Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output
I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter
I think the goal to set up like and dominate the ball but it felt like watching Early klopp/ Spain running 4-6-0 because your player want to play btw the lines and nobody wants to stretch the field vertically. Spain would play like 6 MFers, dominate the ball do nothing creating wise for like 60 minutes, bring on Villa, Pedro, Torres and now they creating chances because somebody a threat in behind.
Gapko, Elliott, Carvalho are not players who stretch the field Verticall. Salah and Nunez both are key to doing that.