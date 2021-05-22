« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:55:24 pm
Two freakish own goals the difference between us winning and losing against Leicester. Southampton at home is about the one gimme in the league at the moment. The games are getting harder now, if you throw in the Forest and Leeds games (which we lost) we've had a good run of fixtures.

The Leicester game wasn't about two freakish own goals. It was about us missing a hatful of chances. We had an xG of 2.02 v 0.86. You have mentioned the home games but strangely missed out Spurs away, Villa away and Brentford away.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:55:24 pm
But we've usually always got goals in us. We need to start keeping clean sheets. Not like we're going to get a bunch of 0-0 draws because we're more cautious.  If you look at the cautious game we played against City and Napoli, we beat both 1-0, restricted them to few chances and created plenty on the break.

We could afford to be cautious against City and Napoli because they are top quality attacking sides who were prepared to go toe to toe with us.
I feel like everyone is taking crazy pills and completely blocked out that we already did change tactics this season. Nobody remembers the 7-8 games in the 4-4-2 where we were way more static and just as bad defensively? There is literally no evidence that being more conservative would accomplish anything. A team that just defends space for years you now want to completely switch to a mid to low block and active on man defending? My guess is we'd be terrible.

I think it's a personnel issue and until that changes I don't care what tactics or formation you want to use.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:10:55 pm
The Leicester game wasn't about two freakish own goals. It was about us missing a hatful of chances. We had an xG of 2.02 v 0.86. You have mentioned the home games but strangely missed out Spurs away, Villa away and Brentford away.

Spurs and Villa were good results but we fell off a cliff in the second half of those games and rode our luck. Teams will just learn that they can either stay in the game and then just run us off the pitch in the second half (which is what we used to do to every week) or just pick their moments to blitz us on the break, whether in the first minute or the last.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:10:55 pm
We could afford to be cautious against City and Napoli because they are top quality attacking sides who were prepared to go toe to toe with us.

Well, yeah, but you can be solid for 25-30 minutes of a half and then go for it for the other 15 minutes. We've got the legs to play in bursts, we just can't keep it up. Even Brentford we were all over for them for 15 minutes second half but couldn't keep up the pace.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:17:24 pm
Spurs and Villa were good results but we fell off a cliff in the second half of those games and rode our luck. Teams will just learn that they can either stay in the game and then just run us off the pitch in the second half (which is what we used to do to every week) or just pick their moments to blitz us on the break, whether in the first minute or the last.

Well, yeah, but you can be solid for 25-30 minutes of a half and then go for it for the other 15 minutes. We've got the legs to play in bursts, we just can't keep it up. Even Brentford we were all over for them for 15 minutes second half but couldn't keep up the pace.

Everything you have said though points to a lack of athleticism in midfield. It doesn't indicate tactical issues.

What people seem to be missing is that if we become more pragmatic, defend deeper and keep the full-backs at home then if the other team doesn't come out and just decides to go long then we are actually increasing the amount of ground the midfield will have to cover.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm
We're reaching the point where we're liable to lose every week if we keep this up though (i.e. that spell in 20/21).

We're not the only team with a slow midfield but we've still got one of the most talented squads. We've had the chance to address in the last few windows and we haven't so you have to adapt. It doesn't mean we'll win all the time but it limits the damage.

This is exactly it. Playing more conservative wont win us 99 points or win 20 games in a row but we might find a way that suits our current squad more, that makes us not go down in 50% of our games within the first 20 minutes and most importantly it might give us a chance against real because this is now the most important game thats left this season. The way we are playing now Real will give this team the peppering of their lives.

And because this is mentioned time and time again, YES i think weve all agreed now collectively that we need new legs in midfield. It isnt really part of the discussion anymore.
I'm trying really really hard at the moment to not think about us playing Real.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm
I'm trying really really hard at the moment to not think about us playing Real.

They haven't been at their best either this season, especially defensively. Only 3 clean sheets in 16. Although they are still huge favourites in the tie.
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 05:28:42 pm
This is exactly it. Playing more conservative wont win us 99 points or win 20 games in a row but we might find a way that suits our current squad more, that makes us not go down in 50% of our games within the first 20 minutes and most importantly it might give us a chance against real because this is now the most important game thats left this season. The way we are playing now Real will give this team the peppering of their lives.

We have spent half a decade recruiting players that suit playing the way we do.

We have a keeper who excels in sweeping behind a high line and is incredible 1v1.

We have front-foot aggressive centre-backs who revel in going man to man.

We have two assist machines at full back who love to get high and create.

We have a set of exceptional forwards who are brilliant when we win the ball high up the pitch.

Above all our defensive system and playmaking ability is based on counter-pressing.

Instead of refreshing and rebuilding the midfield during this window. Posters would rather we get Ali to come for more crosses and kick it long when we have the ball. Get Trent and Robbo to defend more. Get our centre backs to defend our box and expect the attackers to feed on scraps.

We have a clear problem, address that problem and stop looking for none existent tactical tweaks that are likely to cause more harm than good.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:39:14 pm
Instead of refreshing and rebuilding the midfield during this window. Posters would rather we get Ali to come for more crosses and kick it long when we have the ball. Get Trent and Robbo to defend more. Get our centre backs to defend our box and expect the attackers to feed on scraps.

Thats the point though. Nobody is implying that. As I said, literally everybody has agreed we need new midfielders. Its just that it likely wont happen because of whoever not sanctioning it. We are discussing alternative ways of saving our season and there has to be some kind of tactical or (internal) personal tweaks that make us a harder-to-beat team. I trust in Klopp to work it out but Im quite sure if we keep playing like we do hell make some changes aswell...
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:39:14 pm


Instead of refreshing and rebuilding the midfield during this window. Posters would rather we get Ali to come for more crosses and kick it long when we have the ball. Get Trent and Robbo to defend more. Get our centre backs to defend our box and expect the attackers to feed on scraps.

We have a clear problem, address that problem and stop looking for none existent tactical tweaks that are likely to cause more harm than good.

Sorry Al that just isn't true. I'm sure every single person on this forum would like us to sign 2 midfielders in this window, but all the noise suggests we won't.

I think the heart of this discussion is - for reasons best known to Klopp and FSG - we've chosen to buy a left sided forward this window and plough on as we are in midfield. According to the best sourced journalists out there, that looks like it's it for us this window.

So we're talking about what we can do with the resources we have, when our problems have been consistent over the season. Personally I think Gakpo isn't a great bit of business at all given how desperate we are for midfield reinforcement, and at 37m I feel we're ignoring a leaking roof to buy a faster car. My first choice, since the summer, would be sign 2 midfielders. If we don't do that then we need to change something else as to continue as we have done is madness.
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 05:36:50 pm
They haven't been at their best either this season, especially defensively. Only 3 clean sheets in 16. Although they are still huge favourites in the tie.

Playing at home first does us a favour. Players and crowd capable of raising it for that (i.e. City this season) and should keep us in the tie at least, if not have a lead to take back. Second leg a different story (Villareal first half was bad enough last year or Napoli this year). First leg away and the tie would be done like 20/21.

They aren't that good though Real.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:59:12 pm
Playing at home first does us a favour. Players and crowd capable of raising it for that (i.e. City this season) and should keep us in the tie at least, if not have a lead to take back. Second leg a different story (Villareal first half was bad enough last year or Napoli this year). First leg away and the tie would be done like 20/21.

They aren't that good though Real.

I mean were talking about our agening midfield. Modric and Kroos are a combined 68... Tchoumenie and Alaba injured btw...
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:48:43 pm
Sorry Al that just isn't true. I'm sure every single person on this forum would like us to sign 2 midfielders in this window, but all the noise suggests we won't.

I think the heart of this discussion is - for reasons best known to Klopp and FSG - we've chosen to buy a left sided forward this window and plough on as we are in midfield. According to the best sourced journalists out there, that looks like it's it for us this window.

So we're talking about what we can do with the resources we have, when our problems have been consistent over the season. Personally I think Gakpo isn't a great bit of business at all given how desperate we are for midfield reinforcement, and at 37m I feel we're ignoring a leaking roof to buy a faster car. My first choice, since the summer, would be sign 2 midfielders. If we don't do that then we need to change something else as to continue as we have done is madness.

I think both can be true, if Klopp decided to opt for a forward over a midfielder I think hes in the wrong, but at the same time how were in a position where we can only make one signing for £40 m in a window at a time of need when weve been traditionally frugal in terms of transfer fees in comparison to our rivals doesnt speak well for FSG either imo, its the same noises we were hearing a couple years ago when we badly needed a cb and in the end just managed to get across the line after a whole month of what it seemed like a stubbornness not to address a position where everyone could badly need reinforcements.

The money we lose from not making the CL will probably be more than the 40-50, or so we would need for a midfielder, its about balancing risks, and I dont think Klopp has been given the benefit of the doubt enough times to make these risks, if Klopp is the one who believes we dont need a midfielder then that is another discussion to have and one that would concern me.
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm
Thats the point though. Nobody is implying that. As I said, literally everybody has agreed we need new midfielders. Its just that it likely wont happen because of whoever not sanctioning it. We are discussing alternative ways of saving our season and there has to be some kind of tactical or (internal) personal tweaks that make us a harder-to-beat team. I trust in Klopp to work it out but Im quite sure if we keep playing like we do hell make some changes aswell...

They are implying that though.

If we want to play out from the back then we can't be pragmatic. It is all or nothing. Pragmatic teams think of their defensive shape above all else. They will go long and keep a back four or five. If you want to play out successfully then you split your centre backs, push your full backs on the 6 drops in and the 8's look to get in the half-spaces.

People want to get their cake and eat it. They want to cherry-pick parts of how we play and remove the things that aren't working at the moment without realising that one effects the other.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:59:12 pm
Playing at home first does us a favour. Players and crowd capable of raising it for that (i.e. City this season) and should keep us in the tie at least, if not have a lead to take back. Second leg a different story (Villareal first half was bad enough last year or Napoli this year). First leg away and the tie would be done like 20/21.

They aren't that good though Real.

I look forward to a great European night in which the crowd chant 'Defend, Defend, Defend, Defend, Defend'
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:06:35 pm
I look forward to a great European night in which the crowd chant 'Defend, Defend, Defend, Defend, Defend'

Plenty of them under Houllier and Rafa where we sat back and gave nothing away.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm
I feel like everyone is taking crazy pills and completely blocked out that we already did change tactics this season. Nobody remembers the 7-8 games in the 4-4-2 where we were way more static and just as bad defensively? There is literally no evidence that being more conservative would accomplish anything. A team that just defends space for years you now want to completely switch to a mid to low block and active on man defending? My guess is we'd be terrible.

I think it's a personnel issue and until that changes I don't care what tactics or formation you want to use.

And who were the midfield 4 in this 4-4-2? It's no good doing that and then playing Elliott and Carvalho as your wide men or whoever.


Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:04:06 pm
They are implying that though.

If we want to play out from the back then we can't be pragmatic. It is all or nothing. Pragmatic teams think of their defensive shape above all else. They will go long and keep a back four or five. If you want to play out successfully then you split your centre backs, push your full backs on the 6 drops in and the 8's look to get in the half-spaces.

People want to get their cake and eat it. They want to cherry-pick parts of how we play and remove the things that aren't working at the moment without realising that one effects the other.

We wouldn't really be any worse off (than now) if we just bypassed the midfield altogether and launched it to the forwards from the back sitting back in numbers and waiting for the chance to break. Or just set up like a fucking Southgate team.

I'm not saying that's what we should do btw, we need to adapt somehow though. I've been banging on for 2 years about the need to strengthen midfield with athleticism, but we've done nothing, will do nothing, and have to deal with the consequences.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm

We wouldn't really be any worse off (than now) if we just bypassed the midfield altogether and launched it to the forwards from the back sitting back in numbers and waiting for the chance to break. Or just set up like a fucking Southgate team.

I'm not saying that's what we should do btw, we need to adapt somehow though. I've been banging on for 2 years about the need to strengthen midfield with athleticism, but we've done nothing, will do nothing, and have to deal with the consequences.

Launching it long relies on winning 2nd balls. Something we are abysmal at. After the Brentford debacle do posters really want us to defend our box and allow teams to get crosses in ?
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:54 pm
Launching it long relies on winning 2nd balls. Something we are abysmal at. After the Brentford debacle do posters really want us to defend our box and allow teams to get crosses in ?

Problem is, we allow too many crosses to come in because the full backs are 80 yards up the pitch. If you defend properly you stop crosses coming in. There's nothing to at least stop us from keeping one full back back and the DM drops back so you've always got a solid 4 as a minimum.

Brentford debacle was set pieces and we're usually solid enough defending them. I don't know what went wrong there and hope we don't fall back into the Rodgers banter era of being a bombscare from every corner and set play because we're easy enough to score past with 2 passes as it is.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:38:19 pm
Problem is, we allow too many crosses to come in because the full backs are 80 yards up the pitch. If you defend properly you stop crosses coming in. There's nothing to at least stop us from keeping one full back back and the DM drops back so you've always got a solid 4 as a minimum.

Brentford debacle was set pieces and we're usually solid enough defending them. I don't know what went wrong there and hope we don't fall back into the Rodgers banter era of being a bombscare from every corner and set play because we're easy enough to score past with 2 passes as it is.

If you drop one full back and the 6 then you are actually increasing the amount of ground the 8's have to cover though.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:40:52 pm
If you drop one full back and the 6 then you are actually increasing the amount of ground the 8's have to cover though.

It's the point of having more men behind the ball though in general and being more defensive. It's how you deal with a lack of legs, not play more expansively and leave large gaps. We're being run off the pitch by every opponent, therefore we need to make the games more of a war of attrition and break when we can/play in 10 minute bursts.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:06:35 pm
I look forward to a great European night in which the crowd chant 'Defend, Defend, Defend, Defend, Defend'

Al I'm sure you saw as many Benitez/Mourinho games as I did around 2005-2007.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:39:14 pm
We have spent half a decade recruiting players that suit playing the way we do.

We have a keeper who excels in sweeping behind a high line and is incredible 1v1.

We have front-foot aggressive centre-backs who revel in going man to man.

We have two assist machines at full back who love to get high and create.

We have a set of exceptional forwards who are brilliant when we win the ball high up the pitch.

Above all our defensive system and playmaking ability is based on counter-pressing.

Instead of refreshing and rebuilding the midfield during this window. Posters would rather we get Ali to come for more crosses and kick it long when we have the ball. Get Trent and Robbo to defend more. Get our centre backs to defend our box and expect the attackers to feed on scraps.

We have a clear problem, address that problem and stop looking for none existent tactical tweaks that are likely to cause more harm than good.

Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 07:06:51 pm
Al I'm sure you saw as many Benitez/Mourinho games as I did around 2005-2007.

The thing is the game moved on and they didn't. So why would we try and replicate something that resulted in failure for both of those pragmatic coaches.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:46:13 pm
It's the point of having more men behind the ball though in general and being more defensive. It's how you deal with a lack of legs, not play more expansively and leave large gaps. We're being run off the pitch by every opponent, therefore we need to make the games more of a war of attrition and break when we can/play in 10 minute bursts.

It is counterintuitive but when you lack legs you actually need to have a higher line and compress play. Look at Dortmund with the likes of Subotic-Hummels-Kehl one of the slowest defensive spines ever. They pushed right up the pitch and looked to win duels.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
It is counterintuitive but when you lack legs you actually need to have a higher line and compress play. Look at Dortmund with the likes of Subotic-Hummels-Kehl one of the slowest defensive spines ever. They pushed right up the pitch and looked to win duels.

Which is all well and good when things are going well and the energy is there.

But it's high risk/high reward. Dortmund were bottom of the league at the halfway point in Klopp's last season there because it was no longer working. 4 wins and 11 defeats from 19 games. When it goes wrong it goes badly wrong if the players can no longer play that way.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:40:55 pm
Which is all well and good when things are going well and the energy is there.

But it's high risk/high reward. Dortmund were bottom of the league at the halfway point in Klopp's last season there because it was no longer working. 4 wins and 11 defeats from 19 games. When it goes wrong it goes badly wrong if the players can no longer play that way.

Dortmund were bottom because they had a ridiculous run of injuries when they got their players back they went on a run and qualified for Europe that season.
We don't have to drastically change our tactics, it's not a choice of sit deep and park the bus vs all out attack.
First and foremost we need to cut out the sloppy individual errors, errors that have nothing to do with the midfield being slow.
Secondly we need to look after the ball better and stop giving it away so cheaply when we've committed so may players high up the pitch.
Thirdly, let's actually play our CM players in CM and not in support roles for Salah out wide, ask more of Mo, ask him to defend.

Lastly,  lets transition quicker. If you look at the counter attack situations vs us or goals conceded, we're too often a yard off arriving on the initial touch or getting into a better position to defend a situation. This isn't always an issue with legs in MF, it's poor anticipation or organisation, just sloppy all round.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:39:14 pm
We have spent half a decade recruiting players that suit playing the way we do.

We have a keeper who excels in sweeping behind a high line and is incredible 1v1.

We have front-foot aggressive centre-backs who revel in going man to man.

We have two assist machines at full back who love to get high and create.

We have a set of exceptional forwards who are brilliant when we win the ball high up the pitch.

Above all our defensive system and playmaking ability is based on counter-pressing.

Instead of refreshing and rebuilding the midfield during this window. Posters would rather we get Ali to come for more crosses and kick it long when we have the ball. Get Trent and Robbo to defend more. Get our centre backs to defend our box and expect the attackers to feed on scraps.

We have a clear problem, address that problem and stop looking for none existent tactical tweaks that are likely to cause more harm than good.

Honestly can't fault anyone asking for a different approach until we get the players we need. We are really embarrassingly bad at defending but also we have to remember that Klopp built two successful teams, teams history will remember as one of the best so all the pressure should be on FSG to back him up or accelerate the sale, they can't sit and watch with the excuse that they are looking for a buyer or an investment. They bought the club for cheap, invest or get out.
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm
We don't have to drastically change our tactics, it's not a choice of sit deep and park the bus vs all out attack.
First and foremost we need to cut out the sloppy individual errors, errors that have nothing to do with the midfield being slow.
Secondly we need to look after the ball better and stop giving it away so cheaply when we've committed so may players high up the pitch.
Thirdly, let's actually play our CM players in CM and not in support roles for Salah out wide, ask more of Mo, ask him to defend.

Lastly,  lets transition quicker. If you look at the counter attack situations vs us or goals conceded, we're too often a yard off arriving on the initial touch or getting into a better position to defend a situation. This isn't always an issue with legs in MF, it's poor anticipation or organisation, just sloppy all round.

The thing is a lot of the things you describe are a result of a lack of legs in midfield.

Let's take a look at what you have posted in detail. Firstly the individual errors. The two standouts are Ali passing it to a Wolves player and Elliott trying a dummy in our half. The thing is both of those were as a result of us getting outgunned in midfield. The first one Ali's mistake came about because Thiago tried to beat the press and dribble in his own half. The Elliott one came about through Elliott trying a dummy to beat the press.

Both of them had the same root cause. The opposition had raised the tempo of their game and the intensity of their pressing and we couldn't cope.

Then we get to why we end up with so many players high up the pitch. That happens because we don't win the ball high up the pitch. That means our build-up is painfully slow. When that happens you have two options launch hopeful crosses into the box or try and create overloads on the flanks.

In essence, there is nothing wrong with overloading wide areas. City do it week in and week out. The difference is that they have the legs and intensity to counter-press when they lose it. We don't so teams play through us like a hot knife through butter.

Again both problems are brought about by a lack of legs and an inability to win duels.

Then we get to a lack of organisation and poor anticipation being responsible for us being late to the ball. The thing is when you are being run ragged those things happen as you become mentally tired and make poor decisions.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
Honestly can't fault anyone asking for a different approach until we get the players we need. We are really embarrassingly bad at defending but also we have to remember that Klopp built two successful teams, teams history will remember as one of the best so all the pressure should be on FSG to back him up or accelerate the sale, they can't sit and watch with the excuse that they are looking for a buyer or an investment. They bought the club for cheap, invest or get out.

Our defensive strategy has been about counter-pressing and then dropping if the press is beaten. We have recruited and built a team that defends space. Our players suit that setup. It would be suicide to all of a sudden ask our full backs to drop and look to stop crosses and then ask our centre backs to defend our box and throw themselves in front of shots.

Above all it would be pure madness to invite pressure when our midfield simply cannot win duels.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm
The thing is a lot of the things you describe are a result of a lack of legs in midfield.

Let's take a look at what you have posted in detail. Firstly the individual errors. The two standouts are Ali passing it to a Wolves player and Elliott trying a dummy in our half. The thing is both of those were as a result of us getting outgunned in midfield. The first one Ali's mistake came about because Thiago tried to beat the press and dribble in his own half. The Elliott one came about through Elliott trying a dummy to beat the press.

Both of them had the same root cause. The opposition had raised the tempo of their game and the intensity of their pressing and we couldn't cope.

Then we get to why we end up with so many players high up the pitch. That happens because we don't win the ball high up the pitch. That means our build-up is painfully slow. When that happens you have two options launch hopeful crosses into the box or try and create overloads on the flanks.

In essence, there is nothing wrong with overloading wide areas. City do it week in and week out. The difference is that they have the legs and intensity to counter-press when they lose it. We don't so teams play through us like a hot knife through butter.

Again both problems are brought about by a lack of legs and an inability to win duels.

Then we get to a lack of organisation and poor anticipation being responsible for us being late to the ball. The thing is when you are being run ragged those things happen as you become mentally tired and make poor decisions.

I can't agree with that I'm afraid, those particular mistakes you highlighted are due to really poor decisions, not because we got "outgunned".

A painfully slow build up is not a result of not winning the ball high up the pitch, a painfully slow build up is a result of a collective group not moving the ball with purpose combined with elite movement.
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm
I can't agree with that I'm afraid, those particular mistakes you highlighted are due to really poor decisions, not because we got "outgunned".

A painfully slow build up is not a result of not winning the ball high up the pitch, a painfully slow build up is a result of a collective group not moving the ball with purpose combined with elite movement.

Both mistakes came from situations in which the other team has been on top and the ball has ended up with Ali throwing the ball out. If you win the ball high up the pitch then it doesn't get anywhere near Ali.

You are contradicting yourself there though. You want us to move the ball with purpose but without giving it away. Plus you want elite movement but want the midfield to sit and not create passing opportunities.
Stopping crosses is precisely what the full backs should be doing. If they can't do that, they shouldn't be on the pitch.

High line itself is not the problem. They are leaving gaps trying too hard to be assist kings. Backfiring.

You dont need pace to make the high line work, anyway; you need organization and ability to win the ball, especially in the air.

Players and coaches at this level should be fully capable of making tactical tweaks and formation changes. It's their job.



Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm
Stopping crosses is precisely what the full backs should be doing. If they can't do that, they shouldn't be on the pitch.

High line itself is not the problem. They are leaving gaps trying too hard to be assist kings. Backfiring.

You dont need pace to make the high line work, anyway; you need organization and ability to win the ball, especially in the air.

Players and coaches at this level should be fully capable of making tactical tweaks and formation changes. It's their job.
It hasn't paid off so far. Trent only has 2 assists all season but he's back in form again.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm
Both mistakes came from situations in which the other team has been on top and the ball has ended up with Ali throwing the ball out. If you win the ball high up the pitch then it doesn't get anywhere near Ali.

You are contradicting yourself there though. You want us to move the ball with purpose but without giving it away. Plus you want elite movement but want the midfield to sit and not create passing opportunities.

Both mistakes came from situations where we had the ball and were in complete control, you're massively exaggerating everything to fit.

Moving a ball with purpose doesn't automatically mean you give it away, I didn't say I wanted the CM to sit and not create passing opportunities. I said I wanted them to play in CM and create those passing opportunities rather than watch Elliott spend most of the game on Salahs toes
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm
Stopping crosses is precisely what the full backs should be doing. If they can't do that, they shouldn't be on the pitch.

High line itself is not the problem. They are leaving gaps trying too hard to be assist kings. Backfiring.

Where have you been for the last decade? How many crosses did Barca's full backs stop coming in. Especially when they had the likes of Puyol or Mascherano at centre back. How many crosses does Cancelo or Walker stop coming in.

The answer is not many because the idea now is to stop the opposition's attacks earlier.

Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm

You dont need pace to make the high line work, anyway; you need organization and ability to win the ball, especially in the air.

Players and coaches at this level should be fully capable of making tactical tweaks and formation changes. It's their job.


What you are basically saying is that Klopp should make compromises. He should abandon the principles that have served him so well and change things in the hope that they will work. Personally I think Klopp should stick to the principles that have made him one of the best coaches on the planet and we should give him the tools he requires.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:40:55 pm
Which is all well and good when things are going well and the energy is there.

But it's high risk/high reward. Dortmund were bottom of the league at the halfway point in Klopp's last season there because it was no longer working. 4 wins and 11 defeats from 19 games. When it goes wrong it goes badly wrong if the players can no longer play that way.
They where super unlucky that year and the 2nd best team in the Bundesliga.
