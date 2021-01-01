« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 740605 times)

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8160 on: Today at 10:24:36 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:13:29 am
In a nutshell for me, Klopp has two options:

He either rebuilds the "machine" and gets that cog-like powerhouse in midfielder going again, so that full-backs can again bomb on without Rome falling.

Or he tries a more expansive game and changes the philosophy to create a possession-hungry team that slides passes in for our forwards, this might be more expensive and take more time.


Either way, the forwards we now have are different to what we had before (no one is as purely strong as Sadio) and we have a Virgil who sadly has been hit by some injury and now might be closer to 8/10 rather than his 10/10 days.
It's blimin's obvious we will have to start winning duels again in midfield and second balls etc which are natural traits of all good teams in the modern game.


Personally I hope we go back to Gini-style midfielders and if you pull my leg, I'll take Jude Bellingham as well, he seems like the future of midfielders to me.

Not saying we should go this way, but at least then we could play Elliott, Carvalho and others (Gakpo, etc) in more advanced midfielder/dropped forwards role for that. As long as they are supported by strong, athletic ball-winning and playing midfielders behind them.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8161 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:13:29 am
In a nutshell for me, Klopp has two options:

He either rebuilds the "machine" and gets that cog-like powerhouse in midfielder going again, so that full-backs can again bomb on without Rome falling.

Or he tries a more expansive game and changes the philosophy to create a possession-hungry team that slides passes in for our forwards, this might be more expensive and take more time.


Either way, the forwards we now have are different to what we had before (no one is as purely strong as Sadio) and we have a Virgil who sadly has been hit by some injury and now might be closer to 8/10 rather than his 10/10 days.
It's blimin's obvious we will have to start winning duels again in midfield and second balls etc which are natural traits of all good teams in the modern game.


Personally I hope we go back to Gini-style midfielders and if you pull my leg, I'll take Jude Bellingham as well, he seems like the future of midfielders to me.

I think the future, and present is a good mix between creative and patient possesion style of play, combined with waves of intense pressing play with quick counter attacks and wide plays. Much like what we've done, but with added missing players in the midfield and some attackers with more pressing skills returning (Jota and Diaz). I think Nunez makes a lot of runs and plays with great intensity so for him it's about coaching him to press more efficiently (alongside others pressing in the attack).
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8162 on: Today at 10:30:24 am »
You don't spend £100+ million on a midfielder and just ask him to be a cog in a powerhouse midfield. He is a powerhouse of course, a physical specimen. But he's also a brilliant footballer. If we bring him in we get athleticism and technical, creative, goalscoring ability from midfield. We then need an athletic progressive passer & controller and an athletic 6 and we're good to go. If that doesn't fix us, nothing will. That'll cost upwards of £200 million though.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,909
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8163 on: Today at 10:33:17 am »
We don't have the legs to play the high line right now... End of!!! To continue to do so with a slower midfield and central defence is ludicrous. Average teams are walking through our centre, so no matter what we do in attack we are sort of fucked as already expecting us to leak one or two goals. If we can't outscore the likes of Brentford then what will Real do to us.

I don't understand us trying to play the usual tactics with Ox, Carvalho etc and the high line with slower versions of what use to work. Tweak until the proper tools are put back into place as we are asking thoroughbred jumpers run in flat races.

Would love to see two up front, width provided by the full backs and add an extra holding midfielder or centre back into the mix. At least it will stop the cake walking through the middle
« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:51 am by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 11:05:34 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:30:24 am
You don't spend £100+ million on a midfielder and just ask him to be a cog in a powerhouse midfield. He is a powerhouse of course, a physical specimen. But he's also a brilliant footballer. If we bring him in we get athleticism and technical, creative, goalscoring ability from midfield. We then need an athletic progressive passer & controller and an athletic 6 and we're good to go. If that doesn't fix us, nothing will. That'll cost upwards of £200 million though.

Closer to 300M. We need Bellingham, a quality destroyer and a controller. Ideally, Fernandez and Caicedo too.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8165 on: Today at 11:24:25 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 11:05:34 am
Closer to 300M. We need Bellingham, a quality destroyer and a controller. Ideally, Fernandez and Caicedo too.

Unless we're bought out by someone a bit, ahem, oily, I wouldn't expect anything like this to happen.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 11:57:46 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:44:07 pm
Where have you been for the last decade? How many crosses did Barca's full backs stop coming in. Especially when they had the likes of Puyol or Mascherano at centre back. How many crosses does Cancelo or Walker stop coming in.

The answer is not many because the idea now is to stop the opposition's attacks earlier.

What you are basically saying is that Klopp should make compromises. He should abandon the principles that have served him so well and change things in the hope that they will work. Personally I think Klopp should stick to the principles that have made him one of the best coaches on the planet and we should give him the tools he requires.

If we cannot stop the attacks earlier, why are we set up as if we can?

Sadio is gone, Bobby is sitting on the bench waiting for his retirement package, Salah is hanging out on the touchline, and the midfielders legs are going.

So make adjustments.

And what is the point of comparing LFC in 2023 with the tactics of a team with peak Iniesta/Xavi/Busquets? We dont have a controlling midfield, let alone the best ever. 
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,783
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8167 on: Today at 12:02:47 pm »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 11:05:34 am
Closer to 300M. We need Bellingham, a quality destroyer and a controller. Ideally, Fernandez and Caicedo too.

I think you can get your number 6 cheaper. Think Yunus Musa or Kephren Thuram, both at around £30-35 million I believe. Thuram is massive too, nearly no one beating him in the air, unless Peter Crouch is running for fresh nappies or his missus wants something urgently*.




*and he happens to be still playing top-level football.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8168 on: Today at 12:05:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:02:47 pm
I think you can get your number 6 cheaper. Think Yunus Musa or Kephren Thuram, both at around £30-35 million I believe. Thuram is massive too, nearly no one beating him in the air, unless Peter Crouch is running for fresh nappies or his missus wants something urgently*.




*and he happens to be still playing top-level football.

Yeah Bellingham for £100 million, Nunes for £45 million and then a 6 for £35-40 million. That gives £15-20 million spare. We still don't have that sort of money mind.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,783
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8169 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Yeah Bellingham for £100 million, Nunes for £45 million and then a 6 for £35-40 million. That gives £15-20 million spare. We still don't have that sort of money mind.

I believe we do have that sort of money. However, you can't go beyond that without investment or a full sale of the club.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,766
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8170 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:33:17 am
We don't have the legs to play the high line right now... End of!!! To continue to do so with a slower midfield and central defence is ludicrous. Average teams are walking through our centre, so no matter what we do in attack we are sort of fucked as already expecting us to leak one or two goals. If we can't outscore the likes of Brentford then what will Real do to us.

I don't understand us trying to play the usual tactics with Ox, Carvalho etc and the high line with slower versions of what use to work. Tweak until the proper tools are put back into place as we are asking thoroughbred jumpers run in flat races.

Would love to see two up front, width provided by the full backs and add an extra holding midfielder or centre back into the mix. At least it will stop the cake walking through the middle



It's a big conundrum.

We played the high line (and brought in the CB's & GK to do that) to condense the area our midfielders needed to cover, so that they could be dynamic in terms of pressing and covering. We also had Bobby dropping deeper and being the main 'high presser' (and Sadio doing a similarly pressing duty, although both Jota and Diaz are capable pressers)

If you drop the defence deeper, that opens more space in the midfield area. As you say, we could play a variation on what is essentially a 4-4-2 to give an extra body in midfield. But that means adapting our attacking shape (I personally think Salah is far more effective playing essentially inside-right, than pushed further out)

It could work.

The other alternative notion to the 'our midfield's legs have gone' thing is that opposition teams have 'sussed' us and got used to playing in such a way that amplifies our midfield issues, whilst also nullifying our attack.

Probably a case of both. And it doesn't help that opposition teams seem to pile more effort into trying to beat us than they do other teams. How often do you see teams (and goalies) look like they're playing the cup final of their lives, yet the week after struggle against a lower-table club and not seem to be able to get up for it?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8171 on: Today at 01:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Yeah Bellingham for £100 million, Nunes for £45 million and then a 6 for £35-40 million. That gives £15-20 million spare. We still don't have that sort of money mind.

We dont need a Nunes if we get Bellingham, just a 6. We could get both for around 150m quite easily, thing is dont think the owners are even willing to spend that otherwise why dont we already have a midfielder given our manager admitted at the end of the summer window that he was wrong not to get reinforcements and the one emergency reinforcement he did get has been injured ever since.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:29:01 pm
We dont need a Nunes if we get Bellingham, just a 6. We could get both for around 150m quite easily, thing is dont think the owners are even willing to spend that otherwise why dont we already have a midfielder given our manager admitted at the end of the summer window that he was wrong not to get reinforcements and the one emergency reinforcement he did get has been injured ever since.

Nunes and Bellingham could easily be two suitable replacement for Henderson, Milner, Oxlade and Keita. Then someone like Caicedo to support Fabinho and Thiago.
So if you consider Keita, Oxlade, Milner to go, combined with Henderson not being what he was and needs to limit his minutes then getting three new midfielders seems logical. If we can't afford three new midfielders then leave Jude out from the equaton and get three very good players that are combined cheaper/same price.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Up
« previous next »
 