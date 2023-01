It's a big conundrum.



We played the high line (and brought in the CB's & GK to do that) to condense the area our midfielders needed to cover, so that they could be dynamic in terms of pressing and covering. We also had Bobby dropping deeper and being the main 'high presser' (and Sadio doing a similarly pressing duty, although both Jota and Diaz are capable pressers as well)



If you drop the defence deeper, that opens more space in the midfield area. As you say, we could play a variation on what is essentially a 4-4-2 to give an extra body in midfield. But that means adapting our attacking shape (I personally think Salah is far more effective playing essentially inside-right, than pushed further out anyway)



It could work.



The other alternative notion to the 'our midfield's legs have gone' thing is that opposition teams have 'sussed' us and got used to playing in such a way that amplifies our midfield issues, whilst also nullifying our attack.



Probably a case of both. And it doesn't help that opposition teams seem to pile more effort into trying to beat us than they do other teams. How often do you see teams (and goalies) look like they're playing the cup final of their lives, yet the week after struggle against a lower-table club and not seem to be able to get up for it?







In regards to attack surely we will benefit right now by bringing Salah more centrally as we are still creating chances. Just need to spread those chances more equally as Darwin is carrying the can a lot more than you would expect from him.Until Diaz or Jota are back the only other viable option in attack is play Bobby in the hole. Again it will help a little with closing the Fifth Avenue gap down our spine but Bobby surely is there to open up the opposition and not stem the tide so we will seriously need the other midfielders to pull up their socks.You don't have to drop the defence line back much if at all, if you include two of Virgil, Konate or Gomez. Some version of the below central defence / midfield would stem the flow of one v ones as i keep thinking we need four players at least watching out for breaks. No point banging on about potential targets when right now the below is all we have to work with...... Konate... Matip....Virgil..............Thiago...Fabinho..........Henderson / KeitaGot to win the battle in the middle or at least match up so the geniuses like Salah, Bobby, Darwin n Co can win us a few points. We just won four in a row in the league so surely that reflects some potential.