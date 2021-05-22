« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7680 on: Today at 12:59:18 pm
I think it's easy to say Lijnders has a growing influence, there's many links easily formed when you look at recruitment lately and also just how visible he's been. When I thought about Klopp eventually leaving even a couple of years back it seemed like there wasn't a huge amount of great managers knocking about and if it would be more sensible to promote from within. You have less upheavel then and Pep Lijnders might be that promotion.

There were quotes back in the beggining of December from Hans Kraay where he was quoted as saying Lijnders had told him Gakpo was the missing link. Not a midfielder then? Or where does that leave Diaz if a left winger is the missing piece..are we changing formation etc

Maybe this is the Lijnders template.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7681 on: Today at 12:59:59 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:51:10 pm
There is clearly a reason why all the recruitment people suddenly left, but Im not convinced its down to Ljinders. The article says hes been advocating some of our signings (Nunez, Diaz, Jota?) and theyve been successful, so I cant see where the issue would be.

Perhaps the issue isn't the players they agreed to sign but more the options they decided to turn down.

If you're in the recruitment department and the management department are ignoring everything you suggest I can imagine that getting pretty tedious.

Especially if those suggestions were midfielders, and then the season turns out like this.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7682 on: Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7683 on: Today at 01:25:35 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.
Bleak. Its been obvious since our first match.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7684 on: Today at 01:27:54 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 08:50:54 am
Probably no Klopp tactical template if as rumoured Lijinders takes most of the training sessions and tweaks the tactics.

I feel like this isn't a rumor or new information.  Didn't news of this come out when Klopp signed his new contract a while ago?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7685 on: Today at 01:37:30 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 09:25:21 am
According to the article in the Telegraph, he is also nixing transfers too. Why would an assistant have that much power?

If he does have that much power, it's because Klopp has given it to him. Kind of seems like Klopp is setting Pep up to be his successor. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7686 on: Today at 02:02:43 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.



Good lord that is shocking. What a fall that is. And still, here we sit midway through the season being told to wait until the summer.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7687 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:02:43 pm
Good lord that is shocking. What a fall that is. And still, here we sit midway through the season being told to wait until the summer.



If only there was a mechanism to acquire new players who could improve on this issue..
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7688 on: Today at 02:10:45 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm

Well, there's the title for Lijnders' book sequel at least...
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7689 on: Today at 02:14:28 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:10:45 pm
Well, there's the title for Lijnders' book sequel at least...

 ;D
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7690 on: Today at 02:35:20 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.



That is shocking. Impossible for anyone to ignore that, so what the hell are those at the club doing? I presume they wade through tons of data, and surely the steep and more or less continuous decline in numbers that were very much a part of our dominance are starkly clear over the last few years? We can't run. And most other teams noted our high energy style and adopted some of it, so now we're the weaklings who get outrun and outfought by any physical outfit.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7691 on: Today at 02:36:14 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.



I posted this the other day. Makes sense.


Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7692 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:10:45 pm
Well, there's the title for Lijnders' book sequel at least...

Ha, very good.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7693 on: Today at 02:44:43 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:35:20 pm
That is shocking. Impossible for anyone to ignore that, so what the hell are those at the club doing? I presume they wade through tons of data, and surely the steep and more or less continuous decline in numbers that were very much a part of our dominance are starkly clear over the last few years? We can't run. And most other teams noted our high energy style and adopted some of it, so now we're the weaklings who get outrun and outfought by any physical outfit.

I'm sure they are aware of it. You can know, but it's a whole different conversation trying to fix an issue.

Not as simple as just saying - 'Running numbers are down this season. Can you all run a bit more please?'
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7694 on: Today at 02:55:21 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:44:43 pm
I'm sure they are aware of it. You can know, but it's a whole different conversation trying to fix an issue.

Not as simple as just saying - 'Running numbers are down this season. Can you all run a bit more please?'

No, but it is as simple as actually buying players to fix it. In fact, that is the only solution, and we've not done anything to that effect for several years. I don't understand how we've gone from such a well-run outfit to this shambles, with multiple players leaving on frees, aging out, and claiming huge wages. It's a recipe for disaster, and we don't seem that bothered about doing too much to change it.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7695 on: Today at 02:58:16 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:55:21 pm
No, but it is as simple as actually buying players to fix it. In fact, that is the only solution, and we've not done anything to that effect for several years. I don't understand how we've gone from such a well-run outfit to this shambles, with multiple players leaving on frees, aging out, and claiming huge wages. It's a recipe for disaster, and we don't seem that bothered about doing too much to change it.

Unfortunately, no funds are available for that solution.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7696 on: Today at 03:05:28 pm
Its all gone mad today. Virgils injury, Klopps comments about it being a transitional season and all but confirming we are in for Bellingham, Ljinders getting stitched up. Whats next?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7697 on: Today at 03:10:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:05:28 pm
Its all gone mad today. Virgils injury, Klopps comments about it being a transitional season and all but confirming we are in for Bellingham, Ljinders getting stitched up. Whats next?

clinical was saying we turned down Enzo Fernandez on a free transfer in the summer
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7698 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:58:16 pm
Unfortunately, no funds are available for that solution.

So it seems. And why would a multiple trophy winning, triple CL finalist with a huge global fanbase have money to buy more than 1 midfielder every 4 or 5 years?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7699 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:11:10 pm
So it seems. And why would a multiple trophy winning, triple CL finalist with a huge global fanbase have money to buy more than 1 midfielder every 4 or 5 years?

Klopps all but confirmed we are in talks with Bellingham. If we have no money, someone needs to tell him to stop wasting his time.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7700 on: Today at 03:14:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:13:14 pm
Klopps all but confirmed we are in talks with Bellingham. If we have no money, someone needs to tell him to stop wasting his time.

Its all PR bullshit.

We wont be signing him. He will cost £130 million plus want a huge salary.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7701 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.



Worst part is that nobody at the club is renotely interested in fixing this. If they were they would not have resigned henderson and given firmino a new deal.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7702 on: Today at 03:24:18 pm
How do those numbers compare with City?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7703 on: Today at 03:24:56 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:10:45 pm
Well, there's the title for Lijnders' book sequel at least...

Perhaps the book was the tribute to the system, one that we seemingly abandoned.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7704 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.



That is fucking shocking to say the least. No wonder weve got next to no intensity in our play. Whens the last time we went out there and got right into the other teams faces and pressed them to death. What is actually going on in training? The players dont look as fit as previous seasons either
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7705 on: Today at 03:38:20 pm
We squeezed every drop out of those players - that's why you constantly refresh the squad. Not rocket science. Just FSG being cheap.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7706 on: Today at 03:44:11 pm
Quote from: quasimodo on Today at 03:38:20 pm
We squeezed every drop out of those players - that's why you constantly refresh the squad. Not rocket science. Just FSG being cheap.

So cheap, they spent a shed load on forwards.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7707 on: Today at 03:53:35 pm
Saying it now Id sacrifice Bellingham and just sign 3 work horses.
Lets get back to being relentless even if the midfielders dont score as often as people want.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7708 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.



You can see it on the pitch but fucking hell its painful to see it in actual numbers
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7709 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:53:35 pm
Saying it now Id sacrifice Bellingham and just sign 3 work horses.
Lets get back to being relentless even if the midfielders dont score as often as people want.

Most people would.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7710 on: Today at 04:03:29 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:36:14 pm
I posted this the other day. Makes sense.
Indeed. This isn't just about FSG spending money: it's about who we spend it on; who we keep and who we don't. We've spent too much on contract renewals for ageing players.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7711 on: Today at 04:05:18 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:03:29 pm
Indeed. This isn't just about FSG spending money: it's about who we spend it on; who we keep and who we don't. We've spent too much on contract renewals for ageing players.


Plus left sided attackers.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7712 on: Today at 04:08:40 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:44:11 pm
So cheap, they spent a shed load on forwards.

With the money we got from errr selling forwards.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7713 on: Today at 04:13:17 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:03:29 pm
Indeed. This isn't just about FSG spending money: it's about who we spend it on; who we keep and who we don't. We've spent too much on contract renewals for ageing players.


You recruit better, hungrier younger players, and then you sell off the players that become surplus to requirements. That is the way you improve. With the midfield we haven't got past the first step of recruiting better players.

Mane would be an example. We signed Diaz who took Mane's spot on the left wing. We are then in a position to move Mane on.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7714 on: Today at 04:13:58 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:02:46 pm
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.



Pretty stark that isn't it- I guess the question before the season started was how much would the number of games last season cause a drop off?

I doubt anyone expected it to be so severe- and I also don't think its solely down to age as we have seen players like Trent seemingly in a physical rut this year

Is it possible to get the intensity back with the right balance of rest and training in the medium term?
