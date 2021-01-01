« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8200 on: Today at 10:11:07 am
The problem is the midfield,end of story.

As for judging young players when they're playing in a midfield without legs,how about we don't,Harvey was great when the MF was functioning
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8201 on: Today at 10:51:39 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:48:15 am
We've had Diaz and Firmino in plenty of games and looked utter shit with the same problems so not sure you can blame it all on Darwin.

Thats a fair challenge.

Nunez has been really good but I still there is some pressing ability we need to work at. I also dont think it was wrong what Klopp talked about last week.
Online JackWard33

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8202 on: Today at 10:58:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:51 am
Also ties into what Klopp was saying about defending from the front. The problem is though that two of those are Salah and Nunez, who are supposedly our long term players.

Well he/we signed one breaking our transfer record and broke our wage record by a distance for the other - neither of them really press... neither does Gakpo so it can't be that much of a priority
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8203 on: Today at 11:04:16 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:58:57 am
Well he/we signed one breaking our transfer record and broke our wage record by a distance for the other - neither of them really press... neither does Gakpo so it can't be that much of a priority


Nunez certainly defends.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8204 on: Today at 11:08:05 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:39 am
Thats a fair challenge.

Nunez has been really good but I still there is some pressing ability we need to work at. I also dont think it was wrong what Klopp talked about last week.

Agreed, I think his work rate is really good but it can defo be channelled in a more productive way. But he could be the goat presser and if he's got a dysfunctional mess behind him or alongside him he'll just look like a mad man running round like crazy on his own.
