« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 759116 times)

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8560 on: Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm »
Klopp mentioned in his post-match interview with the BBC that we were a lot more compact both in the midfield and in the front three, which made it harder for Wolves to play through us, and I thought that was evident from minute one. Hopefully this is more by instruction than it is because of the changes in personnel.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8561 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm
Klopp mentioned in his post-match interview with the BBC that we were a lot more compact both in the midfield and in the front three, which made it harder for Wolves to play through us, and I thought that was evident from minute one. Hopefully this is more by instruction than it is because of the changes in personnel.
It easier to play compact when your MF don't vacate the MF because they not good under pressure.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8562 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm
It easier to play compact when your MF don't vacate the MF because they not good under pressure.

Absolutely. Fingers crossed its a sign of things to come. Even in stoppage time there, I could see how being compact was allowing us to push Wolves backward when they were trying to build the late attacks. Its not about dropping deeper as much as it is moving around the pitch together.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,691
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 12:01:29 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm
Klopp mentioned in his post-match interview with the BBC that we were a lot more compact both in the midfield and in the front three, which made it harder for Wolves to play through us, and I thought that was evident from minute one. Hopefully this is more by instruction than it is because of the changes in personnel.

Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 01:12:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:29 am
Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter

No. Just once we had the ball we couldn't do anything with it because our attackers aren't at the moment PL level attackers and what's supposed to be the main creative engine in the team, RB, was manned by James Milner. Put Nunez, Salah, Trent and Robbo out there and I bet you we retain the ball and attack way better with the same tactics. Judging this on Salah playing as a lone striker at the end really doesn't help I think.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 01:18:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:29 am
Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter
I think the goal to set up like and dominate the ball but it felt like watching Early klopp/ Spain running 4-6-0 because your player want to play btw the lines and nobody wants to stretch the field vertically. Spain would play like 6 MFers, dominate the ball do nothing creating wise for like 60 minutes, bring on Villa, Pedro, Torres and now they creating chances because somebody a threat in behind.
Gapko, Elliott, Carvalho are not players who stretch the field Verticall. Salah and Nunez both are key to doing that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 01:20:21 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Absolutely. Fingers crossed its a sign of things to come. Even in stoppage time there, I could see how being compact was allowing us to push Wolves backward when they were trying to build the late attacks. Its not about dropping deeper as much as it is moving around the pitch together.
Hopefully it a sign of thing to come. Wonder how much of the Brighton game was the Straw that broke the camel back for Henderson for Klopp per say. We will see but he was not even on the bench was interesting.
I know Trent was not on the bench but that felt like Rest more then anything.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,297
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8567 on: Today at 02:34:11 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
I don't think we'll get a satisfactory answer until everyone is fit but I'd be amazed if he's just not a rotation piece and nothing more.

Thats an awful lot of money to pay for a rotation piece. 
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8568 on: Today at 02:35:38 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:34:11 am
Thats an awful lot of money to pay for a rotation piece.

Well someone out of Diaz, Jota and Gakpo are going to be a rotation piece and however you slice it that's a lot of money.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,297
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8569 on: Today at 02:40:37 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:35:38 am
Well someone out of Diaz, Jota and Gakpo are going to be a rotation piece and however you slice it that's a lot of money.

True. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,900
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8570 on: Today at 02:57:13 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:29 am
Yeah - tbe problem is to do this we sacrificed almost all attacking ambition or output

I guess we could set up like that with Nunez instead of Gakpo and play on the counter

Id take this system every day of the week for the next 5-10 games if it means we concede very little.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Up
« previous next »
 