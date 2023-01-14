« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 750710 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8320 on: January 14, 2023, 04:19:21 pm »
Write the season off, don't expect any change for the rest of the season with the players we have, hope we can do a complete and utter overhaul in the Summer and start again from Zero.

Next year literally feels like we are going to end up starting again from when Klopp first got here, and we need so much to be done
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8321 on: January 14, 2023, 04:20:55 pm »
Everyone knew it was coming. We are being out everythinged. But hey don't worry. Apparently we don't need a new midfield
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8322 on: January 14, 2023, 04:22:07 pm »
Klopp has lost the plot. He is not blameless about the situation we are in. Hope the owners fuck off asap and he will have the chance to rebuild
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8323 on: January 14, 2023, 04:22:47 pm »
I'm logging out before I'm given a leave of absence
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,291
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8324 on: January 14, 2023, 04:26:51 pm »
Is just playing our most experienced players every week a template?
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8325 on: January 14, 2023, 04:27:12 pm »
We've enough points to stay up right.....
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,835
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8326 on: January 14, 2023, 04:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on January 14, 2023, 04:27:12 pm
We've enough points to stay up right.....

Not yet we don't
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8327 on: January 14, 2023, 04:28:14 pm »
This change will put the fear of god into Brighton
Game on
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8328 on: January 14, 2023, 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 14, 2023, 04:19:21 pm
Write the season off, don't expect any change for the rest of the season with the players we have, hope we can do a complete and utter overhaul in the Summer and start again from Zero.
I think the players are well ahead of you there, mate.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,160
  • SPQR
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8329 on: January 14, 2023, 04:28:19 pm »
As much as it pains me to say it, Klopp and the coaching staff look absolutely clueless as to what to do at the moment. Making our first subs on 68 minutes. At 2-0 down, while Brighton had already made 3. Jesus wept.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8330 on: January 14, 2023, 04:28:43 pm »
Just hope all these amateur statisticians on here point out the fact that every midfielder is the problem.

Nobody in this midfield covers ground or plugs the gaps, nobody has the energy or speed to do so anymore. And that goes for all you Thiago stans here too.

Every one of them, utterly appalling. How the club could be so negligent is beyond me, but the philosophy of changing from a counter pressing team who cover the ground off the ball and press relentlessly into one of aimless possession with no energy is beyond me.

Klopp, and Lijnders, need to sort this out. Restart the process again, revert back to the gegenpressing of old and build upon from there, culminating in a mixture of the high energetic pressing side that could retain possession in the 18/19 season.
Logged

Offline LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8331 on: January 14, 2023, 04:28:46 pm »
Get to the 40 point mark and call it quits. What a disastrous season. If anything we're getting worse.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8332 on: January 14, 2023, 04:28:51 pm »
Its time for a change. All good things come to an end. Hopefully Klopp leaves at his own behest and we get a new manager in the mold of ETH at United.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
  • JFT96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8333 on: January 14, 2023, 04:29:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on January 14, 2023, 04:22:07 pm
Klopp has lost the plot. He is not blameless about the situation we are in. Hope the owners fuck off asap and he will have the chance to rebuild

Sadly its true. Poor bloke must be tearing his hair out but its allowing him to make some questionable decisions
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,291
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8334 on: January 14, 2023, 04:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 14, 2023, 04:28:19 pm
As much as it pains me to say it, Klopp and the coaching staff look absolutely clueless as to what to do at the moment. Making our first subs on 68 minutes. At 2-0 down, while Brighton had already made 3. Jesus wept.
It's embarrassing
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8335 on: January 14, 2023, 04:29:21 pm »
Where has the meritocracy gone? What about fighting for your position in the starting lineup? Too many sacred cows.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,570
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8336 on: January 14, 2023, 04:30:29 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on January 14, 2023, 04:28:51 pm
Its time for a change. All good things come to an end. Hopefully Klopp leaves at his own behest and we get a new manager in the mold of ETH at United.

😂
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,384
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8337 on: January 14, 2023, 04:31:52 pm »
On the brightside, we will have no Europe at all next season if this continues. Full focus on the league (IF we can sign midfielders).
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
  • hippie at heart
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8338 on: January 14, 2023, 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 14, 2023, 04:28:19 pm
As much as it pains me to say it, Klopp and the coaching staff look absolutely clueless as to what to do at the moment. Making our first subs on 68 minutes. At 2-0 down, while Brighton had already made 3. Jesus wept.

Sadly that is spot on.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,686
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8339 on: January 14, 2023, 04:54:06 pm »
This will reopen once the frothing has calmed down in the Brighton match thread.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8340 on: Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm »
Imo Top 4 is more or less gone now to be honest. 10 points away and we really need more than 1 team to slip up infront of us AND hope that chelsea continues their shit form. The only thing left to play for us are two cup competitions with one of them having a decisive game on tuesday. I think it's quite realistic that come wednesday we only have the Champions League to play for.

How should we approach the rest of the season? Continue the way we are playing and hope that with players coming back it will get better. Small tweaks of tactics and system like we have seen this season. Or do we need a complete change in tactics? Is there even a system/style that suits our midfielders more than the current one?

Going defensive might not help us in the league but it will at least give us a chance in the CL. We certainly have the attackers to go counterattacking but I'm not sure if a defensive style really helps our defense and midfield...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm by Larse »
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8341 on: Yesterday at 09:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm
Imo Top 4 is more or less gone now to be honest. 10 points away and we really need more than 1 team to slip up infront of us AND hope that chelsea continues their shit form. The only thing left to play for us are two cup competitions with one of them having a decisive game on tuesday. I think it's quite realistic that come wednesday we only have the Champions League to play for.

How should we approach the rest of the season? Continue the way we are playing and hope that with players coming back it will get better. Small tweaks of tactics and system like we have seen this season. Or do we need a complete change in tactics? Is there even a system/style that suits our midfielders more than the current one?

If we are in that situation it would be cut all of the players who have no future and play some yougsters to see if they have a the quality for a role here going forward.

Burn it down ready to start again
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8342 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm »
If it happens, think a club sale to ambitious owners may put a good feeling back around the place and shift momentum. Everything and everyone is very flat right now.

Many have been calling FSG out for years. Chickens are now roosting really.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm by bornandbRED »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8343 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm
Imo Top 4 is more or less gone now to be honest. 10 points away and we really need more than 1 team to slip up infront of us AND hope that chelsea continues their shit form. The only thing left to play for us are two cup competitions with one of them having a decisive game on tuesday. I think it's quite realistic that come wednesday we only have the Champions League to play for.

How should we approach the rest of the season? Continue the way we are playing and hope that with players coming back it will get better. Small tweaks of tactics and system like we have seen this season. Or do we need a complete change in tactics? Is there even a system/style that suits our midfielders more than the current one?

Going defensive might not help us in the league but it will at least give us a chance in the CL. We certainly have the attackers to go counterattacking but I'm not sure if a defensive style really helps our defense and midfield...
https://twitter.com/PaulCarr/status/1614306814748725248
Got a chance.
There 3 league games in the next month, get healthy and make a run with 20 games left.
Hopefully this the start of Klopp playing Henderson less, Play  Keita, Jones, elliott, Bajcetic etc.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,822
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8344 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm
https://twitter.com/PaulCarr/status/1614306814748725248
Got a chance.
There 3 league games in the next month, get healthy and make a run with 20 games left.
Hopefully this the start of Klopp playing Henderson less, Play  Keita, Jones, elliott, Bajcetic etc.

That was prior to this weekend. We need to get top four out of our heads, we need to get some confidence and belief back.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8345 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm »
Top 4 isnt going to happen. A new goal is keeping Klopp for next season at this point. If it gets too bad he might walk.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,575
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8346 on: Yesterday at 10:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January 14, 2023, 04:28:19 pm
As much as it pains me to say it, Klopp and the coaching staff look absolutely clueless as to what to do at the moment. Making our first subs on 68 minutes. At 2-0 down, while Brighton had already made 3. Jesus wept.

I agree. As someone joked in the prematch thread, insanity is our identity at the moment. The WC break did us more harm than good as it killed the little momentum we were building and moreover we've picked up more injuries since with more of the same over-engineered 'tactics' on show. Jurgen's football system has always been seen as complicated but it looks like the players are all struggling to keep up with the demands physically, mentally, and tactically, and the coaching staff's solution seems to be more training.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,202
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8347 on: Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm »
We´re still in with a chance at top 4, and of course that should still be the goal.

But we should also be realistic about the fact that we are likely to be going into the summer transfer window with no Champions League to offer, and a serious changing of the guard needed.

I am no tactician, so what we do in the short term I don´t know. Our players look shot, to put it simply. I don´t think we can consider any player un-droppable at this stage. This will be Klopp´s greatest test, and will probably require a streak of ruthlessness that he has yet to implement in his career. He definitely has it in him though.

The last five-six years have been an absolute joy. The best team by a long shot that I have seen us have in my lifetime, and playing some of the best football I have seen. But this dip was coming. Five years of keeping up with City, and all our players approaching/over 30 years old. A dip is to be expected when trying to pass the baton from one veteran squad onto the up-and-comers.

The problem is our lack of investment in midfield, mainly in not having one or two workhorses to replace Wijnaldum and succeed Milner/Hendo, is the difference between a dip meaning finishing 3rd or 4th, and a dip meaning finishing outside the Champions League spots.

Expectations are rock bottom right now, so I hope we can just begin to see some solidity, some rejigging, and hopefully some enjoyment, regardless of where we end up finishing this season.


Logged

Offline Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • return of the king
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8348 on: Yesterday at 10:35:25 pm »
I think that game must surely be the point at which Klopps loyalty to Hendo, Matip, Fabiniho and Ox is ended. Experiment, start building for next season now. Give the kids more chances,  at least then hell truely know what he has to work with next year. Bajcetic, Jones, Clark. Give Naby more responsibility Try Trent in midfield, more time for Ramsey.
Logged

Offline lfcmaster45

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8349 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm »
the game against brighton was the last chance for top 4

i would give more game time to bajetic and doak in the next few games

give the players more days off after matches
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8350 on: Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:33:00 pm
I agree. As someone joked in the prematch thread, insanity is our identity at the moment. The WC break did us more harm than good as it killed the little momentum we were building and moreover we've picked up more injuries since with more of the same over-engineered 'tactics' on show. Jurgen's football system has always been seen as complicated but it looks like the players are all struggling to keep up with the demands physically, mentally, and tactically, and the coaching staff's solution seems to be more training.

after the game yesterday Klopp said he wanted a different formation in the 2nd half.  that comment aside, one of my fears is he'll continue to play the same starters (when available, I know) in an attempt to get them to play themselves into form.  which imo would be ..... so dismaying I wouldn't know what to do.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8351 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm »
Quote from: lfcmaster45 on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
the game against brighton was the last chance for top 4

i would give more game time to bajetic and doak in the next few games

give the players more days off after matches

I was thinking about Ledley King today. 

IIRC he got to be so injury-unreliable that Spurs basically didn't allow him to do anything other than team meetings and very light training between games. and after each game he had a very specific recovery protocol made up for him.

now maybe you can do that with a CB given they don't cover as much ground as (eg) midfielders ... but I can't see how our laser-cut players are gonna get any less fit by allowing them to run fewer-than-normal miles per week? 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,822
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8352 on: Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:33:00 pm
I agree. As someone joked in the prematch thread, insanity is our identity at the moment. The WC break did us more harm than good as it killed the little momentum we were building and moreover we've picked up more injuries since with more of the same over-engineered 'tactics' on show. Jurgen's football system has always been seen as complicated but it looks like the players are all struggling to keep up with the demands physically, mentally, and tactically, and the coaching staff's solution seems to be more training.

Unfortunately Klopp hasnt done himself any favours with the team selections. Surely now he cannot start Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson together against Chelsea, at least one of the latter two needs taking out for literally anybody else bar Elliott.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8353 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm
Unfortunately Klopp hasnt done himself any favours with the team selections. Surely now he cannot start Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson together against Chelsea, at least one of the latter two needs taking out for literally anybody else bar Elliott.

Not so many options though, are there?

Keita has to play, surely - he can still run and has looked the most dynamic (not saying much) of our midfielders recently. After that, who is there? Is Jones fit? Those are about the options, aren't they? Milner isn't going to improve matters.
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8354 on: Today at 12:01:31 am »
I don't really see what our team is trying to do anymore. We put teams under no pressure but play an extremely high line to compress the space. It's like we're setting up to let teams get in behind easily.

People keep pointing the finger at individuals like Trent but what is he supposed to do when he's told to push up to maintain the defensive line but there's a 3v2 on the right side and Henderson doesn't have the legs to cover ground aggressively anymore. Trent's not rapid, so he can't chase down quick wingers who've beaten our offside trap. That's not to say he's not making his own mistakes but there is something wrong further up the field. The ball goes through our front two lines so easily it's hard to watch.

One of the other things that was stark in the Brighton game was the complete lack of pace in the side. Mane was a world class pressing forward, but he also could close players down in an instant. Gini and Henderson could run all day. Of the front six that played against Brighton - Ox, Gakpo, Mo, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, only one of these players is pacey and he's historically been the least likely to recover the ball of the front 3. You could see our side make the movements to press, but they wouldn't even get close to the Brighton players and they'd be easily passed around or through.

Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8355 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
Not so many options though, are there?

Keita has to play, surely - he can still run and has looked the most dynamic (not saying much) of our midfielders recently. After that, who is there? Is Jones fit? Those are about the options, aren't they? Milner isn't going to improve matters.

The midfield 3 that finished the last game should start the next one, along with Doak up top on the left. Hand, Fab, and Ox should be nowhere near the first 11. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,822
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8356 on: Today at 12:14:33 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
Not so many options though, are there?

Keita has to play, surely - he can still run and has looked the most dynamic (not saying much) of our midfielders recently. After that, who is there? Is Jones fit? Those are about the options, aren't they? Milner isn't going to improve matters.

Keita, Jones, Milner, Bajetic. Anyone but them three together.
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8357 on: Today at 12:51:27 am »
I might sound like a broken record but i'm still convinced a huge chunk of the team's underperformance is down to tiredness & fitness.

"But they had the world cup break". I hear you, but they still look tired to me.

Are there other problems? Oh, absolutely, but in previous moments the team would be in such top form fitness wise that it the cracks would be papered over.
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 