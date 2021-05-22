From memory, City got beaten really badly at Everton a few seasons ago and then played more conservatively. Walker wouldnt go bombing on all the time.
I just dont see signs of what we are trying to become at the moment and that is a worry. If you can see a philosophy then you accept bad days at the office.
We are so easy to play against and look unfit. If we had better midfielders then it should improve but the shape all over is wrong.
I dont think its terminal but I would like to see us dig in a bit more and be hard to beat.
Fantasy, but
. a centre midfield imho of Caicedo, Bellingham (for example) and Fabinho or Thiago would give:
1. Give the CBs and Trent all the protection they need.
2. Wed be a force again in centre midfield.
3. Forwards wouldnt get sucked back for 90 minutes trying to help fill the gaping holes. They can just get on with destroying defences.
4. The counter attacking game would be back on.
5. The press would have legs again.
Were just two prime centre midfielders from solving this mess, I really feel that.
With perhaps a quality CB to cover for VVD or Konate injuries.
Touching distance, if FSG want to play ball.