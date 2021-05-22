Link to a fascinating article below about Klopp and Liverpool- seems to be taken from various sources at the club. Key points: 1. Klopp pushed for Thiago and the Nunez reflecting a departure from the data driven approach - perhaps this is why Edwards and now Ward decided to leave 2. Some @ club feel Mane has not been properly replaced - perhaps this means Nunez purchase was not fully supported by some of the data gurus in the transfer committee 3. Pep's book wasn't not universally popular in the club - which is linked to a worrying atmosphere in the club in august - I infer from that a sense of complacency was starting brew 4. Klopp is not as loved by the players as you'd think - he is much more stern in private and players don't always feel he gives reasonable explanations for things.





https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfers-b2262974.html



None of this is really new though.We knew when Thiago was signed that it was a departure from what was planned and then we heard even before Darwin signed that the major impetus was because of how hard it was to deal with him in the games we had against him. Neither of them nor Diaz would be analytics type purchases and why people have been speculating for a while now about who is really running recruitment. The Melo signing just adds more fuel to the fire in regards to how bizarre it is.Klopp not being loved unconditionally by the players also isn't new. It's been pretty well reported that he definitely is a player first manager but he doesn't get close to them and can be pretty biting in his talks.I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't Pep himself briefing this or some other member of the staff trying to deflect. None of the people heading out the door would risk their next job and they'd certainly get black balled if they were found to be a leaker.