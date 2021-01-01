« previous next »
I think it's easy to say Lijnders has a growing influence, there's many links easily formed when you look at recruitment lately and also just how visible he's been. When I thought about Klopp eventually leaving even a couple of years back it seemed like there wasn't a huge amount of great managers knocking about and if it would be more sensible to promote from within. You have less upheavel then and Pep Lijnders might be that promotion.

There were quotes back in the beggining of December from Hans Kraay where he was quoted as saying Lijnders had told him Gakpo was the missing link. Not a midfielder then? Or where does that leave Diaz if a left winger is the missing piece..are we changing formation etc

Maybe this is the Lijnders template.
There is clearly a reason why all the recruitment people suddenly left, but Im not convinced its down to Ljinders. The article says hes been advocating some of our signings (Nunez, Diaz, Jota?) and theyve been successful, so I cant see where the issue would be.

Perhaps the issue isn't the players they agreed to sign but more the options they decided to turn down.

If you're in the recruitment department and the management department are ignoring everything you suggest I can imagine that getting pretty tedious.

Especially if those suggestions were midfielders, and then the season turns out like this.
https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1610619107241500672?s=46&t=pBpMii9-JwzREqEi8HCGaA

Apologies if already posted but we clearly dont have the legs anymore.
