This is all true. But why? Why would we change from such a successful formula? It makes no sense at all. Klopp has always played high energy football. Klopp has no experience of playing a non-pressing style of football, why would we seek to change to one?



I think it more a change of system from the False 9 with Firmino as 9 with wingers being the goal scorers(and Salah as the Wider 9 role wise) to more a Central 9 with the ability to get the 9 replacement in Nunez. Still going to press, with the counter press and need to do it to be a Level 3(playmaking team) However lost most of the main pressers(Mane was sold), Firmino has been injuried, Jota the same. Diaz also.Nunez is still learning to pressing. Salah pressed and done the defensive work but his main role as also been to be higher player to be the outlet and that also being adjusted with going to Nunez more.Also had a ton of injuries in the MF also, with needing to refresh there with the plan to do that in 2023(Maybe this window) and the two younger Mfer who can help with legs one has a been hurt(Jones) and the other is a year behind defensively with losing a half of year to a broken leg(Elliott), and then barely played the 2nd half, also the Mf legs are year old and need somebody to help his tactical debts with the legs being a year old and changing front line. It not looking great.Also Thiago was hurt for a time period and Keita has been fit.Also had a shorter Offseason with WC in the middle of the season along basically having only played 3 games a week for basically over a year.Hopefully this part of January and having mostly 1 game a week for the next month or so will help get more work on the training pitch to get everybody up to speed more and keep everybody fitter.