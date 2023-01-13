As much I as like Henderson, AOC, Keita and Milner, all should have been carted out or relegated to squad roles to make way for new blood, over the last 3 years. Keita and OX should been have sold even on unfavourable terms.
When should we have 'carted out' Henderson exactly? The club captain that led us to a quadruple challenge last season?
Milner was a free transfer and has been an incredible and loyal servant (and role model), whilst filling in at various positions when needed. 'Carting him out' wouldn't have solved anything, and he's already been 'relegated to a squad position' to make way for new blood.
Which leaves Keita and Ox, and possibly the most repeated mantra on here of 'we should've sold them'. It's been said hundreds of times, but some still don't get it:
1. They both have contracts
2. They've both been regularly injured or out of form (or both)
3. We can't sack them, as that's breach of contract
4. We can't sell them unless there's a willing buyer (see point 2)
5. They're getting well paid at one of the best clubs in Europe, with one of the best managers, whilst winning trophies. Why leave?
6. Their agents won't want them to leave on the cheap or take big pay cuts, and are likely to prefer a free transfer as they'll get a cut of the signing on fee
7. What evidence do potential buyers have of their ability to consistently fulfill a role in their team?
Keita's not been picked (and has sometimes not even been in the squad) - even when he's fit and we have a ton of injuries. That's hardly putting him in the shop window, and speaks volumes about his decline as a potential starter in a PL side.
Unless anyone can post reliable sources of offers from other clubs that we declined, then it's just a stuck record of 'we should've done this or that' with no context whatsoever.
It's easy to say we should sell players 'even on unfavourable terms', but when their injury records, form and availability are also 'on unfavourable terms', that's a lot easier said than done.