Looked like we still pressed pretty high early on, but once we had the goal we dropped into more of a 451 and played up to the halfway line. Much more solid defensively and once we get our pace back in the front line, going ahead and then dropping off to counter on the break will get us a chances.



We also progressed the ball through midfield a lot more and went direct a lot less. I've always felt we give up possession too easily trying to spring pacey attackers. It's great when it works, but the hit rate of late hasn't been good.