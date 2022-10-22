« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 730857 times)

« Reply #7920 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:39:31 pm
I am sure Klopp knows we have a midfield problem. Thats why we were in for Tchouameini.

He says what he has to at press conferences, and people are having babies trying to analyse his words.

Imo Fabinhos form has shattered the team this year.

If the Nunes thing is true, that we like him, want him in the summer, but didnt think we needed him last summer, then this probably isnt right. The pursuit of Tchouameni was motivated not by thinking we needed a midfielder in the summer but by virtue of how good we thought he was. That is, the interest was less in a midfielder generally, but in Tchouameni specifically. We knew wed need a midfielder eventually (from this summer given those leaving) but we didnt need one last summer. Its just Tchouamenis ability meant we brought it forward. A little like Diaz in January, where we probably didnt think we needed another forward in January 22, but we did think we needed Diaz and were willing to jump early. This makes sense of how blasé weve been about bringing in another midfielder after pursuing Tchouameni unsuccessfully.
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 03:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:39:31 pm
I am sure Klopp knows we have a midfield problem. Thats why we were in for Tchouameini.

He says what he has to at press conferences, and people are having babies trying to analyse his words.

Imo Fabinhos form has shattered the team this year.

Ok but if he knew we had a midfield problem, he surely then pushes for the next target or whatever once Tchouameni goes to Madrid? If I've got a slow puncture on a tyre, order one from Kwikfit and then they tell me sorry they fucked my order up and they havent got any, I dont just go 'Oh no worries then' and leave it. It suggests that we wanted him long term for the next stage of the team....but didnt particularly feel there was a major problem in midfield, which is why we're now into the second transfer window since he went to Madrid and havent spent anything on a midfielder but have spent over £100 million on attackers.
« Reply #7922 on: Today at 03:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:40:03 pm
Yeah. For as much as I love the guy he can talk just straight nonsense with the best of them. Im sure its on purpose as well. Being forced to do that many press conferences every week would make almost anyone a master at saying a lot without giving anything away.
managers these days need to be like politicians - say a bunch without saying much of anything, and spin like a top when necessary.  Klopp is close to a call-it-like-it-is manager than any of them.
« Reply #7923 on: Today at 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:53:12 pm
Klopp is right though.

Its a system issue.

Is that what he was saying? If he thought it was a system issue, he'd be blaming himself and we'd be changing our tactics, no? He seems to be spreading the blame around to all the players, not just the midfielders, but I see no indication he's doubting the system.

« Reply #7924 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm »
Isn't Klopp a known admirer of Ferguson and his ability to evolve the team and focus on the bigger picture/avoid burnout by delegating more responsibility to assistants? I have to think Klopp had a very good reason behind Lijnders getting more power and us moving away from the very physical team pre-2020.

Unfortunately, the injury to Van Dijk threw a spanner in the works, not to mention Mané and Salah picking the worst time to agitate for massive new contracts and moves. Basically everything has to be perfect for a club like Liverpool to ever compete against the big spenders, seems like our luck has run out.
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 04:07:52 pm »
It'll be interesting to see who we go for to replace Alisson and Konate in the summer
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 04:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:39:31 pm
I am sure Klopp knows we have a midfield problem. Thats why we were in for Tchouameini.

He says what he has to at press conferences, and people are having babies trying to analyse his words.

Imo Fabinhos form has shattered the team this year.

It's hardly on Fabinho. Look at that performance against Leicester last week without him. That's as bad as it gets at Anfield that first half.

He just hasn't got the athleticism to carry the midfield the way Henderson of a few years ago could. Obviously he's dropped off but he was ran into the ground last year. If he'd been injured all season we'd be worse off.
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 05:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:16:33 pm
It's hardly on Fabinho. Look at that performance against Leicester last week without him. That's as bad as it gets at Anfield that first half.

He just hasn't got the athleticism to carry the midfield the way Henderson of a few years ago could. Obviously he's dropped off but he was ran into the ground last year. If he'd been injured all season we'd be worse off.

I can only say that my eyes tell me that Fabinho has been a shadow of his former self in virtually every performance in DM that I have witnessed of his this year. Id put getting a new DM as the highest priority. He cant be trusted as our first choice DM anymore
« Reply #7928 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:07:52 pm
It'll be interesting to see who we go for to replace Alisson and Konate in the summer

Konate isn't leaving.
« Reply #7929 on: Today at 06:01:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:08:47 pm
Konate isn't leaving.

One of the best LFC sources said he is?
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 06:31:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:01:06 pm
One of the best LFC sources said he is?

Dammit. The Allison joke! The Allison joke!
« Reply #7931 on: Today at 07:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 03:51:45 pm
Is that what he was saying? If he thought it was a system issue, he'd be blaming himself and we'd be changing our tactics, no? He seems to be spreading the blame around to all the players, not just the midfielders, but I see no indication he's doubting the system.



He literally said its a team / system issue.

If you dont press from the front then the midfield are fucked. The first goal comes from a counter where VVD was skinned for pace.
« Reply #7932 on: Today at 07:30:16 pm »
Lindjers = Svengali.

(right?)
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 07:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:03:25 pm
He literally said its a team / system issue.

If you dont press from the front then the midfield are fucked. The first goal comes from a counter where VVD was skinned for pace.

The problem is he's picking players/having to pick players who can't do what he wants them to. Henderson can't cover the ground he could a few years ago, Elliott can't cover Fabinho or Henderson (came in for both last 2 games), Ox can't press like Mane did. Then with the high line Virg isn't as quick as he was and neither is Gomez and Matip now 31.

It's not just the midfield but that's what sets the scene. Having Konate at the back and Jota and Diaz in the front 3 would help with pressing and pace at the back but we'd still get played through midfield easily, but we'd still be dominant enough in the game more often than not (i.e. last season).

The last time everything really came together (against a half decent opponent) was Man City semi at Wembley in that first half and Thiago/Keita/Fabinho did boss it.
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 07:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:37:50 pm
The problem is he's picking players/having to pick players who can't do what he wants them to. Henderson can't cover the ground he could a few years ago, Elliott can't cover Fabinho or Henderson (came in for both last 2 games), Ox can't press like Mane did. Then with the high line Virg isn't as quick as he was and neither is Gomez and Matip now 31.

It's not just the midfield but that's what sets the scene. Having Konate at the back and Jota and Diaz in the front 3 would help with pressing and pace at the back but we'd still get played through midfield easily, but we'd still be dominant enough in the game more often than not (i.e. last season).

The last time everything really came together (against a half decent opponent) was Man City semi at Wembley in that first half and Thiago/Keita/Fabinho did boss it.

So you adapt the system to make it work better for the players you have
