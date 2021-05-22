The team is way too good not to be challenging for trophies and Top, 4
I sort of think the discussion has to start from the point of view that this isn't true.
I get the point that we have a lot of talent on the books and we have players that shouldn't be outside the top 4, but the squad is imbalanced in a lot of ways and our performance level is what it is.
We're now basically half way through the season (including a second preseason) and if we're waiting for something to click or the magic tweak in the system to produce a higher performance level then I think we'll be waiting all season
In the league this season we're at +0.44 xg/90 .. that's right on the cusp of top 4 but we're 7+ points behind teams with a better or similar performance level so we need a significant improvement
That improvement needs to address our horrific defensive level - we're conceeding more 'big chances' than any other top 6 club ever has since they started recording the stat and there's barely a game where we haven't given up big chances to score multiple times .. its just really hard to contend for anything when you're doing that
There is some personnel stuff that can help us - if Keita and Konate stay fit and Diaz and especially Jota come back those players improve us - but who knows on that score. Other than that we're not in a great spot if we're really not buying more this window
As this is the Klopp Template thread its probably worth taking a step back and acknowledging how hard it is to do what we now need to do
Only Ferguson has ever successfully renewed and transitioned a team to stay at the top in the modern era - and when he did it they shared financial primacy with one other team so could go and get mostly who they wanted
It's hard to stay competitive as your key players age, even harder when you're at a budget disadvantage... doing so involves being ruthless with personnel, selling a year too early rather than a year too late and committing to scouting and analytics to get the next generation of hungry players in and even then who knows if it could be done
Our problem now is our approach is so confused both on and off the pitch and so utterly lacking in direction, the ageing players problem so acute and the resources so limited its hard to see how we challenge for titles in the next 3 years short of a large injection of capital - backed by the things that made our recruitment work.