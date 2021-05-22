Said after the Brentford game that we need to dismantle whatever system we think we are playing. It simply isnt working because we dont have the energy, the legs, or the smarts to play it anymore. So please just bloody abandon it because this is suicide. We will get worse every week playing this way and the players will lose more and more self belief. Well end up 12th or 13th if we dont stop what we are doing to ourselves. Surely if we can see it as fans the coaching staff cant be oblivious to it can they? Just stop the bloody madness. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.



The individual errors are being made by everyone now. Every single game we go a goal down because someone has fucked up somewhere. I know if it wasnt was Alisson we probably would be 12th but what has got into his head to do that? Im already dreading the Brighton game. They are an energetic team and they will run circles around us.