Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 758518 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 10:04:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:32 am
I think thats pretty much what we did prior to the break wasnt it? Nunez working out wide left but came towards Bobby a lot more. It was almost like a diamond. Salah was narrower, Trent more withdrawn. Of course a compact midfield.

Since the break (prior to Brighton) we went back to wide gaps between players, making the pitch as big as possible, trying to win it high etc.
I was referring more to the team shapre rather than any specific player position but yeah that's what we need. It was a lot more disciplined performance from everyone on the pitch rather than starting every match as if we were 2-0 down.

I'd have no problem with Nunez down the middle either as I think defences are now aware of his pace which is going to give space to the other forwards. We've always looked like scoring with him there but we're being let down in other areas.
Online lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 10:28:32 am »
REALLY GOOD PRESS CONFERENCE FROM KLOPP, from what I read.


And these are the comments, very very good from JK: https://twitter.com/rudkin_abigail/status/1615121019668402179?s=20&t=p-cdVMjs0JxkCXzVE9vJ4A[/size]

Brave question of someone to ask him if he is too loyal, he says he isn't. And the big takeaway is him referencing when he had to leave Dortmund, in that case he said either I leave or they change 'other stuff' while he reaffirmed he IS staying at Liverpool to change other stuff here and it starts in earnest in the summer.

It seems crystal clear now that whatever happens between now and May, the competition in the top 6 of the league will be tougher than ever now. There is only one way Liverpool can compete now and it will require Klopp, a strong DoF AND quite of lot of money. No other way.

In terms of what he has to do and what seems to happening with the ownership, I'm betting he might call for Michael Zorc, who worked with him at Dortmund successfully, a senior guy who can help him form a new team and put the call out for younger talents to fill back up spots.

We have 20 league games, F.A. Cup (as of tonight) and two games with Real Madrid to play for. When you have fans in the ground who pay harded-eared for the tickets, you NEVER write off a season really, or shouldn't do.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 11:38:47 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:28:32 am
REALLY GOOD PRESS CONFERENCE FROM KLOPP, from what I read.


And these are the comments, very very good from JK: https://twitter.com/rudkin_abigail/status/1615121019668402179?s=20&t=p-cdVMjs0JxkCXzVE9vJ4A[/size]

Brave question of someone to ask him if he is too loyal, he says he isn't. And the big takeaway is him referencing when he had to leave Dortmund, in that case he said either I leave or they change 'other stuff' while he reaffirmed he IS staying at Liverpool to change other stuff here and it starts in earnest in the summer.

It seems crystal clear now that whatever happens between now and May, the competition in the top 6 of the league will be tougher than ever now. There is only one way Liverpool can compete now and it will require Klopp, a strong DoF AND quite of lot of money. No other way.

In terms of what he has to do and what seems to happening with the ownership, I'm betting he might call for Michael Zorc, who worked with him at Dortmund successfully, a senior guy who can help him form a new team and put the call out for younger talents to fill back up spots.

We have 20 league games, F.A. Cup (as of tonight) and two games with Real Madrid to play for. When you have fans in the ground who pay harded-eared for the tickets, you NEVER write off a season really, or shouldn't do.

The video was better. Sounded positive.
Offline The_Nomad

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 11:53:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:25:36 am

They don't believe in a Klopp template they believe in a FSG template. Klopp wants to make LFC the best team we can be. FSG want LFC to be the best business it can be.


Amazing. How do you get away with such pronouncements? ;D
Online lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 11:53:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:47 am
The video was better. Sounded positive.

Yep, and it sounds like he is committed to a rebuild in the summer. He has stated "I am not too loyal."  For whom the bell tolls, Jordan Henderson......
Online Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:53:32 am
Yep, and it sounds like he is committed to a rebuild in the summer. He has stated "I am not too loyal."  For whom the bell tolls, Jordan Henderson......

If he's actually got a big budget then he'll have more scope to move some older heads on in the summer and get younger replacements in. He's always been sell to buy which he admitted leaves him more to keep what he's got together.

See what transpires in the summer there. In terms of now I think top 4 is a write off but I think the penny has dropped ofter Saturday and we will see some changes.
Online lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 11:58:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:55:33 am
If he's actually got a big budget then he'll have more scope to move some older heads on in the summer and get younger replacements in. He's always been sell to buy which he admitted leaves him more to keep what he's got together.

I'd say if he had 50% of what Chelsea have spent this year alone, he could build one of the best teams in Europe*

*with analytics and the best DoF advising preferably.

Even without analytics, Bellingham, Kone, Gvardiol would be a solid place to start.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
I dont think its that bad at all. Delaney actually caveats stuff and points out all of this is pretty common and standard.


 :thumbup

Agree with both your posts. Some fans can be way oversensitive.

It's a decent article by a very good writer who has always seemed to have a soft-spot for us (and openly hates the sportwashing cheating). It's not trying to throw digs at us (like some writers do), just work out how we've got the current point (which is not a good place) and how we will attempt to get out of our hole.



Online Dim Glas

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:06:33 pm

 :thumbup

Agree with both your posts. Some fans can be way oversensitive.

It's a decent article by a very good writer who has always seemed to have a soft-spot for us (and openly hates the sportwashing cheating). It's not trying to throw digs at us (like some writers do), just work out how we've got the current point (which is not a good place) and how we will attempt to get out of our hole.

Its a pretty shit article really.  Much of it on the strength of some apparent source within the club with a big gob.   

And the difficult to work with and "spiky with those outside his immediate circle is a bit shit stirring as its written on the strenght of one person (allegedly) telling him that.

IF someone from the club, or more likely used to be at the club, has said this stuff to the journalist, then as mentioned earlier in the thread, itd be someone who had a big of a grunge for whatever reasons. 
Online jillc

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:06:33 pm

 :thumbup

Agree with both your posts. Some fans can be way oversensitive.

It's a decent article by a very good writer who has always seemed to have a soft-spot for us (and openly hates the sportwashing cheating). It's not trying to throw digs at us (like some writers do), just work out how we've got the current point (which is not a good place) and how we will attempt to get out of our hole.

Articles which are based on "sources" are never that good as you are only getting part of the picture, ie the part they want you to have. It is why I would judge it with a huge pinch of salt.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm »
Cause yeah, the flow of information coming from UK based clubs is always full and transparent :rollseyes:

Edwards went his whole career as DoF without giving a single interview and even now in retirement hasn't said a thing. Conte today while it's hilarious is exactly on point in that Levy should be front and center answering what the plan is for the club, that's not up to Conte. Who's ever actually being held to task with what the truth is? Please enlighten me.

So to sit there and say "sources" is just an axe to grind or only one part of the story, well when the fuck are you getting the unvarnished truth in this world from these people? You'll be old and grey if not bones in the ground before that ever actually happens. So you can take what you get with a grain of salt or just put your head in the ground and hum yourself a song. But stop telling people it's worthless because you can't handle someone might not be perfect. What a ridiculous thing.
Online jillc

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:04:01 pm
Cause yeah, the flow of information coming from UK based clubs is always full and transparent :rollseyes:

Edwards went his whole career as DoF without giving a single interview and even now in retirement hasn't said a thing. Conte today while it's hilarious is exactly on point in that Levy should be front and center answering what the plan is for the club, that's not up to Conte. Who's ever actually being held to task with what the truth is? Please enlighten me.

So to sit there and say "sources" is just an axe to grind or only one part of the story, well when the fuck are you getting the unvarnished truth in this world from these people? You'll be old and grey if not bones in the ground before that ever actually happens. So you can take what you get with a grain of salt or just put your head in the ground and hum yourself a song. But stop telling people it's worthless because you can't handle someone might not be perfect. What a ridiculous thing.

Don't tell me what to think, where did I even imply everything was fine? Everyone knows there are issues at the club I've said it myself I don't how many times. But if you think you will get the full true story from this source (including where he has fucked up), I would say you are the one who can't handle things. If you want the full truth from anyone you will be waiting an awful long time.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 05:11:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:08:47 pm
Don't tell me what to think, where did I even imply everything was fine? Everyone knows there are issues at the club I've said it myself I don't how many times. But if you think you will get the full true story from this source (including where he has fucked up), I would say you are the one who can't handle things. If you want the full truth from anyone you will be waiting an awful long time.

What? I just said we were never getting the full truth so you either take what you get or you just ignore it but to tell people it's some bad meff doing it or some other garbage is ridiculous.
Online harryc

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 05:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:11:17 pm
What? I just said we were never getting the full truth so you either take what you get or you just ignore it but to tell people it's some bad meff doing it or some other garbage is ridiculous.

Too be fair its human nature if its something we agree with we highlight it if not then its obviously a load of shite ☺️
Offline Larse

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm »
dont know where to put this but why isnt there a single thread about the planned (minority) sale of the club?
Online jillc

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 05:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 05:23:57 pm
dont know where to put this but why isnt there a single thread about the planned (minority) sale of the club?

There is but it is locked until we get some concrete news and not the usual gossip off twitter.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 05:23:57 pm
dont know where to put this but why isnt there a single thread about the planned (minority) sale of the club?

There s but it's only open when there's new news.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 07:19:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:25:09 pm
There is but it is locked until we get some concrete news and not the usual gossip off twitter.

That thread wasnt created for that purpose. Cultop would turn in his grave to see it so befouled.
Offline Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 07:19:16 pm
That thread wasnt created for that purpose. Cultop would turn in his grave to see it so befouled.

I thought it was KEYOPerative who started that thread.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 07:54:32 pm »
Every day of every transfer window I get suckered into checking enticing LFC articles in the Echo.  This time around about alleged transfers and takeover.  Reading them, theres never anything of substance, ever.

The Priory should offer detox to rid the likes of me from these addictions.  What an waste of time.
Offline cdav

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 09:48:56 pm »
Compactness and hard work are the fundamental building blocks for the rest of the season, add in a bit more threat with Darwin and Mo its a start
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 09:50:25 pm »
Couldnt quite work out if we were 4-1-4-1 or 4-1-2-3 today.

The main thing was the midfielders being compact and closing gaps.
Online RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 09:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:50:25 pm
Couldnt quite work out if we were 4-1-4-1 or 4-1-2-3 today.

The main thing was the midfielders being compact and closing gaps.
Heat maps show more the former but not a huge difference formation.
But the compactness, ability to play under pressue and keep the ball. Press better was there.
Biggest issue was personal related on not really having somebody who can vertically stretch the Defense. Not Gapko game as much(and is new) and not expecting to Carvalho and Elliott to do consistently. Carvalho good at timing runs, just pace isnt there be a huge threat all the time. Salah and Nunez are both very good at that. Diaz also, Jota yea but doesnt have the pace for it.
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 09:59:42 pm »
Why have we bought a wide forward who doesnt stretch the play and make runs in behind?
Offline Larse

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 10:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:59:42 pm
Why have we bought a wide forward who doesnt stretch the play and make runs in behind?

hot take: he was brought in as a 10 and will play as a 10 when everybodys fit.
Online Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 10:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:59:42 pm
Why have we bought a wide forward who doesnt stretch the play and make runs in behind?

Diaz and Salah are the main wide forwards, I think he's been earmarked for a different role.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8546 on: Today at 10:04:41 pm »
I don't think we'll get a satisfactory answer until everyone is fit but I'd be amazed if he's just not a rotation piece and nothing more.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8547 on: Today at 10:07:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:54:46 pm
Heat maps show more the former but not a huge difference formation.
But the compactness, ability to play under pressue and keep the ball. Press better was there.
Biggest issue was personal related on not really having somebody who can vertically stretch the Defense. Not Gapko game as much(and is new) and not expecting to Carvalho and Elliott to do consistently. Carvalho good at timing runs, just pace isnt there be a huge threat all the time. Salah and Nunez are both very good at that. Diaz also, Jota yea but doesnt have the pace for it.
Yeah I think if Nunez or Salah had started tonight it would have made the performance/threat much greater.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8548 on: Today at 10:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:02:39 pm
Diaz and Salah are the main wide forwards, I think he's been earmarked for a different role.
I cant see us diverting from 4-3-3 any time soon, weve tried other formations and we always end up coming back to this. If he wanted a #10 then Elliot or Carvalho could have been used.
Online lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8549 on: Today at 10:09:38 pm »
Nice to see Harvey get some freedom tonight and the overall pressing. Even nicer to see Bajectic play so well as a "6". The energy in our game was there for all to see.

Hope to see more against Chelsea. Bajectic and Keita offer more than a couple of the older players we could
mention. Let's see a similar effort vs Chelsea and hopefully a win.

The Klopp template is not quite dead yet, eh.
Online RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 10:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:59:42 pm
Why have we bought a wide forward who doesnt stretch the play and make runs in behind?
He the one who supposed to help Link up play more, Diaz, Nunez, Salah do the runs in behind. He can make some of those runs too but should not be the main guy for that.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8551 on: Today at 10:34:27 pm »
We stay together, we stick together and go.. Klopp is amazing. Like something Shankly would have said. I know he knows we love him but I hope we all sing his name as loud as possible at the weekend to show what the real fans think of him.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8552 on: Today at 10:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:59:42 pm
Why have we bought a wide forward who doesnt stretch the play and make runs in behind?

why dont you post about the forward in the thread about the forward.  Its laughably stupid that youve posted that here.
