The Klopp teams that were the most successful have always outrun and outworked the opposition. But in recent times we've been trying to emulate the Madrid and City models as our players get older but we haven't been able to do it.
If we reduce it to the most basic levels, it's not just because we need better midfielders. If we are to be successful playing possession football we need players who are either full of energy and run their guts out, or we need players who are able to move the ball quickly in order to open gaps and tire out the opposition. Either we do the work without the ball, or let the ball do the work.
We can and do move the ball quickly at times; that ponderous slowing down of play seems (across all sorts of teams) to be an automatic, instinctive reaction when a team is struggling: for confidence, belief in each other or the system, whatever. Caution overcomes tactical direction and whatever the patterns of play were supposed to be, they're ineffective at walking pace.
There's another point, of course. A world class manager who revolutionised football with the counterpress may not, naturally and automatically, translate to a world class manager playing a more possession based game. This could be the source of Ljinders' growing influence, as we seek to improve a mode of playing which is less familiar to Klopp. Yet arguably we're persevering, doubling down on clever ploys like vacating the midfield, at a point when 'parking the bus' isn't so much the problem anyway, but coping with the pace and power of teams that do that and then burst forward, through or over midfield. Ideally of course, we need players - midfielders, but elsewhere too - who can press and pass as a game situation requires.
Counter attacking is dangerous to a possession dominant side that is expected to win every game to keep pace with teams like City. That's why the idea terrifies Guardiola and every tactical innovation he comes up with is based on preventing the counter; but his core solution to address the problem is pretty simple: athleticism, in defence, at fullback, at DM. We seem to be toying with the tactical elements while forgetting the physical.