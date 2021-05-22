This is the bit I can't buy. Our manager is a very intelligent man; it's impossible that he cannot see that our midfield is wrecked. He can see it on the pitch, he can see it in the stats, he can see it in the results, and I imagine he can see it in training.



It's worth revisiting what he said on the subject back in July (before a couple of the pre-season injuries, the late move for Melo and later admission that we are now short in midfield) - quoted from the Athletic, though I think it was widely reported at the time:I do not understand, he says. People told me about this discussion but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this (sign another midfielder).No, (were not looking to buy), I can say that. I dont think something will happen in midfield. You never know, if somebody comes to me and says I want to go but nobody came to me yet. If that happens, then we have to talk new. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why would we?We can go through it. Where do you want to start? So, Fabinho, (Jordan) Henderson, Thiago, (James) Milner, (Naby) Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing?Now, we can certainly be surprised if Klopp is now surprised that several of those will spend as much time injured as playing.But he was happy with the numbers - nine players (not including Bajcetic) across three positions should be fine, even if two or three of them might also deputise in more forward areas. Certainly in numbers, we had more midfield depth than upfront, even after signing Nunez. But there's surely a disparity in quality (let alone age and sheer physical energy).The interesting point though (in addition to him appearing to rank them) I think is that last part of that quote: ". He was happy with the balance of types and attributes. Was he concerned that none of them are in their physical peak? If he was, he didn't let on. Would he want more quality? What manager wouldn't - but he wasn't desperate for it, or prioritising it over Nunez (or alongside a cheaper alternative). But he was happy with the types of midfielders he had. So if fans think we're missing midfielders to fit Klopp's template, someone needs to tell Klopp. Or we need to reconsider what that template is.