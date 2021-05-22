What tactics do you suggest when we face a far more energetic team that presses us and wins the ball ?



What tactics do suggest against a low block ?



I actually feel we should, temporarily, just give up the press.Play a low to mid block 4 4 2 with a narrow midfield, 2 banks of 4, not venturing too far apart. Don't try to be too expansive.Play quick and direct, with Salah and Nunez split wide at the top, running the channels, and mostly playing on the counter.A few clean sheets, maybe a few narrow wins on the trot (I bet we score a few goals with Darwin and Mo just with simple balls over the top, on the counter) and then reassess from there.Once the confidence comes back, a lot more is possible.At present, we almost expect to mess up, every game....and its a self fulfilling prophesy.Even against the low block, we should be disciplined, not lose shape. And live with a few 0-0s if we must, along the way.