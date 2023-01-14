We´re still in with a chance at top 4, and of course that should still be the goal.



But we should also be realistic about the fact that we are likely to be going into the summer transfer window with no Champions League to offer, and a serious changing of the guard needed.



I am no tactician, so what we do in the short term I don´t know. Our players look shot, to put it simply. I don´t think we can consider any player un-droppable at this stage. This will be Klopp´s greatest test, and will probably require a streak of ruthlessness that he has yet to implement in his career. He definitely has it in him though.



The last five-six years have been an absolute joy. The best team by a long shot that I have seen us have in my lifetime, and playing some of the best football I have seen. But this dip was coming. Five years of keeping up with City, and all our players approaching/over 30 years old. A dip is to be expected when trying to pass the baton from one veteran squad onto the up-and-comers.



The problem is our lack of investment in midfield, mainly in not having one or two workhorses to replace Wijnaldum and succeed Milner/Hendo, is the difference between a dip meaning finishing 3rd or 4th, and a dip meaning finishing outside the Champions League spots.



Expectations are rock bottom right now, so I hope we can just begin to see some solidity, some rejigging, and hopefully some enjoyment, regardless of where we end up finishing this season.





