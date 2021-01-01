« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Quote from: topi on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
In the future after some years I would like to see Thomas Frank taking over from Jürgen.
Man with bright ideas. And organizing game plan due the opponent.

Thankfully we won't.

What we need is a strong sporting director who will challenge the owners and the manager sometimes and make sure every decision goes through an extensive process because it seems some of the decisions we made the past two years are based on recommendations and someone knowing the person and I don't mean only players transfers but more importantly other parts of the club like the medical department for example.
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:47:47 am
I have to say this, But does anyone think the start of the change was when we signed Thiago? i mean he is an exceptional player, but is he what we really needed? or is it a case of he doesn't have the right midfield with him to make up for his lack of physical attributes?
I feel the same way. I can understand why we wanted to add him to the squad - I can recall a number of games between 2018 and 2020 where we would be up against an organised parked bus, and it felt like our full-backs were less effective and the likes of Henderson and Wijnaldum were one-dimensional in attack. Most of the time we found a way to win, but the idea of bringing in a midfielder like Thiago to give us some ingenuity in midfield was appealing. The perfect time for him would have been 2018, but the loss of Gini led to him taking on that role entirely. Ultimately we switched a dependable midfielder who was perfect for our midfield for an older midfielder who doesnt really suit our system. Its not ideal.
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:47:47 am
It's because teams in the league rarely park the bus anymore due to the new breed of managers in the league and teams like Brentford & Fulham who will go to anyone and have a right go

So where as in previous seasons we'd need the more technical players to break teams down, We've gone from being team that doesn't get beat in midfield to one that very easily does

I have to say this, But does anyone think the start of the change was when we signed Thiago? i mean he is an exceptional player, but is he what we really needed? or is it a case of he doesn't have the right midfield with him to make up for his lack of physical attributes?

Yes. He was also the first time we signed a "star" in a totally different age profile to our usual business.

I'd add that I thought gakpo was ok last night, we'll see how he goes. But signing him instead of a midfielder, if that is the case, will load pressure onto him as a signing. And make his signing look like a worse piece of business than it might be.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:47:47 am
It's because teams in the league rarely park the bus anymore due to the new breed of managers in the league and teams like Brentford & Fulham who will go to anyone and have a right go

So where as in previous seasons we'd need the more technical players to break teams down, We've gone from being team that doesn't get beat in midfield to one that very easily does

I have to say this, But does anyone think the start of the change was when we signed Thiago? i mean he is an exceptional player, but is he what we really needed? or is it a case of he doesn't have the right midfield with him to make up for his lack of physical attributes?

We had to change how we played because we became too easy to play against.  Just look at the quotes from Ancelotti after the CL final last year.  We have to evolve into a different team that is going to be more difficult to play against and in order to do that we will need more technical players.  As Klopp said, this is a season of transition.  Throw in a bunch of injuries, some new players and it's going to take some time for us to evolve and get back to our previous level. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:56:56 am
We had to change how we played because we became too easy to play against.  Just look at the quotes from Ancelotti after the CL final last year.  We have to evolve into a different team that is going to be more difficult to play against and in order to do that we will need more technical players.  As Klopp said, this is a season of transition.  Throw in a bunch of injuries, some new players and it's going to take some time for us to evolve and get back to our previous level.

But what are we transitioning to though?

I'm really struggling to see the end point this shift in how we setup leads us to dominate possession, create clear chances and limit the opposition.

We have our two #8s pushed wide to create overloads against the opposition wingers and fullbacks with our fullbacks underlapping and our wide attackers hugging the touchline, but I can't recall us creating a decent number of chances from this. We don't get to the byline and cutback/cross but instead just pass it back to our fullbacks who cross from a deeper and more central position. And then these crosses are aimed at our one striker in the penalty area while all our other attacking players just hover on the edge of the area.

It just leaves 6 of our players ahead of the ball every time we give it back to the opposition, and with the way we try to create chances it happens with alarming frequency.

Maybe someone on here can explain what we're meant to be doing or what we're moving towards.
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:47:47 am
It's because teams in the league rarely park the bus anymore due to the new breed of managers in the league and teams like Brentford & Fulham who will go to anyone and have a right go

So where as in previous seasons we'd need the more technical players to break teams down, We've gone from being team that doesn't get beat in midfield to one that very easily does

I have to say this, But does anyone think the start of the change was when we signed Thiago? i mean he is an exceptional player, but is he what we really needed? or is it a case of he doesn't have the right midfield with him to make up for his lack of physical attributes?

I have to agree with that point that we have switched up how we play with Thiago signing, to a team that is more possession based to unlock stubborn defences. I think the issue we have wit this is that:

1) As you say we have lost a step in terms of the athletic prowess of the midfield, and team who want to press us can do it with ease

2) The full backs as a result of this system change have been stunted - it isn't a system of incorporating our high intensity play with that little bit of class to unlock defences, instead the full backs are being told to pass more with the middle, and cut inside, and it loses something

3) The biggest concern for me though, is we are completely failing at what we want to do as well - we are passing round and having absolutely zero penetration, if a team sits back we will pass around them and just never look like scoring.

So it feels like we are a team not set up for his press, high intensity game, and we also don't look like a team capable of passing quickly and unlocking a defence. And I do think we can have a mixture of both, second half if last season that was essentially what we had (could be improved but it was) but right now we don't have the people for either.

We need players, that's it simply. I think if we want to go to a purely technical approach as well, we need elite level passers, we are going to have to spend big if we want to really compete with teams above us. If we want to go for a hybrid model with Thiago adding something extra to a physical monster of a midfield, then again we need to buy young, dynamic and intense midfielders, and will need to revert back our full backs to how they were and not the inverted model we have now.

Essentially we don't have the players for any real approach we want at the moment, but the move we have tried to make since the signing of Thiago has been half baked, we are trying to use the players that suited the old system, into one they aren't entirely suitable for and as a result we got overrun, and in attack we look shockingly blunt.

I still think Thiago can be perhaps the key to our approach going forward (but hen again not for too long with his age) but we need to decide if it is a full move to that style of quick passing and less emphisis on intensity and athleticism and buy the players for it, or we need to go with a hybrid and buy some stronger midfielders who can press and outwork teams, and of course have skill good enough for a top team

We look a little inbetween systems at the moment with no one brought in to go one way or the other
Something's gotta give, there should be a major shakeup to stabilize the ship and get back to winning ways. I don't know what it would take, but I really hope there are plans being executed internally in order to achieve that because from outside, it looks anything but that.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:56:56 am
We had to change how we played because we became too easy to play against.  Just look at the quotes from Ancelotti after the CL final last year.  We have to evolve into a different team that is going to be more difficult to play against and in order to do that we will need more technical players.  As Klopp said, this is a season of transition.  Throw in a bunch of injuries, some new players and it's going to take some time for us to evolve and get back to our previous level.
92 points last season, won the FA and League Cups, narrowly lost the Champions League final. I dont buy that we were easy to play against. Even in the final, they scored with their only shot and their keeper got man of the match. I get we need to evolve, but ripping up the formula which has been so successful for us?
If we don't change something at this point we won't make top 4. So Klopp has a decision to make, January signings alone cannot help here, we are simply too predictable regardless of players, 100 percent every opposition team have our number. We'll win games because we still have quality individuals but by and large we will be nullified and exploited time and time again.

It happened last season and we rode our luck like crazy, Chelsea missed absolute sitters in the finals and whilst we had our chances the difference was we relied on individual brilliance like Diaz whilst they cut us open with little effort and it's the same this season, we have to score a wonder goal it feels like whilst the opposition don't.

Even yesterday that Nunez goal...the pass has to be inch perfect from Trent and the finish even though it was more his shin/calf wasn't an easy one. I cant tell you what a Liverpool goal looks like, like identity wise but everyone can see what one against us looks like.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:48:00 am
Yeah some decent points there. I think the change in approach from the midtable/lower half teams is also contributing to the perfect storm of where we're at this season.

There was a good discussion about it on TAW the other day - we seem to have consciously tried to change our play in order to better break down teams who park the bus. Thiago's signing could be seen as the start of that process, and Elliott hugely increased presence, along with some weird developments with our shape are a further evolution of it.

The problem is, as you mention, that so many teams in the league have changed their approach and are now having more of a go against the bigger sides, or at least have some kind of coherent counter attack plan to go with their defending. It sort of means that right at the point where we've tried to adapt to the dross of the league by going even higher and even more possession-based, they've pulled the rug out from under us and we're essentially set-up to play the opponents of 2,3,4,5 years ago, not the opponents as they are now.

Again, the most frustrating or worrying thing is that we don't seem to be adapting.

No coincidence that the games where we've been best this season are those against quality sides (City home, Napoli home, Spurs away), or a decent side like Villa away, where we haven't been surprised by what the opponent will do in terms of having a go at us, and we can get our plan right for that.

You wonder if we've overthought the fact we didn't score in the 3 finals last season and couldn't break down Spurs and that's been the priority in the summer in terms of playing style and we've neglected the defensive side of things.

The Chelsea finals were freakish 0-0s. They could have both finished 3-3. Real their keeper was MOTM and ultimately we were running on empty that night in game 63.
