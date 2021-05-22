« previous next »
You are right but obviously thats because hes probably come to the realisation later than he should have that the players who were playing at a good level only 6 months ago have had a huge drop off out of nowhere, for example Fabinho. Players like Henderson have probably been at a level below their best for longer but remember a lot of the times last season we had a fit Keita a fit Diaz a fit Jota and Mane to carry the load, we havent had that this season so the same tactics that we played last season has been exploited.

It does all point back to a lack of investment though because if he had been backed like he should we would have been able to phase the likes of Henderson and Fabinho out while keeping the exact same tactics, he maybe should have adjusted mid season do things like play a deeper line, but its hard when hes whole philosophy and footballing existence as a manger has been predicated on certain things, Guardiola is exactly the same, Wenger was too, they are idealistic to a fault at times but thats also on the flip side what makes them such great coaches when things are going well.

I think Ive been more annoyed at some of the selections rather than tactics, for example I dont know why Keita didnt start against Brighton and also in regards to tactics why Thiago played as number 10, but thats only one or two little grievances overall, my main grievance is that we havent signed midfielders when the whole time even fans like you and me have noticed that its a position we desperately need reinforcements, right now,

From memory, City got beaten really badly at Everton a few seasons ago and then played more conservatively. Walker wouldnt go bombing on all the time.

I just dont see signs of what we are trying to become at the moment and that is a worry. If you can see a philosophy then you accept bad days at the office.

We are so easy to play against and look unfit. If we had better midfielders then it should improve but the shape all over is wrong.

I dont think its terminal but I would like to see us dig in a bit more and be hard to beat.

I love Klopp. He can have the job for life as far as Im concerned. Hes not above criticism though. He rightly gets a lot of the credit for the amazing success we have seen but you cant have it both ways. If hes responsible for the good times then he has to be at least partly responsible for the bad times. Klopp agrees with that by the way. He never shows away from taking responsibility when we play badly.

of course he takes responsibility, thats the sort of bloke he is.

Not that is matters, cos thankfully no one takes notices of threads on a random forum, but its the pomposity of a few that is amazing in the way they speak about him now.  Although I guess its best to just see the funny side, some random blokes playing football manager in their heads, sat behind a computer confident as anything that they know to fix things and speaking down on someone whos done it at a rather higher, more pressurised level ;D
From memory, City got beaten really badly at Everton a few seasons ago and then played more conservatively. Walker wouldnt go bombing on all the time.

I just dont see signs of what we are trying to become at the moment and that is a worry. If you can see a philosophy then you accept bad days at the office.

We are so easy to play against and look unfit. If we had better midfielders then it should improve but the shape all over is wrong.

I dont think its terminal but I would like to see us dig in a bit more and be hard to beat.

Guardiola took over a team that had a load of full backs in their 30s in their last year of their contract that could barely run anymore (Zabaleta, Sagna, Clichy)  and for whatever reason he didn't sign a full back that first year. They were easy to score against because they'd play open football but with a side that couldn't play up from the back and full backs that couldn't get forward. It was doomed to fail but then Guardiola signed Walker, Mendy, Danilo, Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Ederson for the next season for a shitload of money who could then play the way he wanted.

Some parallels with us this season but they did have Kompany, Stones, Toure, Gundogan, Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero etc. Enough of a spine to get top 4 that year.
You could make a coherent argument that if it wasn't for Allison we'd could be in a relegation battle based on our performances this season. Yet it's armchair analysis to point out that this clearly isn't working and something, anything should be tried? Or are people saying of course that's understandable that are performances are this bad because we spent only £40m even though our wage bill is higher than all but 5 other teams in the world?

I think some peoples way of coping with where we are is just leading them into bizarro land.
You could make a coherent argument that if it wasn't for Allison we'd could be in a relegation battle based on our performances this season. Yet it's armchair analysis to point out that this clearly isn't working and something, anything should be tried? Or are people saying of course that's understandable that are performances are this bad because we spent only £40m even though our wage bill is higher than all but 5 other teams in the world?

I think some peoples way of coping with where we are is just leading them into bizarro land.


Knowing you,you're more than likely using our current wage outlay but comparing it to the outlay of other teams from the 1950s.


I think it's your way of coping with a lack of attention and it's leading you into bizarro land.
You could make a coherent argument that if it wasn't for Allison we'd could be in a relegation battle based on our performances this season. Yet it's armchair analysis to point out that this clearly isn't working and something, anything should be tried? Or are people saying of course that's understandable that are performances are this bad because we spent only £40m even though our wage bill is higher than all but 5 other teams in the world?

I think some peoples way of coping with where we are is just leading them into bizarro land.

If we had a average/shit keeper then we'd be down there, but then it would have forced us to change our approach sooner to mitigate it so it's a different cause and effect.

From memory, City got beaten really badly at Everton a few seasons ago and then played more conservatively. Walker wouldnt go bombing on all the time.

I just dont see signs of what we are trying to become at the moment and that is a worry. If you can see a philosophy then you accept bad days at the office.

We are so easy to play against and look unfit. If we had better midfielders then it should improve but the shape all over is wrong.

I dont think its terminal but I would like to see us dig in a bit more and be hard to beat.

Fantasy, but . a centre midfield imho of Caicedo, Bellingham (for example) and Fabinho or Thiago would give:

1. Give the CBs and Trent all the protection they need.
2. Wed be a force again in centre midfield.
3. Forwards wouldnt get sucked back for 90 minutes trying to help fill the gaping holes.  They can just get on with destroying defences.
4. The counter attacking game would be back on.
5. The press would have legs again.

Were just two prime centre midfielders from solving this mess, I really feel that.

With perhaps a quality CB to cover for VVD or Konate injuries.

Touching distance, if FSG want to play ball.
Klopp is our shining light and with a bit of investment it will all come good.

At the moment Klopp is like a combination of Keegan (all out an attack and forget about defending) and end of reign Wenger (limited transfer funds and loyal to players who are past it)
You could make a coherent argument that if it wasn't for Allison we'd could be in a relegation battle based on our performances this season. Yet it's armchair analysis to point out that this clearly isn't working and something, anything should be tried? Or are people saying of course that's understandable that are performances are this bad because we spent only £40m even though our wage bill is higher than all but 5 other teams in the world?

I think some peoples way of coping with where we are is just leading them into bizarro land.

You could make a coherent argument that without Haalands goals that City would be mid table or lower. We are blessed on this forum to have posters who know more than Guardiola and Klopp. You have missed your vocation.
You could make a coherent argument that without Haalands goals that City would be mid table or lower. We are blessed on this forum to have posters who know more than Guardiola and Klopp. You have missed your vocation.

You could, but it's a bit of a false equivalence as Haaland has pretty much destabilised their system they had which was about packing the midfield and keeping the ball all game and working chances through possession. It took him scoring hat-tricks every game to paper over the cracks of that.

I doubt Guardiola would have handpicked Haaland or Grealish anyway, they were vanity purchases for City who want to be noticed, marketable and recognised as a football club. Or if you like similar to the effect Van Nistelrooy and Veron had on United (for all RVN's goals).

Klopp has made questionable recruitment decisions over the last couple of seasons but we all know it comes down to a lack of backing from owners who are only interested in creaming off their profit when they sell up. They didn't want the ESL for the good of LFC but for expanding revenues which would have increased that sale price potentially. But that lack of backing/staleness/complacency has led to a crisis where the team fundamentally can't play the way he wants anymore, there's different ways of dealing with that until May to paper over the cracks. Just doing the same things and expecting different results isn't really a viable option.
You could make a coherent argument that without Haalands goals that City would be mid table or lower. We are blessed on this forum to have posters who know more than Guardiola and Klopp. You have missed your vocation.

Do you think our setup was good on Saturday?

The blame lays at the door of the owners?
Link to a fascinating article below about Klopp and Liverpool- seems to be taken from various sources at the club. Key points: 1. Klopp pushed for Thiago and the Nunez reflecting a departure from the data driven approach - perhaps this is why Edwards and now Ward decided to leave 2. Some @ club feel Mane has not been properly replaced - perhaps this means Nunez purchase was not fully supported by some of the data gurus in the transfer committee 3. Pep's book wasn't not universally popular in the club - which is linked to a worrying atmosphere in the club in august - I infer from that a sense of complacency was starting brew  4. Klopp is not as loved by the players as you'd think - he is much more stern in private and players don't always feel he gives reasonable explanations for things.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfers-b2262974.html
Fascinating.

I'll not be giving it any clicks.
Link to a fascinating article below about Klopp and Liverpool- seems to be taken from various sources at the club. Key points: 1. Klopp pushed for Thiago and the Nunez reflecting a departure from the data driven approach - perhaps this is why Edwards and now Ward decided to leave 2. Some @ club feel Mane has not been properly replaced - perhaps this means Nunez purchase was not fully supported by some of the data gurus in the transfer committee 3. Pep's book wasn't not universally popular in the club - which is linked to a worrying atmosphere in the club in august - I infer from that a sense of complacency was starting brew  4. Klopp is not as loved by the players as you'd think - he is much more stern in private and players don't always feel he gives reasonable explanations for things.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfers-b2262974.html

That's not a surprise. All managers are like this - well the good ones anyway. Someone told us a story about meeting Ramsey at one of the games - after he was recovered and training - who told him he's had 2 conversations in total with Klopp and no explanation why he wasn't getting any playing opportunities (the storyteller is quite trustworthy).

But I hate the tenor of this article as it reminds me of the briefing that started to get Rafa sacked.
That's not a surprise. All managers are like this - well the good ones anyway. Someone told us a story about meeting Ramsey at one of the games - after he was recovered and training - who told him he's had 2 conversations in total with Klopp and no explanation why he wasn't getting any playing opportunities (the storyteller is quite trustworthy).

But I hate the tenor of this article as it reminds me of the briefing that started to get Rafa sacked.

Awful article.

Just makes assumptions quoting sources.
Link to a fascinating article below about Klopp and Liverpool- seems to be taken from various sources at the club. Key points: 1. Klopp pushed for Thiago and the Nunez reflecting a departure from the data driven approach - perhaps this is why Edwards and now Ward decided to leave 2. Some @ club feel Mane has not been properly replaced - perhaps this means Nunez purchase was not fully supported by some of the data gurus in the transfer committee 3. Pep's book wasn't not universally popular in the club - which is linked to a worrying atmosphere in the club in august - I infer from that a sense of complacency was starting brew  4. Klopp is not as loved by the players as you'd think - he is much more stern in private and players don't always feel he gives reasonable explanations for things.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfers-b2262974.html

Hes the players manager, not their best friend.  His man-management skills are as good as any other successful football manager, but therell be a distance and a toughness in carrying out the tough decisions.  You can bet that Shankly and Paisley to name just two had that too.  In 7 years the only ex-player who we know would likely detest him from a very large pool is Sakho.  That says it all.
That's not a surprise. All managers are like this - well the good ones anyway. Someone told us a story about meeting Ramsey at one of the games - after he was recovered and training - who told him he's had 2 conversations in total with Klopp and no explanation why he wasn't getting any playing opportunities (the storyteller is quite trustworthy).

But I hate the tenor of this article as it reminds me of the briefing that started to get Rafa sacked.
Think Robbo got the same treatment.

I agree, that is a very depressing article and sounds like the type you see about a manager on the brink. Not nice to see at all.
The article isnt as bad or as controversial as its made out. Its all quite common sense stuff.

In terms of the data driven stuff, the nerds got Jota and Diaz, the boss got Nunez and Thiago. Whats the common theme there…

Also sources believe Mane was our best player? Yeah right.
Think Robbo got the same treatment.

I agree, that is a very depressing article and sounds like the type you see about a manager on the brink. Not nice to see at all.

I dont think its that bad at all. Delaney actually caveats stuff and points out all of this is pretty common and standard.
I dont think its that bad at all. Delaney actually caveats stuff and points out all of this is pretty common and standard.
The bits about his relationship with the squad are written to suggest its been leaked by playing staff, which is shit stirring.
The article isnt as bad or as controversial as its made out. Its all quite common sense stuff.

In terms of the data driven stuff, the nerds got Jota and Diaz, the boss got Nunez and Thiago. Whats the common theme there

Not a lot a basis to some of it.

Has all the classics. "Increasing number of sources", "Worrying atmosphere", "Some at the club", "figures at other clubs", "others say".
He’s the players manager, not their best friend.  His man-management skills are as good as any other successful football manager, but there’ll be a distance and a toughness in carrying out the tough decisions.  You can bet that Shankly and Paisley to name just two had that too.  In 7 years the only ex-player who we know would likely detest him from a very large pool is Sakho.  That says it all.

I agree - I'm not fussed if the players don't always like Klopp but I just found it interesting that he is not loved as much as what has been previously potrayed in the media (the romanticised view if you will) - this article perhaps presents a more nuanced view of what it can be like to play for Klopp. Like someone said above the bad thing about this article is that it has come forms leaks within the club which is not a good sign and something I cant recall seeing  since Klopp joined the club
The bits about his relationship with the squad are written to suggest its been leaked by playing staff, which is shit stirring.

I mean the players are throwing Salah, Thiago and Darwin under the bus? How would they know much about data driven analytics?
Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Klopp reiterated that the club are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window as they look to get the best out of their existing squad.

"We look outside [to transfers] as well. It's not that we're stubborn and think we will keep these boys until 2060," Klopp told reporters.

"If the solutions are out there, doable and available, of course we would buy players. But we have an existing squad and it is underperforming but I cannot blame everyone else. I have to take responsibility. That is my first concern.

"We have players, they are just not available... Our squad is not too small. Yes, we have to strengthen, oh yes, but is the right time to do it? I can't see it because of the situation we are in."
