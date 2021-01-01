It's because teams in the league rarely park the bus anymore due to the new breed of managers in the league and teams like Brentford & Fulham who will go to anyone and have a right go



So where as in previous seasons we'd need the more technical players to break teams down, We've gone from being team that doesn't get beat in midfield to one that very easily does



I have to say this, But does anyone think the start of the change was when we signed Thiago? i mean he is an exceptional player, but is he what we really needed? or is it a case of he doesn't have the right midfield with him to make up for his lack of physical attributes?



I have to agree with that point that we have switched up how we play with Thiago signing, to a team that is more possession based to unlock stubborn defences. I think the issue we have wit this is that:1) As you say we have lost a step in terms of the athletic prowess of the midfield, and team who want to press us can do it with ease2) The full backs as a result of this system change have been stunted - it isn't a system of incorporating our high intensity play with that little bit of class to unlock defences, instead the full backs are being told to pass more with the middle, and cut inside, and it loses something3) The biggest concern for me though, is we are completely failing at what we want to do as well - we are passing round and having absolutely zero penetration, if a team sits back we will pass around them and just never look like scoring.So it feels like we are a team not set up for his press, high intensity game, and we also don't look like a team capable of passing quickly and unlocking a defence. And I do think we can have a mixture of both, second half if last season that was essentially what we had (could be improved but it was) but right now we don't have the people for either.We need players, that's it simply. I think if we want to go to a purely technical approach as well, we need elite level passers, we are going to have to spend big if we want to really compete with teams above us. If we want to go for a hybrid model with Thiago adding something extra to a physical monster of a midfield, then again we need to buy young, dynamic and intense midfielders, and will need to revert back our full backs to how they were and not the inverted model we have now.Essentially we don't have the players for any real approach we want at the moment, but the move we have tried to make since the signing of Thiago has been half baked, we are trying to use the players that suited the old system, into one they aren't entirely suitable for and as a result we got overrun, and in attack we look shockingly blunt.I still think Thiago can be perhaps the key to our approach going forward (but hen again not for too long with his age) but we need to decide if it is a full move to that style of quick passing and less emphisis on intensity and athleticism and buy the players for it, or we need to go with a hybrid and buy some stronger midfielders who can press and outwork teams, and of course have skill good enough for a top teamWe look a little inbetween systems at the moment with no one brought in to go one way or the other