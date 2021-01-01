« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 751115 times)

« Reply #8360 on: Today at 04:04:38 am »
The biggest criticism I have of Klopp is that he has been running this line that we don't need transfers because of how hard it is to find players who can improve us even as the squad has deteriorated as they've aged.

The midfield squad at the start of the season
  • Thiago
  • Henderson
  • Fabinho
  • Keita
  • Milner
  • Jones
  • Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • Elliott

You can't try to convince people that there are no mids we could recruit who would improve upon this pool, especially when we ended up loaning in Arthur Melo. Given how injury prone Keita, Thiago and Henderson are they'd only have to be better than Jones or Milner to improve us. It's just utter nonsense that there was nobody out there who fit the bill. That's not even accounting for the fact that when the season ends we'll only have 5 senior mids, of which 3 are injury prone and one who we're not sure will make it as a mid.

  • Thiago
  • Henderson
  • Fabinho
  • Jones
  • Elliott
  • Bajcetic

That can obviously be addressed in the transfer window in the summer but it hardly speaks to wonderful forethought and succession planning in midfield and everyone will be aware of how desperate our need is.

« Reply #8361 on: Today at 06:52:24 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm
after the game yesterday Klopp said he wanted a different formation in the 2nd half.  that comment aside, one of my fears is he'll continue to play the same starters (when available, I know) in an attempt to get them to play themselves into form.  which imo would be ..... so dismaying I wouldn't know what to do.

That would be disastrous on current showing. The issue isn't form. Our midfielders's legs are just gone. We can get away with one of them in there but not three. Keita (very average IMO) needs to play because at least he can run a little more than Henderson or Fabinho. We need to change tactics to accommodate the lack of legs in midfield. This is a shitshow from top to bottom at the moment.
