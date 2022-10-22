He literally said its a team / system issue.



If you dont press from the front then the midfield are fucked. The first goal comes from a counter where VVD was skinned for pace.



The problem is he's picking players/having to pick players who can't do what he wants them to. Henderson can't cover the ground he could a few years ago, Elliott can't cover Fabinho or Henderson (came in for both last 2 games), Ox can't press like Mane did. Then with the high line Virg isn't as quick as he was and neither is Gomez and Matip now 31.It's not just the midfield but that's what sets the scene. Having Konate at the back and Jota and Diaz in the front 3 would help with pressing and pace at the back but we'd still get played through midfield easily, but we'd still be dominant enough in the game more often than not (i.e. last season).The last time everything really came together (against a half decent opponent) was Man City semi at Wembley in that first half and Thiago/Keita/Fabinho did boss it.