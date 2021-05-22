« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:32:20 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:54:06 am
Yeah there are only two types of tactics, either play all-out attack and leave ourself wide open or retreat to the edge of our box. Absolutely nothing in-between. 


What tactics do you suggest when we face a far more energetic team that presses us and wins the ball ?

What tactics do suggest against a low block ?
macmanamanaman

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:40:19 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:08:47 am
Our press is completely dead now, hesitancy and indecision running rife.

I actually feel we should, temporarily,  just give up the press.
Play a low to mid block 4 4 2 with a narrow midfield, 2 banks of 4, not venturing too far apart. Don't try to be too expansive.
Play quick and direct,  with Salah and Nunez split wide at the top, running the channels, and mostly playing on the counter.

A few clean sheets, maybe a few narrow wins on the trot (I bet we score a few goals with Darwin and Mo just with simple balls over the top, on the counter) and then reassess from there.

Once the confidence comes back, a lot more is possible. 
At present,  we almost expect to mess up, every game....and its a self fulfilling prophesy.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:41:41 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:32:20 am
What tactics do you suggest when we face a far more energetic team that presses us and wins the ball ?

What tactics do suggest against a low block ?
It's completely pointless for me suggest tactics, I'm not the manager.

All people are asking for is a more conservative approach that doesn't leave us overly exposed at the back as we're seeing game after game at the moment. look at how we approached the City game at home, we played lie the away team, sat deeper and more compact and looked to hit City on the break.

We've shown we can be pragmatic with our tactics.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:45:48 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:41:41 am
It's completely pointless for me suggest tactics, I'm not the manager. 

All people are asking for is a more conservative approach that doesn't leave us overly exposed at the back as we're seeing game after game at the moment. look at how we approached the City game at home, we played lie the away team, sat deeper and more compact and looked to hit City on the break.

We've shown we can be pragmatic with our tactics.

That was because City are quite happy to dominate possession. How do we do that in games when we are almost certainly going to have an overwhelming possession advantage. Attack without really attacking ?
macmanamanaman

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:46:02 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:32:20 am
What tactics do you suggest when we face a far more energetic team that presses us and wins the ball ?

What tactics do suggest against a low block ?


I actually feel we should, temporarily,  just give up the press.
Play a low to mid block 4 4 2 with a narrow midfield, 2 banks of 4, not venturing too far apart. Don't try to be too expansive.
Play quick and direct,  with Salah and Nunez split wide at the top, running the channels, and mostly playing on the counter.

A few clean sheets, maybe a few narrow wins on the trot (I bet we score a few goals with Darwin and Mo just with simple balls over the top, on the counter) and then reassess from there.

Once the confidence comes back, a lot more is possible.
At present,  we almost expect to mess up, every game....and its a self fulfilling prophesy.


Even against the low block, we should be disciplined, not lose shape. And live with a few 0-0s if we must, along the way.

Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:51:43 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:45:48 am
That was because City are quite happy to dominate possession. How do we do that in games when we are almost certainly going to have an overwhelming possession advantage. Attack without really attacking ?
We won the league with three midfielders who played fairly narrow and compact, they weren't getting caught ahead of the ball and leaving the defence exposed or contributing much to the attack.

When we had our centre-back crisis we played deeper and narrower with Williams and Philips in defence and went on a run of 8-wins and 2-draws in our last ten games. We ended up finishing third when we didn't even look like getting top four at one point.

You're acting like the current tactics are the only ones we can possibly play. I'd take the risk of a few 0-0's compared to defeats aaginst the likes of Leeds, Forest and Brentford.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:52:16 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:40:19 am
I actually feel we should, temporarily,  just give up the press.
Play a low to mid block 4 4 2 with a narrow midfield, 2 banks of 4, not venturing too far apart. Don't try to be too expansive.
Play quick and direct,  with Salah and Nunez split wide at the top, running the channels, and mostly playing on the counter.

A few clean sheets, maybe a few narrow wins on the trot (I bet we score a few goals with Darwin and Mo just with simple balls over the top, on the counter) and then reassess from there.

Once the confidence comes back, a lot more is possible. 
At present,  we almost expect to mess up, every game....and its a self fulfilling prophesy.

Why would any team just turn up at Anfield and allow us to play counter attacking football. The closest we are going to get is to counter from broken play. We used to be brilliant from broken play. We would go long with Mane or Salah making out to in runs and then win the second ball and pounce. We had the likes of Hendo, Gini and Milner who were superb at picking up the 2nd ball.

Now after an initial bit of energetic midfield play we run out of legs and don't win a duel after the first twenty minutes.
Larse

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:57:21 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:45:48 am
That was because City are quite happy to dominate possession. How do we do that in games when we are almost certainly going to have an overwhelming possession advantage. Attack without really attacking ?

Simeone plays defensively every game, doesnt matter if hes playing elche or barcelona. it won atletico two spansih league titles despite being huge underdogs and it got them 2 CL finals.

I too think fixing our defense and stop conceding first and within minutes every fucking game is the first step to get back.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:57:57 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:51:43 am
We won the league with three midfielders who played fairly narrow and compact, they weren't getting caught ahead of the ball and leaving the defence exposed or contributing much to the attack.

When we had our centre-back crisis we played deeper and narrower with Williams and Philips in defence and went on a run of 8-wins and 2-draws in our last ten games. We ended up finishing third when we didn't even look like getting top four at one point.

You're acting like the current tactics are the only ones we can possibly play. I'd take the risk of a few 0-0's compared to defeats aaginst the likes of Leeds, Forest and Brentford.

In both instances, the central midfield used to physically overwhelm the opposition. We used to counter press and pen teams in. We used to win duels and second balls for fun. Now we get dominated in midfield because quite simply our physicality and athleticism have fallen off a cliff.

Look at Leicester's goal we conceded because we lost three duels on the run. That was unheard of.
tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:58:59 am
Here's a radical thought - how about we play a more open, attacking game when we need to get a goal, a more defensive, counter attacking game when we're ahead, and a balance of the two to start matches?

We've done it before under Klopp, dropped deeper to defend leads and see out games, dunno why we can't do it now.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:03:51 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 11:57:21 am
Simeone plays defensively every game, doesnt matter if hes playing elche or barcelona. it won atletico two spansih league titles despite being huge underdogs and it got them 2 CL finals.

I too think fixing our defense and stop conceding first and within minutes every fucking game is the first step to get back.

What are you suggesting, sign a bunch of diving, cheating time wasting c*nts and try and cheat our way to victory. We have got a fantastic manager with a way of playing that is as good as anything on the planet. We need to support him with the players that fit that template.

It is like handing Michelangelo a bucket of emulsion and a roller to paint the Sistine chapel ceiling because we are too tight to pay for the proper materials.

We have a mid-table midfield, we need to address that not look for none existent tactical tweaks that have the potential to take us back a decade.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:05:20 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:58:59 am
Here's a radical thought - how about we play a more open, attacking game when we need to get a goal, a more defensive, counter attacking game when we're ahead, and a balance of the two to start matches?

We've done it before under Klopp, dropped deeper to defend leads and see out games, dunno why we can't do it now.

We can't do it because the likes of Fabinho, Hendo and Elliott struggle to win a duel.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:06:36 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:57:57 am
In both instances, the central midfield used to physically overwhelm the opposition. We used to counter press and pen teams in. We used to win duels and second balls for fun. Now we get dominated in midfield because quite simply our physicality and athleticism have fallen off a cliff.

Look at Leicester's goal we conceded because we lost three duels on the run. That was unheard of.
We're not counter pressing now because we're not in a position to counter press. Our midfieders are spread out so high and wide, that when we lose the ball the opposition play one pass and they've broken the lines and running at our central defenders. Wolves were doing this for fun the other night, one ball played to chasm of space the full-backs have left.

If people think shiny new midfielders are going to fix the issues I think they're in for a surprise. This team almost won four trophies six months ago but suddenly their old and lost athleticism to play this system......
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:10:36 pm
The physical decline has been coming for a while. It's now reached the point where they're physically incapable of doing it. It's not like we've radically changed our system from last season to this and that accounts for what's happened. Elliot/ Henderson was very high and wide right last season lots of the time too.
tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:10:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:05:20 pm
We can't do it because the likes of Fabinho, Hendo and Elliott struggle to win a duel.

We can't play the tactics we're playing right now because our midfield aren't up to it, but we're still doing it.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:25:41 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:06:36 pm
We're not counter pressing now because we're not in a position to counter press. Our midfieders are spread out so high and wide, that when we lose the ball the opposition play one pass and they've broken the lines and running at our central defenders. Wolves were doing this for fun the other night, one ball played to chasm of space the full-backs have left.

If people think shiny new midfielders are going to fix the issues I think they're in for a surprise. This team almost won four trophies six months ago but suddenly their old and lost athleticism to play this system......

You are conflating two different issues there. The time to counter press is when we go long early. Something we do quite often now, especially with the pace of Nunez. Two or three years ago when we went long the midfield would push up and we would win second balls. If we didn't win the second ball we would counter press win the ball high up the pitch or force the opposition to go long. Winning duels and second balls meant we could build up pressure and overwhelm the opposition.

Now we rarely win second balls, so we are forced to start attacks from deeper and play more conservatively. That is when we lose our shape because we are looking to create overloads on the flanks. That is when we are easy to counter on.

So it is two issues we have an inability to win second balls/duels and a midfield that gets out of shape and lacks the athleticism to make recovery runs.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:27:53 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:10:38 pm
We can't play the tactics we're playing right now because our midfield aren't up to it, but we're still doing it.

If you have a slow midfield that doesn't win duels and isn't press resistant, then tactics aren't your problem.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:31:28 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:25:41 pm
You are conflating two different issues there. The time to counter press is when we go long early. Something we do quite often now, especially with the pace of Nunez. Two or three years ago when we went long the midfield would push up and we would win second balls. If we didn't win the second ball we would counter press win the ball high up the pitch or force the opposition to go long. Winning duels and second balls meant we could build up pressure and overwhelm the opposition.

Now we rarely win second balls, so we are forced to start attacks from deeper and play more conservatively. That is when we lose our shape because we are looking to create overloads on the flanks. That is when we are easy to counter on.

So it is two issues we have an inability to win second balls/duels and a midfield that gets out of shape and lacks the athleticism to make recovery runs.
The midfield is getting out of shape because that's what they're being asked to do. After we lost to Leeds we played the midfield three a lot narrower and put in probbaly our best overall performance against Napoli and also beat Spurs away and Southampton.

You somehow think this set-up is the only possible tactic we can play which given recent evidence, is absolutely nuts. There's a saying about repeating the same experiment and expecting different results.......
tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:33:11 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:27:53 pm
If you have a slow midfield that doesn't win duels and isn't press resistant, then tactics aren't your problem.

That wasn't your argument though, you said we can't try other tactics because we don't have the players to suit them.  But you're also saying we don't have the players to suit this current tactic.  So why not try something different?
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:38:59 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:06:36 pm
We're not counter pressing now because we're not in a position to counter press. Our midfieders are spread out so high and wide, that when we lose the ball the opposition play one pass and they've broken the lines and running at our central defenders. Wolves were doing this for fun the other night, one ball played to chasm of space the full-backs have left.

If people think shiny new midfielders are going to fix the issues I think they're in for a surprise. This team almost won four trophies six months ago but suddenly their old and lost athleticism to play this system......

So how come our running stats (sprints, distance covered etc.) are through the floor? The only explanations are that we did no fitness work all summer, or that our players have got too old to do it any more. Which one seems more likely to you? We can't run any more.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:39:29 pm
Not long ago the same people who are now questioning the arrogant German fraud were calling him the best manager in the world.

Now you all think that you know best.

Tossers.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:44:14 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:38:59 pm
So how come our running stats (sprints, distance covered etc.) are through the floor? The only explanations are that we did no fitness work all summer, or that our players have got too old to do it any more. Which one seems more likely to you? We can't run any more.
What are the running stats compared to previous seasons?

What are the on the ball stats comapred to off the ball?

What are the high intesity sprints like?
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:48:27 pm
Someone who knows how to will post that chart, hopefully.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:52:57 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:33:11 pm
That wasn't your argument though, you said we can't try other tactics because we don't have the players to suit them.  But you're also saying we don't have the players to suit this current tactic.  So why not try something different?

We have tried different formations and tactical tweaks. The issue is that they haven't worked. We have gone 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1. The elephant in the room is that the transfer window is open and we should be doing something about it.

Look at the effect Casemiro who is a short term fix has had on United. Look at the effect Diaz had on us last season.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:54:00 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:44:14 pm
What are the running stats compared to previous seasons?

What are the on the ball stats comapred to off the ball?

What are the high intesity sprints like?

It's that bad the running stats have now been replaced with walking stats.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:55:27 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:48:27 pm
Someone who knows how to will post that chart, hopefully.
I know the chart but for me there isn't enough context to it.

Firslty we've become more of a sterile possession type team compared to previous seasons. Secondly, because of our shape (or lack of it) we never get a chance to counter-press as the opposition can bypass 7-8 players with a single pass. I remember seeing running stats fro Leeds towards the end of Bielsa's time and theyw ere similar, dropped off massively as teams learnt they spread their team out so they could counter with a single pass.

We'd need three midfielders witht he pace of Usain Bolt and the stamina of Mo Farah to get back and defend those counter attacks.
tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:55:54 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:52:57 pm
We have tried different formations and tactical tweaks. The issue is that they haven't worked. We have gone 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1. The elephant in the room is that the transfer window is open and we should be doing something about it.

Look at the effect Casemiro who is a short term fix has had on United. Look at the effect Diaz had on us last season.

I'm not arguing that we shouldn't be getting a midfielder (or two) in this window, we absolutely should.  I just think that Klopp can adjust the tactics more to suit the players he currently has at his disposal to get us into the CL this season.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:58:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:55:54 pm
I'm not arguing that we shouldn't be getting a midfielder (or two) in this window, we absolutely should.  I just think that Klopp can adjust the tactics more to suit the players he currently has at his disposal to get us into the CL this season.
Just like he has before.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:07:51 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:55:27 pm
I know the chart but for me there isn't enough context to it.

Firslty we've become more of a sterile possession type team compared to previous seasons. Secondly, because of our shape (or lack of it) we never get a chance to counter-press as the opposition can bypass 7-8 players with a single pass. I remember seeing running stats fro Leeds towards the end of Bielsa's time and theyw ere similar, dropped off massively as teams learnt they spread their team out so they could counter with a single pass.

We'd need three midfielders witht he pace of Usain Bolt and the stamina of Mo Farah to get back and defend those counter attacks.

But according to that chart, we've dropped off a cliff. I admit there isn't much accompanying context that I have seen, but alongside the stats on duels won, the likelihood is that it is because we just can't get there any more, isn't it? We're being outrun every single week - the opposition are more dynamic and faster, every single week. That isn't a tactical issue, it's a physical issue. If you want to argue that the tactics aren't helping, fine, but the reality is that our players simply don't put in the hard yards any more, nor win the important duels, and that is because they are simply physically not up to it any more, surely? If we are stretched out so much, we should be running more, to close the gaps... but we're not.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:20:09 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:07:51 pm
But according to that chart, we've dropped off a cliff. I admit there isn't much accompanying context that I have seen, but alongside the stats on duels won, the likelihood is that it is because we just can't get there any more, isn't it? We're being outrun every single week - the opposition are more dynamic and faster, every single week. That isn't a tactical issue, it's a physical issue. If you want to argue that the tactics aren't helping, fine, but the reality is that our players simply don't put in the hard yards any more, nor win the important duels, and that is because they are simply physically not up to it any more, surely? If we are stretched out so much, we should be running more, to close the gaps... but we're not.
So in six months the players have gone from nearly winning four trophies to being physically shot? Sorry Im not buying that, weve looked vulnerable since the opening day of the season against Fulham.

After the Leeds defeat we played the three in midfield a lot closer to one another and put in some of our best performances of the season. Beat Napoli, Spurs away and Southampton. Man City at home the midfield played deeper and narrower and kept City quiet for most of the game and we kept a clean sheet. 

Since the World Cup break weve come back and gone back to having too many players getting caught ahead of the ball. I posted screen shots the other day how three quarters of the team were taken out by a single pass for the last few goals weve conceded. Players cant be expected to plug those gaps by simply running more. 
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:25:19 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:20:09 pm
So in six months the players have gone from nearly winning four trophies to being physically shot? Sorry Im not buying that, weve looked vulnerable since the opening day of the season against Fulham.

After the Leeds defeat we played the three in midfield a lot closer to one another and put in some of our best performances of the season. Beat Napoli, Spurs away and Southampton. Man City at home the midfield played deeper and narrower and kept City quiet for most of the game and we kept a clean sheet. 

Since the World Cup break weve come back and gone back to having too many players getting caught ahead of the ball. I posted screen shots the other day how three quarters of the team were taken out by a single pass for the last few goals weve conceded. Players cant be expected to plug those gaps by simply running more. 


We looked vulnerable during the second half of last season. It was just we used our mentality to keep coming from behind. That is unsustainable. I would go as far to say that it was our midfield that cost us the chance to win all four last season.

Watch the Villareal first half or the game against Spurs and they were every bit as bad as anything this season.
