Sorry Al that just isn't true. I'm sure every single person on this forum would like us to sign 2 midfielders in this window, but all the noise suggests we won't.



I think the heart of this discussion is - for reasons best known to Klopp and FSG - we've chosen to buy a left sided forward this window and plough on as we are in midfield. According to the best sourced journalists out there, that looks like it's it for us this window.



So we're talking about what we can do with the resources we have, when our problems have been consistent over the season. Personally I think Gakpo isn't a great bit of business at all given how desperate we are for midfield reinforcement, and at 37m I feel we're ignoring a leaking roof to buy a faster car. My first choice, since the summer, would be sign 2 midfielders. If we don't do that then we need to change something else as to continue as we have done is madness.



I think both can be true, if Klopp decided to opt for a forward over a midfielder I think hes in the wrong, but at the same time how were in a position where we can only make one signing for £40 m in a window at a time of need when weve been traditionally frugal in terms of transfer fees in comparison to our rivals doesnt speak well for FSG either imo, its the same noises we were hearing a couple years ago when we badly needed a cb and in the end just managed to get across the line after a whole month of what it seemed like a stubbornness not to address a position where everyone could badly need reinforcements.The money we lose from not making the CL will probably be more than the 40-50, or so we would need for a midfielder, its about balancing risks, and I dont think Klopp has been given the benefit of the doubt enough times to make these risks, if Klopp is the one who believes we dont need a midfielder then that is another discussion to have and one that would concern me.