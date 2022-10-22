The crazy thing is you can see what sort of player works best for us especially in midfield. Hard working run through the wall in terms of energy required who can win the ball back n let others work their magic. While they don't grow on trees there is a good few of those types out there. Probably every Top 6 side in the top five leagues have one, maybe even two. Some midtable teams have the bones of a good midfielder who could really blossom at the right club. Even the odd team that gets relegated has a hidden gem that moves on n does very well.



Our team has shown again and again it can bring good players into the team and make them reach their potential. I have to think we had to see numerous candidates at other clubs who were available to move on and somehow didn't try and get one of them over the past two or three seasons. I see us banging on about spending 100m plus on a Rice or Bellingham and think that's rarely us is it? Usually we have one or two Robertson type players in there to fix our midfield issue. Of course we also have thrown the wallet open too as every successful modern team has a big signing or five in there. Still think there is loads of great hard working midfielders out there who would not break the transfer fee bank and would blend nicely alongside a Fabinho, Thiago or Henderson.