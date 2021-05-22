This is exactly it. Playing more conservative wont win us 99 points or win 20 games in a row but we might find a way that suits our current squad more, that makes us not go down in 50% of our games within the first 20 minutes and most importantly it might give us a chance against real because this is now the most important game thats left this season. The way we are playing now Real will give this team the peppering of their lives.
We have spent half a decade recruiting players that suit playing the way we do.
We have a keeper who excels in sweeping behind a high line and is incredible 1v1.
We have front-foot aggressive centre-backs who revel in going man to man.
We have two assist machines at full back who love to get high and create.
We have a set of exceptional forwards who are brilliant when we win the ball high up the pitch.
Above all our defensive system and playmaking ability is based on counter-pressing.
Instead of refreshing and rebuilding the midfield during this window. Posters would rather we get Ali to come for more crosses and kick it long when we have the ball. Get Trent and Robbo to defend more. Get our centre backs to defend our box and expect the attackers to feed on scraps.
We have a clear problem, address that problem and stop looking for none existent tactical tweaks that are likely to cause more harm than good.