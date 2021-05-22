You could make a coherent argument that without Haalands goals that City would be mid table or lower. We are blessed on this forum to have posters who know more than Guardiola and Klopp. You have missed your vocation.



You could, but it's a bit of a false equivalence as Haaland has pretty much destabilised their system they had which was about packing the midfield and keeping the ball all game and working chances through possession. It took him scoring hat-tricks every game to paper over the cracks of that.I doubt Guardiola would have handpicked Haaland or Grealish anyway, they were vanity purchases for City who want to be noticed, marketable and recognised as a football club. Or if you like similar to the effect Van Nistelrooy and Veron had on United (for all RVN's goals).Klopp has made questionable recruitment decisions over the last couple of seasons but we all know it comes down to a lack of backing from owners who are only interested in creaming off their profit when they sell up. They didn't want the ESL for the good of LFC but for expanding revenues which would have increased that sale price potentially. But that lack of backing/staleness/complacency has led to a crisis where the team fundamentally can't play the way he wants anymore, there's different ways of dealing with that until May to paper over the cracks. Just doing the same things and expecting different results isn't really a viable option.