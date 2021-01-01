We've had Diaz and Firmino in plenty of games and looked utter shit with the same problems so not sure you can blame it all on Darwin.
Also ties into what Klopp was saying about defending from the front. The problem is though that two of those are Salah and Nunez, who are supposedly our long term players.
Well he/we signed one breaking our transfer record and broke our wage record by a distance for the other - neither of them really press... neither does Gakpo so it can't be that much of a priority
Thats a fair challenge.Nunez has been really good but I still there is some pressing ability we need to work at. I also dont think it was wrong what Klopp talked about last week.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]