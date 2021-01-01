« previous next »
The Klopp Template

RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7640 on: Today at 09:20:07 am
Quote from: harryc on Today at 08:50:54 am
Probably no Klopp tactical template if as rumoured Lijinders takes most of the training sessions and tweaks the tactics.
Pretty sure Buvac ran training sessions at Dortmund and Liverpool.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7641 on: Today at 09:25:21 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:20:07 am
Pretty sure Buvac ran training sessions at Dortmund and Liverpool.
According to the article in the Telegraph, he is also nixing transfers too. Why would an assistant have that much power?
redmark

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7642 on: Today at 09:26:19 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:12 am
Thats a footballing decision but clearly both could have been signed. Its a mistake to have not signed midfielders, but that doesnt mean we cannot sign attackers as well. If its a money issue then ok, but our chase for Bellingham maybe illustrates that it isnt?
To be honest I'm less bothered about the specifics of signings this summer, or whether we have the cash then/now for Bellingham (FWIW I suspect we had some money left over from the summer, not enough to force Dortmund's hand on Bellingham; but enough to sign more of a gamble midfielder, or a cheaper striker and another quality/non-Bellingham midfielder), than the general malaise in our recruitment strategy that have got us where we are today and what the causes of that may be. We don't appear to be taking a realistic view of the reliability or physical capabilities of our existing players, or using our scouting and analytics teams to any effect.
Nick110581

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7643 on: Today at 09:29:09 am
Quote from: harryc on Today at 08:50:54 am
Probably no Klopp tactical template if as rumoured Lijinders takes most of the training sessions and tweaks the tactics.

Remember before we signed Ali, the GK coach was at fault. The reality was shit keepers.

Its all bullshit and Klopp wouldnt allow him too much sway.
amir87

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7644 on: Today at 09:30:32 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 09:25:21 am
According to the article in the Telegraph, he is also nixing transfers too. Why would an assistant have that much power?

There's some confusion over whether he's the Assistant Regional Manager or the Assistant to the Regional Manager.
redk84

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7645 on: Today at 09:30:44 am
I know the conversation has moved onto transfers...

But in terms of who we have with us and how we are playing. Too frequently we seem to have a bad opening 45 minutes which started at the back end of last season and is now a real issue...others have mentioned this also.

We need to get this right...and I am not sure who sucked the composure out this side but defensively on occasion and in front of goal really needs a stepping up in level. Not so much in front of goal as we are still scoring pretty much every match but there were periods at the back where one mistake would lead to several others and i'd take us a while or conceding a goal to snap out of it.

I thought the time between the next few games can be a good thing, even tho Jurgen's teams seem to prefer momentum and frequent games. As we look so disjointed at times and at other times we look close to being so good - some time training with everyone back could help?

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7646 on: Today at 09:30:44 am
The Klopp teams that were the most successful have always outrun and outworked the opposition. But in recent times we've been trying to emulate the Madrid and City models as our players get older but we haven't been able to do it.

If we reduce it to the most basic levels, it's not just because we need better midfielders. If we are to be successful playing possession football we need players who are either full of energy and run their guts out, or we need players who are able to move the ball quickly in order to open gaps and tire out the opposition. Either we do the work without the ball, or let the ball do the work.

It just seems like we do neither at the moment. Don't think the midfield is the pressing issue here, pardon the pun. If we can't play like we used to or play like we want to play, then we need to make pragmatic choices and start from the basics. Carragher is not wrong here, if we can't defend the high line and can't use it to our advantage, then why do it at all? We have forwards like Salah and Nunez that thrive in open space and like running into them. Then why don't we give them more of it? Stay compact deeper and let Trent and VVD fire long diagonals from deep to central areas, it seems that most of our recent attacks have worked out in this manner. I don't understand why we can't try it more often instead of pushing up constantly which gives us very little space to operate yet invites opposition to play two or sometimes three players at our back line.

It's frustrating to watch, and I can't believe it isn't frustrating to manage.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7647 on: Today at 09:36:54 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:30:44 am
The Klopp teams that were the most successful have always outrun and outworked the opposition. But in recent times we've been trying to emulate the Madrid and City models as our players get older but we haven't been able to do it.
The problem is, once the high intensity pressing became really effective, teams stopped trying to play out against us. They sit deep and narrow and try to hit us on the counter attack which means there's nothing to counter-press against.

We've had to adapt to become better/more creative on the ball to play against these teams. But this then plays into the hands of these teams as they're set-up to counter attack and we're giving them the freedom of the pitch to do exactly that. 
Tiz Lad

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7648 on: Today at 09:41:46 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 09:25:21 am
According to the article in the Telegraph, he is also nixing transfers too. Why would an assistant have that much power?

https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1610552340825653249?s=20&t=iNBui-RzV1ig6qlQcHQzdQ
Nick110581

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7649 on: Today at 09:47:40 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:41:46 am
https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1610552340825653249?s=20&t=iNBui-RzV1ig6qlQcHQzdQ

Sam Wallace wrote the article.

Doesnt read like he knows anything other than rumours.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7650 on: Today at 09:48:46 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:36:54 am
The problem is, once the high intensity pressing became really effective, teams stopped trying to play out against us. They sit deep and narrow and try to hit us on the counter attack which means there's nothing to counter-press against.

We've had to adapt to become better/more creative on the ball to play against these teams. But this then plays into the hands of these teams as they're set-up to counter attack and we're giving them the freedom of the pitch to do exactly that.

Problem is we haven't really found a way to break these stubborn defences creatively either. We were more effective running them into the ground and picking at the bones in the second half.

The only teams that could resist us outworking them were the teams like Napoli and Atletico and Chelsea to a degree, who frankly, are of a high enough quality of shithouse defend deep football, that they are an arse to break through with any tactics and a degree of luck or a moment of pure quality is required no matter what.

I don't think the re-invention of our play had really worked. We always needed more thinking and restraint in terms of converting energy and protecting ourselves, but always our best tool for attack and aggression has been conditioning and intensity, a level of intensity only we can keep up.
Fiasco

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7651 on: Today at 09:49:23 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:20:07 am
Pretty sure Buvac ran training sessions at Dortmund and Liverpool.

I'm not sure that is a surprise. Ferguson at United didn't take many training sessions, at least not towards the latter half of his time there, he delegated them to his assistants.

killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7652 on: Today at 09:50:45 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:41:46 am
https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1610552340825653249?s=20&t=iNBui-RzV1ig6qlQcHQzdQ

Kennett chats some rubbish. But then he is chief nerd, so he will back up the nerds. Probably got his head stuck in down the toilet at school.
Nick110581

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7653 on: Today at 09:52:49 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:50:45 am
Kennett chats some rubbish. But then he is chief nerd, so he will back up the nerds. Probably got his head stuck in down the toilet at school.

Its just assumption.

Sam Wallace isnt close to Liverpool. Also, the article makes no sense as they are criticising him but praising his signings.
killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7654 on: Today at 09:54:59 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:52:49 am
Its just assumption.

Sam Wallace isnt close to Liverpool. Also, the article makes no sense as they are criticising him but praising his signings.

I remember when we signed Jota that he was praised massively by Klopp and Ljinders as having watched him a lot and something about him being our next signing or would play for us one day.

Clearly Klopp and Ljinders have an influence but I imagine like all signings they run through the analytics.
redmark

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7655 on: Today at 10:01:54 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:30:44 am
The Klopp teams that were the most successful have always outrun and outworked the opposition. But in recent times we've been trying to emulate the Madrid and City models as our players get older but we haven't been able to do it.

If we reduce it to the most basic levels, it's not just because we need better midfielders. If we are to be successful playing possession football we need players who are either full of energy and run their guts out, or we need players who are able to move the ball quickly in order to open gaps and tire out the opposition. Either we do the work without the ball, or let the ball do the work.
We can and do move the ball quickly at times; that ponderous slowing down of play seems (across all sorts of teams) to be an automatic, instinctive reaction when a team is struggling: for confidence, belief in each other or the system, whatever. Caution overcomes tactical direction and whatever the patterns of play were supposed to be, they're ineffective at walking pace.

There's another point, of course. A world class manager who revolutionised football with the counterpress may not, naturally and automatically, translate to a world class manager playing a more possession based game. This could be the source of Ljinders' growing influence, as we seek to improve a mode of playing which is less familiar to Klopp. Yet arguably we're persevering, doubling down on clever ploys like vacating the midfield, at a point when 'parking the bus' isn't so much the problem anyway, but coping with the pace and power of teams that do that and then burst forward, through or over midfield. Ideally of course, we need players - midfielders, but elsewhere too - who can press and pass as a game situation requires.

Counter attacking is dangerous to a possession dominant side that is expected to win every game to keep pace with teams like City. That's why the idea terrifies Guardiola and every tactical innovation he comes up with is based on preventing the counter; but his core solution to address the problem is pretty simple: athleticism, in defence, at fullback, at DM. We seem to be toying with the tactical elements while forgetting the physical.
Tiz Lad

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7656 on: Today at 10:08:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:50:45 am
Kennett chats some rubbish. But then he is chief nerd, so he will back up the nerds. Probably got his head stuck in down the toilet at school.

Maybe he does, but in this he's referencing the article
