Reply #8360 on: Today at 04:04:38 am
The biggest criticism I have of Klopp is that he has been running this line that we don't need transfers because of how hard it is to find players who can improve us even as the squad has deteriorated as they've aged.

The midfield squad at the start of the season
  • Thiago
  • Henderson
  • Fabinho
  • Keita
  • Milner
  • Jones
  • Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • Elliott

You can't try to convince people that there are no mids we could recruit who would improve upon this pool, especially when we ended up loaning in Arthur Melo. Given how injury prone Keita, Thiago and Henderson are they'd only have to be better than Jones or Milner to improve us. It's just utter nonsense that there was nobody out there who fit the bill. That's not even accounting for the fact that when the season ends we'll only have 5 senior mids, of which 3 are injury prone and one who we're not sure will make it as a mid.

  • Thiago
  • Henderson
  • Fabinho
  • Jones
  • Elliott
  • Bajcetic

That can obviously be addressed in the transfer window in the summer but it hardly speaks to wonderful forethought and succession planning in midfield and everyone will be aware of how desperate our need is.

Reply #8361 on: Today at 06:52:24 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm
after the game yesterday Klopp said he wanted a different formation in the 2nd half.  that comment aside, one of my fears is he'll continue to play the same starters (when available, I know) in an attempt to get them to play themselves into form.  which imo would be ..... so dismaying I wouldn't know what to do.

That would be disastrous on current showing. The issue isn't form. Our midfielders's legs are just gone. We can get away with one of them in there but not three. Keita (very average IMO) needs to play because at least he can run a little more than Henderson or Fabinho. We need to change tactics to accommodate the lack of legs in midfield. This is a shitshow from top to bottom at the moment.
Reply #8362 on: Today at 07:09:38 am
Got to feel for Jurgen. All his midfielders who cant run are fit and yet all his forwards who can press are injured.
Reply #8363 on: Today at 07:23:47 am
We need better players that's for sure but I will argue we need better coaching too. We need to keep the ball better at the opponent own half.
Our coaches have a track record of drilling a team to be good at being very direct and press well which worked well for us but with the way we want to play now I feel we need new additions to Klopp coaching staff, people with a track record of drilling players to be be comfortable at keeping the ball. I hear the sentence lazy pass or careless pass alot but it's not, it's a coaching issue.
Reply #8364 on: Today at 07:25:53 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:23:47 am
We need better players that's for sure but I will argue we need better coaching too. We need to keep the ball better at the opponent own half.
Our coaches have a track record of drilling a team to be good at being very direct and press well which worked well for us but with way we want to play now I feel we need new additions to Klopp coaching staff, people with a track record of drilling players to be be comfortable at keeping the ball. I hear the sentence lazy pass or careless pass alot but it's not, it's a coaching issue.

If you start tinkering with the coaching set up when times are bad then its a slippery slope and you erode Jurgens authority. If we start doing that then it will be the beginning of the end.
Reply #8365 on: Today at 07:40:22 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 13, 2023, 02:24:22 pm
As much I as like Henderson, AOC, Keita and Milner, all should have been carted out or relegated to squad roles to make way for new blood, over the last 3 years. Keita and OX should been have sold even on unfavourable terms.
When should we have 'carted out' Henderson exactly? The club captain that led us to a quadruple challenge last season?

Milner was a free transfer and has been an incredible and loyal servant (and role model), whilst filling in at various positions when needed. 'Carting him out' wouldn't have solved anything, and he's already been 'relegated to a squad position' to make way for new blood.

Which leaves Keita and Ox, and possibly the most repeated mantra on here of 'we should've sold them'. It's been said hundreds of times, but some still don't get it:

1. They both have contracts
2. They've both been regularly injured or out of form (or both)
3. We can't sack them, as that's breach of contract
4. We can't sell them unless there's a willing buyer (see point 2)
5. They're getting well paid at one of the best clubs in Europe, with one of the best managers, whilst winning trophies. Why leave?
6. Their agents won't want them to leave on the cheap or take big pay cuts, and are likely to prefer a free transfer as they'll get a cut of the signing on fee
7. What evidence do potential buyers have of their ability to consistently fulfill a role in their team?

Keita's not been picked (and has sometimes not even been in the squad) - even when he's fit and we have a ton of injuries. That's hardly putting him in the shop window, and speaks volumes about his decline as a potential starter in a PL side.

Unless anyone can post reliable sources of offers from other clubs that we declined, then it's just a stuck record of 'we should've done this or that' with no context whatsoever.

It's easy to say we should sell players 'even on unfavourable terms', but when their injury records, form and availability are also 'on unfavourable terms', that's a lot easier said than done.
Reply #8366 on: Today at 07:47:53 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on January 13, 2023, 03:01:41 pm
The bench players were replaced essentially with other bench players in most cases even worse options than what we have like Adrian, Jones and Elliot. A good succession plan would have been selling the underperformers & injury prone players (Lallana, Ox, Keita, Shaqiri, etc) demoting those who are on the downturn to squad players (Hendo, Milner, etc.) and upgrade on them.
That's literally why we couldn't sell them...  :butt
Reply #8367 on: Today at 08:28:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:25:53 am
If you start tinkering with the coaching set up when times are bad then its a slippery slope and you erode Jurgens authority. If we start doing that then it will be the beginning of the end.

Itll be the end immediately. If the club brought in new coaches because they think the ones they have are not up to certain parts of the job, hes gone, and why wouldnt he be.
Reply #8368 on: Today at 08:31:19 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:47:53 am
That's literally why we couldn't sell them...  :butt

I think the only players Liverpool has actively tried to sell are Brewster and Sakho. I think the club is happy enough to let players see out their contracts and dont stand in their way if they want to leave.
Reply #8369 on: Today at 08:31:33 am
Not wanting to hyperbolic but this is probably one of the worst periods in recent history I can think of relative to our overall success, quality of players and supposed strength off the pitch.

Of course, we have had much worse sides, been thru Hodgson & H&G, been close to bankruptcy, etc. but in some ways we knew we were bad and we kinda knew who the enemies were. Maybe its a feeling similar to 2009/10 as thing were on their way downhill.

Of course, we could turn things around quickly and everything would be good but we've been thinking that for 6 months and nothing has changed. We have a legend of a manager and a man who is not getting the support he needs and it feels everyone above him have checked out, either mentally, physically or even both!

There's just so much instability at the club considering how stable we have been until this season. Even the Glazers couldn't do self destruction the way we have. Ward might as well leave now if he cannot assist Jurgen now.

What we need to remember that's its all well and good thinking that we'll be able to reset in the summer with rest and a couple of signings but how much damage will have been done in that time? Like a boxer, you can't just keep taking hits and expect to recover from it.

Some of the reasons we recovered from 21s awful run was the fact the defenders missing were coming back and the run we had at the end culminating in Ali's miracle header. Do we have that in us again?

If we literally can't find a young cheap engine, we might as well cut short Morton's loan and get him playing. He's not fully ready but he'll help the others massively.
Reply #8370 on: Today at 08:38:11 am
It really has blindsided me how poor we are this season.

I get the midfielders are older - but we are talking 29 and early 30's.  We don't have players at 38 starting every week.

It does feel a bit bleak crying out for £200m to be spent on midfielders with the players we have, and looking at the clubs that are walking through us each week.  The players HAVE to be performing better.

Last year will have left a hangover, but we are in January now and they are professional footballers. 
Reply #8371 on: Today at 08:39:02 am
Tomorrow nights game against Wolves will be interesting in terms of line-up, tactics and formation, that's for sure.
Reply #8372 on: Today at 09:11:41 am
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 08:39:02 am
Tomorrow nights game against Wolves will be interesting in terms of line-up, tactics and formation, that's for sure.

Not really.
Everyone said the same ahead of Brighton and Klopp went with the same team.
It will either be a complete B lineup or pretty much same team that played against Brighton.
Reply #8373 on: Today at 09:12:35 am
Think we'll mix it up for this one but it'll be back to the same players that haven't been performing when we play Chelsea on the weekend.
Reply #8374 on: Today at 09:16:17 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 08:38:11 am
It really has blindsided me how poor we are this season.


Imagine being Jurgen
Was thinking at the weekend it must be absolutely impossible for him to rationalise or understand
It's the same group of players that put up elite numbers and results 6 months ago.

He's obviously very bright and will understand the team is 'post peak' especially in midfield but they've gone from the being elite to being LITERALLY relegation level defensively in terms of the chances we're conceding.
It's the same group of players he was training and working with 6 months ago. Some of us saw a decline coming but no one saw this level of collapse - and his faith in the players wouldve made him the last person to imagine it happening
It must be shocking, baffling and depressing as fuck for him in equal measure
Reply #8375 on: Today at 09:43:10 am
The concerning thing for me this season is the players don't seem to be able to work problems out for themselves in a game. Klopp made reference to that a few times when we were flying last few seasons about how the lads did just that. It's not happening now and then we inevitably concede the first goal.
Reply #8376 on: Today at 09:43:47 am
You can't forget how much of a psychological advantage being an elite side is and how much damage is done when you lose that 'aura'. Last year teams where having some luck with that long ball but their tactics were still defending with 10 men in their own half for most of the match.

Now they are actually taking possession and attacking us. To see teams building from the back and creating chances is mind-numbing.

That points to issues with the front as well, but not being able to manage possession in midfield is alarming, especially when you have someone so comfortable in possession as Thiago.

Reply #8377 on: Today at 09:54:11 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:16:17 am
Imagine being Jurgen
Was thinking at the weekend it must be absolutely impossible for him to rationalise or understand
It's the same group of players that put up elite numbers and results 6 months ago.

He's obviously very bright and will understand the team is 'post peak' especially in midfield but they've gone from the being elite to being LITERALLY relegation level defensively in terms of the chances we're conceding.
It's the same group of players he was training and working with 6 months ago. Some of us saw a decline coming but no one saw this level of collapse - and his faith in the players wouldve made him the last person to imagine it happening
It must be shocking, baffling and depressing as fuck for him in equal measure

Maybe they are mentally knackered and that's why they don't have the same capacity to work problems out, I got worn out and I know for a fact even doing basic things was a trial. They have been going toe to toe with City for a number of seasons and have just one title to show for it. They were in four competitions last season two till the end and won neither. I know we think they should just go again but there must come a point when it hits you and that can be when the tiredness takes you over. I know I sound like a broken record on this but starting the season earlier than normal would not have helped us either.
Reply #8378 on: Today at 10:00:26 am
36 goals conceded in 27 games, 1.27 per match on average. 

Conceded three or more 5 times. 

7 clean sheets all season. (1.8 goals conceded per game in which the opposition have scored).

conceded 6 to Brighton in 2 games.

Conceded 8 in our last 3 games.

I'm not sure why nothing has been done to arrest this pattern earlier. We're haemorrhaging goals and without Alisson this would look even worse. 
