« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 737721 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 02:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:06:25 pm
Sorry this isn't what anyone at all on the thread is doing. We've been absolutely crap in 90% of our games this season and everyone is having a perfectly normal discussion about what we might do to fix it if - as looks likely - we aren't singing 3 new midfielders right now [my personal preffered option, but hey]. No one at all is calling Klopp - in your words - an 'arrogant german fraud'. And if anyone 'thinks they know best' then they should get offline for a while as they're wrong.

Our season is going to shit, people can talk about that respectfully without implication we've all turned on Klopp.

Some twats have insinuated that it could be arrogance on his part and yes they actually used that word.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,327
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 02:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:17:42 pm
Then please explain why the answer from so many is for Klopp to change tactics. Why would we change tactics when the transfer window is open.

Talking about tactical options Klopp may want to consider doesn't mean anyone wants him gone Al. Nor does talking about it imply we all think he's an 'arrogant german fraud' to quote the poster I posted originally.

And also, Klopp's shown that he's willing to change tactics for certain games, so moving toward a more pragmatic style at a time we're shipping goals and high quality chances hardly feels like the end of times. We've seen god knows how many versions of the exact same game this season now. My first choice - like yours I'm sure - would have been to sign a couple of player this window [see my footnote thingy that I've had there since august]. But if we're not doing that we need to change something.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:52:26 pm by Sharado »
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,327
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 02:52:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:46:01 pm
Some twats have insinuated that it could be arrogance on his part and yes they actually used that word.

Flag the posts then, don't just point a big broad finger as plenty of people are discussing this respectfully, and it implies all of us that are wondering what methods we might use to get out of this funk are doing the same thing. We're not.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,390
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 02:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:28:46 pm
Yes Id totally agree we looked vulnerable in the second half of last season, as we evolved closer and closer to the same tactics weve used this season. The last four games of the season we went behind first, three times to early goals in the 3rd minute, 13th minute and 3rd minute again. Against Villareal we went behind in the 3rd minute. All this sounding a bit familiar?

We keep going behind because teams start faster than us. Teams are younger faster and hungrier, especially in midfield. That was true last season. We get blitzed at the start of both halves.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:28:46 pm
This is what gave Ancelloti his blueprint for the final and prompted his "I think it helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did.   


Ancelotti didn't have a blueprint for the final. He used exactly the same tactics as he successfully used at Napoli and Everton, defend for your lives get outplayed and look for something on the counter. This is a bit strange because you seem to be under the impression that we changed tactics in the second half of last season.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 02:56:37 pm »
Flag them for what,having a shit opinion ?

And I did say some.Seems shit like that is more acceptable than pointing out that the Captains legs have gone.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 02:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:28:46 pm
Yes Id totally agree we looked vulnerable in the second half of last season, as we evolved closer and closer to the same tactics weve used this season. The last four games of the season we went behind first, three times to early goals in the 3rd minute, 13th minute and 3rd minute again. Against Villareal we went behind in the 3rd minute. All this sounding a bit familiar?

This is what gave Ancelloti his blueprint for the final and prompted his "I think it helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did.

If he had a blueprint then it was a shit one that was reliant on his keeper having a worldy.

We were on course to make history ffs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,390
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:48:14 pm
Talking about tactical options Klopp may want to consider doesn't mean anyone wants him gone Al. Nor does talking about it imply we all think he's an 'arrogant german fraud' to quote the poster I posted originally.

And also, Klopp's shown that he's willing to change tactics for certain games, so moving toward a more pragmatic style at a time we're shipping goals and high quality chances hardly feels like the end of times. We've seen god knows how many versions of the exact same game this season now. My first choice - like yours I'm sure - would have been to sign a couple of player this window [see my footnote thingy that I've had there since august]. But if we're not doing that we need to change something.

What does moving to a more pragmatic style even mean though?
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 