So it looked to me like this is how we lined up to press Brighton when they had the ball at the back.
Brighton are a team who are excellent at breaking through the press, they've done it against City, they've done it against us, so I can't really understand what the thinking was here, unless it was just a huge game of bluff and we thought Brighton would shit the bed and lose possession.
Once they got past the press (which wasn't difficult), the double-pivot was massively exposed and Matip had to come all the way out to the right to cover the huge gap behind Trent, who himself had to again effectively play two positions, right wing and right back.
It was madness to set up this way, even more so with our best midfielder miles away from the action in midfield.
Even if we accept that FSG are skint and that Klopp has been short changed this is insane. I've been saying for a while now that there must be something going on behind the scenes as otherwise the choices he's been making are completely bonkers and not befitting a manager of his ability. Let's just sum up the tactics we started with for the Brighton game for a second:
A 4-2-1-3 attacking shape with Thiago at the 10
A 2-3-2-3 pressing shape that completely hangs Trent and Matip out to dry unless Hendo and Fabinho can shuttle from side to side effectively
A 4-4-2 defensive shape that leaves Thiago high in the 2 so there is no real out ball.
Even in the best of times this is a very complicated attack to pressing to defense transition system that requires a lot of legs in the press because we are going man to man with the front 5. Yet we clearly aren't in the best of times, we clearly don't have legs at the moment and we clearly couldn't perform this as it was abandoned after 45 minutes. Klopp said after the game it looked good on the training ground. Was that because Hendo and Fabinho were on the defensive side? Otherwise how could you come up with this after the entire season of being just completely burned in transition, getting completely mauled by Brentford and think away at Brighton, an even better team, is the time to unleash this? Seriously what the hell is going on here?
Come March the financial books will be released and we'll see where our payroll currently lies. I'd guess it's either 3rd or 4th highest in the league. So even if we acknowledge again that FSG have done a bad job we still are getting nowhere near what our money should dictate as we basically have Allison to thank for our season not being even worse. Klopp alluded to this in today's press conference in that the squad as whole isn't performing and he's responsible for this. So why is he going to even more outlandish things to fix it? Are the players no longer listening? Is Ljinders and Krawietz completely misinforming him of the training? Maybe with Ward and all the other backroom people going out the door Hogan is just deferring to Klopp and he has too much on his plate?
One other example lately that has me thinking is when Ancellotti took over at Madrid he was stuck with 3 aging midfielders on high wages in Kroos, Modric and Casemiro. He basically had to play them because of their status and wages. What did he do then? He added a runner in Valverde to plug the gaps. Now time has gone on and he's been able to start transitioning to new midfielders but even still the premise stands. If due to stature and wages we have to play Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago as often as possible then why are we making it as difficult as possible to do so? Switch back to the 4-4-2 or a more conventional 4-2-3-1 and put Keita as the LW or Hendo as the 10 or something, anything to clog up the midfield and start making it harder for opponents to just run right through us.
Look at the clips in this guys post - https://www.holdingmidfield.com/case-study-brighton-hove-albion-3-0-liverpool-14-1-2023-jurgen-klopp-roberto-de-zerbi-tactics-tactical-analysis/
Whether you agree with his analysis or not you can quickly recognize how ridiculously easy it was for Brighton which we all acknowledge and which we have seen basically all season sans a couple of games. This has to change new signing or not otherwise it won't matter.