The Klopp teams that were the most successful have always outrun and outworked the opposition. But in recent times we've been trying to emulate the Madrid and City models as our players get older but we haven't been able to do it.



If we reduce it to the most basic levels, it's not just because we need better midfielders. If we are to be successful playing possession football we need players who are either full of energy and run their guts out, or we need players who are able to move the ball quickly in order to open gaps and tire out the opposition. Either we do the work without the ball, or let the ball do the work.



It just seems like we do neither at the moment. Don't think the midfield is the pressing issue here, pardon the pun. If we can't play like we used to or play like we want to play, then we need to make pragmatic choices and start from the basics. Carragher is not wrong here, if we can't defend the high line and can't use it to our advantage, then why do it at all? We have forwards like Salah and Nunez that thrive in open space and like running into them. Then why don't we give them more of it? Stay compact deeper and let Trent and VVD fire long diagonals from deep to central areas, it seems that most of our recent attacks have worked out in this manner. I don't understand why we can't try it more often instead of pushing up constantly which gives us very little space to operate yet invites opposition to play two or sometimes three players at our back line.



It's frustrating to watch, and I can't believe it isn't frustrating to manage.