't do anything with it because our attackers aren't at the moment PL level attackers and what's supposed to be the main creative engine in the team, RB, was manned by James Milner. Put Nunez, Salah, Trent and Robbo out there and I bet you we retain the ball and attack way better with the same tactics. Judging this on Salah playing as a lone striker at the end really doesn't help I think.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 01:18:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:29 am
Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter
I think the goal to set up like and dominate the ball but it felt like watching Early klopp/ Spain running 4-6-0 because your player want to play btw the lines and nobody wants to stretch the field vertically. Spain would play like 6 MFers, dominate the ball do nothing creating wise for like 60 minutes, bring on Villa, Pedro, Torres and now they creating chances because somebody a threat in behind.
Gapko, Elliott, Carvalho are not players who stretch the field Verticall. Salah and Nunez both are key to doing that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 01:20:21 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Absolutely. Fingers crossed its a sign of things to come. Even in stoppage time there, I could see how being compact was allowing us to push Wolves backward when they were trying to build the late attacks. Its not about dropping deeper as much as it is moving around the pitch together.
Hopefully it a sign of thing to come. Wonder how much of the Brighton game was the Straw that broke the camel back for Henderson for Klopp per say. We will see but he was not even on the bench was interesting.
I know Trent was not on the bench but that felt like Rest more then anything.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8567 on: Today at 02:34:11 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
I don't think we'll get a satisfactory answer until everyone is fit but I'd be amazed if he's just not a rotation piece and nothing more.

Thats an awful lot of money to pay for a rotation piece. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8568 on: Today at 02:35:38 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:34:11 am
Thats an awful lot of money to pay for a rotation piece.

Well someone out of Diaz, Jota and Gakpo are going to be a rotation piece and however you slice it that's a lot of money.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8569 on: Today at 02:40:37 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:35:38 am
Well someone out of Diaz, Jota and Gakpo are going to be a rotation piece and however you slice it that's a lot of money.

True. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8570 on: Today at 02:57:13 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:29 am
Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter

Id take this system every day of the week for the next 5-10 games if it means we concede very little.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8571 on: Today at 03:50:01 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:35:38 am
Well someone out of Diaz, Jota and Gakpo are going to be a rotation piece and however you slice it that's a lot of money.
I would expect the plan is have more rotation considering the expectation of 3 games a week and 5 subs allows to do that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8572 on: Today at 05:08:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:29 am
Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter

I think a football team is much like a car, you can't start in 5th gear, you need to work through the gears. We've stalled this season and pretty much come to a standstill. You can't get moving in 5th gear, we need to get back to first and work our way back up.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8573 on: Today at 06:35:22 am »
I'd happily play for the next 20 games like we did last night. Still has to be with the right players though.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8574 on: Today at 07:05:46 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:35:22 am
I'd happily play for the next 20 games like we did last night. Still has to be with the right players though.

More quality and, crucially, pace and movement from the forwards, immediately makes us more of a threat in an attacking sense. We have got to stop vacating the midfield with our 8s though. If it takes playing Keita instead of Henderson/ Elliot then Keita should start as many games as possible. If it takes tactical instruction then Klopp has got to get the message through. This midfield cannot cope with pushing so high and wide AND protect the 6.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8575 on: Today at 07:10:22 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:35:50 pm
why dont you post about the forward in the thread about the forward.  Its laughably stupid that youve posted that here.

What an odd post. Wide forwards who stretch the play and who have great movement arent part of the Klopp template? And if they are the question of why weve bought him is pretty relevant to the Klopp template.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8576 on: Today at 07:52:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
I thought it was KEYOPerative who started that thread.

Sorry, after all the accusations of him being in a cult, I've just been calling him cultop instead of Keyop subconsciously.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8577 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:35:22 am
I'd happily play for the next 20 games like we did last night. Still has to be with the right players though.

We recorded 0.16 xg  in the entire match ?!  so wed lose a lot of those 20 games
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8578 on: Today at 08:54:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:33:23 am
We recorded 0.16 xg  in the entire match ?!  so wed lose a lot of those 20 games

I think we'd record a better xg if we had Nunez, Diaz, Jota available. I'd rather we were compact like last night than wide open like the weekend.

Playing like we did last night will build confidence, even if it's only small amounts. It felt like we were learning to walk before we can run again.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8579 on: Today at 09:04:03 am »

I just hope we learn from this game. It was so refreshing to see midfielders who can tackle and pass. Unless it's because of injuries then there is no excuse for Hendo to start. Fabinho it's more tricky because it's not fair to Stefan to be under this pressure at such a young age in a key position.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8580 on: Today at 09:07:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:29 am
Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter

Chances come when you shut the door on the opposition though.

It's clear that we have been completely open all season. One chip into space behind the fullbacks and the whole system is creaking.

When you're absolutely up shit creek you build on clean sheets.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8581 on: Today at 09:11:07 am »
Looked like we still pressed pretty high early on, but once we had the goal we dropped into more of a 451 and played up to the halfway line.  Much more solid defensively and once we get our pace back in the front line, going ahead and then dropping off to counter on the break will get us a chances.

We also progressed the ball through midfield a lot more and went direct a lot less.  I've always felt we give up possession too easily trying to spring pacey attackers.  It's great when it works, but the hit rate of late hasn't been good.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8582 on: Today at 09:11:31 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:07:03 am
Chances come when you shut the door on the opposition though.


 How does that one work?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8583 on: Today at 09:11:51 am »
Is there a thread for takeover issues?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8584 on: Today at 09:12:08 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:11:51 am
Is there a thread for takeover issues?

Not until there's news.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8585 on: Today at 09:20:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:11:31 am
How does that one work?

When you get bored and one of your CMs or FBs charges forward and the opposition plays one pass and its 1-0. I mean thats how it works against us at least  ;D
