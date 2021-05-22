« previous next »
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 12:18:13 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:08:04 pm

That's your takeaway from this? Yes people can say whatever they want I'm just saying the "Quadruple-chasers" narrative won't help us now, it will only muddy the waters.

I am quite aware we have plenty of issues but it's not as though the above was his only point was it?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm »
I read a stat today that City have only taken 1 more point than us over the previous 10 games.

Which in itself is mental.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:20:12 pm
I read a stat today that City have only taken 1 more point than us over the previous 10 games.

Which in itself is mental.

Their underlying numbers are still good, but its not a massive surprise. I said previously that they do have a transition coming from where they sit. De Bruyne is 32, Silva, Cancelo are 28 and in the case of Cancelo have not played as well. Ultimately they haven't had a fall of a cliff that we have had but they will be seeing some churn in their team as well.

But of course they are in a much better place to turn it over than we are thanks to their quality being spread out and their cheating.
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8403 on: Today at 12:31:28 pm »
With new top strikers, everyone expected Liverpool and ManC to be well ahead of the rest. Nunez and Haaland have been good/great signings, still the teams are not working.
Meanwhile Arsenal went from shite to brilliant in no time at all. Football is complicated!
Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 01:37:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:31:28 pm
With new top strikers, everyone expected Liverpool and ManC to be well ahead of the rest. Nunez and Haaland have been good/great signings, still the teams are not working.
Meanwhile Arsenal went from shite to brilliant in no time at all. Football is complicated!

The lesson is don't try and fix what isn't broken. If you're getting around 90 points a season without a top striker then don't go out and buy one and break your team. Just refresh what is already working amazingly well!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:23:14 pm by peachybum »
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8405 on: Today at 02:00:44 pm »
reading the text of the pregame media conf .... he seems to be making an attempt to say as little as possible?

Offline nayia2002

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8406 on: Today at 02:13:36 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:37:39 pm
The lesson is don't try and fix what isn't broken. If you're getting around 90 points a season without a top striker then don't go out and buy one and break you're team. Just refresh what is already working amazingly well!
100% correct that
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8407 on: Today at 02:18:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:00:44 pm
reading the text of the pregame media conf .... he seems to be making an attempt to say as little as possible?



He did say we'd be going back to basics, more compact, that we've been making the pitch too big etc. I think that's encouraging really as it's what we've all been seeing. We need to make ourselves hard to beat again first and foremost and build from there.
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8408 on: Today at 02:22:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:16:17 am
Imagine being Jurgen
Was thinking at the weekend it must be absolutely impossible for him to rationalise or understand
It's the same group of players that put up elite numbers and results 6 months ago.

He's obviously very bright and will understand the team is 'post peak' especially in midfield but they've gone from the being elite to being LITERALLY relegation level defensively in terms of the chances we're conceding.
It's the same group of players he was training and working with 6 months ago. Some of us saw a decline coming but no one saw this level of collapse - and his faith in the players wouldve made him the last person to imagine it happening
It must be shocking, baffling and depressing as fuck for him in equal measure

Him and staff are setting them up like shite, especially in midfield. If they cannot analyse that accurately, long term they shouldn't be here.

Short and medium term they'll rightly get time to work through it.

It's a performance zone, you get time not as thanks but due to the successful track record you've achieved / historical data. If you cannot find solutions in the now,  and that persists, plenty of successful companies pull the trigger quickly and move on.

We should take a longer term approach, but only with evidence of a clear plan to become a more compact unit, make the most of our players.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 02:23:21 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:18:28 pm
He did say we'd be going back to basics, more compact, that we've been making the pitch too big etc. I think that's encouraging really as it's what we've all been seeing. We need to make ourselves hard to beat again first and foremost and build from there.

He said this before. But to be fair before the break we did go a bit more compact. Obviously the break comes and we think we can be Liverpool again.

Proof will be in the scouse I guess.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8410 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:18:28 pm
He did say we'd be going back to basics, more compact, that we've been making the pitch too big etc. I think that's encouraging really as it's what we've all been seeing. We need to make ourselves hard to beat again first and foremost and build from there.
Wait til Al hears this, how dare klopp attack Klopp like that.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8411 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:09:38 am
Got to feel for Jurgen. All his midfielders who cant run are fit and yet all his forwards who can press are injured.

Any forward can press if they really want to, its a mindset

Are they willing to learn how to press? and are they willing to expend the extra energy for their side ?
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8412 on: Today at 04:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:26:56 pm
Wait til Al hears this, how dare klopp attack Klopp like that.

Except that is the opposite of what people have been demanding. Being more compact is about pushing the defensive line higher and making the pitch smaller. Posters have been demanding that we drop off and be more cautious which makes the pitch bigger.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8413 on: Today at 04:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:42:03 pm
Any forward can press if they really want to, its a mindset

Are they willing to learn how to press? and are they willing to expend the extra energy for their side ?

You need speed and agility to press though. That is why the teams who press the best tend to have smaller, younger and more nimble players. 
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8414 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:18:31 am
So it looked to me like this is how we lined up to press Brighton when they had the ball at the back.



Brighton are a team who are excellent at breaking through the press, they've done it against City, they've done it against us, so I can't really understand what the thinking was here, unless it was just a huge game of bluff and we thought Brighton would shit the bed and lose possession.

Once they got past the press (which wasn't difficult), the double-pivot was massively exposed and Matip had to come all the way out to the right to cover the huge gap behind Trent, who himself had to again effectively play two positions, right wing and right back.

It was madness to set up this way, even more so with our best midfielder miles away from the action in midfield.

Even if we accept that FSG are skint and that Klopp has been short changed this is insane. I've been saying for a while now that there must be something going on behind the scenes as otherwise the choices he's been making are completely bonkers and not befitting a manager of his ability. Let's just sum up the tactics we started with for the Brighton game for a second:

A 4-2-1-3 attacking shape with Thiago at the 10
A 2-3-2-3 pressing shape that completely hangs Trent and Matip out to dry unless Hendo and Fabinho can shuttle from side to side effectively
A 4-4-2 defensive shape that leaves Thiago high in the 2 so there is no real out ball.

Even in the best of times this is a very complicated attack to pressing to defense transition system that requires a lot of legs in the press because we are going man to man with the front 5. Yet we clearly aren't in the best of times, we clearly don't have legs at the moment and we clearly couldn't perform this as it was abandoned after 45 minutes. Klopp said after the game it looked good on the training ground. Was that because Hendo and Fabinho were on the defensive side? Otherwise how could you come up with this after the entire season of being just completely burned in transition, getting completely mauled by Brentford and think away at Brighton, an even better team, is the time to unleash this? Seriously what the hell is going on here?

Come March the financial books will be released and we'll see where our payroll currently lies. I'd guess it's either 3rd or 4th highest in the league. So even if we acknowledge again that FSG have done a bad job we still are getting nowhere near what our money should dictate as we basically have Allison to thank for our season not being even worse. Klopp alluded to this in today's press conference in that the squad as whole isn't performing and he's responsible for this. So why is he going to even more outlandish things to fix it? Are the players no longer listening? Is Ljinders and Krawietz completely misinforming him of the training? Maybe with Ward and all the other backroom people going out the door Hogan is just deferring to Klopp and he has too much on his plate?

One other example lately that has me thinking is when Ancellotti took over at Madrid he was stuck with 3 aging midfielders on high wages in Kroos, Modric and Casemiro. He basically had to play them because of their status and wages. What did he do then? He added a runner in Valverde to plug the gaps. Now time has gone on and he's been able to start transitioning to new midfielders but even still the premise stands. If due to stature and wages we have to play Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago as often as possible then why are we making it as difficult as possible to do so? Switch back to the 4-4-2 or a more conventional 4-2-3-1 and put Keita as the LW or Hendo as the 10 or something, anything to clog up the midfield and start making it harder for opponents to just run right through us.

Look at the clips in this guys post - https://www.holdingmidfield.com/case-study-brighton-hove-albion-3-0-liverpool-14-1-2023-jurgen-klopp-roberto-de-zerbi-tactics-tactical-analysis/

Whether you agree with his analysis or not you can quickly recognize how ridiculously easy it was for Brighton which we all acknowledge and which we have seen basically all season sans a couple of games. This has to change new signing or not otherwise it won't matter.
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Save us Fowler
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8415 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
To be honest, at this point, is there a Klopp Template?

Nunez, Gakpo, Elliott, Carvalho and even as far back as Thiago seem like incongruous fits in Klopp's 'traditional' 4-3-3 setup he's had since arriving here.  Are we heading 4-2-3-1, and what's missing (besides midfielders) if we go down that route?  Does that get the best out of Salah, Jota, Diaz, et al?  Is that even what we're doing?

I'm finding it hard to work out where we're heading tactically and philosophically. I'm sure it's somewhere, but where?
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8416 on: Today at 05:40:27 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:37:39 pm
The lesson is don't try and fix what isn't broken. If you're getting around 90 points a season without a top striker then don't go out and buy one and break your team. Just refresh what is already working amazingly well!


You can't honestly think that is our problem.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8417 on: Today at 05:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:30:52 pm
Even if we accept that FSG are skint and that Klopp has been short changed this is insane. I've been saying for a while now that


You also posted that the Boss said that we had too many forwards without mentioning that he actually said that in 2016 when he wanted rid of 2 of them.


You're at best disingenuous,at best.
