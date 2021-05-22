Interesting. You could argue that Milner, Ox, Keita all leaving on frees likely Kelleher/Phillips being sold would equate to a 'clearout' but I wonder if he thinks the time is up for any of the core group of players. If Fabinho's form doesn't turn round, I could see him going considering he could generate some funds. Maybe Gomez, who might also feel it's time to move on.
Definitely time to make the support for Jurgen loud and clear. Given FSG are hiding in Boston, Gordon is on the golf course, and Ward is looking for a new job the set-up of the club is feeling very empty, and it must be quite isolating for Klopp as seemingly no-one else is taking responsibility for our poor season.