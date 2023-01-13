Not wanting to hyperbolic but this is probably one of the worst periods in recent history I can think of relative to our overall success, quality of players and supposed strength off the pitch.



Of course, we have had much worse sides, been thru Hodgson & H&G, been close to bankruptcy, etc. but in some ways we knew we were bad and we kinda knew who the enemies were. Maybe its a feeling similar to 2009/10 as thing were on their way downhill.



Of course, we could turn things around quickly and everything would be good but we've been thinking that for 6 months and nothing has changed. We have a legend of a manager and a man who is not getting the support he needs and it feels everyone above him have checked out, either mentally, physically or even both!



There's just so much instability at the club considering how stable we have been until this season. Even the Glazers couldn't do self destruction the way we have. Ward might as well leave now if he cannot assist Jurgen now.



What we need to remember that's its all well and good thinking that we'll be able to reset in the summer with rest and a couple of signings but how much damage will have been done in that time? Like a boxer, you can't just keep taking hits and expect to recover from it.



Some of the reasons we recovered from 21s awful run was the fact the defenders missing were coming back and the run we had at the end culminating in Ali's miracle header. Do we have that in us again?



If we literally can't find a young cheap engine, we might as well cut short Morton's loan and get him playing. He's not fully ready but he'll help the others massively.

