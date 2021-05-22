We don't have to drastically change our tactics, it's not a choice of sit deep and park the bus vs all out attack.

First and foremost we need to cut out the sloppy individual errors, errors that have nothing to do with the midfield being slow.

Secondly we need to look after the ball better and stop giving it away so cheaply when we've committed so may players high up the pitch.

Thirdly, let's actually play our CM players in CM and not in support roles for Salah out wide, ask more of Mo, ask him to defend.



Lastly, lets transition quicker. If you look at the counter attack situations vs us or goals conceded, we're too often a yard off arriving on the initial touch or getting into a better position to defend a situation. This isn't always an issue with legs in MF, it's poor anticipation or organisation, just sloppy all round.



The thing is a lot of the things you describe are a result of a lack of legs in midfield.Let's take a look at what you have posted in detail. Firstly the individual errors. The two standouts are Ali passing it to a Wolves player and Elliott trying a dummy in our half. The thing is both of those were as a result of us getting outgunned in midfield. The first one Ali's mistake came about because Thiago tried to beat the press and dribble in his own half. The Elliott one came about through Elliott trying a dummy to beat the press.Both of them had the same root cause. The opposition had raised the tempo of their game and the intensity of their pressing and we couldn't cope.Then we get to why we end up with so many players high up the pitch. That happens because we don't win the ball high up the pitch. That means our build-up is painfully slow. When that happens you have two options launch hopeful crosses into the box or try and create overloads on the flanks.In essence, there is nothing wrong with overloading wide areas. City do it week in and week out. The difference is that they have the legs and intensity to counter-press when they lose it. We don't so teams play through us like a hot knife through butter.Again both problems are brought about by a lack of legs and an inability to win duels.Then we get to a lack of organisation and poor anticipation being responsible for us being late to the ball. The thing is when you are being run ragged those things happen as you become mentally tired and make poor decisions.