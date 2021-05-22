« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 726255 times)

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7760 on: Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:43:08 pm
The Annie Road is ending this summer that was paid for out of the club revenue (same as the training ground before)- that cash will be available going forward for whatever purpose the club wishes

We finished building the Main Stand in 2016, we still hadn't finished paying for it in the accounts to May 2021, which is half a decade later. I think it is hugely optimistic to think we have paid back the intercompany loan, the bank debt and completely paid for the ARE.

Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:43:08 pm
I'd do more as I said- I'd lose up to 5 fron our options and bring 3 in. We are carrying too many players who are not contributing- get down to 6 midfielders for 3 spots with a few youngsters as backups

I agree, my point was by moving some revenue from its current use (wages) you can part finance quite a bit of the spend. We then need an injection on top of that to get more quality. Its not an either / or situation- both need to happen

It is difficult to get the perfect player but there is also some cheaper ones who could improve us by literally being able to run. We pay a lot of highly skilled people to scout/ analyse/ identify these players- its high time they did that for some midfielders

I can see the sense in offloading 5 and bringing in three. However, there are caveats. Klopp likes to bed in signings gradually. Plus given the way teams play against us now, we need players with exceptional athleticism AND technical ability. That for me is why we have been reduced to looking at oven ready players who are already exceptional like Tchouchameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Fernandez and Caicedo.

If we are going to sacrifice quality for quantity then the recruits need to be Ali-VVD level. As near to nailed on as possible.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7761 on: Yesterday at 09:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:42:10 pm
When did he tell you that ?

Did we not just sign a forward? 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7762 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:31:44 pm
This is the bit I can't buy. Our manager is a very intelligent man; it's impossible that he cannot see that our midfield is wrecked. He can see it on the pitch, he can see it in the stats, he can see it in the results, and I imagine he can see it in training.
It's worth revisiting what he said on the subject back in July (before a couple of the pre-season injuries, the late move for Melo and later admission that we are now short in midfield) - quoted from the Athletic, though I think it was widely reported at the time:

I do not understand, he says. People told me about this discussion but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this (sign another midfielder).

No, (were not looking to buy), I can say that. I dont think something will happen in midfield. You never know, if somebody comes to me and says I want to go but nobody came to me yet. If that happens, then we have to talk new. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why would we?

We can go through it. Where do you want to start? So, Fabinho, (Jordan) Henderson, Thiago, (James) Milner, (Naby) Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing?

Now, we can certainly be surprised if Klopp is now surprised that several of those will spend as much time injured as playing.

But he was happy with the numbers - nine players (not including Bajcetic) across three positions should be fine, even if two or three of them might also deputise in more forward areas. Certainly in numbers, we had more midfield depth than upfront, even after signing Nunez. But there's surely a disparity in quality (let alone age and sheer physical energy).

The interesting point though (in addition to him appearing to rank them) I think is that last part of that quote: "Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing?. He was happy with the balance of types and attributes. Was he concerned that none of them are in their physical peak? If he was, he didn't let on. Would he want more quality? What manager wouldn't - but he wasn't desperate for it, or prioritising it over Nunez (or alongside a cheaper alternative). But he was happy with the types of midfielders he had. So if fans think we're missing midfielders to fit Klopp's template, someone needs to tell Klopp. Or we need to reconsider what that template is.

Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7763 on: Yesterday at 10:06:59 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
It's worth revisiting what he said on the subject back in July (before a couple of the pre-season injuries, the late move for Melo and later admission that we are now short in midfield) - quoted from the Athletic, though I think it was widely reported at the time:

“I do not understand,” he says. “People told me about this discussion but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this (sign another midfielder).

“No, (we’re not looking to buy), I can say that. I don’t think something will happen in midfield. You never know, if somebody comes to me and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet. If that happens, then we have to talk new. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why would we?

“We can go through it. Where do you want to start? So, Fabinho, (Jordan) Henderson, Thiago, (James) Milner, (Naby) Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing?”

Now, we can certainly be surprised if Klopp is now surprised that several of those will spend as much time injured as playing.

But he was happy with the numbers - nine players (not including Bajcetic) across three positions should be fine, even if two or three of them might also deputise in more forward areas. Certainly in numbers, we had more midfield depth than upfront, even after signing Nunez. But there's surely a disparity in quality (let alone age and sheer physical energy).

The interesting point though (in addition to him appearing to rank them) I think is that last part of that quote: "Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing?”. He was happy with the balance of types and attributes. Was he concerned that none of them are in their physical peak? If he was, he didn't let on. Would he want more quality? What manager wouldn't - but he wasn't desperate for it, or prioritising it over Nunez (or alongside a cheaper alternative). But he was happy with the types of midfielders he had. So if fans think we're missing midfielders to fit Klopp's template, someone needs to tell Klopp. Or we need to reconsider what that template is.



In theory though we have the type of players in the squad we need. Imagine if Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson and even Keita were younger, more robust and at their best. It’s the physical bit that’s missing.

Could argue you get a Henderson and Thiago type with Enzo Fernandez and Bellingham.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7764 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:59 pm
In theory though we have the type of players in the squad we need. Imagine if Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson and even Keita were younger, more robust and at their best. Its the physical bit thats missing.
We can imagine them being more robust and in form; but they'll never be younger. He was talking about the players they are now (even if we take the rosiest-tinted view of what they can do). Can he not see that the 'physical bit is missing' (which, as others have said, would be... odd)? Or is that no longer critical to the template?

Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7765 on: Yesterday at 10:19:52 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm
We can imagine them being more robust and in form; but they'll never be younger. He was talking about the players they are now (even if we take the rosiest-tinted view of what they can do). Can he not see that the 'physical bit is missing' (which, as others have said, would be... odd)? Or is that no longer critical to the template?



Yeah I agree, dunno what the fuck they were on.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7766 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm »
Yeah, well the answer appears to be that the kind of players we are missing are ones who can run. And tackle. And press.

I hear you - and I heard Jurgen at the time too - but he always talks the group up. Morale and team unity is a huge part of how he manages; I've never heard him talk players down, ever. He will always defend the people he works with. But that doesn't mean he can't see the evidence that is clear as day - or that those around him also can't. I don't believe that for a second, it would mean he, and they, were totally ignoring the reality in front of them. Those running and sprinting stats aren't an opinion, they are hard facts, and they are borne out in the action on the pitch every week.

I don't know why we haven't bought more midfielders, but I refuse to believe that our manager can't see what every single person watching us can see. That would be more worrying still!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7767 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm »
Klopp was wrong about the physical state of his midfielders in July
Hed realised it by the end of August
So those quotes are redundant
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7768 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm
Klopp was wrong about the physical state of his midfielders in July
Hes realised it by the end of August
So those quotes are redundant
seems like everyone at the club underestimated how much last season took out of our key guys.
« Reply #7769 on: Yesterday at 11:21:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm
seems like everyone at the club underestimated how much last season took out of our key guys.

Not just last season. Multiple seasons of playing and training at the highest intensity. Players go to the well for this manager because of how great he is and how great he can make them, but maybe it comes with consequences further down the line that were witnessing now?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7770 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm
seems like everyone at the club underestimated how much last season took out of our key guys.

I don't get how this happens.  The players do the same fitness tests at the start of every season, and the coaches see them in training pretty much every day.  How did no one notice the huge drop off?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7771 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
I don't get how this happens.  The players do the same fitness tests at the start of every season, and the coaches see them in training pretty much every day.  How did no one notice the huge drop off?

dunno, but it explains a whole bunch of things, including (imo) our transfer strategy of putting all our midfield eggs in the Jude basket.  I think everyone thought we could squeeze another strong season out of Hendo and Fab, each of whom right now are shells of what we had at the start of last season.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7772 on: Yesterday at 11:28:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
I don't get how this happens.  The players do the same fitness tests at the start of every season, and the coaches see them in training pretty much every day.  How did no one notice the huge drop off?

It's not the sort of thing a fitness test will show off I don't think. Sharpness is as much about the ability to change speed and direction, particularly when making other decisions . Sure the club looks at explosive output of muscles in various tests such as how high a player can jump or how long or muscle output under tension etc, but these are not a full simulation of what actually happens on the pitch against other pros when the brain is also tasked with making multiple decisions other than simply leaping or producing force in a particular muscle.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7773 on: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:28:15 pm
It's not the sort of thing a fitness test will show off I don't think. Sharpness is as much about the ability to change speed and direction, particularly when making other decisions . Sure the club looks at explosive output of muscles in various tests such as how high a player can jump or how long or muscle output under tension etc, but these are not a full simulation of what actually happens on the pitch against other pros when the brain is also tasked with making multiple decisions other than simply leaping or producing force in a particular muscle.

So are all those tests redundant?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7774 on: Today at 12:55:28 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm
Yeah, well the answer appears to be that the kind of players we are missing are ones who can run. And tackle. And press.

I hear you - and I heard Jurgen at the time too - but he always talks the group up. Morale and team unity is a huge part of how he manages; I've never heard him talk players down, ever. He will always defend the people he works with. But that doesn't mean he can't see the evidence that is clear as day - or that those around him also can't. I don't believe that for a second, it would mean he, and they, were totally ignoring the reality in front of them. Those running and sprinting stats aren't an opinion, they are hard facts, and they are borne out in the action on the pitch every week.

I don't know why we haven't bought more midfielders, but I refuse to believe that our manager can't see what every single person watching us can see. That would be more worrying still!

Or maybe he sees it and simply doesnt think its a matter of focus for fixing right now, that he has a long term plan for a rebuild and he wont be pressured to knee-jerk a signing unless a good opportunity presents.

There are many, countless, posts in this forum that say Klopp knows more about football than all of us combined or variations of that ilk. If it is as you say that he must see it, then it must be that he in his considered judgment thinks it is an issue that does not need to be fixed, or that next season itll be better, or that HE19 will be a beast in the midfield role with a years experience under his belt
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7775 on: Today at 01:13:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm
Klopp was wrong about the physical state of his midfielders in July
Hed realised it by the end of August
So those quotes are redundant

Nailed it

That's why the 'we shoulda bought Nunes of Wolves' in the summer is a mute conversation..we just wasn't in the market regardless of a specific player name...the intention was to run down the contracts for the few with 12 months left and negotiate for targets within the period for summer 2023
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7776 on: Today at 06:36:40 am »
When Klopp talks about a transitional period I'm not sure he means around this period of uncertainty over the ownership. He says he signed the contract and agreed with the owners to extend because of this transitional period..he didn't know we was up for sale or investment when he signed an extension. That was back in April and we were fighting on all fronts, four competitions, so he knew we would be in transition after that? He knew our midfield would fall off a cliff..it's at odds with how he felt about our midfield in the summer or just players in general. So back to the sale...he only found out himself a few weeks before the story broke so that "transitional period" excuse...I don't buy it.

It doesn't add up, lately something is amiss. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7777 on: Today at 08:57:16 am »
Does anyone think over the world cup break that Klopp/Pep have been working on the tactics that were clearly not working earlier on in the season? instead of going back to basics and making us more compact and harder to beat? We seem to be playing really expansive football pushing midfielders and defence high up but it's clearly not working
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7778 on: Today at 08:58:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm
Klopp was wrong about the physical state of his midfielders in July
Hed realised it by the end of August
So those quotes are redundant

And later he came out and said, 'you were right about us needing a CM, I was wrong'. Now that was obviously partly owing to injuries (although presumably he's not naive enough to think the 9 he listed were all going to stay fit!) but I doubt it was just that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7779 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm
Klopp was wrong about the physical state of his midfielders in July
Hed realised it by the end of August
So those quotes are redundant
The point was what he thought at the time, with respect to 'Klopp's Template', rather than just another thread saying we need more/younger/better midfielders (of course we do).
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7780 on: Today at 10:51:42 am »
It will be interesting to see what Jurgen will do with the current players available to him as right now we don't have the intensity required to play a high line week in week out. There is times where certain players whether it be age related or just tired cannot run up and down the park for 90 minutes.

Drop the lines back 10 yards might help, tell certain players sit tight more often so we don't get caught on the hop. A Mascherano type would still have the engine /speed to fill in the gaps but the role of filling in for two attacking full backs requires more than one Superman.

With what we have right now there is significant spaces the opposition can get at. Not sure we can rectify it with the current options as physically the lads are on breaking point. This is probably a result of years of intensive effort on many fronts as no 11 players can play 50 plus games x five plus years & longer and get away Scott free.

Anyway back to basics as if the intensity is not there due to the wear and tear then we have to tighten our belts. Start keeping clean sheets and win individual battles all over the psrk. The team is way too good not to be challenging for trophies and Top, 4
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7781 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Whatever the reason(s) are for our downfall this season.

We've had issues that have remained the same for a while now, which is why the recent result is so disappointing and the performance vs Leicester also.

Got to get it together on and off the pitch - tactics and recruitment. Top 4 is important for Klopp's remaining years with us
We've had a shit season, fine...still in some cups and lot of footy to play. In real terms its December still so plenty time
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7782 on: Today at 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:51:42 am
The team is way too good not to be challenging for trophies and Top, 4

I sort of think the discussion has to start from the point of view that this isn't true.
I get the point that we have a lot of talent on the books and we have players that shouldn't be outside the top 4, but the squad is imbalanced in a lot of ways and our performance level is what it is.
We're now basically half way through the season (including a second preseason) and if we're waiting for something to click or the magic tweak in the system to produce a higher performance level then I think we'll be waiting all season

In the league this season we're at +0.44 xg/90 .. that's right on the cusp of top 4 but we're 7+ points behind teams with a better or similar performance level so we need a significant improvement
That improvement needs to address our horrific defensive level - we're conceeding more 'big chances' than any other top 6 club ever has since they started recording the stat and there's barely a game where we haven't given up big chances to score multiple times .. its just really hard to contend for anything when you're doing that

There is some personnel stuff that can help us - if Keita and Konate stay fit and Diaz and especially Jota come back those players improve us - but who knows on that score. Other than that we're not in a great spot if we're really not buying more this window

As this is the Klopp Template thread its probably worth taking a step back and acknowledging how hard it is to do what we now need to do
Only Ferguson has ever successfully renewed and transitioned a team to stay at the top in the modern era - and when he did it they shared financial primacy with one other team so could go and get mostly who they wanted
It's hard to stay competitive as your key players age, even harder when you're at a budget disadvantage... doing so involves being ruthless with personnel, selling a year too early rather than a year too late and committing to scouting and analytics to get the next generation of hungry players in and even then who knows if it could be done

Our problem now is our approach is so confused both on and off the pitch and so utterly lacking in direction, the ageing players problem so acute and the resources so limited its hard to see how we challenge for titles in the next 3 years short of a large injection of capital - backed by the things that made our recruitment work.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7783 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
All discussion needs to be how on earth we can concede so many big chances. It should be the first question put to Klopp in press conferences. They have had ample time to correct it and have failed. It really is ridiculous and doesnt show them in a good light.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7784 on: Today at 11:49:33 am »
Agreed we need to stop the bleeding at the back- that has to be everything the coaching staff are working on. I was hoping for some stability in team selection this month with so few games would help, but then Virgil gets injured so who knows now!

I still think our attack has been a bit unlucky and hope that soon it will click. Both Nunez and Salah have missed a huge number of clear cut chances and we have hit the woodwork a ridiculous number of times- I think its not going to take a massive turnaround for us to start scoring a lot more (Gakpo, Jota and Diaz coming back hopefully will add more firepower and options to change a game)
