REALLY GOOD PRESS CONFERENCE FROM KLOPP, from what I read.And these are the comments, very very good from JK:[/size]Brave question of someone to ask him if he is too loyal, he says he isn't. And the big takeaway is him referencing when he had to leave Dortmund, in that case he said either I leave or they change 'other stuff' while he reaffirmed he IS staying at Liverpool to change other stuff here and it starts in earnest in the summer.It seems crystal clear now that whatever happens between now and May, the competition in the top 6 of the league will be tougher than ever now. There is only one way Liverpool can compete now and it will require Klopp, a strong DoF AND quite of lot of money. No other way.In terms of what he has to do and what seems to happening with the ownership, I'm betting he might call for Michael Zorc, who worked with him at Dortmund successfully, a senior guy who can help him form a new team and put the call out for younger talents to fill back up spots.We have 20 league games, F.A. Cup (as of tonight) and two games with Real Madrid to play for. When you have fans in the ground who pay harded-eared for the tickets, you NEVER write off a season really, or shouldn't do.