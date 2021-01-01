Thiago

Thiago

The biggest criticism I have of Klopp is that he has been running this line that we don't need transfers because of how hard it is to find players who can improve us even as the squad has deteriorated as they've aged.The midfield squad at the start of the seasonYou can't try to convince people that there are no mids we could recruit who would improve upon this pool, especially when we ended up loaning in Arthur Melo. Given how injury prone Keita, Thiago and Henderson are they'd only have to be better than Jones or Milner to improve us. It's just utter nonsense that there was nobody out there who fit the bill. That's not even accounting for the fact that when the season ends we'll only have 5 senior mids, of which 3 are injury prone and one who we're not sure will make it as a mid.That can obviously be addressed in the transfer window in the summer but it hardly speaks to wonderful forethought and succession planning in midfield and everyone will be aware of how desperate our need is.