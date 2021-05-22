« previous next »
Football tactics constantly evolve, might just be that the high press, high line has run its course.  City adapted and tightened up last season, we need to do the same.
Is Klopp on holiday or something? Were not improving on a single thing or fixing a single problem seemingly this season.  Just doing the same thing over and over again.
Hate to say it, but we need to be more defensive and not play the high line all the time.  With our pace upfront now, we would be better sitting back and catching teams on the break.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
Football tactics constantly evolve, might just be that the high press, high line has run its course.  City adapted and tightened up last season, we need to do the same.

The high press hasn't run its course, it's vanished.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
Football tactics constantly evolve, might just be that the high press, high line has run its course.  City adapted and tightened up last season, we need to do the same.
Be interesting to see stats for teams pressing the last five years and see if it's dropped considerably in Europe's top 5 leagues the last 12 months.

Klopp mentioned this week that the pressing from the front should have been better against Brentford, Mane was a monster at it.

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
Football tactics constantly evolve, might just be that the high press, high line has run its course.  City adapted and tightened up last season, we need to do the same.

Well yes and it helped in the past that we had the Roger Federer of defenders and f-ing Pickford took away his
10/10 physical power.

We keep saying it, we need a new formula in midfield. At least two of them need to press
like demons and dominate. We just look pish there. It's not even Fabinho and Thiago's fault but collectively
the unit just looks gone.
Pioneering the donut formation, just a big hole in the middle of the team
What worked for one set of players in a period of time might not work for another set, or some of the same set 4 years older.

I think it goes beyond just 2 or 3 midfielders, I thought that initially but I think that's too simple, because if we got 3 midfielders in are we just expected to play them every game and if one or two are missing through injury or rest we are back to square one...it has to be something deeper than that.

We keep trying to play the way we used to but no single player is the same player, some have left, other aged, others are new recruits with different skill sets. We aren't adapting to new players, we aren't making the most of there qualities and the players who are ageing we aren't taking into account how they need to adapt their game.
Just dont understand how this has been allowed happen
Klopp and his staff would have data showing our physical decline
Signs no one in midfield and tries to play high intensity with 9 members of the squad 30+. It is insane
Season is passing everyone by. Nothing seems to change, nothing seems to improve. New players needed because this current bunch have lost interest after years of brilliance.
There was a point we got countered and Gakpo was in Robertsons position.because Robertson was literally up front next to Nunez. Honestly, what in the blue fuck is the plan? The usual suspects will of course moan about midfield but it really is so far beyond that now.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:04:16 pm
Did Klopp dust off the old Rodgers template of pissing about with possession in pointless areas with no tempo on the ball?

Inert possession followed by a random cross? I can't remember when we last cut open a side with a through pass through the middle or some quick interplay between our forwards. It's all a bit Rodgersy, I agree.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

I've noticed that teams have got wise to Trent's attacking ability and are not only doubling up on Mo but stopping Trent get enough time on the ball out wide where he can cross, he keeps having to cut back in onto his left foot.
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
Pioneering the donut formation, just a big hole in the middle of the team

mmmmmmmm. donuts....



Let's sign Homer Simpson.
Needs to start thinking about plan b now otherwise the season will end in disaster
In the future after some years I would like to see Thomas Frank taking over from Jürgen.
Man with bright ideas. And organizing game plan due the opponent.
Quote from: topi on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
In the future after some years I would like to see Thomas Frank taking over from Jürgen.
Man with bright ideas. And organizing game plan due the opponent.

So did Brendan Rodgers.
Quote from: topi on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
In the future after some years I would like to see Thomas Frank taking over from Jürgen.
Man with bright ideas. And organizing game plan due the opponent.

 :o
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm
Just dont understand how this has been allowed happen
Klopp and his staff would have data showing our physical decline
Signs no one in midfield and tries to play high intensity with 9 members of the squad 30+. It is insane

Arrogance?
Sigh. We are utterly dreadful and everyone knows why. I just dont understand why the owners are doing what they are doing or why Klopp is sanctioning moves for another forward when we are clearly desperate for midfield options. 
Yeah the first thing that pops into my head when thinking about the boos is arrogance  :butt
Feels like we're sleepwalking into a similar to the 6-1 or 7-2 losses against Stoke or Villa.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

The problem is, there is no team chemistry atm. Without that, it's impossible to achieve anything, no matter the talent. Without that, we'll continue pointing our fingers one week at our midfield and next one at our defence, at Nunez, Hendo, new dutch guy etc.

It's hard for me to understand Klopp these days because he always was all about team chemistry.


I get that were shit and collectively lacking intensity as a team, but how does Klopp prevent idiotic mistakes? How does he anticipate Elliott doing a stupid dummy at a stupid time and causing us to concede a goal? How does he anticipate Alisson completely zoning out and rolling the ball straight to Guedes?

It must be infuriating. When the team is generally playing poorly, the last thing you need is brainless behaviour from individuals making things worse.

Alissons been great and has saved us a lot this season, and you can forgive little errors, but this one is a bit more difficult to understand.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:55:29 am
I get that were shit and collectively lacking intensity as a team, but how does Klopp prevent idiotic mistakes? How does he anticipate Elliott doing a stupid dummy at a stupid time and causing us to concede a goal? How does he anticipate Alisson completely zoning out and rolling the ball straight to Guedes?

It must be infuriating. When the team is generally playing poorly, the last thing you need is brainless behaviour from individuals making things worse.

Alissons been great and has saved us a lot this season, and you can forgive little errors, but this one is a bit more difficult to understand.

Ignore the mistakes and look at the reasons behind them. Elliott does the dummy because he is trying to beat the press. Tonight the initial mistake comes from Thiago trying to dribble out of the press.

Our lack of physicality and athleticism in midfield now means teams are doing to us what we used to do to them.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:55:29 am
I get that were shit and collectively lacking intensity as a team, but how does Klopp prevent idiotic mistakes? How does he anticipate Elliott doing a stupid dummy at a stupid time and causing us to concede a goal? How does he anticipate Alisson completely zoning out and rolling the ball straight to Guedes?

It must be infuriating. When the team is generally playing poorly, the last thing you need is brainless behaviour from individuals making things worse.

Alissons been great and has saved us a lot this season, and you can forgive little errors, but this one is a bit more difficult to understand.

Elliott is a strange young fella. I love confident players, but in his case it's not confidence, he's way too relaxed and acts like a football veteran.
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
Inert possession followed by a random cross? I can't remember when we last cut open a side with a through pass through the middle or some quick interplay between our forwards.
Last Sunday. Salah, through ball to Nunez, rounded the keeper, shot blocked by Mee.

Whatever the problems - and it looks like a combination of personnel, tactical, physical, confidence, etc - we've had (brief) spells in the last few games, usually the opening minutes of a half, where the attacking tempo and movement has been good. Each time, we've made some mistake at the back and suddenly become nervous, passive, slow and shown odd signs of tensions between players. The opposition step up the pace and we can't live with it, until they ease off or we manage to execute a threatening counter of our own to gain a bit of momentum.
What a spectacular decline. Signs were there last season, the failure to win against Spurs and a poor performance in the CL final against Madrid. Also barely winning the cups against a poor Chelsea side in the finals.

Things have unraveled this season. No pattern to our play, underwhelming signings. I wonder if a complete overhaul is needed including the management? FSG surely must be thinking along those lines. Most pressure on Klopp since he signed. Atleast in 20/21 it was the CB issue. Now the whole team seems broken.
Said after the Brentford game that we need to dismantle whatever system we think we are playing. It simply isnt working because we dont have the energy, the legs, or the smarts to play it anymore. So please just bloody abandon it because this is suicide. We will get worse every week playing this way and the players will lose more and more self belief. Well end up 12th or 13th if we dont stop what we are doing to ourselves. Surely if we can see it as fans the coaching staff cant be oblivious to it can they? Just stop the bloody madness. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

The individual errors are being made by everyone now. Every single game we go a goal down because someone has fucked up somewhere. I know if it wasnt was Alisson we probably would be 12th but what has got into his head to do that? Im already dreading the Brighton game. They are an energetic team and they will run circles around us.
For those saying this is because Jota and Diaz are missing, where is Nunez then? Jota presses just as well as Firmino so playing him or Mane at the 9 last season really led to no drop off. As good as Nunez is he's not a presser like Jota, Mane or Firmino. So really what you would be left with is that we bought a player that wouldn't fit in our team pressing structure and have done nothing to account for that? Yeah, I'd say that's not realistic. In all likelihood even if Diaz and Jota were fit nothing would be any different.
