What worked for one set of players in a period of time might not work for another set, or some of the same set 4 years older.
I think it goes beyond just 2 or 3 midfielders, I thought that initially but I think that's too simple, because if we got 3 midfielders in are we just expected to play them every game and if one or two are missing through injury or rest we are back to square one...it has to be something deeper than that.
We keep trying to play the way we used to but no single player is the same player, some have left, other aged, others are new recruits with different skill sets. We aren't adapting to new players, we aren't making the most of there qualities and the players who are ageing we aren't taking into account how they need to adapt their game.