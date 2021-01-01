« previous next »
I think thats pretty much what we did prior to the break wasnt it? Nunez working out wide left but came towards Bobby a lot more. It was almost like a diamond. Salah was narrower, Trent more withdrawn. Of course a compact midfield.

Since the break (prior to Brighton) we went back to wide gaps between players, making the pitch as big as possible, trying to win it high etc.
I was referring more to the team shapre rather than any specific player position but yeah that's what we need. It was a lot more disciplined performance from everyone on the pitch rather than starting every match as if we were 2-0 down.

I'd have no problem with Nunez down the middle either as I think defences are now aware of his pace which is going to give space to the other forwards. We've always looked like scoring with him there but we're being let down in other areas.
REALLY GOOD PRESS CONFERENCE FROM KLOPP, from what I read.


And these are the comments, very very good from JK: https://twitter.com/rudkin_abigail/status/1615121019668402179?s=20&t=p-cdVMjs0JxkCXzVE9vJ4A[/size]

Brave question of someone to ask him if he is too loyal, he says he isn't. And the big takeaway is him referencing when he had to leave Dortmund, in that case he said either I leave or they change 'other stuff' while he reaffirmed he IS staying at Liverpool to change other stuff here and it starts in earnest in the summer.

It seems crystal clear now that whatever happens between now and May, the competition in the top 6 of the league will be tougher than ever now. There is only one way Liverpool can compete now and it will require Klopp, a strong DoF AND quite of lot of money. No other way.

In terms of what he has to do and what seems to happening with the ownership, I'm betting he might call for Michael Zorc, who worked with him at Dortmund successfully, a senior guy who can help him form a new team and put the call out for younger talents to fill back up spots.

We have 20 league games, F.A. Cup (as of tonight) and two games with Real Madrid to play for. When you have fans in the ground who pay harded-eared for the tickets, you NEVER write off a season really, or shouldn't do.
REALLY GOOD PRESS CONFERENCE FROM KLOPP, from what I read.


And these are the comments, very very good from JK: https://twitter.com/rudkin_abigail/status/1615121019668402179?s=20&t=p-cdVMjs0JxkCXzVE9vJ4A[/size]

Brave question of someone to ask him if he is too loyal, he says he isn't. And the big takeaway is him referencing when he had to leave Dortmund, in that case he said either I leave or they change 'other stuff' while he reaffirmed he IS staying at Liverpool to change other stuff here and it starts in earnest in the summer.

It seems crystal clear now that whatever happens between now and May, the competition in the top 6 of the league will be tougher than ever now. There is only one way Liverpool can compete now and it will require Klopp, a strong DoF AND quite of lot of money. No other way.

In terms of what he has to do and what seems to happening with the ownership, I'm betting he might call for Michael Zorc, who worked with him at Dortmund successfully, a senior guy who can help him form a new team and put the call out for younger talents to fill back up spots.

We have 20 league games, F.A. Cup (as of tonight) and two games with Real Madrid to play for. When you have fans in the ground who pay harded-eared for the tickets, you NEVER write off a season really, or shouldn't do.

The video was better. Sounded positive.
They don't believe in a Klopp template they believe in a FSG template. Klopp wants to make LFC the best team we can be. FSG want LFC to be the best business it can be.


Amazing. How do you get away with such pronouncements? ;D
The video was better. Sounded positive.

Yep, and it sounds like he is committed to a rebuild in the summer. He has stated "I am not too loyal."  For whom the bell tolls, Jordan Henderson......
Yep, and it sounds like he is committed to a rebuild in the summer. He has stated "I am not too loyal."  For whom the bell tolls, Jordan Henderson......

If he's actually got a big budget then he'll have more scope to move some older heads on in the summer and get younger replacements in. He's always been sell to buy which he admitted leaves him more to keep what he's got together.

See what transpires in the summer there. In terms of now I think top 4 is a write off but I think the penny has dropped ofter Saturday and we will see some changes.
If he's actually got a big budget then he'll have more scope to move some older heads on in the summer and get younger replacements in. He's always been sell to buy which he admitted leaves him more to keep what he's got together.

I'd say if he had 50% of what Chelsea have spent this year alone, he could build one of the best teams in Europe*

*with analytics and the best DoF advising preferably.

Even without analytics, Bellingham, Kone, Gvardiol would be a solid place to start.
