One of the observations I'd make from watching this seasons team play, is the lack of coherent combinations both defensively and offensively.
Our left hand side used to operate seamlessly, from Robbo through Gini and Mane, all performing their individual roles to a high level - but combining and covering space for one another where required....making themselves available when another was in trouble or covering roles when caught out of position.
The same on the right hand side, front three pressing in harmony all with purpose and intensity...runs off the ball to either create space or provide penetration in combinations.
Our 2 centre backs and holding midfielder closing down space and winning those first balls either in the air or on the deck, again offering a starting point to build play.
There are very few areas of the pitch that are working collectively to a high level, part of that is a cog is either new or well used. But I believe it's important to regain some synergy if only in one or two areas over the upcoming weeks, we'll start to look more a cohesive unit by doing so.
Certainly central defence and our right hand side, we have enough fit and experienced options who are performing to a certain degree (Trents renaissance in form in recent weeks, Salah still top goal scorer) to build a base, and that would be where I'd want to see a higher degree of performance.