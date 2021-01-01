« previous next »
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8480 on: Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm
Expect major changes right away - Klopp switched mugs for the interview from "The normal one" to "this is Anfield".


DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8481 on: Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
It's a long way to summer, it is not good to be basically writing off this season and expecting to make huge changes in the summer. The landscape could change rapidly.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8482 on: Yesterday at 11:21:45 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
It's a long way to summer, it is not good to be basically writing off this season and expecting to make huge changes in the summer. The landscape could change rapidly.

Yes like a takeover mate.  :P
Bastion Of Invincibility

  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8483 on: Yesterday at 11:32:49 pm
I'd keep Klopp over each and every person involved with Liverpool and if getting moneybags owners meant we lost Klopp I'd rather keep Klopp. Anyone doing the leaks owes their career to Klopp, without him we'd be Spurs without the draw of London.
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8484 on: Yesterday at 11:50:01 pm
People should watch his embargoed press conference.

Any fears of him walking away will be dampened. A lot more upbeat and comfortable talking then he seemed last Friday.
OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 11:50:23 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 11:32:49 pm
I'd keep Klopp over each and every person involved with Liverpool and if getting moneybags owners meant we lost Klopp I'd rather keep Klopp. Anyone doing the leaks owes their career to Klopp, without him we'd be Spurs without the draw of London.

Why would Klopp leave? Aslong as the new owners don't do anything mad, like start fiddling in areas they should be nowhere near. I'd imagine most of the sporting staff will be over the moon if we had a cash injection, means they can get the targets they want?


Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
It's a long way to summer, it is not good to be basically writing off this season and expecting to make huge changes in the summer. The landscape could change rapidly.

I mean look how much its changed in the last 6 months from 20 point ahead of Arsenal to nearly 20 points behind.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
It's a long way to summer, it is not good to be basically writing off this season and expecting to make huge changes in the summer. The landscape could change rapidly.

Writing off the season..

Maybe, just maybe, there isn't a deal to be made in January that strengthens the squad in Jurgens opinion.

A bit like all the furor when we got our hand slapped chasing VVD. We weren't going to get him that summer and many punters cried because we didn't sign a different CB.


Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8488 on: Today at 12:01:42 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm
Writing off the season..

Maybe, just maybe, there isn't a deal to be made in January that strengthens the squad in Jurgens opinion.

A bit like all the furor when we got our hand slapped chasing VVD. We weren't going to get him that summer and many punters cried because we didn't sign a different CB.

The season before we signed VVD we finished 4th and also werent contending for CL.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8489 on: Today at 12:18:16 am
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:57:29 pm
Link to a fascinating article below about Klopp and Liverpool- seems to be taken from various sources at the club. Key points: 1. Klopp pushed for Thiago and the Nunez reflecting a departure from the data driven approach - perhaps this is why Edwards and now Ward decided to leave 2. Some @ club feel Mane has not been properly replaced - perhaps this means Nunez purchase was not fully supported by some of the data gurus in the transfer committee 3. Pep's book wasn't not universally popular in the club - which is linked to a worrying atmosphere in the club in august - I infer from that a sense of complacency was starting brew  4. Klopp is not as loved by the players as you'd think - he is much more stern in private and players don't always feel he gives reasonable explanations for things.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfers-b2262974.html

None of this is really new though.

We knew when Thiago was signed that it was a departure from what was planned and then we heard even before Darwin signed that the major impetus was because of how hard it was to deal with him in the games we had against him. Neither of them nor Diaz would be analytics type purchases and why people have been speculating for a while now about who is really running recruitment. The Melo signing just adds more fuel to the fire in regards to how bizarre it is.

Klopp not being loved unconditionally by the players also isn't new. It's been pretty well reported that he definitely is a player first manager but he doesn't get close to them and can be pretty biting in his talks.

I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't Pep himself briefing this or some other member of the staff trying to deflect. None of the people heading out the door would risk their next job and they'd certainly get black balled if they were found to be a leaker.
LifelongRed,Sussex

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8490 on: Today at 12:53:12 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
From the Guardian:

I am loyal, I think everyone should be loyal, but I am not too loyal, the Liverpool manager said. The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good stuff in the past and then maybe, in your mind, you think: Thats it for him now. If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace him then it makes sense from both sides to say: Come on, it was a great time, see you later. If you cannot bring anybody in then you cannot take anyone out, thats the situation.

Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Roberto Firmino are out of contract this summer, when Liverpool are expected to attempt to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Klopp confirmed there would be changes and that he would not be going anywhere.

When I left Dortmund I said: Something has to change here. It was a different situation there but in a way its similar  either I go, the manager position changes, or a lot of other things change. As far as I know, from what I hear, I will not go. So that means maybe theres a point where we have to change other stuff. And we will see that. But its something for the future, like in the summer, but not now.

We cannot even think about it right now. We have to play better football now. We cannot play and say: These are problems but next season we dont have them any more. That is really long away. Until then we stick together and we fight. If we lose, we lose, but in a way that we can accept and not: How could that happen?

Thank you.  Tells so much.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8491 on: Today at 01:06:36 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:18:16 am
None of this is really new though.

We knew when Thiago was signed that it was a departure from what was planned and then we heard even before Darwin signed that the major impetus was because of how hard it was to deal with him in the games we had against him. Neither of them nor Diaz would be analytics type purchases and why people have been speculating for a while now about who is really running recruitment. The Melo signing just adds more fuel to the fire in regards to how bizarre it is.

Klopp not being loved unconditionally by the players also isn't new. It's been pretty well reported that he definitely is a player first manager but he doesn't get close to them and can be pretty biting in his talks.

I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't Pep himself briefing this or some other member of the staff trying to deflect. None of the people heading out the door would risk their next job and they'd certainly get black balled if they were found to be a leaker.

Diaz was an analytics purchase - despite also playing well against us. He was also purchased to replace Sadio.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8492 on: Today at 01:15:32 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:06:36 am
Diaz was an analytics purchase - despite also playing well against us. He was also purchased to replace Sadio.

I have a hard time believing that. Analytics says you don't buy someone at a high price off of 1400 league minutes when before that they didn't profile as anything great. Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota purchase the formula was always the same in that they had extended minutes at a high level but their finishing was off so you weren't paying a premium. Now with Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo were paying on a short sample size with excellent finishing at what is probably the high end of the market on the hope that they retain their numbers, not improve them. It's a completely different way to recruit. Diaz has not hit his Portugal numbers either small sample size that it is but then again his "great" Portugal numbers were a small sample size themselves.
Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8493 on: Today at 01:21:12 am
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:57:29 pm
Link to a fascinating article below about Klopp and Liverpool- seems to be taken from various sources at the club. Key points: 1. Klopp pushed for Thiago and the Nunez reflecting a departure from the data driven approach - perhaps this is why Edwards and now Ward decided to leave 2. Some @ club feel Mane has not been properly replaced - perhaps this means Nunez purchase was not fully supported by some of the data gurus in the transfer committee 3. Pep's book wasn't not universally popular in the club - which is linked to a worrying atmosphere in the club in august - I infer from that a sense of complacency was starting brew  4. Klopp is not as loved by the players as you'd think - he is much more stern in private and players don't always feel he gives reasonable explanations for things.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfers-b2262974.html

So Klopp trusted the data driven approach guys and gave the green light to sign all these players based on their recommendations but when he wanted Nunez ( his numbers were great before joining us btw ) they acted like little bitches ? who believe this shit ? LMAO
Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8494 on: Today at 04:27:40 am
Hopefully, we'll get back to basics, make ourselves hard to beat, and then take it from there.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8495 on: Today at 05:49:10 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:18:16 am
None of this is really new though.

We knew when Thiago was signed that it was a departure from what was planned and then we heard even before Darwin signed that the major impetus was because of how hard it was to deal with him in the games we had against him. Neither of them nor Diaz would be analytics type purchases and why people have been speculating for a while now about who is really running recruitment. The Melo signing just adds more fuel to the fire in regards to how bizarre it is.

Klopp not being loved unconditionally by the players also isn't new. It's been pretty well reported that he definitely is a player first manager but he doesn't get close to them and can be pretty biting in his talks.

I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't Pep himself briefing this or some other member of the staff trying to deflect. None of the people heading out the door would risk their next job and they'd certainly get black balled if they were found to be a leaker.

It would be funny if it were Pep because that article nails his own book.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8496 on: Today at 05:52:39 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:15:32 am
I have a hard time believing that. Analytics says you don't buy someone at a high price off of 1400 league minutes when before that they didn't profile as anything great. Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota purchase the formula was always the same in that they had extended minutes at a high level but their finishing was off so you weren't paying a premium. Now with Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo were paying on a short sample size with excellent finishing at what is probably the high end of the market on the hope that they retain their numbers, not improve them. It's a completely different way to recruit. Diaz has not hit his Portugal numbers either small sample size that it is but then again his "great" Portugal numbers were a small sample size themselves.

The way you define the purchase of Mane, Salah and Jota, isnt that a very small sample of players that we are then looking for? In terms of Salah, he was throwing out amazing numbers in a top league and I kind of think he was a lucky buy in that the sense that these days you never get a player like that for that price.
