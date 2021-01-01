I dont know if you're disagreeing or agreeing with me here mate?



First you say a transfer will fix our problems but then you go on and tell me that you think its more of a system problem...



Oh and btw I'm all for a midfield transfer aswell. we have injuries there and we have 4 current midfielders out of contract next year so its obvious we need reenforcement there. Just dont think its the root cause for our struggles this year.



It's both. I've been crying for midfield reinforcements from the season before we won the CL. I consider Rafa to be one of my favourite football managers we had at the club and just like him I prefer to have the midfield stacked. There are some midfielders and everyone knows who they are which you can't count on. Some of them the issue was known from before we signed them and others it became apparent to us.Klopp's loyalty is admirable but his first loyalty should be to the club and it's supporters and not to the players I'm afraid. The players we're buying now as replacements should have been acquired a year or two before players reached their expiry date. There were some players that were showing that they were slowing a couple of years ago but instead of helping them or replacing them, we kept on running them to the ground.