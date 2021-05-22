Over 24 hours after the final whistle and Im starting to think that perhaps there has been a bit of an overreaction at yesterdays performance and result (from me included).



There are definitely some things that worry me, such as how easy it looks to turn us around at the moment, and four away defeats in the league at this point in the season is not good enough if we want be doing the bare minimum of finishing in the top four, but we did win four on the bounce before this one. OK, those wins were not the result of perfect performances by any stretch, but there is still more than enough of a capability in this squad to collect points.



Brentford are a good side who are in good form. They have beaten Manchester City away from home and demolished Manchester United at home earlier on in the season. They looked very good for the most part against Tottenham little over a week ago and have every chance of finishing in the top half of the table this season. I agree that them being good is irrelevant in the sense that we should be beating them, but I dont believe that losing to a team who plays well and utilises their strengths effectively is necessarily emblematic of some rot at our end.



If I were in charge, then there would be changes to our shape. I rate Elliott and cannot fault how hard he works, but instead of him having to play in this unorthodox role where he has to emulate Henderson, why not move him into more of a central attacking midfield role with two midfielders behind him (Henderson/Fabinho and Thiago/Keïta)? There is probably a reason. I doubt Klopp would read this and say Oh wow! What an idea! Why didnt I think of that?, but I wonder if such a move helps him while simultaneously helping the team. He gets to play to his strengths and properly utilise his energy safe in the knowledge that he has the experience directly behind him, and in the same way, those midfielders can benefit from sitting deeper, using less legs and maybe even help to solidify the team as a whole when it comes to defending transitions.