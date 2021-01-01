We don't have the legs to play the high line right now... End of!!! To continue to do so with a slower midfield and central defence is ludicrous. Average teams are walking through our centre, so no matter what we do in attack we are sort of fucked as already expecting us to leak one or two goals. If we can't outscore the likes of Brentford then what will Real do to us.



I don't understand us trying to play the usual tactics with Ox, Carvalho etc and the high line with slower versions of what use to work. Tweak until the proper tools are put back into place as we are asking thoroughbred jumpers run in flat races.



Would love to see two up front, width provided by the full backs and add an extra holding midfielder or centre back into the mix. At least it will stop the cake walking through the middle



It's a big conundrum.We played the high line (and brought in the CB's & GK to do that) to condense the area our midfielders needed to cover, so that they could be dynamic in terms of pressing and covering. We also had Bobby dropping deeper and being the main 'high presser' (and Sadio doing a similarly pressing duty, although both Jota and Diaz are capable pressers)If you drop the defence deeper, that opens more space in the midfield area. As you say, we could play a variation on what is essentially a 4-4-2 to give an extra body in midfield. But that means adapting our attacking shape (I personally think Salah is far more effective playing essentially inside-right, than pushed further out)It could work.The other alternative notion to the 'our midfield's legs have gone' thing is that opposition teams have 'sussed' us and got used to playing in such a way that amplifies our midfield issues, whilst also nullifying our attack.Probably a case of both. And it doesn't help that opposition teams seem to pile more effort into trying to beat us than they do other teams. How often do you see teams (and goalies) look like they're playing the cup final of their lives, yet the week after struggle against a lower-table club and not seem to be able to get up for it?