I read a stat today that City have only taken 1 more point than us over the previous 10 games.



Which in itself is mental.



Their underlying numbers are still good, but its not a massive surprise. I said previously that they do have a transition coming from where they sit. De Bruyne is 32, Silva, Cancelo are 28 and in the case of Cancelo have not played as well. Ultimately they haven't had a fall of a cliff that we have had but they will be seeing some churn in their team as well.But of course they are in a much better place to turn it over than we are thanks to their quality being spread out and their cheating.