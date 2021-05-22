We're not counter pressing now because we're not in a position to counter press. Our midfieders are spread out so high and wide, that when we lose the ball the opposition play one pass and they've broken the lines and running at our central defenders. Wolves were doing this for fun the other night, one ball played to chasm of space the full-backs have left.



If people think shiny new midfielders are going to fix the issues I think they're in for a surprise. This team almost won four trophies six months ago but suddenly their old and lost athleticism to play this system......



You are conflating two different issues there. The time to counter press is when we go long early. Something we do quite often now, especially with the pace of Nunez. Two or three years ago when we went long the midfield would push up and we would win second balls. If we didn't win the second ball we would counter press win the ball high up the pitch or force the opposition to go long. Winning duels and second balls meant we could build up pressure and overwhelm the opposition.Now we rarely win second balls, so we are forced to start attacks from deeper and play more conservatively. That is when we lose our shape because we are looking to create overloads on the flanks. That is when we are easy to counter on.So it is two issues we have an inability to win second balls/duels and a midfield that gets out of shape and lacks the athleticism to make recovery runs.