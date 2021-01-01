You think Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have a confidence problem
come on now
i might buy over confidence
I wouldn't say Henderson. I think he's been much better than the other two this year. Even when he's performing poorly, he's still working his bollocks off and I'd much rather have that attitude in the squad over technical players who are ineffective this year like Thiago.
The other two though... don't run, don't press, lack any sort of intensity and can't even keep the ball well surprisingly. A few diamond passes from Thiago isn't going to gloss over that fact. And piss poor off the ball work too, they don't close off spaces, they make it easy for opposition to basically walk through. In contrast, when Keita comes on, there's much better off the ball work and ball retention. That should be the case for Thiago and Fabinho, but they've just been a liability this season.
For all the slating that Hendo and young Harvey get, the root cause of the midfield problem are the performances from these Thiago and Fab.