The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8040 on: Today at 11:32:20 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:54:06 am
Yeah there are only two types of tactics, either play all-out attack and leave ourself wide open or retreat to the edge of our box. Absolutely nothing in-between. 


What tactics do you suggest when we face a far more energetic team that presses us and wins the ball ?

What tactics do suggest against a low block ?
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8041 on: Today at 11:40:19 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:08:47 am
Our press is completely dead now, hesitancy and indecision running rife.

I actually feel we should, temporarily,  just give up the press.
Play a low to mid block 4 4 2 with a narrow midfield, 2 banks of 4, not venturing too far apart. Don't try to be too expansive.
Play quick and direct,  with Salah and Nunez split wide at the top, running the channels, and mostly playing on the counter.

A few clean sheets, maybe a few narrow wins on the trot (I bet we score a few goals with Darwin and Mo just with simple balls over the top, on the counter) and then reassess from there.

Once the confidence comes back, a lot more is possible. 
At present,  we almost expect to mess up, every game....and its a self fulfilling prophesy.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8042 on: Today at 11:41:41 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:32:20 am
What tactics do you suggest when we face a far more energetic team that presses us and wins the ball ?

What tactics do suggest against a low block ?
It's completely pointless for me suggest tactics, I'm not the manager.

All people are asking for is a more conservative approach that doesn't leave us overly exposed at the back as we're seeing game after game at the moment. look at how we approached the City game at home, we played lie the away team, sat deeper and more compact and looked to hit City on the break.

We've shown we can be pragmatic with our tactics.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8043 on: Today at 11:45:48 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:41:41 am
It's completely pointless for me suggest tactics, I'm not the manager. 

All people are asking for is a more conservative approach that doesn't leave us overly exposed at the back as we're seeing game after game at the moment. look at how we approached the City game at home, we played lie the away team, sat deeper and more compact and looked to hit City on the break.

We've shown we can be pragmatic with our tactics.

That was because City are quite happy to dominate possession. How do we do that in games when we are almost certainly going to have an overwhelming possession advantage. Attack without really attacking ?
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8044 on: Today at 11:46:02 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:32:20 am
What tactics do you suggest when we face a far more energetic team that presses us and wins the ball ?

What tactics do suggest against a low block ?


I actually feel we should, temporarily,  just give up the press.
Play a low to mid block 4 4 2 with a narrow midfield, 2 banks of 4, not venturing too far apart. Don't try to be too expansive.
Play quick and direct,  with Salah and Nunez split wide at the top, running the channels, and mostly playing on the counter.

A few clean sheets, maybe a few narrow wins on the trot (I bet we score a few goals with Darwin and Mo just with simple balls over the top, on the counter) and then reassess from there.

Once the confidence comes back, a lot more is possible.
At present,  we almost expect to mess up, every game....and its a self fulfilling prophesy.


Even against the low block, we should be disciplined, not lose shape. And live with a few 0-0s if we must, along the way.

"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8045 on: Today at 11:51:43 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:45:48 am
That was because City are quite happy to dominate possession. How do we do that in games when we are almost certainly going to have an overwhelming possession advantage. Attack without really attacking ?
We won the league with three midfielders who played fairly narrow and compact, they weren't getting caught ahead of the ball and leaving the defence exposed or contributing much to the attack.

When we had our centre-back crisis we played deeper and narrower with Williams and Philips in defence and went on a run of 8-wins and 2-draws in our last ten games. We ended up finishing third when we didn't even look like getting top four at one point.

You're acting like the current tactics are the only ones we can possibly play. I'd take the risk of a few 0-0's compared to defeats aaginst the likes of Leeds, Forest and Brentford.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8046 on: Today at 11:52:16 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:40:19 am
I actually feel we should, temporarily,  just give up the press.
Play a low to mid block 4 4 2 with a narrow midfield, 2 banks of 4, not venturing too far apart. Don't try to be too expansive.
Play quick and direct,  with Salah and Nunez split wide at the top, running the channels, and mostly playing on the counter.

A few clean sheets, maybe a few narrow wins on the trot (I bet we score a few goals with Darwin and Mo just with simple balls over the top, on the counter) and then reassess from there.

Once the confidence comes back, a lot more is possible. 
At present,  we almost expect to mess up, every game....and its a self fulfilling prophesy.

Why would any team just turn up at Anfield and allow us to play counter attacking football. The closest we are going to get is to counter from broken play. We used to be brilliant from broken play. We would go long with Mane or Salah making out to in runs and then win the second ball and pounce. We had the likes of Hendo, Gini and Milner who were superb at picking up the 2nd ball.

Now after an initial bit of energetic midfield play we run out of legs and don't win a duel after the first twenty minutes.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8047 on: Today at 11:57:21 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:45:48 am
That was because City are quite happy to dominate possession. How do we do that in games when we are almost certainly going to have an overwhelming possession advantage. Attack without really attacking ?

Simeone plays defensively every game, doesnt matter if hes playing elche or barcelona. it won atletico two spansih league titles despite being huge underdogs and it got them 2 CL finals.

I too think fixing our defense and stop conceding first and within minutes every fucking game is the first step to get back.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8048 on: Today at 11:57:57 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:51:43 am
We won the league with three midfielders who played fairly narrow and compact, they weren't getting caught ahead of the ball and leaving the defence exposed or contributing much to the attack.

When we had our centre-back crisis we played deeper and narrower with Williams and Philips in defence and went on a run of 8-wins and 2-draws in our last ten games. We ended up finishing third when we didn't even look like getting top four at one point.

You're acting like the current tactics are the only ones we can possibly play. I'd take the risk of a few 0-0's compared to defeats aaginst the likes of Leeds, Forest and Brentford.

In both instances, the central midfield used to physically overwhelm the opposition. We used to counter press and pen teams in. We used to win duels and second balls for fun. Now we get dominated in midfield because quite simply our physicality and athleticism have fallen off a cliff.

Look at Leicester's goal we conceded because we lost three duels on the run. That was unheard of.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #8049 on: Today at 11:58:59 am
Here's a radical thought - how about we play a more open, attacking game when we need to get a goal, a more defensive, counter attacking game when we're ahead, and a balance of the two to start matches?

We've done it before under Klopp, dropped deeper to defend leads and see out games, dunno why we can't do it now.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
