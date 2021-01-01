« previous next »
Those comments are even more concerning.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:58:52 pm
Interesting that in the presser Klopp's rejected the fact that we have a midfield issue, and has pretty much said it's a team issue. Then went "pressing doesn't start here (points to head), it starts here (points to heart)."

So clearly thinks there's a collective drop in desire/intensity. Not an easy fix.

If we parked the bus and played on the counter ((or anything in between) we couldn't be any worse.

We can't setup like we are though just to be outrun every week and be in the bottom 3 for big chances. You can't rely entirely on Ali or an offside trap.

We made our bed when we refused to address the midfield issue - and still are - so we have to adapt to that.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:58:52 pm
Interesting that in the presser Klopp's rejected the fact that we have a midfield issue, and has pretty much said it's a team issue. Then went "pressing doesn't start here (points to head), it starts here (points to heart)."


Shouldve pointed at his legs.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:32:40 pm

A lot of Fergusons older timers were still front and centre when their drop off started (Scholes and Giggseh in particular). Thats one of the criticisms of the final days of his tenure, no? That he left a bit of a dud squad because he'd ragged as much as he could out of a pretty old squad. That last season he was still regularly playing Ferdinand (34), Evra (32), Vidic (32), Carrick (32), Scholes (38), Giggs (39) and Van Persie (30)



He kind of tailed it off towards the end as he seemed to want to do everything to retain his own legacy and not help them build for the future, but he did to maintain their spot was keeping the team fresh and ensuring the team wasn't going to age together. He was good at was bringing in players that were obviously not going to push them on a level, but would mean they wouldn't drop a level when they come in for a few games, but he wouldn't then stick with them, he would be quick to get rid once he knew they wouldn't be providing that quality depth.

It is a lot harder to do now though, with big wages and transfer fees for almost all players coming in to big clubs, and with the quality needed now to reach levels of.... cheats.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 02:00:06 pm
So was Mane basically doing the entire defending the whole time then? Some player that.

Bobby was a huge part of our pressing from the front, but he's 31 and 7-8 years later hasn't got the legs anymore. Same way the midfielders haven't.

Jota ran himself into the ground in that City game and has been injured ever since, but he's been badly missed this season. The midfield just hasn't seen the renewal with fresh legs.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:54:02 pm
Klopp asked about midfield being easy to get through: It's a general problem, not a midfield problem. Defending starts up front, if we don't do it then the midfield has no chance. The pitch is too big and the other teams too good. But we've known that a long time. It's all about the balance, not just one midfielder. The way we want to defend is clear. It works out most the time but not always. That's why everyone knows Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.


It's bullshit I'm afraid, you don't sign Darwin and Diaz if you believe that.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:15:00 pm
It's bullshit I'm afraid, you don't sign Darwin and Diaz if you believe that.

I just don't know what's the plan, we're not pressing, we're playing with insane high line, it's all just very confusing.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:54:02 pm
Klopp asked about midfield being easy to get through: It's a general problem, not a midfield problem. Defending starts up front, if we don't do it then the midfield has no chance. The pitch is too big and the other teams too good. But we've known that a long time. It's all about the balance, not just one midfielder. The way we want to defend is clear. It works out most the time but not always. That's why everyone knows Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Yikes.

Not sure how he doesnt see midfield as a problem
Doesn't help when you're constantly playing with a slow winger in midfield too.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:57 pm
Two graphs that say it all. There's two ways you can solve it, even in the transfer market or tactically. Make us more compact and solid.




That graph is horrible. Makes my stomach turn. Honestly it doesn't reflect well on Klopp and his coaches.
Whats so controversial about this comment?

Quote
It's a general problem, not a midfield problem.

Well it is. Defense has been terrible at times aswell (two goals are on them in the loss to brentford e.g.) this season and if our strikers would finish their chances early in games then things are much easier (Villa e.g. could have been a tough game but the early goal kind of settled the early storm)

Quote
Defending starts up front, if we don't do it then the midfield has no chance.

I think this is common knowledge

Quote
The pitch is too big and the other teams too good.  But we've known that a long time

Dont really understand that part but i think he was refering to a comment he made before that was about football in the 50s and 60s

Quote
It's all about the balance, not just one midfielder

I think this is obvious aswell. One midfielder wont fix anything.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:58:52 pm

So clearly thinks there's a collective drop in desire/intensity. Not an easy fix.

Sometimes the only way to fix that is by moving players on, even very good players. 
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:57 pm
Two graphs that say it all. There's two ways you can solve it, even in the transfer market or tactically. Make us more compact and solid.
Dreadful. Every other team were supposed to be competing with is at the bottom and then theres us at #3. Weve been the same side all season with exceptions here or there. Would love to know whats actually going on in training.
love Klopp. He knows far more than all of us but at times he seems he likes to go against general consensus. Remember he kept Karius in goal & wanted to keep him as #1 before he came back from pre-season. Going with 3 Cb's in 20/21.

This faith he has in our midfield is bizarre.
Dreadful. Every other team were supposed to be competing with is at the bottom and then theres us at #3. Weve been the same side all season with exceptions here or there. Would love to know whats actually going on in training.

Looks like they are having a massive piss up in all honesty. Absolutely ridiculous how we can be so badly set up.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:19:00 pm
Yikes.

Not sure how he doesnt see midfield as a problem
He sees everything as a problem. He clarifies he brought up the forwards as the journalist had specifically mentioned midfield is an issue  and his answers are a lot more about general structure, not blaming one individual etc.

Some honesty, some  defending players. Can make.our own options on where it is on that scale
I think this is obvious aswell. One midfielder wont fix anything.


I think it would and drastically too. The mezzala project is clearly not working and we should drop it. Both Harvey and Carvalho I think were brought in with that in mind but it clearly doesn't suit us. Bring back three workhorses in the middle and let our fantastic full backs do the creative work. Let's go back to basics. We got CL football in the end last time we did that. Let's stop trying to be too smart for our own good please.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:18:20 pm
I just don't know what's the plan, we're not pressing, we're playing with insane high line, it's all just very confusing.
after the LC player blasted past Hendo just inside our half to score last week, Klopp said we'd conceded because we were sitting too low, not too high.

it's obvious there is no chance he'll abandon the high line strategy and get conservative in light of our injuries and desperate need right now to stop giving the oppo so many chances.
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 02:27:23 pm
I think it would and drastically too. The mezzala project is clearly not working and we should drop it. Both Harvey and Carvalho I think were brought in with that in mind but it clearly doesn't suit us. Bring back three workhorses in the middle and let our fantastic full backs do the creative work. Let's go back to basics. We got CL football in the end last time we did that. Let's stop trying to be too smart for our own good please.

I dont know if you're disagreeing or agreeing with me here mate?

First you say a transfer will fix our problems but then you go on and tell me that you think its more of a system problem...

Oh and btw I'm all for a midfield transfer aswell. we have injuries there and we have 4 current midfielders out of contract next year so its obvious we need reenforcement there. Just dont think its the root cause for our struggles this year.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:57 pm
Two graphs that say it all. There's two ways you can solve it, even in the transfer market or tactically. Make us more compact and solid.





Damning.
My problem is if we win on Saturday, then I'll have no belief because it's just going to feel like another false dawn amongst many. It just sets us up for more failure.

This team seem to think that one win wipes out all the problems. And then rinse, repeat, disgusting performances like Brentford happen time and time again.

Nothing will change with the squad as it is.
He was hardly gonna throw our midfielders under the bus. That'll just wreck what little confidence they have left
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:35:44 pm
He was hardly gonna throw our midfielders under the bus. That'll just wreck what little confidence they have left

You think Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have a confidence problem  come on now  i might buy over confidence
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:37:33 pm
You think Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have a confidence problem  come on now  i might buy over confidence

Good point
Yeah. For as much as I love the guy he can talk just straight nonsense with the best of them. Im sure its on purpose as well. Being forced to do that many press conferences every week would make almost anyone a master at saying a lot without giving anything away.
Quote from: Larse on Today at 02:30:17 pm
I dont know if you're disagreeing or agreeing with me here mate?

First you say a transfer will fix our problems but then you go on and tell me that you think its more of a system problem...

Oh and btw I'm all for a midfield transfer aswell. we have injuries there and we have 4 current midfielders out of contract next year so its obvious we need reenforcement there. Just dont think its the root cause for our struggles this year.

It's both. I've been crying for midfield reinforcements from the season before we won the CL. I consider Rafa to be one of my favourite football managers we had at the club and just like him I prefer to have the midfield stacked. There are some midfielders and everyone knows who they are which you can't count on. Some of them the issue was known from before we signed them and others it became apparent to us.

Klopp's loyalty is admirable but his first loyalty should be to the club and it's supporters and not to the players I'm afraid. The players we're buying now as replacements should have been acquired a year or two before players reached their expiry date. There were some players that were showing that they were slowing a couple of years ago but instead of helping them or replacing them, we kept on running them to the ground.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:37:33 pm
You think Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have a confidence problem  come on now  i might buy over confidence

I wouldn't say Henderson. I think he's been much better than the other two this year. Even when he's performing poorly, he's still working his bollocks off and I'd much rather have that attitude in the squad over technical players who are ineffective this year like Thiago.

The other two though... don't run, don't press, lack any sort of intensity and can't even keep the ball well surprisingly. A few diamond passes from Thiago isn't going to gloss over that fact. And piss poor off the ball work too, they don't close off spaces, they make it easy for opposition to basically walk through. In contrast, when Keita comes on, there's much better off the ball work and ball retention. That should be the case for Thiago and Fabinho, but they've just been a liability this season.

For all the slating that Hendo and young Harvey get, the root cause of the midfield problem are the performances from these Thiago and Fab.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:57 pm
Two graphs that say it all. There's two ways you can solve it, even in the transfer market or tactically. Make us more compact and solid.



In terms of the ongoing discussion (is it a midfield problem or a general problem?) it Would be interesting to see this graph but split up into attack/midfield/defense to be honest.

For me part of the problem is that we used to have at least 2 absolute workhorses in our front 3: Mane/firmino, Jota/Firmino, Diaz/Firmino, Diaz/Mane, ... . Salah was never a pressing monster. Now e.g. these last 3 games we had a front 3 of Ox/Nunez/Salah. None of those three are pressing machines to be honest.
Quote from: Larse on Today at 02:46:52 pm
In terms of the ongoing discussion (is it a midfield problem or a general problem?) it Would be interesting to see this graph but split up into attack/midfield/defense to be honest.

For me part of the problem is that we used to have at least 2 absolute workhorses in our front 3: Mane/firmino, Jota/Firmino, Diaz/Firmino, Diaz/Mane, ... . Salah was never a pressing monster. Now e.g. these last 3 games we had a front 3 of Ox/Nunez/Salah. None of those three are pressing machines to be honest.

Yeah and it's unfortunate Diaz and Jota are out at the same time as they can press really well.

Klopp is right though.

Its a system issue.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:53:12 pm
Klopp is right though.

Its a system issue.

Isn't he saying the system is fine, it's the players not implementing it properly that's the issue?
Quote from: Larse on Today at 02:46:52 pm
In terms of the ongoing discussion (is it a midfield problem or a general problem?) it Would be interesting to see this graph but split up into attack/midfield/defense to be honest.

For me part of the problem is that we used to have at least 2 absolute workhorses in our front 3: Mane/firmino, Jota/Firmino, Diaz/Firmino, Diaz/Mane, ... . Salah was never a pressing monster. Now e.g. these last 3 games we had a front 3 of Ox/Nunez/Salah. None of those three are pressing machines to be honest.

Weve looked exactly the same when Bobby and Diaz play together so not sure their pressing is giving us much, they started at Fulham, Utd, Napoli etc where the same old problems persist.
The Paisley legs quote is overdone. Ruthlessness is not just about age.

Paisley and Ferguson would never have kept Ox and Navy Keith for the last four years, taking up roster slots and payroll.

They would not have allowed Trents unique take on defending, regardless of his assists.

They would not now be dangling a contract extension in front of Navy or Bobby.

And so on.

If Ferguson played favorites at the end of his career, thirteen titles probably earned the right.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:58:52 pm
Interesting that in the presser Klopp's rejected the fact that we have a midfield issue, and has pretty much said it's a team issue. Then went "pressing doesn't start here (points to head), it starts here (points to heart)."

So clearly thinks there's a collective drop in desire/intensity. Not an easy fix.

If the teams lost heart then Klopp himself is in trouble without bringing in hungry  players.
You can see a definite drop in intensity in some players who aren't past it . Trent, Fab, VVD being the obvious ones. Some others like Hendo, Thiago have more of a stamina problem due to age.
But all our forwards and most of our defenders plus Ali all look up for it.
For me players with real intensity in the middle and genuine competition for Trent are essential components.  Because Klopp has no interest in changing our approach it seems. I've no problem with that if we change some personal.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 02:58:58 pm
The Paisley legs quote is overdone. Ruthlessness is not just about age.

Paisley and Ferguson would never have kept Ox and Navy Keith for the last four years, taking up roster slots and payroll.

They would not have allowed Trents unique take on defending, regardless of his assists.

They would not now be dangling a contract extension in front of Navy or Bobby.

And so on.

If Ferguson played favorites at the end of his career, thirteen titles probably earned the right.

He didnt 'play favourites' he just didn't bother with any sort of progression plan....and here they are a decade later.
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:00:25 pm
If the teams lost heart then Klopp himself is in trouble without bringing in hungry  players.
You can see a definite drop in intensity in some players who aren't past it . Trent, Fab, VVD being the obvious ones. Some others like Hendo, Thiago have more of a stamina problem due to age.
But all our forwards and most of our defenders plus Ali all look up for it.
For me players with real intensity in the middle and genuine competition for Trent are essential components.  Because Klopp has no interest in changing our approach it seems. I've no problem with that if we change some personal.
Our forwards look up for it, but he's right, they aren't pressing well. I love Nunez's desire to track back, but counterpressing is different. Diaz and, in particular, Jota bring a lot of energy that we are missing. Thinking back, Jota played a huge part in our win over City off the ball. Unfortunately injured himself in the process.
There is some truth in this: our forwards used to very effectively funnel opposition play into certain areas and control spaces well. Not seeing much of that, which is no surprise without prime Bobby and Mane, who were key in that department, and Jota, who is pretty relentless himself. There's rarely that sense that we have the opposition pinned back in their own half any more, and the forwards are partly the reason for that, I guess.
