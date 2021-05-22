I think it's easy to say Lijnders has a growing influence, there's many links easily formed when you look at recruitment lately and also just how visible he's been. When I thought about Klopp eventually leaving even a couple of years back it seemed like there wasn't a huge amount of great managers knocking about and if it would be more sensible to promote from within. You have less upheavel then and Pep Lijnders might be that promotion.



There were quotes back in the beggining of December from Hans Kraay where he was quoted as saying Lijnders had told him Gakpo was the missing link. Not a midfielder then? Or where does that leave Diaz if a left winger is the missing piece..are we changing formation etc



Maybe this is the Lijnders template.