Then please explain why the answer from so many is for Klopp to change tactics. Why would we change tactics when the transfer window is open.



Talking about tactical options Klopp may want to consider doesn't mean anyone wants him gone Al. Nor does talking about it imply we all think he's an 'arrogant german fraud' to quote the poster I posted originally.And also, Klopp's shown that he's willing to change tactics for certain games, so moving toward a more pragmatic style at a time we're shipping goals and high quality chances hardly feels like the end of times. We've seen god knows how many versions of the exact same game this season now. My first choice - like yours I'm sure - would have been to sign a couple of player this window [see my footnote thingy that I've had there since august]. But if we're not doing that we need to change something.